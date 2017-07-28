Hong Kong
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China’s warning2019/11/28 9:34
China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong2019/11/27 9:34
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters2019/11/26 9:39
Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections2019/11/25 9:39
Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis2019/11/25 9:33
Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey2019/11/22 15:35HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations have been affected by the Chinese territory’s continued unrest, an NNA survey found.
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day2019/11/22 9:30
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump2019/11/21 18:25
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender2019/11/21 9:19
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests2019/11/20 17:01
Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender2019/11/20 9:31
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters2019/11/18 18:07
Police fire tear gas at protesters outside Hong Kong university2019/11/18 11:29
Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong2019/11/18 9:46
City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies2019/11/15 9:29
Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day2019/11/13 9:30
Hong Kong demonstrator shot, injured by police during clash2019/11/12 9:23
Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies2019/11/8 17:18
Hong Kong legislator stabbed: report2019/11/6 19:14
Hong Kong leader warns of recession if protests continue2019/10/30 9:32
Hong Kong gov’t formally withdraws bill that sparked protests2019/10/24 9:13
China denies report on plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam2019/10/24 9:11HONG KONG, Kyodo - China reiterated its support for Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday, denying a Financial Times report that the central government is developing plans to replace the city’s leader with an interim chief executive amid prolonged civil unrest.
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row2019/10/23 18:29
China mulls replacing Hong Kong leader amid prolonged unrest: report2019/10/23 16:38
Thousands defy ban to protest against gov’t in Hong Kong2019/10/21 9:21
Hong Kong police say 201 arrested in latest protests2019/10/15 9:19
Protests continue in Hong Kong, many defying new mask ban2019/10/7 9:22
Shot Hong Kong protester prosecuted for assaulting police, rioting2019/10/4 9:12
Hong Kong retail sales suffer worst monthly drop ever on continuing unrest2019/10/3 15:39
Rallies held in Hong Kong after teen shot by police2019/10/3 9:29
Hong Kong police shoot student amid National Day protests2019/10/2 11:11
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up anti-government march2019/9/30 9:27
Rally held in Hong Kong to mark 5 years since Umbrella Movement2019/9/30 9:29
Hong Kong leader hosts first town hall meeting to calm protests2019/9/27 9:16
China raises anti-violence call against Hong Kong protesters2019/9/12 10:07
Hong Kong leader raps U.S. bill as external interference2019/9/11 10:26
Hong Kong students form human chains after chaotic night of clashes2019/9/10 11:08
Hong Kong protesters appeal for U.S. help to “liberate” city2019/9/9 8:19
Hong Kong’s Lam says move to withdraw bill was hers, not China’s2019/9/6 10:25
Hong Kong’s Lam formally withdraws extradition bill, demands remain2019/9/5 10:44
Hong Kong leader announces withdrawal of unpopular extradition bill2019/9/4 19:23
Defiant Hong Kong leader vows to stay on in wake of leaked recording2019/9/4 10:59
Joshua Wong, fellow Hong Kong democracy activist arrested by police2019/8/30 15:33
Hong Kong leader mulls “all legal means” to calm protest2019/8/28 11:10
Violence in Hong Kong as protesters vandalize, police fire tear gas2019/8/26 11:00
Japan urges China to calm situation in Hong Kong2019/8/21 11:44
Major mass rally, march against extradition bill held in Hong Kong2019/8/19 10:57
Japan’s leading conveyor belt sushi bar Sushiro debuts in Hong Kong2019/8/14 17:11
Over 230 flights canceled in Hong Kong as protests continue2019/8/13 9:29
More protests in Hong Kong against extradition bill2019/8/5 10:00
Tear gas, clashes as Hong Kong protestors march again against bill2019/7/29 10:33
Fresh mass protest held in Hong Kong against extradition bill, gov’t2019/7/22 17:32
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi eyes Hong Kong and Vietnam drugstore markets2019/7/17 15:04TOKYO, NNA - Drugstore operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. is entering Hong Kong and Vietnam to meet strong demand for Japanese cosmetics and supplements.
Japanese discount store Don Don Donki debuts in Hong Kong2019/7/12 16:44
Hong Kong leader declares controversial bill “dead”2019/7/9 15:57
Protesters arrested over Sunday’s demonstration, clashes in Hong Kong2019/7/9 9:30
Tens of thousands in Hong Kong protest against extradition bill2019/7/8 10:00
Nissin Foods to build packaging material plant in Zhuhai, China2019/7/5 17:51HONG KONG, NNA - Japan’s leading instant noodle maker Nissin Foods Holdings Co. will build a packaging material plant in Zhuhai, southern China, to cut costs.
60 injured in Hong Kong protests, 3 badly: police2019/7/2 16:33
Protestors disperse after surrounding Hong Kong police HQ2019/6/24 10:22
Cool Japan fund to boost sake exports to China via HK wine trader2019/6/19 17:31HONG KONG, NNA - Public-private investment vehicle Cool Japan Fund Inc. has invested in a Hong Kong wine wholesaler to boost Japanese sake exports to mainland China via the company’s sales network.
Hong Kong chief apologizes for mishandling extradition bill2019/6/19 10:20
Hong Kong people march demanding withdrawal of extradition bill2019/6/17 8:24
11 protesters detained in mass demonstration Wed. in Hong Kong2019/6/14 10:29
Hong Kong protest: Crowds, police clash over controversial extradition bill2019/6/13 11:47
H.K. chief indicates extradition bill will proceed despite protest2019/6/11 9:43
Japanese farmers’ group opens online store for Hong Kong shoppers2019/6/10 17:33
Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill2019/6/10 11:25HONG KONG, NNA – Hundreds of thousands of people thronged the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday protesting against a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China and leading to clashes with police.
Gay civil servant wins spousal benefits case in top H.K. court2019/6/7 9:43
Shiseido to develop cosmetics with HK drugstore chain Watsons2019/5/31 15:50
Japan’s Nissin Foods boosts output of healthier instant noodles in H.K.2019/5/10 15:49
Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture seeking more business with Hong Kong2019/4/16 17:37
Mos hamburger chain opens 1st Japan-concept store in Hong Kong2019/3/26 14:46
Hong Kong bookseller-at-large fears extradition to China under new pact2019/2/22 17:10
Fukushima dispels nuke anxiety to promote exports to HK2019/2/5 14:15
Hong Kong visitors to Japan decline for 1st time in 7 years2019/1/17 13:59
H.K. retailer Dickson to open real and online integrated flagship store in 20192018/12/19 13:37
Uniqlo Hong Kong opens online store to mine trend data2018/12/6 17:11
Hong Kong’s CITIC Capital acquires Nippon Oil Pump2018/12/5 13:21HONG KONG, NNA - The Hong Kong-based investment unit of Chinese conglomerate CITIC Group said Tuesday it has acquired 100 percent ownership of Japanese machinery maker Nippon Oil Pump Co. under Beijing’s Made in China 2025 program.
UPDATE1: Hong Kong Q3 GDP slows as U.S.-China trade row escalates2018/11/16 19:11--Adds details, economist comments from 8th paragraph, HONG KONG, NNA - Hong Kong’s economic growth for the July-September quarter decelerated to a preliminary 2.9 percent on year, as expected, amid slower global growth and the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute.
Hong Kong Q3 GDP growth slows as U.S.-China trade row escalates2018/11/16 18:15HONG KONG, NNA - Hong Kong’s economic growth for the July-September quarter decelerated to 2.9 percent on year, as expected, amid slower global growth and the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute.
Japan baker takes bread vending machine to Hong Kong2018/11/14 17:40
Hong Kong Q4 air trade index in sharp drop amid U.S.-China trade row2018/11/08 16:25HONG KONG, NNA – Hong Kong’s air trade outlook index plunged in the October-December quarter, a peak shipment season, as the U.S.- China trade dispute is generating uncertainty over global growth and trade.
Japan firm, Chinese investor tie up to promote medical tours to Japan2018/10/29 17:10HONG KONG, NNA - Japanese digital contents service provider Media Kobo Inc. will promote medical tours to Japan for health-conscious Chinese by establishing a joint venture in Hong Kong with a Chinese investor.
H.K. airline "regrets" data breach affecting 9.4 mil. passengers2018/10/26 11:08HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said Thursday it "regrets" that the personal information of 9.4 million passengers was exposed in a data breach now under police investigation.
Cathay Pacific hit by data breach affecting 9.4 mil. passengers2018/10/25 12:00HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said late Wednesday that the personal information of 9.4 million of its passengers was exposed in a data breach that is currently under police investigation.
Japan's quake-hit Hokkaido targets Hong Kong to revive tourism2018/10/11 12:23HONG KONG, NNA - Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido is trying to bring back tourists from overseas in the wake of last month's massive earthquake, targeting vibrant Asian economies including Hong Kong.
Japanese contact lens maker Seed to boost Asian sales with Jill Stuart2018/10/1 11:47HONG KONG, NNA - Japan's major contact lens maker Seed Co. is stepping up efforts to boost sales in Asia by collaborating with Jill Stuart, the U.S. fashion brand.
Japan's popular cosmetic portal @cosme gaining foothold in Asia2018/9/4 14:44HONG KONG/TOKYO, NNA - The operator of Japan's popular beauty and cosmetic products portal site @cosme is rapidly gaining a foothold in Asia thanks to brisk demand for high quality Japanese cosmetic brands.
Japanese-style retailer Yata offers fresh products in H.K. market2018/8/2 15:21HONG KONG, NNA - Japanese-style department and supermarket store operator Yata Ltd. is constantly bringing brand-new food products from Japan to the highly competitive Hong Kong market.
HK eatery becomes world's 3,000th Japanese food promotional outlet2018/6/22 13:06HONG KONG, NNA - A Japanese fish specialty restaurant in Hong Kong has become the 3,000th outlet globally certified under the Japanese government's scheme to promote the country's food ingredients and culture overseas.
Japan firms in Hong Kong rank top in number for 2nd straight year2018/1/15 13:36HONG KONG, NNA - Japanese firms ranked top in number among foreign companies operating in Hong Kong for the second straight year in 2017, underlining the former British colony's role as a key Asian base for them outside Japan, according to local government data.
Top Japanese zirconium compound maker turns to Vietnam to diversify2017/10/17 15:19HONG KONG, NNA - Japan's Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., the world's leading zirconium compound producer, has signed an agreement with a Hong Kong firm to buy mineral resources from Vietnam in a bid to diversify its procurement and processing operations from Australia and China, senior company officials say.
Japanese wig maker Aderans opens 1st Hong Kong outlet2017/10/4 13:21HONG KONG, NNA - Leading Japanese wig maker Aderans Co. has opened its first outlet in Hong Kong, aiming to expand in Asia on the back of fast economic growth in the region after ramping up sales in North America and Europe.
HK firm eyes investment in Japan's regional commercial properties2017/9/14 13:30HONG KONG, NNA - Hong Kong corporate finance and property investment firm Altus Holdings Ltd. is tapping into Japan's regional commercial property market to diversify its portfolio after securing a stable rental income from housing in the country.
Japanese city promotes melon in H.K. via bakery chain2017/7/28 14:58HONG KONG, NNA - The central Japanese city of Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, has teamed up with a bakery and confectionary chain in Hong Kong to promote a prime melon to bolster exports of the locally produced fruit.