India
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport2019/11/28 14:45
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business2019/11/28 11:19
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal2019/11/26 15:43
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India2019/11/26 14:22
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi2019/11/21 17:14
TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market2019/11/20 18:55NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers in India over the next five years to meet the demands of its global clients including other Japanese companies.
Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 20202019/11/18 15:06NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the application of artificial intelligence technology to businesses.
China’s Great Wall Motors sets up manufacturing unit in India: report2019/11/13 13:52TOKYO, NNA – Major Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors Co. is entering into India, planning to manufacture vehicles locally with a 70 billion rupee ($976 million) investment plan despite an ongoing unprecedented slowdown in the domestic automobile market.
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa2019/11/11 16:23
Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho set up car recycling joint venture in India2019/11/7 15:27
Toray opens resin compound plant in India to meet rising demand2019/11/7 14:49
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned2019/11/5 9:18
Mitsui, Taiwan’s Teco to produce EV motors in India2019/11/1 17:35NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. has joined hands with leading Taiwanese motor manufacturer Teco Electric & Machinery Co. to produce electric vehicle (EV) motors in the South Asian country which has the potential to become a huge market for EVs.
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production2019/10/31 14:44
Kagome begins tomato processing plant operation in India2019/10/23 15:27
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi2019/10/16 12:39
Suzuki picks 5 Indian startups for auto industry enhancement plan2019/10/15 16:24
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups2019/10/11 17:05NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese non-bank financial service provider Credit Saison Co. is launching online lending operations in India, banking on a growing demand from financial technology (fintech) startups and individuals who are insufficiently served by the country’s traditional banking system.
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India2019/10/9 15:31
Mitsubishi Electric to open second plant in India, make emission-reducing auto parts2019/10/8 18:13NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese electronics giant Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will build a plant in India to meet growing demand for automotive equipment that can reduce vehicle emissions amid tightening regulations in the country.
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo opens 1st store in India2019/10/4 14:49
Suzuki Motor launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for younger generation2019/10/1 16:17
Japanese machine tool maker OSG opens India unit to meet coating demand2019/9/27 15:16NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global machine tool provider OSG Corp. has established a new subsidiary in India to coat cutting tools for prolonging their lifespan and improving their efficiency, as local demand for the coating process is expected to rise.
Automated soldering equipment maker Apollo Seiko to form Indian sales JV2019/9/25 17:57NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s Apollo Seiko Ltd., a major provider of automated soldering equipment, will establish a joint venture in India to enhance services and sales in the South Asian country.
Nippon Express to buy stake in Indian firm to expand local network2019/9/24 15:33NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will acquire a 22 percent stake in a logistics arm of India’s largest retail conglomerate, Future Group, to broaden its customer base.
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery2019/9/19 15:26
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown2019/9/12 16:31
India’s new vehicle, motorcycle sales suffer worst fall ever in Aug.2019/9/11 16:17
From noodles to sushi, Japanese cuisine makes inroads in India2019/9/9 15:01
India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility2019/9/9 8:01
L&T, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India2019/9/3 18:47NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), engaged in engineering, construction and other wide-ranging sectors, has landed a major order worth up to 50 billion rupees ($693 million) for steam generators and associated packages for a thermal power plant in India, through its joint venture with Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
Ajinomoto to take over Indian biopharmaceutical joint venture2019/9/3 16:28NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will take over an Indian biopharmaceutical joint venture to capitalize on the rising global outsourcing market.
India’s Elconconnectors Cables to produce wiring harnesses with Japan, Indonesian partners2019/8/30 16:32NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s leading automotive component maker Elconconnectors Cables Pvt. Ltd. will set up a joint venture with two Indonesian companies, including a subsidiary of Japan’s Banshu Electric Equipment Co., to manufacture wiring harnesses in India.
Aichi Steel to buy 11% stake in India’s Vardhman Special Steels, give technical aid2019/8/29 14:43
Mitsubishi injects 1 bil. rupeesin Indian healthcare venture SastaSundar Healthbuddy2019/8/28 16:46NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will invest 1 billion rupees ($13.97 million) in India’s healthcare venture SastaSundar Healthbuddy Ltd. hoping to help expand the Kolkata-based online and franchise business.
Japanese septic-tank maker to launch potable water business in India2019/8/26 17:12NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese septic-tank maker Daiki Axis Co. will launch a potable water business in India alongside a local firm, cultivating a drinking-water market in a country with one of the world’s poorest water conditions.
Suzuki launches new luxury van in India2019/8/22 18:40
Automakers in India bet on new launches to tide themselves over slowdown2019/8/22 18:21
Sumitomo Chemical signs propylene oxide deal with Indian firm2019/8/20 15:30NEW DELHI, NNA - Sumitomo Chemical Co. has signed a deal to license its propylene oxide production technology to India’s state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp. to meet growing demand for motor vehicle parts.
Recruit teams with Visa to invest in Indian digital payment startup2019/8/16 17:20NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s Recruit Co., together with global financial services provider Visa Inc., has acquired a stake in an Indian digital payment platform operator through its investment arm as part of its strategy to tap Indian startups in the new technology field.
Japanese AV equipment maker Onkyo makes India global production base2019/8/16 16:43TOKYO, NNA – Japanese audio visual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. is gearing up its car audio product output in India to meet growing demand in the world’s fourth-largest automobile market.
26 Indian startups to seek Japanese venture capital in Tokyo next month2019/8/15 19:04NEW DELHI, NNA- India’s information technology industry lobby group Nasscom will lead a delegation of technology startups to Japan early next month to meet potential investors of the newly created Japanese Venture Capital Network.
UPDATE: Japan’s Impact HD opens Coffee Day convenience store in India2019/8/6 13:07NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese consulting firm Impact HD Inc. has opened a convenience store in Bangalore under the brand of India’s Cafe Coffee Day.
India’s auto industry says registration fee hike will hurt sales further2019/8/2 20:08
Japan’s Aiwa consumer electronics brand seeks revival in Indian market2019/8/2 17:19
More job cuts at Indian carmakers likely amid sales slump: industry official2019/7/29 15:06
Indian EV startup receives funding from Japanese trader Mitsui2019/7/22 12:46
Japan realtor Sumitomo enters India, 1st overseas business in 20 yrs2019/7/19 16:29NEW DELHI, NNA - An Indian subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. has received approval to lease a land plot in the heart of financial capital Mumbai, its first foray into overseas property development in around 20 years.
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open first stores in India this year2019/7/18 17:50
Dentsu to buy 87% stake in Indian data analysis firm Ugam Solutions2019/7/18 13:08NEW DELHI, NNA - Dentsu Inc. will purchase Indian data and analytics company Ugam Solutions Pvt. Ltd. through its London-based global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network.
Yanmar, Indian firm jointly launch tractors in India2019/7/12 18:49
Samsung venture fund invests $8.5 million in 4 Indian tech firms: press report2019/7/11 15:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Samsung Venture Investment Corp., a unit of Samsung Electronics Co., has invested $8.5 million in four Indian technology firms, PTI said Wednesday.
More TV makers in India move to import from SE Asia: press report2019/7/10 12:40NEW DELHI, NNA - More television manufacturers operating in India are looking to import from production centers in Southeast Asia rather than produce locally, to take advantage of India’s free trade agreement with the region, the Economic Times reported on Monday, quoting industry executives.
India plans more fiscal incentives to promote electric vehicles2019/7/10 9:49
Mitsui, Ichibanya to launch Japanese curry chain in India2019/7/9 14:48
Japan to promote Okinawa in India as outbound wedding destination2019/6/25 15:48
Japan’s NTT Data injects funds into India’s CloudHedge Technologies2019/6/24 15:20TOKYO, NNA - NTT Data Inc., the IT systems and services unit of telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., has injected an undisclosed sum of funds into CloudHedge Technologies Pvt. Ltd. of India to meet the diversifying needs of its global customers.
Fuji Electric to buy India’s Consul Neowatt Power Solutions in growth drive2019/6/21 19:02TOKYO, NNA - Fuji Electric Co. will acquire Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a major power electronics manufacturer in India, to explore business opportunities in a strategically important market where the Japanese electronics maker is seeking to boost sales five-fold.
Renault stands by goal of doubling India car sales by 2022 despite global slowdown2019/6/21 18:53
Japan’s Aishin to supply bulk handling machines to drug, food makers in India2019/6/20 17:54TOKYO, NNA - Aishin Industrial Corp., maker of bulk handling equipment, will enter the Indian market with local company, Gansons.
NEC supplying India’s Kerala state police with fingerprint system for criminal probes2019/6/19 14:15NEW DELHI, NNA - NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a unit of the Japanese electronics company NEC Corp., has won an order for its proprietary automated fingerprint identification system from the state Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.
Industrial gas maker Air Water to buy Praxair’s Indian assets2019/6/18 15:13NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese industrial gas maker Air Water Inc. will purchase part of a U.S. gas manufacturer’s Indian business to strengthen its foothold in the South Asian country.
Honda may let Indian businesses test ride e-motorcycles2019/6/14 19:32
Ink maker DIC opens India unit to expand in S. Asia, beyond2019/6/13 16:29NEW DELHI, June 13 Kyodo - Major Japanese printing ink and fine chemicals maker DIC Corp. is opening a sales unit in India after taking over a local coating resin manufacturer to strengthen its foothold there and in surrounding regions.
India new vehicle sales down 18% to nearly two-year low; industry sees pickup after Q32019/6/12 16:15NEW DELHI, NNA – New vehicle sales in India fell 18.4 percent to 308,194 units in May, posting the seventh straight year-on-year decline and slipping to the lowest level since July 2017, hit by restricted non-bank lending and higher insurance premiums.
Mitsui to buy 49% stake in Indian solar power system provider2019/6/7 15:40NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. will buy a 49 percent stake in an Indian solar power system provider belonging to the conglomerate Mahindra Group in a bid to expand its renewable energy portfolio globally.
Toyota releases Glanza hatchback in India made by Suzuki unit under global partnership2019/6/7 15:33
NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will raise its holding stake in an Indian auto parts dealer to beef up its aftermarket sales business.
India’s central bank cuts interest rate for third straight time amid growth worries2019/6/7 13:02
Indian business lobbies call for talks with U.S. over scrapped preferential export benefits2019/6/6 15:45
Mitsubishi to raise stake in Indian auto parts dealer2019/6/5 15:59NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will raise its holding stake in an Indian auto parts dealer to beef up its aftermarket sales business.
Hitachi to supply 106 elevators for office towers in India2019/6/4 15:23
India Q1 GDP growth hits 5-year low amid slower demand2019/6/3 15:32NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s economic growth decelerated sharply to a five-year low in the January-March quarter, also taking GDP expansion for the last fiscal year to the lowest since 2014, amid a domestic cash liquidity squeeze and global slowdown.
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win2019/5/29 18:15
Sony pulls out of India’s smartphone market2019/5/28 15:24By Atul Ranjan
Nippon Life to increase stake in Indian asset management venture2019/5/27 18:33NEW DELHI, NNA – Nippon Life Insurance Co. of Japan says it will raise its holdings in an Indian asset management firm to tap the growing market there for mutual funds.
Japanese auto parts maker Musashi Seimitsu to open India’s 3rd plant2019/5/24 16:36NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese auto parts maker Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. will open its third plant in India in August to have its two existing factories focus on producing motorcycle components, which are enjoying robust demand.
India PM Modi secures another 5-year term with landslide election win2019/5/24 15:34
India electric vehicle sales double in year to March on govt green subsidy2019/5/24 14:50
Japanese leasing firm Orix to buy 7 wind power plants in India2019/5/21 19:31NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese leasing firm Orix Corp. plans to buy its partner’s share of seven wind power plants in India, anticipating growing demand for renewable energy.
India’s first lithium ion battery plant to produce 6 million cells/yr2019/5/20 15:00
NEC offers advanced digital services in rural India2019/5/16 16:57NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. is forging a capital tie-up with a local partner to provide India’s 900 million rural population with various advanced digital services.
Japan’s Nissei ASB to boost PET bottle mold output capacity in India2019/5/15 15:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s Nissei ASB Machine Co. plans to spend about 2.2 billion yen ($20 million) to expand its plastic bottle mold production capacity in India.
India’s passenger vehicle sales fall by most since 2011 in April2019/5/14 12:08NEW DELHI, NNA – Passenger vehicle sales in India posted the sixth straight month of year-on-year declines in April, plunging by the most in more than seven years on higher insurance costs, tighter lending and uncertainty over election results.
Recruit buys stake in Indian AI-assisted chat platform operator2019/5/8 15:58NEW DELHI, NNA - Recruit Co. says it acquired a stake in an Indian artificial intelligence-assisted chat platform operator as part of its strategy to tap new technology fields through investment in startups.
Japanese trader Sumitomo taps India for industrial park operation2019/5/8 15:51
Japanese ink giant DIC buys India coating resins maker Ideal Chemi Plast2019/5/8 12:57TOKYO, NNA - DIC Corp., Japan’s largest ink maker by revenue, has entered the Indian market with the acquisition of resins manufacturer Ideal Chemi Plast Pvt. Ltd.
Suzuki’s Indian unit to stop selling diesel vehicles next year2019/4/26 14:12
SoftBank mulls investing up to $3 billion for stake in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: reports2019/4/25 17:31NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Corp. is considering investing up to $3 billion in India’s fastest-growing telecom firm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., as business magnate Mukesh Ambani looks to sell a stake, according to news reports.
India auto-casting industry growth seen slashed by tighter emissions controls2019/4/24 16:28
Panasonic bets on popular Sanyo brand for air conditioners in India2019/4/15 14:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is betting on one-time rival brand Sanyo to boost low-priced air conditioner sales in India, while retaining its namesake primary brand for middle- to high-end markets.
Japan’s Impact HD to help Indian cafe chain create convenience stores2019/4/10 16:59NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese consulting firm Impact HD Inc. will help India’s largest coffee shop chain Café Coffee Day convert some of its outlets into convenience stores amid robust growth in the retail sector.
Low-powered electric scooter sales in India may face demand headwinds2019/4/9 13:46
Japan’s Kameda Seika to produce popular rice cracker in India2019/4/8 17:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese snack maker Kameda Seika Co. will produce its mainstay crispy rice cracker in India from June following a better-than-expected trial sales performance in the world’s second most populous nation.
Indian vehicle sharing startup Drivezy eyes U.S., Southeast Asia2019/3/27 17:43
Panasonic opens its first electric-vehicle charging station in India2019/3/20 15:29
Honda shifts focus to smaller Indian cities to boost car sales2019/3/13 17:29
Murata Manufacturing acquires 5% stake in India’s Versa Drives2019/3/13 14:23NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co. has acquired an equity stake of about 5 percent in India’s Versa Drives Pvt. Ltd., as it seeks to enter the energy management and storage business.
Japan to train India’s national railway officials to improve safety2019/3/5 16:32
7-Eleven to enter Indian market with local partner Future Retail2019/3/5 12:42NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s largest convenience store chain, Seven-Eleven Japan Co., is entering the Indian market this year through a master franchise deal with local operator Future Retail Ltd.
Indian textile and garment firms boost presence in Ethiopia to tap U.S., EU markets2019/3/1 18:09
Kawasaki Heavy doubling hydraulic equipment output in India construction boom2019/2/20 18:29NEW DELHI, NNA – Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. of Japan is doubling its capacity to produce hydraulic equipment in India for use in construction machinery in high demand for building expressways, railways and ports.
Japan’s Kaiho to set up vehicle recycling unit with India’s Abhishek2019/2/18 15:52TOKYO, NNA – Japanese automobile recycling firm Kaiho Industry Co. is setting up an Indian joint venture with Abhishek Business Consolidation Pvt. Ltd., seeking a business opportunity in a barely developed market.
India to secure rare earth metals, technology to make electric vehicles2019/1/31 15:42
Sojitz to join Indian venture fund Continuum I to invest in AI and IoT startups2019/1/30 12:25TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. is investing in an Indian venture capital fund to look for new business opportunities with the growing number of startups engaged in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.
Chinese firms making inroads into India’s EV market2019/1/22 6:27
India picks Japan, Europe standards for fast EV chargers2018/12/26 18:54NEW DELHI, NNA - The Indian government has decided to adopt Japanese and European standards for electric vehicle-charging infrastructure as the world’s fourth-largest automobile market is entering an eco-friendly car era.
5% more Japanese firms operate in India in 20182018/12/21 16:41
Japan among foreign investors betting on India’s green energy push2018/12/17 14:54NEW DELHI, NNA - Foreign investment in India’s renewable energy sector has picked up pace in the last four years with investors, including Japanese firms, making a big bet on the country’s green energy push.
Japan’s Nichirei buys share in India online meat trader Delightful Gourmet for $15 million2018/12/12 13:56NEW DELHI, NNA – Major Japanese frozen food maker Nichirei Corp. has invested $15 million in an Indian online meat trading startup to get a foothold in the underdeveloped food distribution and cold chain logistics markets.
Career civil servant to head India’s central bank2018/12/12 9:50NEW DELHI, NNA - The Indian government on Tuesday appointed Shaktikanta Das, a 61-year-old former bureaucrat, as the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
India’s central bank chief resigns after rift with government2018/12/11 10:44NEW DELHI, NNA - Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel has resigned, citing personal reasons amid a conflict with the government over the central bank’s independence from political influence.
ATM manufacturers see silver lining in India’s ATM industry woes2018/12/7 14:15
Japan’s Iseki to make, sell mid-sized tractors in India via local firm TAFE2018/11/30 14:18NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese machinery maker Iseki & Co. has signed a contract with Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) in India to produce and sell compact tractors in the local market.
Mitsui acquires stake in India’s preventive healthcare startup2018/11/29 10:36NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. has acquired a stake in India’s preventive healthcare app provider GOQii Inc. as part of its strategy to build a “healthcare ecosystem” in Asia by linking hospital operations and relevant services to information platforms.
NTT Data to take majority stake in India’s e-payment provider Atom2018/11/28 14:11NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s leading information technology firm NTT Data Corp. said Tuesday it will acquire a majority stake in e-payment provider Atom Technologies Ltd. in India, as the country moves toward a cashless society.
NEW DELHI, NNA - New vehicle sales in India during the Diwali festival season fell 11% from last year's season due to rising fuel prices and tightened auto loans.
NEW DELHI, NNA - New vehicle sales in India during the Diwali festival season fell 11% from last year’s season due to rising fuel prices and tightened auto loans.
SoftBank Vision Fund to open its first dedicated office in India2018/11/22 16:18NEW DELHI, NNA - SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund will set up its first dedicated office in India as part of its strategy to tap opportunities in the country’s information technology sector.
India seeks to adopt new approach toward free trade agreements2018/11/19 18:19By Atul Ranjan
Odisha state in eastern India seeks investment from Japanese manufacturers2018/11/14 14:40NEW DELHI, NNA – The eastern Indian state of Odisha is trying to draw investment from Japanese manufacturers with its plan to develop a 243-hectare industrial park exclusively for Japanese firms.
Japanese, Indian firms combine in building waste-to-energy plant2018/11/13 16:54NEW DELHI, NNA -Japanese real estate firm Takara Leben Co. and infrastructure developer Kuni Umi Asset Management Co. are joining with an Indian firm to build a 12-megawatt waste-to-energy plant in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
Suzuki Motor's sales push drives demand for its cars in rural India2018/11/06 17:30NEW DELHI, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp.'s push to gain traction in India's rural market is paying dividends with its local subsidiary registering a 10-fold jump in sales contribution from the countryside in eight years, according to data from a local research firm.
Yamaha expands musical instrument business in India2018/10/30 13:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese musical instrument maker Yamaha Corp. is expanding its business in India by starting local production and promoting music education at schools across the South Asian country.
Abe, Modi agree to boost security, economic cooperation2018/10/30 10:15TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed Monday to boost bilateral security and economic cooperation amid China's growing influence in the region.
India's Modi meets Japanese ministers ahead of summit with Abe2018/10/29 15:35TOKYO, Kyodo - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Japanese industry and foreign ministers on Monday, ahead of a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at which the two leaders will discuss ways to foster security and economic cooperation.
Maruti Suzuki India July-Sept sales, profit hurt by higher consumer costs2018/10/26 13:40NEW DELHI, NNA – India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki saw a drop in net profit of nearly 10 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier as higher gasoline and auto insurance prices dampened consumer demand.
Hiroshima Pref. partners India's IT industry body to boost tie-upsBy Atul Ranjan
NEW DELHI, NNA - Hiroshima Prefecture has entered into an agreement with Nasscom, the Indian information technology industry's lobby group, to promote business tie-ups including talent transfers from India to Japan.2018/10/23 15:20
Taiwan motorcycle maker Kymco to develop electric scooters in India2018/10/17 16:30By Atul Ranjan
NEW DELHI, Oct. 17 Kyodo - Taiwan's leading motorcycle maker Kwang Yang Motor Co. will develop electric scooters in India in partnership with local electric vehicle startup Twenty Two Motors Pvt. Ltd.
Honda India mulls $1.2 bil. investment, affordable hybrids2018/10/12 12:41NEW DELHI, NNA - The Indian unit of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. is considering investing over $1.2 billion as part of plans to launch new models, including electric vehicles, and fund its expansion in the South Asian country.
Mizuho Securities to invest $30 million in Indian fund2018/10/10 12:29TOKYO, NNA - Mizuho Securities Co. will invest $30 million in a fund jointly set up with the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, seeking higher returns on unlisted, fast-growing local firms in the infrastructure, manufacturing and value-added service sectors.
NTT Data plans to develop AI-backed diagnosis service globally2018/10/5 13:13TOKYO, NNA - NTT Data Corp. said Friday it has invested an undisclosed sum in a medical imaging startup, DeepTek Inc., as part of its drive to globally develop its radiology diagnostic support business using artificial intelligence.
Yamaha Motor's India unit hit by labor strike2018/9/27 13:39NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor Co.'s India unit has been hit by an indefinite labor strike at one of its manufacturing facilities near the southern city of Chennai.
Japan's tech-hungry firms seeking help from Indian IT startups2018/9/20 11:59BENGALURU, India, NNA - Technology-hungry Japanese firms are being matched with startups in India as Japan looks to innovation to revitalize its fast-aging population and mature industrialized economy.
Trading house Mitsubishi enters India's housing market2018/9/18 12:38NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. is making its first investment in Indian housing development, with India projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country in coming years.
Japanese firms see opportunities in bridging India's healthcare gap2018/9/13 13:42NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese companies are looking to tap India's healthcare market with funding and technological solutions to make healthcare more accessible in the world's second most populous country.
Japan's crane maker Tadano, India's Escorts to form manufacturing JV2018/8/29 11:27NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's leading crane maker Tadano Ltd. will start production in India with a local partner, aiming to cash in on growing demand from the construction sector in the South Asian country.
Isuzu bets on growing demand for light commercial vehicles in India2018/8/24 12:59NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese commercial vehicle maker Isuzu Motors Ltd. is endeavoring to boost sales in India by riding on a wave of rapid growth in the light commercial vehicle segment, including pickup trucks and utility vehicles.
Japan extends technical aid to improve India's railway safety2018/8/16 12:20NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan will extend technical assistance to India under a fresh bilateral accord to help the South Asian country improve its accident-prone railway operations.
Japanese household product maker promoting Indian plumbing know-how2018/8/13 12:10NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's leading household product maker Lixil Group Corp. has launched a training program for Indian plumbers to help combat a workforce shortage while improving professional standards.
Mitsui Chemicals to begin solar power testing business in India2018/8/9 12:50NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc. will establish a solar panel testing and certification laboratory in India to capitalize on the South Asian country's rapidly growing solar energy market.
Panasonic, upbeat about India, to enter housing equipment market2018/7/31 13:56NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Panasonic Corp. is set to fully enter India's rapidly growing housing equipment market, backed by brisk sales of consumer appliances and electronics and office automation equipment.
Hitachi's investment targets global electric vehicle market2018/7/19 13:24NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese multinational conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. is poised to tap the global electric vehicle market with plans to make "more investment" in related technologies, Hitachi chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi says.
Suzuki Motor beefs up manpower in India for EV push2018/7/10 13:39NEW DELHI, NNA - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the South Asian country's largest passenger carmaker, is beefing up manpower as part of its capacity-building plan for an electric-vehicle push.
Nissan to open 1st global digital hub in India for more efficient operations2018/7/2 12:19NEW DELHI, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. will establish its first global base in India to enhance efficiency in operations and services through digitalization, illustrating the Japanese carmaker's commitment to one of the world's major automobile markets.
Japan's retort food pioneer taps India, home of curry2018/6/21 14:02NEW DELHI, NNA - Otsuka Foods Co., which ushered in Japan's retort food revolution with its "Bon Curry" product half a century ago, is trying its luck in India, the home of curry.
Suzuki, parts suppliers to expand training bases in India2018/6/18 12:11NEW DELHI, NNA - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the largest passenger vehicle maker in the South Asian country, is working with its parts suppliers to expand their training facilities to over 400 by 2020 to enhance quality of supplied auto components.
Japan's Pasona recruits Indians to tap Mideast, Africa markets2018/6/4 9:48NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese staffing firm Pasona Group Inc. has started recruiting Indian talent to help Japanese businesses find suitable candidates for their operations in the Middle East and Africa.
Japan gives crop diversification training to Afghan officials in India2018/5/25 13:08NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan conducted a training program on crop diversification for Afghanistan in India as part of its third-country training initiative in collaboration with partner countries, according to Tokyo's development aid agency.
Japan's NTT Data partners with Indian firm to tap 3D mapping market2018/5/23 13:38NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's major information technology service provider NTT Data Corp. has joined hands with an Indian mapping company to develop large-scale 3D map datasets for supply to telecommunications and various other sectors in the South Asian country.
Honda bets on remodeling of popular sedan to support India sales2018/5/22 13:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has launched a fully remodeled Amaze sedan in India, the first revamp of the popular passenger car since its release in 2013, in a bid to leverage its declining sales in the segment.
Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo to move into India in 20192018/5/10 12:50NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo Co. will enter the Indian market in fall next year, signaling its strong resolve to penetrate Asia's third-largest economy as part of a global campaign.
India's electric vehicle campaign gains momentum2018/4/24 14:13NEW DELHI, NNA - India's push to introduce more electric vehicles is gaining momentum as various stakeholders are implementing steps to drive a shift toward eco-friendly cars in one of the world's major automobile markets.
Japan's beef bowl restaurant chain enters Indian market2018/4/17 14:27NEW DELHI, NNA - Yoshinoya Holdings Co., Japan's major fast-food restaurant operator popularly known for its beef bowls, is advancing into the Indian market by establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary.
ShinMaywa, Mahindra to set up amphibious aircraft repair base in India2018/4/13 14:24NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's aircraft and industrial equipment maker ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. and Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group recently agreed to an amphibious aircraft maintenance and repair services tie-up in India.
Honda makes fresh investment in India's booming motorcycle market2018/4/12 14:16NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co., the world's largest motorcycle maker, earmarked about 8 billion rupees ($123 million) in the current fiscal year to invest in India, the country which is now the biggest contributor to its global bike business.
India promotes Buddhist tourism to attract Japanese travelers2018/4/10 14:54NEW DELHI, NNA - India is in the throes of promoting Buddhist tourism in a bid to attract more tourists from countries with sizable Buddhist populations, including Japan, as part of a strategy to boost foreign tourist arrivals.
Indian state to build 1st Japan-aided seawater desalination plant2018/4/6 13:02NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's development aid agency will extend support for the construction of a seawater desalination plant in India, the South Asian country's first such facility financed by Japan, to tackle water scarcity in a state with a large number of Japanese firms operating.
India to dispatch 1st batch of technical interns to Japan2018/3/30 13:53NEW DELHI, NNA - India will send its first batch of technical interns to Japan in the next few months under an agreement to boost bilateral ties through education and skills development, according to the Indian government.
Japanese firm Curetex eyes opportunities in India's plastic bag bans2018/3/26 13:50NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's paper product maker Curetex Corp. has entered India to meet growing demand for paper bags in the wake of successive state-level bans on plastic bags across the South Asian country, according to a top company official.
Japan Post to launch cold storage parcel service for India2018/3/23 13:30NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan Post Co. will launch a cold storage express parcel service to India later this month amid growing demand for fresh Japanese food among locals and Japanese residents in the South Asian country.
Japan's Ise Foods to build chicken farm in southern India2018/3/19 14:14NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's major poultry- and egg-processing farm operator Ise Foods Inc. is planning to build a chicken farm in southern India in a bid to cash in on growing demand in the food sector in Asia's third-largest economy.
India to amend electricity law to promote EV charging stations2018/3/13 14:18NEW DELHI, NNA - India is in the throes of amending its electricity supply act to facilitate the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure as both local and foreign charging solution providers, including Japanese firms, are poised to tap into the market.
Japan offering India training to tackle pollution woes2018/2/27 12:37NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's development aid agency is extending support to New Delhi to battle serious air pollution in the Indian capital, including through a training program on air-quality management in Tokyo and elsewhere.
Japan trading house Sumitomo to invest in India's real estate sector2018/2/22 16:22NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. said Thursday it will invest more than $2 billion jointly with a local partner in the development of a large-scale housing and commercial complex on the outskirts of New Delhi.
Japanese drone service provider Terra taps Indian market2018/2/20 13:29NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese drone service and solution provider Terra Drone Corp. will start operations in India this year to explore opportunities in industrial applications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Asia's third-largest economy.
Yamaha ramping up motorcycle R&D, output in India2018/2/15 12:47NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's global motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor Co. is ramping up research and development as well as output in India as it plans to double its local market share to 8 percent by 2020, according to a top company official.
Japan's water purifier maker Nihon Trim enters India2018/2/14 13:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's leading water purification equipment maker Nihon Trim Co. has begun selling its antioxidant water-processing system in India in partnership with an Indo-Japanese joint venture.
Automakers gearing up for India's EV push2018/2/13 13:17NEW DELHI, NNA - Global and local automakers in India are gearing up for electric vehicles with massive investments in the next few years as the country with the world's fourth largest car market is targeting to replace all vehicles with EVs by 2030.
SoftBank-backed leading Indian ride-hailing firm to enter Australia2018/1/31 12:53NEW DELHI, NNA - A leading ride-hailing company in India backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. is set to enter the Australian market this year in its first international debut under a global expansion plan.
Honda eyes India's top spot by riding "scooterization" wave2018/1/30 14:43NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Honda Motor Co. is seeking to win the top spot in India, the world's largest motorcycle market, through massive investments in production and sales on the crest of the growing popularity of scooters.
Children's picture book on theme of "Mottainai" published in India2018/1/19 13:26NEW DELHI, NNA - A Japanese picture book encouraging an eco-friendly "Mottainai" lifestyle has been published in India to teach children in the world's second most populous nation the importance of lessening waste, according to Japan's aid agency.
SoftBank leads Japanese investment in Indian start-ups2018/1/11 17:13NEW DELHI, NNA - SoftBank Group Corp. dwarfed other Japanese investors in India last year, accounting for the bulk of private equity and venture capital deals.
SoftBank-backed firm to buy online food delivery business in India2017/12/22 13:27NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.-backed ride-hailing firm in India is foraying into the food delivery business by acquiring online food delivery service Foodpanda's local business from Germany-based Delivery Hero AG in exchange for its shares.
India helping ASEAN develop digital connectivity2017/12/13 13:41NEW DELHI, NNA - Seeking to deepen its ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, India is currently working on projects in the ASEAN region to help develop the group's digital connectivity infrastructure.
Yanmar's Indian affiliate eyes domestic and global expansion2017/12/7 14:23NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese farm equipment manufacturer Yanmar Holdings Co.'s Indian affiliate is endeavoring to expand both its domestic and global footprint as it aspires to more than triple tractor sales in the next five to six years.
Japan's Aisan to produce motorcycle parts in joint venture in India2017/12/6 13:24NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese auto parts maker Aisan Industry Co. has agreed with trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. and an Indian partner to establish a joint venture for production of motorcycle components featuring low-emission technology in the South Asian country and help meet stricter exhaust restrictions to be introduced in 2020.
Honda to showcase detachable battery system at industry event in India2017/11/29 12:08NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co. plans to showcase a detachable battery storage system for motorcycles and other products for the first time in India at an industry event on green mobility next month, according to company officials.
Japan's Hino to develop lower-emission engine with Indian peer2017/11/28 12:05NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. has agreed to develop an advanced lower-emission diesel engine with an Indian company while utilizing the partner's parts procurement capability.
Nikon eyes business opportunities in India's space sector2017/11/27 16:41NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese optical instrument giant Nikon Corp. is looking to bring advanced space technology-related solutions to India as the country aims to boost its satellite launch capabilities by promoting private-sector participation in its space program.
Nomura to team up with Indian start-ups for fintech2017/11/21 13:27NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc. has selected information technology start-ups in India to build innovative solutions for capital markets and investment banking, its Indian arm says.
Japan's electronics parts maker Murata expanding India operations2017/11/20 12:22NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co. is expanding its operations in India as part of efforts to boost sales by diversifying its markets, according to company officials.
Honda aggressively expands motorcycle operations in India2017/11/16 14:17NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co., the world's top motorcycle manufacturer, is strengthening its operations in India by stepping up research and development and expanding its sales network.
Japan eager to partner with local firms at India's largest IT event2017/11/2 12:18NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms are looking to partner with Indian information technology companies to invest in local startups, according to a delegation from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry attending India's largest IT industry event.
Suzuki keeps faith with hybrid cars in India despite demand crunch2017/10/31 15:02NEW DELHI, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp. is poised to continue investing in hybrid cars despite a temporary demand crunch under a newly introduced tax regime which has made the environmentally friendly vehicles much costlier in India, senior company officials say.
Toyota halts Camry Hybrid production in India as new tax hits demand2017/10/24 14:16NEW DELHI, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indian subsidiary has temporarily halted the production of its Camry Hybrid sedan in India as a high tax rate on such vehicles under the newly introduced goods and services tax impacts demand.
Yanmar partnering with Indian firm on advanced tractors to go global2017/10/19 14:29NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese farm equipment manufacturer Yanmar Holdings Co. is partnering with major Indian tractor maker International Tractors Ltd. to develop "next generation tractors" for the global market.
Japanese suppliers bet on India's bullet train project2017/10/17 13:00NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese high-speed railway equipment and system suppliers are looking to tap business opportunities as India builds its first bullet train line, mainly financed by Tokyo, with some considering expanding local production to cater to the needs of the $16.5 billion project.
Japan firms to showcase high-speed rail technology at India fair2017/10/10 17:00NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms will showcase their cutting-edge railway technologies and products during an international exhibition in India to cash in on the nation's first high-speed train project backed by Japanese financial assistance.
Indian airliner talks with Japan's Setouchi Holdings on amphibious planes2017/10/10 13:05NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian airliner SpiceJet Ltd. is in talks with Japan's Setouchi Holdings Inc. to purchase amphibious planes to meet growing needs for better air connections to remote parts of the large South Asian country.
LG Electronics to launch mosquito-repellent smartphone in India2017/10/2 12:04NEW DELHI, NNA - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. is set to launch a smartphone with "mosquito away technology" in India in a bid to leverage its miniscule market share on the back of its popular television and air conditioner models with similar features.
Asahi Glass eyes India's mobile making industry for component sale2017/9/29 12:12NEW DELHI, NNA - Asahi Glass Co. of Japan is looking to tap growing demand in India for advanced glass products to be used in smartphones and other electronic devices with the country emerging as a mobile manufacturing hub, according to company officials.
Nissan enters pre-owned car market in India2017/9/29 11:48NEW DELHI, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. has entered India's growing pre-owned car market, after seeing it take off in Brazil and South Africa, the Japanese automaker said.
Panasonic cementing top position in India's rugged device market2017/9/22 13:28NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is looking to further strengthen its leading position in India's market for rugged computing devices used in field work, as well as by police, military and other service branches, with the launch of its new durable laptop.
Toilet maker Toto's loss in India halved in FY 20162017/9/12 12:53NEW DELHI, NNA - Leading Japanese toilet maker Toto Ltd.'s Indian arm halved its loss in the 2016 business year that ended last March after stepping up cost-cutting efforts to improve its earnings performance.
India's JSW Steel boosting high-grade products with Japanese firms2017/9/4 12:14NEW DELHI, NNA - India's JSW Steel Ltd. is ramping up production and sales of high-grade products in partnership with JFE Steel Corp. and other Japanese firms, according to a top company official.
Mitsui foraying into India's renewable energy sector2017/9/1 12:04NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. is set to enter India's renewable energy sector with plans to invest 1 billion yen ($9 million) in the country's small-scale clean energy producer, Omnigrid Micropower Co. Pvt. Ltd., according to a Mitsui spokesman.
Suzuki Motor rebrands India sales channel to woo young customers2017/8/31 13:14NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. is revamping its retail network across India as part of a rebranding exercise aimed at wooing the nation's young tech-savvy buyers.
Japanese cutlery maker Kai group opens 1st retail shop in India2017/8/28 12:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese cutlery-related product maker Kai group has opened its first retail outlet in India, betting on the fast-growing consumer market on the back of the establishment of a manufacturing facility in line with the local government's "Make in India" policy.
Nissan revamping after-sales strategy in Indian car market2017/8/21 12:53NEW DELHI, NNA - Looking to expand its customer base in India, Nissan Motor Co.'s local arm is planning to expand and improve its after-sales services to compete with bigger rivals, according to company officials.
SoftBank steps up investment in India2017/8/15 13:24NEW DELHI, NNA - SoftBank Group Corp. has demonstrated its long-term commitment to India by announcing investment in major e-commerce marketplace Flipkart Group.
Panasonic firming up plan to drive smartphone business in India2017/8/14 12:00NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp.'s Indian subsidiary will invest 1.5 billion rupees ($23.4 million) in its mobility division in the current fiscal year ending next March to step up its efforts to push smartphone business in Asia's third-largest economy, according to senior company officials.
India's defense business mission to visit Japan in Sept.2017/8/8 13:36NEW DELHI, NNA - India will send its first defense industry delegation to Japan early next month to explore opportunities for cooperation with Japanese counterparts, according to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
Orix, Sun Group to deploy small solar power points in India2017/7/31 13:55NEW DELHI, NNA - A joint venture between Japan's Orix Corp. and India's Sun Group has set a target to establish 100 megawatts of small-scale solar power generation points by the end of 2018 in the South Asian country, according to company officials.
Hitachi eyes India's rooftop solar power market2017/7/25 11:46NEW DELHI, NNA - A Hitachi Ltd. subsidiary plans to exclusively target more than 400 India-based Japanese firms to offer rooftop solar power solutions amid growing corporate use of the sun's energy in the South Asian country, according to company officials.
Hitachi to boost cash-recycling ATM production in India2017/7/18 13:36NEW DELHI, NNA - An Indian local arm of the Hitachi Ltd. group plans to ramp up production of cash-recycling automated teller machines to meet growing demand from banks which are considering replacing their traditional machines to optimize operational costs.
Japan's private investment in India tops $1 bil. in 2017 1st half2017/7/10 13:19NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms invested at least $1.43 billion in Indian private equity and venture capital deals in the first half of 2017, more than triple the $459 million in 2016, according to data provided by Indian research firm Venture Intelligence.
Honda confirms decision to halt Mobilio MPV sales in India2017/7/6 14:06NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co.'s Indian subsidiary has confirmed it will stop selling its Mobilio multipurpose vehicle due to weak demand.
China's SAIC eyes opportunity in India's green vehicle market2017/7/3 13:56NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor Corp. is eyeing India as a market to deliver its environmentally friendly mobility solutions, likely to become a major field in the near future, with Asia's third-largest economy actively promoting the segment.
Indian robotics startup eyes traction in Japan's e-commerce2017/6/26 12:23NEW DELHI, NNA - An Indian robotics startup specializing in warehouse automation has set its eyes on Japan's online retail sector, targeting local customers looking to boost their operational efficiency.
Indian firm makes foray into "green energy retailing" to tap EV market2017/6/12 12:38NEW DELHI, NNA - In a bid to tap into the demand for electric vehicle batteries in India, a local company has made a foray into "green energy retailing" by launching the country's first battery swap station for EV owners.
Green push drives Panasonic's energy storage business in India2017/6/5 13:19NEW DELHI, NNA - Cashing in on the demand from India's telecom sector investing in green-energy solutions, Panasonic Corp.'s local unit has generated over $100 million in sales in the last three years supplying lithium-ion battery-based solutions to telecom firms.
Renault-Nissan not keen on raising automation level in India2017/5/29 12:46NEW DELHI, NNA - Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. says it is "still enjoying competitive labor costs" and is not yet planning to increase automation levels in the Indian market.
Daikin's "cool" marketing campaign strikes chord with Indians2017/5/23 13:43NEW DELHI, NNA - Leading Japanese air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. is seeking to woo hot-and-bothered commuters in Delhi by providing bus shelters with air conditioning along with billboards displaying ads for its products.
Maruti Suzuki tweaks hiring process for temporary workers2017/5/15 12:51NEW DELHI, NNA - India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has adopted a different model for hiring temporary workers, completely eliminating the role of middlemen in the process, according to top company officials.
Indian startup eyes foray into Japanese lunch box market2017/5/9 13:24NEW DELHI, NNA - An Indian startup that manufactures "smart" lunch boxes is looking to enter the Japanese market by the end of July as part of its overseas expansion plan to exploit largely untapped market opportunities in this home ware product category.
App-based taxi aggregators spur car sales in India2017/5/2 13:53NEW DELHI, NNA - The growing popularity of app-based taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola in India is driving car sales, prompting Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. and other automakers to cash in on the trend.
Japanese map publisher Zenrin's Indian partner in expansion drive2017/4/24 12:57NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's leading digital mapping service provider Zenrin Co.'s Indian partner, MapmyIndia, is ramping up investment with plans to spend $30 million -- equivalent to its total investment in the last two decades -- in the next few years to further consolidate its market and technology leadership in the country.
India's auto industry concerned over tough emission standards2017/4/17 12:18NEW DELHI, NNA - India's automotive industry is in a fix as it is likely to be hit hard by a court-appointed environment panel's proposal to allow only vehicles meeting a stricter emission standard to be sold in the country from April 1, 2020.
Indian firms less inclined to invest in Japan: local survey2017/4/10 13:38NEW DELHI, NNA - While Indian firms are looking to work with Japanese companies to gain access to technology and finance, most are not willing to invest in Japan, according to a survey in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, one of the top Japanese business investment destinations in India.
India ends incentives for mild hybrid cars to fight air pollution2017/4/3 14:15NEW DELHI, NNA - In a bid to curb air pollution, the Indian government has decided to withdraw incentives initially offered to mild hybrid vehicles under a scheme meant to promote electric and full hybrid models.
Japanese firms tapping local partners in India's auto aftermarket2017/3/27 11:32NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese auto parts makers are looking to partner with Indian manufacturers to expand their presence in the local automotive aftermarket, which is expected to grow to $13 billion by 2020 from the current $8.4 billion on the back of rising demand for replacement components.
Honda sees Indian R&D unit's greater role in developing new cars2017/3/21 13:35NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Cars India Ltd., Honda Motor Co.'s Indian unit, launching its first car model primarily developed by its local research and development team, anticipates greater participation of the local R&D unit in the development of new vehicles for domestic and global markets in the future.
Japan invites Indian firms to join port project in Africa2017/3/15 13:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan has invited Indian companies to participate in a port development project in Kenya in a bid to promote business partnerships between Japan and India in the African continent.
Japan automakers join Indian bandwagon to promote hybrid, e-vehicles2017/3/7 15:30NEW DELHI, NNA - Demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in India is steadily growing thanks to a government incentive scheme, prompting Japanese and other automakers to shift their focus to the market segment.
Panasonic offers AC with air purifier in pollution-hit India2017/2/27 12:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is upgrading most of its existing air-conditioner models with air-purifying technology in an effort to increase its market share amid growing concerns about air pollution in India.
Japanese power utilities join investors in India's energy sector2017/2/20 14:07NEW DELHI, NNA - A joint venture between two major Japanese electric power companies is looking to explore more business opportunities in India's energy market with a particular focus on renewable energy, joining a growing list of investors betting big on the country's clean energy sector.
Sportswear brand Asics to double stores in India by year-end2017/2/13 12:26NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese sportswear brand Asics Corp. is planning to almost double its retail store count in India by the end of 2017 as part of its expansion program to tap growing demand amid the mounting popularity of sports in the country, according to top company officials.
India's budget gives money crunch-hit auto industry hope of revival2017/2/6 13:05NEW DELHI, NNA - India's automobile industry, hit hard by the government's demonetization move, has largely welcomed the country's federal budget that proposes to boost the rural economy and increase expenditure on infrastructure, while expressing disappointment it has not addressed some of its important demands.
JETRO to help Japanese, Indian firms join hands in African market2017/1/31 12:16NEW DELHI, NNA - The Japan External Trade Organization is planning to promote partnerships between Japanese and Indian companies looking to expand their presence in the African market by leveraging their mutual expertise, according to JETRO officials.
Suzuki's Indian units expect demand for their vehicles in Japan2017/1/24 12:13NEW DELHI, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp.'s two Indian subsidiaries are expecting a positive response to their vehicles from "quality-conscious" Japanese customers as they seek to export them to Suzuki's home country.
Japan-India joint venture eyes commercial vehicle business2017/1/24 12:06NEW DELHI, NNA - Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd.'s Indian joint venture is seeking to expand its presence in the niche market of cable harnesses for commercial vehicles through the acquisition of a Finnish company.
Maruti Suzuki sees opportunities in newer vehicle segments in India2017/1/17 13:19NEW DELHI, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Indian subsidiary is exploring opportunities in newer segments of the passenger vehicle market to cater to the changing needs of local customers as it seeks to maintain its leadership position in the country, the company said.
Suzuki Motor bets big on its new plant in India2017/1/11 12:55GANDHINAGAR, India, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to expand its production capacity in India by 50 percent in the near future following the completion of a new local plant as the company expects it to play an "important" role in its overall business.
Sexual wellness brands in India flaunting "Japan" tag2017/1/4 12:46NEW DELHI, NNA - With more and more Indians shopping for sexual wellness products online, the market is getting flooded with both local and foreign items, including some flaunting self-claimed Japanese connections, as they vie for customer attention in the largely unorganized market.
Electronics brand Akai eyes comeback in India2016/12/27 15:11NEW DELHI, NNA - The formerly Japanese-owned consumer electronics brand Akai, now controlled by a Hong Kong company, is seeking to re-establish itself in the Indian market in partnership with a local firm, but the comeback bid faces an uphill battle.
Indian IT industry lobby group looks to tap Japanese market2016/12/19 12:14NEW DELHI, NNA - India's leading information technology industry lobby group has commissioned a wide-ranging survey of Japanese firms to improve its knowledge of their service requirements and increase engagement with Japan's IT sector.
Japanese construction gear makers riding on greater demand in India2016/12/12 13:49NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese construction equipment manufacturers are poised to take advantage of India's growing infrastructure investment, planning to boost production capacity and putting new models on the market.
Automakers offer discounts as sales hit by India banknote crackdown2016/12/6 15:29NEW DELHI, NNA - As the impact of India's demonetization on major automakers, including some Japanese companies, has become more visible with their sluggish sales in November, some of them are turning to discounts and other promotional schemes.
Panasonic India seeks foothold in air purifier, mobile phone markets2016/11/30 14:24NEW DELHI, NNA - In a bid to strengthen its presence in India's fast-growing air purifier and mobile phone markets, Panasonic Corp.'s Indian subsidiary is planning new product launches and expansion in the segments to boost sales and grab a bigger slice of the pie, according to top company officials.
Japanese electronics firm Elecom exits India after 4 years2016/11/25 12:08NEW DELHI, NNA - Elecom Co., a Japanese manufacturer of peripheral products and accessories for personal computers and other digital equipment, has closed its Indian unit almost four years after it entered the country in 2012, having failed to gain traction in the price-sensitive Indian market, according to top company officials.
Currency ban prompts Indian firms to offer cashless payment options2016/11/22 16:28NEW DELHI, NNA - As Indians face a cash crunch in the wake of the government's move to abolish high-denomination banknotes and restrict cash withdrawals, local businesses from small-time vegetable vendors to big firms have started offering cashless payment options to tide customers over.
India's black money crackdown may hit vehicle sales2016/11/14 16:36NEW DELHI, NNA - The Indian government's sudden announcement last week invalidating 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes is likely to have a short-term impact on the country's motor vehicle sales, with people facing a temporary cash squeeze due to the withdrawal of the high-value notes, according to automotive industry experts.
Mitsui's Indian partner bets big on growing home shopping market2016/11/7 13:38NEW DELHI, NNA - With e-commerce and shopping via TV channels gaining traction in India, Mitsui & Co.'s Indian partner, Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd., is seeking to expand its business further by leveraging the Japanese trading conglomerate's experience in the home shopping segment as the eight-year-old company plans to turn profitable by next year, according to top company officials.
Japan, India aim to achieve 5-fold rise in bilateral tourism by 20202016/11/1 14:49NEW DELHI, NNA - In a bid to boost bilateral tourism, high-level officials of Japan and India discussed ways including using Bollywood, India's popular Hindi film industry, to increase the number of visitors by at least five times the current number in the next five years at a recent conference in New Delhi.