Home Appliance
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification2019/11/28 14:55
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales2019/10/30 17:06
Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales2019/10/24 17:44
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi2019/10/16 12:39
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans2019/10/15 17:53
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India2019/10/9 15:31
Panasonic to raise water pump output by 18% in Indonesia in FY 2021 over FY20182019/8/9 17:30
Japanese pressure cooker maker Wonder chef launching sales in SE Asia via Malaysian partner2019/8/7 19:07KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Wonder chef Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of pressure cookers and other cookware, has concluded an exclusive distributorship agreement (EDA) with an industry partner in Malaysia, Ni Hsin Corporation Sdn Bhd, to market Wonder chef products in the Southeast Asian market.
Panasonic bets on popular Sanyo brand for air conditioners in India2019/4/15 14:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is betting on one-time rival brand Sanyo to boost low-priced air conditioner sales in India, while retaining its namesake primary brand for middle- to high-end markets.
Air conditioner maker Fujitsu General to buy Thai plant2019/4/10 15:38BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese air conditioner maker Fujitsu General Ltd. will expand production through the purchase of a plant near Bangkok owned by a Thai auto and air conditioner parts manufacturer.
Japanese consumer appliance maker Iris Ohyama opens S. Korean plant2019/3/25 16:04
Panasonic to sell more higher-end appliances in Philippines2019/2/5 14:39MANILA, NNA – Panasonic Corp. will launch 34 new models in its home appliance lineup in the Philippines next fiscal year, putting a greater focus on middle-range to high-end products in response to consumer demand.
Panasonic integrates Malaysian R&D targeting SE Asia, Middle East2018/12/11 17:09SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is integrating its Malaysian research and development teams to enhance development of consumer products for Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Panasonic beefs up TV lineup in Thailand to achieve 76% sales rise2018/8/28 12:40BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Panasonic Corp. is aggressively promoting television sales in Thailand by launching ultra-high-definition 4K and 55-inch and larger screen models amid the growing popularity of such premium products.
Toshiba beefs up home appliance lineups in Thailand2018/6/26 14:12BANGKOK, NNA - Toshiba Thailand Co., formerly under Japan's Toshiba Corp., is aggressively launching new products in the Southeast Asian country to boost sales of home appliances and expand market shares in many categories.
Sharp streamlines Malaysian operations under Hon Hai leadership2018/4/2 13:14KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. has merged two Malaysian arms to streamline business operations in the Southeast Asian country in line with restructuring policy under Taiwanese parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.
M'bish, Panasonic eye greater shares of Thai air conditioner market2018/1/30 13:17BANGKOK, NNA - Two Japanese electronics giants, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Panasonic Corp., are ramping up sales for greater slices of the pie in the Thai air conditioner market, aiming to cash in on growing demand for energy-saving products equipped with an inverter function.
Sharp resumes TV production in Thailand after 10-year hiatus2017/11/30 13:59BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Sharp Corp. has resumed television production in Thailand after a 10-year hiatus in a bid to boost sales of home appliances in Southeast Asia and India.
Sharp introduces new product line in Malaysia2017/11/27 13:58SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, NNA - Japan-based electronics company Sharp Corp. has introduced in Malaysia a product line featuring artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, including a state-of-the-art 8K TV model.
Sharp launches waterless, electric cooking pot in Indonesia2017/7/26 13:03JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. has launched a waterless, automatic electric cooking pot in Indonesia in a bid to boost its market share, catering to working people's needs in urban areas to help them reduce the burden of home cooking.
Panasonic sees premium washers key to boost sales in Thailand2017/6/30 12:27BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Panasonic Corp. is projecting premium washing machines will be the main driver boosting its washer sales in Thailand by more than 20 percent this year.
Green push drives Panasonic's energy storage business in India2017/6/5 13:19NEW DELHI, NNA - Cashing in on the demand from India's telecom sector investing in green-energy solutions, Panasonic Corp.'s local unit has generated over $100 million in sales in the last three years supplying lithium-ion battery-based solutions to telecom firms.
Panasonic aims for higher ranking in Thai refrigerator market2017/6/1 14:11BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Panasonic Corp. is making all-out efforts to move up through the rankings in the Thai refrigerator market by launching 12 models of locally made refrigerators.
Daikin's "cool" marketing campaign strikes chord with Indians2017/5/23 13:43NEW DELHI, NNA - Leading Japanese air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. is seeking to woo hot-and-bothered commuters in Delhi by providing bus shelters with air conditioning along with billboards displaying ads for its products.
Sharp eyes 33% share in Indonesia twin-tub washing machine market2017/4/28 13:38JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. seeks to grab 33 percent of Indonesia's twin-tub washing machine market in 2017, compared with 30.7 percent last year, by putting two new models on sale prior to the Islamic post-fasting holiday season in late June.
Panasonic offers AC with air purifier in pollution-hit India2017/2/27 12:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is upgrading most of its existing air-conditioner models with air-purifying technology in an effort to increase its market share amid growing concerns about air pollution in India.
Panasonic targeting to sell 50% more TVs in Indonesia in 20172017/1/25 11:59JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. is seeking to sell up to 50 percent more television sets in Indonesia this year by offering consumers a convenient means of shopping online and a greater variety of models.
Panasonic eyes brisk sales of new refrigerators in Indonesia2016/12/15 14:31JAKARTA, NNA - PT. Panasonic Gobel Indonesia, an Indonesian subsidiary of Japan's Panasonic Corp., is optimistic about the popularity of its new refrigerator series in Indonesia and plans to expand their distribution network across the country.
Panasonic India seeks foothold in air purifier, mobile phone markets2016/11/30 14:24NEW DELHI, NNA - In a bid to strengthen its presence in India's fast-growing air purifier and mobile phone markets, Panasonic Corp.'s Indian subsidiary is planning new product launches and expansion in the segments to boost sales and grab a bigger slice of the pie, according to top company officials.
Japan's Daikin makes fresh investment in Malaysia to meet growing demand2016/11/29 14:23KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Daikin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian arm of leading Japanese air conditioning manufacturer Daikin Industries Ltd., will invest 800 million ringgit (about $180 million) over the next five years to meet rapidly growing demand in the Southeast Asian country.
Sharp aims for 30% share in Indonesia's refrigerator market2016/11/15 14:56JAKARTA, NNA - PT. Sharp Electronics Indonesia, a recipient of this year's Indonesia Customer Satisfaction Award in the refrigerator category, is aiming to boost its market share to 30 percent next year from the current 26 percent.
Glico partners with Thai seaweed product maker2016/11/11 15:31BANGKOK, NNA - A new seaweed-flavored biscuit stick hit the Thai market this month as the first product released under a partnership between major players in the Japanese and Thai food manufacturing industries.