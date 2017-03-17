Health
Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech2019/10/30 19:35TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese jewelry and healthcare provider Asahi Holdings Inc. will sell 60 percent of shares in its wholly-owned massage chair maker, Fuji Medical Instruments Mfg. Co., to its Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech Co. to expand the subsidiary’s overseas business.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to take over Australian stem cell firm Cynata2019/10/18 12:47SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. said Thursday it had withdrawn an offer to buy out Australian stem cell company Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. as the two firms could not reach agreement on terms.
Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging tech training center2019/10/7 14:31
Takeda Pharmaceutical partners with 7 Thai medical bodies for rare disease research2019/9/6 15:04
Mitsubishi injects 1 bil. rupeesin Indian healthcare venture SastaSundar Healthbuddy2019/8/28 16:46NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will invest 1 billion rupees ($13.97 million) in India’s healthcare venture SastaSundar Healthbuddy Ltd. hoping to help expand the Kolkata-based online and franchise business.
India’s Lupin to sell injectable products business in Japan to UAE’s Neopharma2019/8/23 13:49NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Indian pharmaceutical firm Lupin Ltd. is set to sell its injectable products business in Japan to neo ALA Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of the United Arab Emirates-based Neopharma group.
Japan’s Denka buying 33% of Taiwan partner PlexBio to develop infectious disease tests2019/7/31 9:59TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Denka Co. will take a 33.4 percent stake in its Taiwanese partner PlexBio Co. through new share issues, to expand in the field of molecular diagnostics.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma offers A$202 mil. for Australian stem cell company2019/7/22 16:53SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. has offered A$202 million ($142 million) to buy Australian stem cell company Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. in an apparent effort to expand its business in regenerative medicine.
Online retailer Rakuten’s biotech offices in Taiwan, Amsterdam to speed up anti-cancer drug development2019/6/5 19:25TOKYO, NNA - Rakuten Medical Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology unit of Japanese online retail giant Rakuten Inc., has set up offices in Taipei and Amsterdam to expedite its development of new drugs.
Vietnam - HealthVietnam facing nursing home shortage amid slow government support2019/5/16 16:42
Taiwan’s Sinphar to distribute Japanese drug for regulating blood lipids2019/4/26 17:29TAIPEI, NNA – Sinphar Group will be the exclusive agent in Taiwan for a generic drug produced by its partner Daito Pharmaceutical Co. to regulate blood lipids.
Meiji Seika Pharma’s Indonesian unit aims to double sales by 20262019/4/23 17:59
Oncolys BioPharma licenses cancer drug to Chugai Pharmaceutical2019/4/10 15:43TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese cancer drugmaker Oncolys BioPharma Inc. has granted exclusive rights to Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. to make and sell an oncolytic viral immunotherapy treatment being developed by Oncolys.
Japanese trader Sumitomo enters managed health care business in Malaysia2019/4/5 12:32KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. has acquired a majority stake in Malaysian managed healthcare service providers PMCare Sdn Bhd and Health Connect Holdings Sdn Bhd.
Taiwan tech firms see future in smart healthcare business2019/4/4 18:56
Itochu invests in Singapore’s Docquity to expand health business in SE Asia2019/3/4 15:33TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is investing $6 million in Singapore’s operator of specialized social media for doctors, Docquity Holdings Pte. Ltd. to expand its healthcare business in Southeast Asia.
Hitachi to buy ABB’s power grid business for $6.4 bil.2018/12/18 16:36TOKYO, Kyodo - Hitachi Ltd. said Monday it has agreed to purchase the power grid business of Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd., initially investing $6.4 billion for an 80.1 percent stake before a complete takeover in the future.
Japanese pharma Nippon Chemiphar opens 1st overseas plant in Vietnam2018/12/18 11:28HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese pharmaceutical firm Nippon Chemiphar Co. has opened its first overseas factory in Vietnam to reduce production costs and build a foothold to expand business in Southeast Asia.
Mitsui acquires stake in India’s preventive healthcare startup2018/11/29 10:36NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. has acquired a stake in India’s preventive healthcare app provider GOQii Inc. as part of its strategy to build a “healthcare ecosystem” in Asia by linking hospital operations and relevant services to information platforms.
Japan may accept up to 60,000 foreign workers in nursing care sector2018/11/15 10:15TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's nursing care businesses are expected to accept up to 60,000 foreign workers over five years, the highest number among 14 industrial sectors facing labor shortages that will be subject to proposed changes of the immigration law, the government said Wednesday.
Japan hospital operator Sakurajyuji to enter Thai healthcare market2018/10/2 13:45BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese healthcare service provider Sakurajyuji Group is set to open a clinic in Bangkok in December as part of its overseas business expansion with a view to offering nursing care services for the aging Thai population in the future.
Japanese firms see opportunities in bridging India's healthcare gap2018/9/13 13:42NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese companies are looking to tap India's healthcare market with funding and technological solutions to make healthcare more accessible in the world's second most populous country.
Meiji Seika Pharma building health-focused Indonesian HQ2018/4/26 13:19JAKARTA, NNA - Meiji Seika Pharma Co., under the wing of Meiji Holdings Co., has started construction of a health-focused local headquarters in Indonesia.
Suntory bets on direct sales of health supplements in Thailand2018/3/22 14:08BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Suntory Food & Beverage Ltd. is implementing a new market strategy in Thailand by officially launching its first health supplements and selling products directly through telesales, website and the messaging app Line.
Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened2017/3/17 12:15YANGON, NNA - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., the largest hospital group in the Asia-Pacific region, is expanding its business in Myanmar by opening the country's first foreign-funded private clinical laboratory center.