Indonesia
-
Japan’s NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport2019/11/27 18:03
-
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 20212019/11/27 15:24
-
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.2019/11/26 15:30JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Dec. 20.
-
Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales2019/11/25 17:53
-
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia2019/11/25 17:46JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the three products at its Indonesian plant from a local halal certification authority to market them in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.
-
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 20212019/11/18 18:39
-
Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia2019/11/13 20:12
-
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit2019/11/13 17:36
-
Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia2019/11/11 15:44
-
Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%2019/11/8 15:36
-
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia2019/11/7 18:42
-
Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia2019/10/31 16:11
-
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately2019/10/30 20:10JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ore exports with immediate effect.
-
Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing joint venture in Indonesia2019/10/29 15:06JAKARTA, NNA - Hitachi Capital Corp., a financial arm of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd., will launch a real estate business in Indonesia to expand its overseas operations.
-
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta2019/10/28 16:01
-
Indonesian report on Lion Air crash faults Boeing, airline2019/10/28 9:17
-
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta2019/10/24 15:09
-
Nihon M&A Center opens Indonesia office after Singapore amid rising cross-border deals2019/10/21 17:52JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Nihon M&A Center Inc., engaged in supporting corporate mergers and alliances, has opened a representative office in Indonesia, as its second overseas base following the first one in Singapore, to bank on rising cross-border takeover deals particularly in Southeast Asia.
-
Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food2019/10/18 17:15
-
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components2019/10/16 17:05JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam turbine and generator for a projected geothermal power plant in Indonesia under a contract with a leading Indonesian engineering, procurement, and construction company, PT. Inti Karya Persada Tehnik.
-
Mitsui, Sony unit set up AI credit scoring venture for Indonesia2019/10/10 16:58TOKYO, NNA - Mitsui & Co. and a unit of Sony Corp. have jointly established a venture to conduct credit scoring operations in Indonesia and Chile to curb credit risks and recovery costs for financial firms.
-
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to build new plant in Indonesia2019/10/4 15:02
-
Rentracks invests in Indonesia’s Gapura Dunia Informatika e-commerce inventory firm2019/10/1 17:53JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese affiliate marketing service provider Rentracks Co. has invested $210,000 in a leading Indonesian IT solution firm, PT Gapura Dunia Informatika, to cash in on expected high growth in the e-commerce market in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.
-
Denso and affiliate starts try out cold-storage transport service in Indonesia2019/10/1 16:50JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. and its affiliate Global Mobility Service (GMS) began testing a temperature-controlled small cargo delivery service in Indonesia on Tuesday in a bid to meet local transport demand and help drivers.
-
Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch shopping, payment services on taxi2019/9/27 18:30
-
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia2019/9/27 17:19
-
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade2019/9/26 18:41
-
Nippon Shokubai wins tax waiver in Indonesia for boosting acrylic acid output2019/9/24 14:40JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian subsidiary of Japanese chemical manufacturer Nippon Shokubai Co. has been granted an incentive tax break by the Indonesian Ministry of Finance for an investment in expanding the acrylic acid production capacity of its plant.
-
Indonesian government outlines three economic growth scenarios2019/9/20 16:50JAKARTA,VNA - The Indonesian government has prepared three scenarios for its national economic growth projection for the next five years to enhance its resilience to threats of global upheavals.
-
Nissan closes 1 plant in Indonesia, halts producing its brand2019/9/20 15:41JAKARTA,NNA - Nissan Motor Co. closed one of its two plants in Indonesia over six months ago and has stopped producing Nissan brand cars in the country, a source close to the automaker said Wednesday.
-
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia2019/9/19 14:29TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major sportswear maker Eclat Textile Co. will invest around $170 million in building a textile and apparel plant in Indonesia to receive growing orders switched from China due to the lingering trade spat with the United States.
-
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares2019/9/17 19:37
-
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines2019/9/13 15:06
-
Engineering firm Chiyoda cites “AI Optimizer” for boosting LNG output in Indonesia2019/9/12 15:50JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. has provided artificial intelligence to help boost production of liquefied natural gas in Indonesia, in what it describes as a world-first achievement.
-
Mitsubishi Chemical to double polyester film output in Indonesia+2019/9/11 10:39
-
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia2019/9/4 17:04
-
East Kalimantan Gov. indicates 3 sites for new Indonesian capital2019/9/3 13:43
-
Japan, Indonesia collaborate in testing e-bike, battery base operation2019/8/29 19:50
-
Toppan Forms partnership with Indonesian document solution firm2019/8/22 18:31
-
Japan’s Premium Group creating used-car warranty market in Indonesia2019/8/20 16:03
-
Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube sells Indonesian arm over persistent losses2019/8/15 16:55JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese teleconference system provider V-cube Inc. has sold 95 percent of its holding in its Indonesian subsidiary, PT V-CUBE INDONESIA, which has remained in the red since it was founded seven years ago.
-
Pokemon makes full-fledged debut in Indonesia2019/8/13 14:58
-
Japanese lender Jaccs issues medium-term notes to expand business in Indonesia2019/8/13 14:04
-
Panasonic to raise water pump output by 18% in Indonesia in FY 2021 over FY20182019/8/9 17:30
-
Japan’s Sumitomo Forestry to begin selling detached houses near Jakarta this week2019/8/7 14:31
-
Indonesia Q2 GDP growth slows to 5.05%, slowest in 2 years2019/8/6 16:06
-
Indonesia’s Q2 investment continues to pick up after slowdown last year2019/8/2 19:17JAKARTA, NNA – Business investment in Indonesia continued to grow in the April-June quarter, with the pace year-on-year increase accelerating sharply from the previous three-month period.
-
Indonesian July inflation rate rises to 3.3%, led by food prices; core CPI slower2019/8/2 18:43JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s inflation accelerated slightly in July, led by higher food prices, but stayed within the central bank’s target range.
-
Mitsubishi Corp. to develop residential towers in Indonesia with local firm2019/8/1 14:56
-
Panasonic making larger air conditioners in Indonesia, plans exports to Nigeria2019/7/31 13:17
-
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab2019/7/30 12:59
-
Japan adhesive maker Konishi to form Indonesia JV2019/7/24 16:22SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese adhesive maker Konishi Co. is forming a production and sales joint venture with Indonesian conglomerate Triputra Group to boost business in Southeast Asia.
-
Japan’s Sakai Heavy Industries doubling soil compactor output in Indonesia2019/7/24 15:33
-
YouTube broadcaster Ichikara to stream Japanese virtual reality characters in Indonesia2019/7/22 16:46JAKARTA, NNA - Ichikara Inc., a Japanese virtual YouTuber business venture, will launch an operation in Indonesia, dubbed “NIJISANJI id,” to stream virtual reality characters targeting the huge youth population there.
-
Indonesia to make halal labeling mandatory from October2019/7/22 12:55
-
Bank Indonesia cuts rates for first time in nearly 2 years, as expected2019/7/19 13:56JAKARTA, NNA - Bank Indonesia on Thursday lowered its key interest rate for the first time since September 2017, as expected, in light of slower global economic growth amid the U.S.-China trade dispute.
-
Mitsubishi expands exports of Indonesia-made Xpander minivans2019/7/18 18:52
-
-
Sharp shifting washing machine production to Indonesia from Thailand2019/7/17 14:17
-
JR West partners with Traveloka to sell Japan Rail Pass to Indonesians2019/7/16 15:56
-
Indonesia exports continue to dip on slowing global growth; trade in surplus2019/7/16 11:49JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian exports fell 9.0 percent in June, marking the eighth consecutive month of year-on-year declines amid slowing global growth, data from Statistic Indonesia released Monday showed.
-
M’bishi takes plug-in hybrid Outlander to Indonesia, 1st ASEAN market2019/7/11 18:38
-
Staffing agency Outsourcing of Japan to train caregivers in Indonesia2019/7/10 18:21
-
Paiton Energy becomes Indonesia’s first user of domestically made e-bus2019/7/5 15:20
-
Indonesia’s Jokowi eyes more mass, rapid transport development2019/6/27 9:49
-
Indonesia posts trade surplus in May on steeper decline in imports2019/6/25 18:03
-
Nippon Steel’s IT service unit invests in Indonesian venture fund2019/6/21 13:13JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese information technology service company NS Solutions Corp. has invested in a venture capital fund in Indonesia in search of promising Southeast Asian technology startups.
-
Bank Indonesia keeps rate but signals easing amid slow global demand2019/6/21 13:02JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia left its key lending rate unchanged on Thursday but used another policy tool to support economic growth amid lower global demand, requiring lenders to hold less cash reserves.
-
Bio firm Euglena to grow microalgae for biofuel, feed in Indonesia2019/6/20 16:29
-
Biofuel firm DSJ turning palm waste into biomass fuel in Indonesia2019/6/20 14:03
-
Indonesia May annual inflation accelerates on spending for Ramadan2019/6/11 16:20JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s annual rate of inflation in May accelerated at the fastest pace in more than a year, led by the usual rise in spending on food, clothing and traveling during the month of Ramadan.
-
Japanese steak diner chain Kichiri to buy controlling stake in Indonesian franchisee2019/6/10 13:48TOKYO, NNA - Kichiri Holdings & Co., a Japanese restaurant chain operator, will acquire a majority stake in Indonesian franchisee PT Kichiri Razki Abadi to expand its business in Southeast Asia.
-
Kansai Electric begins hydro plant operation in Indonesia2019/5/28 13:47
-
Japanese bearing maker NTN to make joints for FWD cars in Indonesia2019/5/27 19:03
-
Hundreds detained, deaths reported amid Indonesia election protests2019/5/23 12:54
-
Official results: Indonesian President Joko Widodo re-elected with 55.5% vote in April 17 poll2019/5/21 10:39JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a moderate technocrat, has been re-elected in the April 17 poll, according to a full vote count released by the country’s election commission on Tuesday, indicating that his accommodative economic policy and infrastructure building will continue.
-
Bank Indonesia holds key interest rate at 6% amid global uncertainty2019/5/17 13:39JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia left its key interest rate at 6 percent, as expected, to support growth in the economy amid the global slowdown triggered by the U.S.-China trade row.
-
PREVIEW: Bank Indonesia seen keeping rates on hold this week2019/5/15 12:42JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia is likely to stand pat on monetary policy at its two-day meeting ending Thursday, economists say, in a bid to support growth amid the global slowdown triggered by the U.S.-China trade row.
-
Household products maker Kao opens fatty acid plant in Indonesia2019/5/14 15:12
-
Indonesia Q1 GDP y/y growth slows, shrinks for 2nd quarter in a row2019/5/7 20:29JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s economy grew 5.07 percent from a year earlier in the January-March quarter, the lowest growth rate in a year, slowing from 5.18 percent in the final quarter of 2018, due to weaker consumption.
-
Indonesia decides to move capital off Java but reveals no location2019/4/30 10:40
-
Indonesia’s central bank keeps rate unchanged, seeks to boost financial markets2019/4/26 15:53JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday left its key policy interest rate unchanged for a fifth month as expected, to shield Southeast Asia’s largest economy from external shocks, while “expanding” its accommodative policy stance by increasing available funds for financial markets.
-
Meiji Seika Pharma’s Indonesian unit aims to double sales by 20262019/4/23 17:59
-
ANALYSIS: Indonesia election results unlikely to ramp up reforms2019/4/18 14:06TOKYO, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to score a comfortable win in Wednesday’s elections, suggesting infrastructure development and social programs will continue, but analysts predict only small steps toward easing control on foreign capital and sweeping out deep-rooted corruption.
-
Bridgestone Indonesia targeting premium sport sedans2019/4/11 16:41JAKARTA, NNA – The world’s largest tire maker Bridgestone Corp. is targeting the sport sedan market in Indonesia with high end tire products imported from Japan.
-
Honda Indonesia to resume complete vehicle exports to SE Asia2019/3/29 13:27JAKARTA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. will resume the export of complete vehicles from Indonesia this year for the first time since 2014, making that country a production hub in Southeast Asia along with Thailand.
-
Indonesia’s 1st e-bike sharing service Migo stuck in traffic law debate2019/3/26 15:55
-
Suzuki targets younger Indonesian families with sportier minivan2019/3/25 16:26
-
Shikoku Electric, Mitsui join Indonesian firm to supply power to state utility PLN2019/3/1 16:18JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co. and trading house Mitsui & Co. will build and manage a hydro-electric plant in Indonesia with a local company to supply power to state utility PLN in a 20-year contract.
-
Japan Bike Auction joins with Indonesian rival to expand vehicle sales2019/2/20 17:28
-
Japan’s Kichiri to open prime hamburger steak restaurant in Indonesia2019/2/13 16:35
-
Japan’s TableCheck in Indonesia to boost dining booking system sales overseas2019/2/6 14:31JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese restaurant management tool provider TableCheck Inc. has opened a sales office in Jakarta to meet growing demand from international hotel chains and restaurants.
-
Japan’s Chugoku Electric makes its first overseas hydro power investment in Indonesia2019/2/4 13:47JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co. is making its first overseas investment in hydro power generation business through a share acquisition of an Indonesian plant amid stiff competition in Japan.
-
Indonesia’s top ride-hail firm Go-Jek targets millennials with e-payment service2019/2/1 17:11JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s leading ride-hailing firm Go-Jek is targeting young mobile phone users to promote its e-wallet service, Go-Pay, as Southeast Asia’s largest economy tries to move toward a cashless society.
-
Indonesia’s Blue Bird, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Lease enter auto auction market2019/1/29 13:19JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s largest taxi operator Blue Bird Group said it is teaming up with a unit of Japan’s biggest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. to enter the local automobile auction market in the world’s fourth most populous country.
-
Indonesia 2018 auto exports up on Daihatsu and Mitsubishi minivans2019/1/28 14:58JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s automobile exports surged last year as both Daihatsu Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. boosted shipments of minivans.
-
Toyota group trying to survive in Indonesia’s hot minivan market2019/1/25 17:57
-
Japan’s MUFG seeking to complete takeover of Indonesian lender Danamon2019/1/23 13:27TOKYO, NNA - Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is seeking to inch closer to completing what could be the largest takeover of an Indonesian company, by merging two local banks in which it invests through two separate MUFG group firms.
-
Indonesia’s low-cost Citilink carrier offers free Wi-Fi on Bali flights2019/1/18 13:54JAKARTA, NNA - Citilink Indonesia, the low-cost carrier subsidiary of PT Garuda Indonesia, has launched a free Wi-Fi service for passengers on flights between Jakarta and Bali.
-
Japan’s Chibo to open 1st okonomiyaki shop in Indonesia in global push2019/1/17 12:12JAKARTA, NNA - Chibo Corp., a Japanese operator of restaurants serving ‘okonomiyaki’ pancakes, will open its first outlet in Indonesia later this month, as part of its global growth strategy amid weaker dining markets in Japan.
-
Aeon teams with Go-Jek to step up e-payment, delivery services in Indonesia2018/12/20 14:26
-
Taiwan’s Pegatron to move iPhone China assembly to Indonesia’s Batam amid U.S. trade row: press2018/12/10 15:55JAKARTA, NNA – Taiwan’s leading electronics manufacturing service firm Pegatron Corp. will shift its iPhone production from China to Indonesia as the U.S.-China trade dispute lingers.
-
Indonesia digital economy to be biggest in SE Asia by 2025: Google/Temasec study2018/11/30 14:08JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s digital economy is expected to surge to $100 billion by 2025 from the current $27 billion, to become the largest in Southeast Asia, according to a report by Google LLC and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasec Holdings Pte. released earlier this month.
-
Indonesian central bank hikes policy rate by 25 bps to 6%, sixth time this year2018/11/16 11:33JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday unexpectedly raised the key interest rate for a sixth time this year, hoping to guide the currency stronger, which would help narrow the trade deficit and attract more funds to rupiah-denominated assets from overseas.
-
Indonesia drafts 19-point plan for electric car development, output: press2018/11/15 13:40JAKARTA, NNA – The Indonesian government has drafted a 19-point package of tax credits and other measures to support the development and production of electric vehicles in the country, a local newspaper report said.
-
-
JCB, Malaysia’s CIMB to issue credit card for affluent Indonesian women2018/11/13 12:35JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese credit card company JCB Co. and its Malaysian partner PT Bank CIMB Niaga are issuing their third, joint credit card in Indonesia, now targeting affluent women as they advance in the workplace.
-
Japan's Rokko Butter begins processed cheese production in Indonesia2018/11/12 19:00
-
Indonesian motorcycle buyers favor price, fuel economy over design: NNA survey2018/11/07 17:20JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesians buying motorcycles still attach more importance to price and fuel economy than design and brand recognition, an NNA survey shows.
-
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesian unit to go public2018/11/06 17:40JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. plans to list its Indonesian unit on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, targeting fast-growing markets across Asia.
-
Crashed Indonesian plane had faulty air speed indicator: official2018/11/06 10:10
-
Mobile payment users in Indonesia top 40 mil.: NNA survey2018/11/02 14:10JAKARTA, NNA – The number of people using mobile phones to make payments in Indonesia reached 41.5 million by the end of 2017, boosted by an increase in telecommunications service subscribers and ride-hailing app users.
-
-
Japanese bottler Hokkan joins Indonesia’s Deltapack in beverage packaging2018/10/31 16:20JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese bottling and packaging firm Hokkan Holdings Ltd. will acquire the beverage packaging units of PT. Deltapack Industri group in Indonesia for 1.26 trillion rupiah ($83 million), cashing in on growing local demand sparked by concerns about pollution from single-use plastic.
-
Nippon Shokubai to boost Indonesian acrylic acid output for diapers2018/10/30 14:50TOKYO, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. will ramp up its acrylic acid production capacity in Indonesia by about 70 percent to 240,000 tons from 140,000 tons annually in three years, as Asian demand for paper diapers for babies and seniors continues to grow.
-
UPDATE2: Indonesian plane with 189 people crashes off Java2018/10/29 18:20JAKARTA, Kyodo - An Indonesian aircraft carrying 189 crew and passengers crashed into the sea off Java Island on Monday morning shortly after take-off from Jakarta, Indonesian authorities said.
-
-
-
Japan’s Osaka Gas taps Indonesian LNG market with state-run Pertamina2018/10/24 15:10JAKARTA, NNA – Osaka Gas Co. is working with state-run refinery Pertamina to expand operations in Indonesia, aiming for annual sales of 10 billion yen ($88.8 million) in 10 years.
-
Suzuki Motor to boost exports from Indonesia 45% by 20222018/10/23 17:20
-
Fujifilm opens Jakarta studio to teach camera techniques2018/10/22 13:40JAKARTA, NNA – FujiFilm Indonesia has opened a workshop studio in Jakarta for single-lens reflex camera users in response to growing demand for FujiFilm X-T3 and other high-end models.
-
Aeon gives loans to ride-hailing drivers in Indonesia to create jobs2018/10/19 15:30JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Aeon Financial Service Co. is providing potential ride-hailing service drivers with auto loans in Indonesia, aiming to offer unemployed people job opportunities.
-
Worker at Indonesian firm wins welding contest, beating rivals from Japan firms2018/10/19 14:15JAKARTA, NNA – An Indonesian welder from a local company for the first time overtook those working for Japanese firms in a contest hosted annually by fuel supplier Iwatani Corp. to contribute to economic development in the country.
-
Office furniture maker Itoki sets up Indonesian unit2018/10/18 18:00JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese office furniture maker Itoki Corp. has set up an Indonesian entity, as it continues to pursue business outside Japan.
-
Mitsui scholarship sends 2 Indonesian students to Japan2018/9/27 13:44JAKARTA, NNA - Two Indonesian high school graduates will attend Japanese universities to study technology subjects using this year's private-sector scholarship provided by trading firm Mitsui & Co.
-
AGC's Indonesian plant to boost petrochemical production for region2018/9/12 11:21JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's top glassmaker AGC Inc. plans to boost polyvinyl chloride production capacity at its Indonesian group firm to meet fast-growing Southeast Asian demand for the synthetic resin used widely in construction materials.
-
Toyota exports from Indonesia to reach 1.5 mil. milestone this year2018/9/10 13:36JAKARTA, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp.'s cumulative exports from Indonesia to other Asian countries, Africa and elsewhere are likely to top 1.5 million units this year.
-
Japanese restaurant chain Yoshinoya opens 1st udon shop in Indonesia2018/9/5 14:55JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's leading beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya is making inroads into Indonesia's fast-food market, offering its Hanamaru Udon brand wheat noodles with a spicy choice.
-
Japan's towing trucks to help ease traffic jams in Indonesia2018/8/17 12:34JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's leading towing truck supplier Yamaguchi Wrecker Co. is providing wreckers to local authorities in Indonesia to help ease heavy traffic jams in the country.
-
Nippon Steel to boost output of automotive flat sheets in Indonesia2018/8/14 13:02JAKARTA, NNA - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. will step up local production of automotive flat steel products in Indonesia to meet growing demand from Southeast Asia's largest auto market.
-
Tokyu Land attracts Indonesian investors in luxury condos2018/8/9 17:45JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese developer Tokyu Land Corp. is promoting its luxury condominium complex in Indonesia, where individual investors are gradually returning to the real estate market mainly for asset management purposes.
-
-
Japan's Chiyoda to offer AI tech for more LNG output in Indonesia2018/8/8 10:44JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will develop artificial intelligence to help increase production of liquefied natural gas in Indonesia.
-
Japan's Daiwa launches mega condo complex project in Indonesia2018/7/27 14:52JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's major property developer Daiwa House Industry Co. has kicked off a large-scale residential and commercial complex project in Indonesia in partnership with its local counterpart Trivio Group.
-
Japan firm offers early education-focused daycare center in Indonesia2018/7/24 13:01JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's lifelong education-to-nursing service group Human Holdings Co. has opened a daycare center in Indonesia that aims to increase local children's exposure to advanced early education.
-
Toyota assists Indonesia in developing eco-friendly vehicles2018/7/12 14:34JAKARTA, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. is cooperating with the Indonesian government to develop eco-friendly vehicles by lending Prius hybrid cars and other models to six major universities in the Southeast Asian country.
-
Japan's Otsuka launches long-selling vitamin drink in Indonesia2018/7/11 13:39JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. has launched its long-selling vitamin drink Oronamin C in Indonesia to cash in on growing demand from health-conscious consumers in Southeast Asia's most populous country.
-
Japanese beauty equipment maker Ya-Man enters Indonesian market2018/7/3 14:12JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese beauty and health equipment maker Ya-Man Ltd. is advancing into Indonesia to capitalize on its successful sales campaigns in several Asian countries.
-
Hitachi High-Technology's Indonesia arm in solar power JV2018/6/8 13:00JAKARTA, NNA - PT Sky Energy Indonesia Tbk, an affiliate of Tokyo-based Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., has teamed up with three Japanese companies for the production and development of solar power systems.
-
Japan-Indonesia joint venture set to start port construction in July2018/5/28 12:37JAKARTA, NNA - A Japanese-Indonesian joint venture is set to start the construction of a new port in an area east of Jakarta in July to boost export shipment capacity and reduce traffic jams around the capital in a project funded by Tokyo's official credit.
-
Japan's loyalty program Ponta interchangeable in Indonesia, Malaysia2018/5/18 13:17JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's loyalty program Ponta has become interchangeable in Indonesia and Malaysia, enabling customers to earn and use points rewarded for their purchases in either of the three countries.
-
Japanese cooking school opens studio with halal recipes in Jakarta2018/5/9 14:54JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese cooking school operator ABC Cooking Studio Co. has opened a studio in Jakarta on the back of growing numbers of course participants in Singapore and Malaysia, offering various halal recipes in the world's most populous Muslim country.
-
Meiji Seika Pharma building health-focused Indonesian HQ2018/4/26 13:19JAKARTA, NNA - Meiji Seika Pharma Co., under the wing of Meiji Holdings Co., has started construction of a health-focused local headquarters in Indonesia.
-
1 in 3 Indonesians recently purchased Japanese brands2018/4/20 14:32JAKARTA, NNA - Roughly one in three Indonesians in major cities in Southeast Asia's largest economy has recently purchased Japanese brands such as Sony and Uniqlo, according to a Japan External Trade Organization survey.
-
Japanese alcohol-free halal sanitizer debuts in Indonesia2018/4/3 14:15JAKARTA, NNA - A Japanese hygiene products maker has launched an alcohol-free halal sanitizer in Indonesia to capitalize on potentially huge demand in the world's most populous Muslim country.
-
Mitsui joint venture markets Bulgarian yogurt drink in Indonesia2018/3/27 12:57JAKARTA, NNA - A dairy processing joint venture involving Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. is rolling out a Bulgarian yogurt drink in Indonesia to capitalize on growing demand from health-conscious consumers.
-
Indonesia's Bangka Belitung islands seek Japanese investment to boost tourism2018/3/20 14:58JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian island province of Bangka Belitung is joining forces with a Tokyo-based think tank to attract Japanese investment in an attempt to boost tourism on the islands amid falling tin production in the mineral resources-rich territory.
-
Japanese, Indonesian colleges jointly open language center in Jakarta2018/3/16 13:33JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Kanda University of International Studies has opened a Japanese-language and cultural learning center at a college in Indonesia in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the private school's establishment and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.
-
Japanese retailer to open 1st Uniqlo shop in Indonesia's Sumatra2018/3/12 14:25JAKARTA, NNA - Fast Retailing Co., Japan's leading casual wear chain operator, will open a Uniqlo brand shop on Indonesia's Sumatra Island, its first outlet outside of the country's most populous main island of Java.
-
Mitsubishi Motors to study electric vehicles with Indonesia gov't2018/3/5 12:46JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has kicked off joint studies with the Indonesian government on the use of electric vehicles to help the country reduce exhaust emissions and develop a greener environment, starting with the donation of 10 EVs.
-
Japan's Hankyu Realty taps Indonesian condo market2018/2/21 12:36JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese property developer Hankyu Realty Co. has forayed into its fourth overseas market, participating in a project with Japanese and Indonesian partners to build a condominium complex on the outskirts of Jakarta.
-
Indonesian vocational school meeting Japanese corporate needs2018/2/19 14:08BEKASI, Indonesia, NNA - A vocational high school established in the compounds of an industrial park, the first of its kind in Indonesia, is catering to Japanese corporate needs for manpower at a time graduates from other vocational schools are more likely to fail to land a job than those from regular high schools and colleges.
-
Nissan unveils new Datsun crossover vehicle in Indonesia2018/1/23 13:25JAKARTA, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. has launched the third model of its low-cost Datsun brand vehicles in Indonesia in a bid to leverage declining sales in the largest automobile market in Southeast Asia.
-
Japan's education firm Gakken offers math class in Indonesia2018/1/19 13:57JAKARTA, NNA - Gakken Holdings Co., a Japanese educational service firm, has launched a mathematics class for primary school students in a provincial city in Indonesia to help improve the quality of elementary education in the country.
-
Yusen Logistics ready for integrated halal distribution in Indonesia2018/1/12 13:47JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Yusen Logistics Co. has obtained a halal certificate for its warehouse operation in Indonesia following a similar license for its sea and air transport operations in Jakarta, making it ready to provide integrated halal logistics services in the country.
-
Japan's YKK to establish architectural product R&D base in Indonesia2018/1/10 13:18JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's YKK group is planning to establish a research and development center for architectural products in Indonesia this year, positioning the largest Southeast Asian economy as its major base for research and production of construction materials suitable for tropical regions of the world.
-
Honda to shift premium scooter production from Thailand to Indonesia2017/12/21 12:59JAKARTA, NNA - Honda Motor Co. will shift the production of one of its premium automatic scooter models from Thailand to Indonesia from next year, leading to a price reduction for improved competitiveness with rivals in the segment.
-
Tokyu Land-led Japan squad develops high-rise condo in Indonesia2017/12/14 13:28JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Tokyu Land Corp. is developing a high-rise condominium complex in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, aided by a team of Japanese companies to oversee architecture, interior designs, development, sales and building management.
-
Japanese railway firm to develop condo complexes in Indonesia2017/11/22 12:03JAKARTA, NNA - Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., a Japanese railway operator diversifying into transport, retail and property development, is planning to build condominium complexes in Indonesia in partnership with a local firm, aiming to cater to growing housing demand in the east of Jakarta.
-
Japanese "wagyu" beef debuts in Indonesia2017/11/16 13:49JAKARTA, NNA - An Indonesian meat distributor is importing Japanese "wagyu" beef, long banned in the Southeast Asian country, in cooperation with the Japan External Trade Organization to test the local market dominated by the same breed from Australia.
-
Bidding begins for new Japan-backed port development in Indonesia2017/11/10 13:48JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian government has started inviting bids for a new Japan-backed strategic port development project in the east of Jakarta, which it hopes will attract investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy by improving its logistics.
-
Mitsui Engineering to open 1st overseas crane plant in Indonesia2017/10/30 13:07JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. of Tokyo is planning to open its first overseas gantry crane plant in Indonesia, betting on growing demand for cargo-handling equipment on the back of seaport development in emerging countries.
-
Mitsubishi Logistics opens 2nd distribution center in Indonesia2017/10/25 12:22BEKASI, Indonesia, NNA - Mitsubishi Logistics Corp. has set up its second Indonesian distribution center outside Jakarta featuring a warehouse with four temperature zones.
-
Yusen Logistics gets halal license for Jakarta sea, air transport2017/10/20 12:54JAKARTA, NNA - Yusen Logistics Co. of Tokyo has obtained a halal certificate for its sea and air transport of food, medicine and cosmetics at seaports and airports in Jakarta, becoming the first Japanese firm to do so.
-
Kanematsu markets halal "mentaiko" seasoned cod roe in Indonesia2017/10/3 16:28SERANG, Indonesia, NNA - Japanese trading house Kanematsu Corp. has started selling halal "mentaiko" seasoned cod roe in Indonesia after obtaining certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council.
-
Trading house Mitsui to begin milk production in Indonesia2017/9/26 13:54TAROGONG KALER, Indonesia, NNA - Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. will soon start integrated milk production in Indonesia in partnership with local food and beverage maker ABC group to capitalize on growing demand for dairy products in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
-
Indonesia eyes existing line for Jakarta-Surabaya medium-speed train2017/9/13 13:06JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia will most likely use an existing railway line for the planned medium-speed train service between Jakarta and Surabaya, the country's two largest business hubs, targeting the launch of the project in the middle of 2018, according to Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.
-
Solid MPV orders fuel hopes for better car sales in Indonesia2017/8/31 16:07JAKARTA, NNA - Automakers received strong orders for multipurpose vehicles at a recent auto show in Jakarta, prompting the industry to expect better sales in the second half of this year.
-
Sharp eyes premium smartphone market in Indonesia2017/8/24 14:11JAKARTA, NNA - Sharp Corp. will launch its latest full-screen smartphone in Indonesia toward the end of the year as it seeks a slice of the country's premium mobile phone market, according to a senior company official.
-
Japan's property developer Mori Building forays into Southeast Asia2017/8/18 12:24JAKARTA, NNA - Mori Building Co., Japan's leading real estate developer, has forayed into the Southeast Asian market, starting its first regional project to build a premium office tower in Indonesia.
-
Mitsubishi Motors unveils small MPV in Indonesia2017/8/1 13:09JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is introducing a new small multipurpose vehicle in the highly competitive Indonesian market where MPVs account for about 30 percent of new cars each year.
-
Sharp launches waterless, electric cooking pot in Indonesia2017/7/26 13:03JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. has launched a waterless, automatic electric cooking pot in Indonesia in a bid to boost its market share, catering to working people's needs in urban areas to help them reduce the burden of home cooking.
-
Indonesian motorcycle sales target revised downward2017/7/19 13:33JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association has revised its motorcycle sales target for 2017 downward to 5.75 million units from 6.2 million units in the wake of lackluster results in the first half of the year.
-
Shopping malls promising despite growing e-commerce in Jakarta2017/7/14 12:02JAKARTA, NNA - Shopping malls are still a promising business in Jakarta despite a growing trend in online retailing as few entertainment choices are available for family holidaymakers in the Indonesian capital, according to a U.S.-based global real estate service company.
-
Mitsubishi Fuso logs 24% gain in Jan.-May sales in Indonesia2017/6/21 13:10JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corp. saw its sales in Indonesia jump by nearly a quarter in the first five months of 2017, as the local commercial vehicle market continued to recover from last year's slump.
-
Indonesian beverage industry awaits Japanese investors2017/6/14 15:34JAKARTA, NNA - PT Kopitiam Oey Indonesia, a coffee shop chain owned by a popular local culinary TV host, is expanding its business in cooperation with a Tokyo-based think tank, P.T Indonesia Research Institute Japan, under a partnership launched three years ago.
-
PanaHome, Sojitz to develop "smart town" in Indonesia2017/6/9 13:38JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's PanaHome Corp., a housing company under the Panasonic group, has teamed up with trading company Sojitz Corp. to build a sustainable "smart town" in Deltamas city outside Jakarta.
-
Japanese firm taps multistory parking system market in Jakarta2017/5/31 13:27JAKARTA, NNA - A Japanese company is exploring opportunities to supply multistory automatic parking systems in Jakarta, counting on potential demand in the Indonesian capital where parking space is getting scarce.
-
Sharp eyes 33% share in Indonesia twin-tub washing machine market2017/4/28 13:38JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. seeks to grab 33 percent of Indonesia's twin-tub washing machine market in 2017, compared with 30.7 percent last year, by putting two new models on sale prior to the Islamic post-fasting holiday season in late June.
-
Suzuki launches Ignis SUV in Indonesia for 1st time in S.E. Asia2017/4/20 13:45JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. is unveiling the Ignis urban sport utility vehicle in Indonesia, in its inaugural launch of the model in Southeast Asia, as it seeks to regain market share once held by the popular Splash.
-
Panasonic eyes top electronics brand in Asia by 20202017/4/14 12:40JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. is seeking to double its sales in Asia by 2020 and become the top premium brand in the region by that year, according to company executives.
-
Studio Ghibli to screen films, hold exhibitions in Indonesia2017/4/7 13:27JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Academy Award-winning Studio Ghibli will showcase the world of Japanese animation in Indonesia under a yearlong project featuring a series of film screenings and exhibitions.
-
Honda begins 2017 Indonesian market on bearish note2017/3/31 12:56JAKARTA, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has got off to a slow start in the Indonesian market this year, logging a double-digit drop in new car sales in the first two months, but is counting on economic recovery later in the year coupled with popular sport utility and multipurpose models for an eventual comeback.
-
Indonesian visitors to Japan soaring to record levels2017/3/23 13:38JAKARTA, NNA - The number of Indonesian travelers to Japan reached an all-time high of 17,900 in February, up 49.6 percent from a year ago, due to affordable plane tickets, the increasingly stable Indonesian economy and the easing of Japan's visa rules, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
-
Japan firms bullish about consumer electronics sales in Indonesia2017/3/14 15:28JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian arms of Sharp Corp. and Panasonic Corp. are optimistic about growing sales in Indonesia this year despite sluggish overall demand for electronics and consumer technology products in the Southeast Asian country.
-
Japan's Hino eyes 2017 sales of 28,000 trucks in Indonesia2017/3/8 14:00JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. is seeking to sell 28,000 trucks in Indonesia this year for a hefty increase of 25.5 percent from 2016.
-
Japanese fashion brand MINISO to open 200 outlets in Indonesia2017/2/28 14:06JAKARTA, NNA - MINISO Life, a Chinese-owned Japanese fast fashion chain, plans to open 200 retail outlets in Indonesia in 2017 in cooperation with a local partner as it continues to expand its global network of some 2,000 stores.
-
Terror concerns deter some foreign tourists from visiting Indonesia2017/2/21 15:16JAKARTA, NNA - Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia rose 10.7 percent to 11.52 million people last year but those from some countries, including Japan, decreased due to concerns over terrorism as well as prevailing economic conditions, according to official data.
-
Mitsubishi Fuso expecting 10% sales growth in Indonesia in 20172017/2/14 15:09JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., a Japan-based subsidiary of Germany's Daimler AG, expects to sell 10 percent more commercial vehicles in Indonesia this year after a double-digit drop in 2016, retaining its position as market leader in the segment.
-
Indonesian commercial vehicles sales seen improving in 20172017/2/9 13:40JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia's commercial vehicle sales will increase in 2017 thanks to the commodity market that began to improve in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a top automotive industry leader.
-
Dentsu Aegis Network to acquire Indonesia's top ad agency2017/2/2 13:25JAKARTA, NNA - Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., a London-based multinational advertising and media company, has struck a deal to acquire Dwi Sapta Group, Indonesia's largest ad agency group, adding about 150 local brands to its list of global corporate clients.
-
Panasonic targeting to sell 50% more TVs in Indonesia in 20172017/1/25 11:59JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. is seeking to sell up to 50 percent more television sets in Indonesia this year by offering consumers a convenient means of shopping online and a greater variety of models.
-
JETRO helping boost Japanese fashion business in Indonesia2017/1/18 13:43JAKARTA, NNA - The Japan External Trade Organization is assisting the Japanese fashion industry in foraying into Indonesia, capitalizing on growing income in the world's fourth most populous country.
-
Working Japanese expatriate population in Indonesia drops in 20162017/1/13 13:10JAKARTA, NNA - The number of registered Japanese workers living in Indonesia decreased 1 percent to 12,490 in 2016 from 12,653 in 2015, while the total working expatriate population increased 7 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Manpower.
-
Indonesia looks to draw more than 760,000 Japanese tourists in 20172017/1/5 12:40JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia is seeking to attract 15 million tourists from abroad in 2017, including 762,000 from Japan, compared with last year's target of 12 million foreign travelers, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism.
-
Toyota Sienta gets "Best of Best Car 2016" award in Indonesia2016/12/26 12:04JAKARTA, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp.'s Sienta, launched half a year ago in Indonesia, where the Japanese automaker holds more than a third of the market, has won two of the country's top industry awards for 2016.
-
Panasonic eyes brisk sales of new refrigerators in Indonesia2016/12/15 14:31JAKARTA, NNA - PT. Panasonic Gobel Indonesia, an Indonesian subsidiary of Japan's Panasonic Corp., is optimistic about the popularity of its new refrigerator series in Indonesia and plans to expand their distribution network across the country.
-
Financial institutions unsure how to realize digital transformation2016/12/9 14:01JAKARTA, NNA - More than half of business leaders in the world financial services industry agree that digital transformation determines the development of their business, realizes efficient business processes and brings more profits, but they have yet to find effective ways of doing so, according to a recent industry survey.
-
Regional trade deals may influence Japanese interest in Indonesia2016/12/1 14:51JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese economic activities in Indonesia hinge on the future direction of regional trade agreements as the global economy braces for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies, according to a longtime market analyst with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
-
Glico aims to join top 3 players in Indonesian ice cream market next year2016/11/21 15:49JAKARTA, NNA - Ezaki Glico Co.'s joint venture in Indonesia has forayed into growing competition in the local ice cream market with the launch of "innovative" products in a bid to join the top three players next year.
-
Sharp aims for 30% share in Indonesia's refrigerator market2016/11/15 14:56JAKARTA, NNA - PT. Sharp Electronics Indonesia, a recipient of this year's Indonesia Customer Satisfaction Award in the refrigerator category, is aiming to boost its market share to 30 percent next year from the current 26 percent.
-
Honda's sales in Indonesia up 17% in October over year before2016/11/9 13:24JAKARTA, NNA - Honda Motor Co.'s overall vehicle sales in October increased 17.0 percent over a year before to 17,088 units, bringing the total in the first 10 months of 2016 to 168,937 units, up 27.5 percent from the same period of 2015, according to company data.
-
Japanese motorcycle makers pitch new products at Indonesia show2016/11/4 14:49JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese motorcycle manufacturers are promoting their products at the Indonesian Motorcycle Show 2016 in Jakarta, with Suzuki Motor Corp. using the biennial event to unveil its latest models.