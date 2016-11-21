Food
Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.2019/11/26 12:15SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm to China Mengniu Dairy Co. for 600 million Australian dollars ($407 million) as the Japanese group reorganizes its beer and alcoholic beverage businesses in Australia and New Zealand.
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam2019/11/22 15:28
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant2019/11/19 15:21
Japan’s Showa Sangyo, Taiwan DaChan widen cooperation to expand in Asia2019/11/11 16:13TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese grain products and food maker Showa Sangyo Co. will buy shares in two subsidiaries of Taiwan food maker DaChan Great Wall Group and help local partners improve production efficiency and quality in their expansion plan in foreign markets.
Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg2019/11/6 12:18
Japan’s beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov’t2019/10/31 9:25
Kagome begins tomato processing plant operation in India2019/10/23 15:27
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives2019/10/18 12:53
Suntory set to sell its luck-bringing “Year of the Rat” whisky2019/10/17 17:50
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows2019/10/16 18:33
Japan’s Meiji to launch 2nd dairy product plant in China in 20222019/9/18 15:17
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts2019/9/6 7:15
Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages2019/8/28 16:02
Confectionery maker Yoku Moku eyes cashing in on Asian gift culture2019/8/22 11:46
Japan food trader Toho to buy 100% stake in Singapore’s Golden Ocean Seafood2019/8/21 17:39SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Toho Co., which deals in foods for professional use, will buy a 100-percent stake in Singapore’s seafood wholesaler Golden Ocean Seafood (S) Pte. Ltd. to consolidate its business in Singapore where it already has five firms under its wings.
Kameda Seika’s Cambodia plant fully operating to produce rice crackers for export to Australia, New Zealand2019/8/16 17:01
Ajinomoto to open halal food plant in Malaysia in 20222019/8/15 15:29KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will build a new plant in Malaysia to meet growing demand for halal products.
Thailand’s Osotspa to buy 51% stake in Japanese venture Asia Vending Machine Operation2019/8/13 15:45BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s long-established energy drinks maker, Osotspa Public Co., will buy a 51-percent stake in a Japanese-owned local vending machine operator to expand sales channels.
Japan’s Takesho Food to open shrimp byproducts processing plant in Vietnam2019/8/8 16:48HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Takesho Food & Ingredients Inc. will build a plant in Vietnam to process shrimp byproducts to make spices and food materials to serve the food industry in its first overseas project.
Japanese marine products maker Kyokuyo sets up Thai unit to produce boiled and grilled fish2019/7/23 16:45BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese marine products maker Kyokuyo Co. has expanded its operation in Thailand by setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary near the capital city of Bangkok to produce such seafood items as boiled and grilled fish.
Japan health food firm sets up sales unit in Singapore2019/7/17 16:26SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese health food company Fine Japan Co. has set up a Singapore-based unit to function as a regional distribution base to cultivate Southeast Asian markets.
Trader Mitsui expanding sugar business in growing Southeast Asian market2019/7/16 15:46
Nissin Foods to build packaging material plant in Zhuhai, China2019/7/5 17:51HONG KONG, NNA - Japan’s leading instant noodle maker Nissin Foods Holdings Co. will build a packaging material plant in Zhuhai, southern China, to cut costs.
Sojitz opens bread factory in Philippines, eyes foray into Vietnam2019/6/27 16:18
Japan’s Starzen, Mitsui to set up food business unit in China2019/6/21 16:29TOKYO,NNA - Japanese meat processor Starzen Co. and major trading house Mitsui & Co. will form a joint venture in China to capitalize on growing local demand for imported beef.
Marubeni to make instant coffee in Vietnam, targeting SE Asia, China2019/6/20 18:02HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. will produce instant coffee in Vietnam to meet growing demand in Southeast Asia and China following success in the business in Brazil.
Cool Japan fund to boost sake exports to China via HK wine trader2019/6/19 17:31HONG KONG, NNA - Public-private investment vehicle Cool Japan Fund Inc. has invested in a Hong Kong wine wholesaler to boost Japanese sake exports to mainland China via the company’s sales network.
Dairy product trader Lacto Japan to set up sales unit in Philippines2019/6/17 16:36MANILA, NNA - Dairy product trader Lacto Japan Co. is foraying into the Philippines to meet growing dairy demand there.
Singapore lifts import ban on Japanese poultry imposed due to bird flu outbreak2019/6/4 15:03
Watami opening Japanese food restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City2019/5/22 17:26
Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart halal certified in Malaysia2019/5/21 14:12
Trading house Mitsui to buy 35% of Vietnam shrimp processor Minh Phu Seafood2019/5/17 14:34TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. will purchase a 35.1 percent stake in Minh Phu Seafood Joint Stock Company, as part of its medium-term management plan.
Japan’s Nissin Foods boosts output of healthier instant noodles in H.K.2019/5/10 15:49
Japan’s Ohsho Food aiming for bigger market share in Taiwan2019/4/25 18:21
Japan’s Yoshimura Food to buy 70% stake in Singapore’s Pacific Sorby2019/4/23 17:44SINGAPORE, NNA – Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will take over Singapore’s frozen fish processor Pacific Sorby Pte. Ltd.
South Korea to maintain Fukushima seafood import ban after WTO win2019/4/12 13:09
Japan’s Kameda Seika to produce popular rice cracker in India2019/4/8 17:09NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese snack maker Kameda Seika Co. will produce its mainstay crispy rice cracker in India from June following a better-than-expected trial sales performance in the world’s second most populous nation.
Mos Burger chain takes new partner to expand Thai operations2019/4/4 18:43BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese hamburger restaurant chain Mos Food Services Inc. has taken on a new local partner to help expand its shops in Thailand from 8 to 45 in five years.
Japan Feb factory output rebound slight amid slower global growth2019/3/29 11:00TOKYO, NNA - Factory output in Japan rebounded modestly in February, posting the first month-on-month rise in four months, but higher output of passenger cars and chip-making equipment was partly offset by the decline in output of electronic parts and devices amid slower global economic growth.
Taiwan FamilyMart stores switch to locally roasted UCC coffee beans2019/3/28 14:53
Ground broken for confectionary maker Orion’s first snack factory in India2019/3/22 10:46SEOUL, AJU - The construction of South Korean confectionary maker Orion’s joint venture factory in India began to produce the localized version of Orion snacks such as Choco Pie, a chocolate covered snack cake with marshmallow filling which has been popular in China, Vietnam and Russia.
Germany’s Metro launches e-commerce operation in Myanmar2019/3/11 14:48
Japan’s H2O Retailing in freshly baked bread business in Taiwan2019/2/14 19:26
Fukushima dispels nuke anxiety to promote exports to HK2019/2/5 14:15
Japanese miso maker Hanamaruki picks Thailand as global export hub2019/1/23 15:32BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese traditional condiment maker Hanamaruki Foods Inc. is selecting Thailand as its global export hub, building its first overseas factory to serve demand mainly from China and Southeast Asia.
Japan’s Chibo to open 1st okonomiyaki shop in Indonesia in global push2019/1/17 12:12JAKARTA, NNA - Chibo Corp., a Japanese operator of restaurants serving ‘okonomiyaki’ pancakes, will open its first outlet in Indonesia later this month, as part of its global growth strategy amid weaker dining markets in Japan.
Japan’s Nichirei buys share in India online meat trader Delightful Gourmet for $15 million2018/12/12 13:56NEW DELHI, NNA – Major Japanese frozen food maker Nichirei Corp. has invested $15 million in an Indian online meat trading startup to get a foothold in the underdeveloped food distribution and cold chain logistics markets.
Japanese firm tapping halal Japanese dishes in Singapore2018/11/27 10:47
JETRO promotes Japanese food online sales through Singapore’s RedMart2018/11/21 13:33
SEOUL, NNA - South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang Corp. said Thursday it bought U.S. frozen food firm Schwan’s Co., maker of Tony’s pizza and Mrs. Smith’s pies, for $1.84 billion as part of its strategy to become a global food name.
Japan baker takes bread vending machine to Hong Kong2018/11/14 17:40
Japan's Rokko Butter begins processed cheese production in Indonesia2018/11/12 19:00
UCC Ueshima opens 1st overseas coffee school in Manila2018/11/12 12:45MANILA, NNA - Japanese coffee bean processor UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. has opened its first overseas coffee school in Manila to train specialists and promote high-end coffee in the emerging economy.
S. Korea’s Lotte takes 80% stake in Myanmar's L&M Mayson2018/10/25 11:30SEOUL, NNA – South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group will acquire an 80 percent stake in Myanmar food maker L&M Mayson Co. for 76.9 billion won ($67.5 million), cashing in on one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia.
Japanese snack giant Calbee exits from Filipino joint venture2018/10/3 13:08MANILA, NNA - Japan's leading snack-food maker Calbee Inc. has pulled out of a potato chip joint venture in the Philippines due to a snowballing loss since its entry into the emerging economy.
Japan's Mitsui Sugar, Mitsui & Co. to acquire Singapore sugar firm2018/9/25 13:19SINGAPORE, NNA - Leading Japanese sugar producer Mitsui Sugar Co. and trading house Mitsui & Co. will acquire a full stake in a Singaporean sugar vendor for about $100 million to cash in on growing demand for sweeteners in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Japan's instant noodle giant Nissin Foods enters Myanmar market2018/8/15 13:22YANGON, NNA - Japan's leading instant noodle maker Nissin Foods Holdings Co. has entered the Myanmar market, seeking to cash in on swelling consumption in one of the world's fastest growing markets.
Japan's Otsuka launches long-selling vitamin drink in Indonesia2018/7/11 13:39JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. has launched its long-selling vitamin drink Oronamin C in Indonesia to cash in on growing demand from health-conscious consumers in Southeast Asia's most populous country.
Japan's retort food pioneer taps India, home of curry2018/6/21 14:02NEW DELHI, NNA - Otsuka Foods Co., which ushered in Japan's retort food revolution with its "Bon Curry" product half a century ago, is trying its luck in India, the home of curry.
Japan's Nissin Foods to enter China's healthy veggie juice market2018/6/20 11:50HONG KONG, NNA - Japan's leading instant noodle maker Nissin Foods Holdings Co. will enter the vegetable beverage market in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, tapping its sales network to capture potential demand from health-conscious consumers.
Japan's Sojitz taps into flour-to-bread business in Philippines2018/3/30 13:49MANILA, NNA - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. is tapping into the flour-to-bread business in the Philippines to cash in on increasing demand in one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing economies.
Mitsui joint venture markets Bulgarian yogurt drink in Indonesia2018/3/27 12:57JAKARTA, NNA - A dairy processing joint venture involving Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. is rolling out a Bulgarian yogurt drink in Indonesia to capitalize on growing demand from health-conscious consumers.
Japan's Ise Foods to build chicken farm in southern India2018/3/19 14:14NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's major poultry- and egg-processing farm operator Ise Foods Inc. is planning to build a chicken farm in southern India in a bid to cash in on growing demand in the food sector in Asia's third-largest economy.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical localizes health drink production in Thailand2018/3/16 13:07BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. has switched from imports to local production for its "Pocari Sweat" isotonic drink in Thailand in response to robust sales amid growing health consciousness among consumers.
Japanese sake brewers seek direct deals in Myanmar2018/3/2 11:57YANGON, NNA - A group of Japanese sake manufacturers recently promoted their country's famous rice wine in Myanmar, introducing different flavors of the alcoholic beverage.
Japan helping Myanmar revitalize slumping shrimp exports2018/2/19 12:54YANGON, NNA - Japan's development aid agency is helping Myanmar leverage sagging shrimp and prawn exports, urging the emerging country to boost supply capability to compete with other Asian rivals.
4 firms team up to boost Japanese food exports to Thailand2018/2/7 12:35BANGKOK, NNA - The operator of Bangkok Tokyu Department Store, Yamato Global Logistics Japan Co. and two other firms have teamed up to boost Japanese agricultural and fishery exports to Thailand amid the growing popularity of Japanese food among locals.
Japanese seafood processor to produce sushi raw materials in Myanmar2018/2/1 12:28YANGON, NNA - Japanese seafood processor Okamura Foods Co. is planning to build a sushi raw material-processing plant in Myanmar to meet growing demand for the traditional Japanese cuisine.
Japan's Edoya to make halal salmon skin chips in Malaysia2017/11/28 14:14KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese processed seafood maker Edoya Co. will produce halal salmon skin chips in Malaysia in collaboration with a local food producer with an eye to catering to Muslims in Japan and Southeast Asia.
Japan-Malaysia collaboration introduces chocolates for Asians2017/10/23 15:23KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - A chocolate brand designed to appeal to the Asian palate has been launched in Malaysia.
Kanematsu markets halal "mentaiko" seasoned cod roe in Indonesia2017/10/3 16:28SERANG, Indonesia, NNA - Japanese trading house Kanematsu Corp. has started selling halal "mentaiko" seasoned cod roe in Indonesia after obtaining certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council.
Ajinomoto relaunches sales of locally packaged seasoning in Myanmar2017/9/20 16:42YANGON, NNA - Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. has restarted sales of its namesake seasoning in Myanmar through a local subsidiary, aiming to cater to growing demand after suspending business in the country in 2000.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical gears up health drink business in Thailand2017/8/3 14:32BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. is gearing up its health drink business in Thailand by establishing a local sales arm and launching an aggressive marketing campaign.
Asahi launches new beverage brand in Myanmar2017/6/23 12:22YANGON, NNA - Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. has launched a honey-based energy drink as its very first original product in Myanmar.
Indonesian beverage industry awaits Japanese investors2017/6/14 15:34JAKARTA, NNA - PT Kopitiam Oey Indonesia, a coffee shop chain owned by a popular local culinary TV host, is expanding its business in cooperation with a Tokyo-based think tank, P.T Indonesia Research Institute Japan, under a partnership launched three years ago.
Japan's Tokachi Seika to market halal gyoza in Malaysia2017/5/25 13:19KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Traditional Japanese confectionery maker Tokachi Seika Co. will start selling halal gyoza dumplings in Malaysia this summer under a deal with a local food producer.
JETRO helps Thailand become hub of processed food in Southeast Asia2017/3/9 14:53BANGKOK, NNA - The Japan External Trade Organization is beefing up its collaboration with Thailand's state-owned National Food Institute in a fresh bid to transform the Southeast Asian country into a hub of processed food in the region and beyond.
Sapporo licenses Thai firm to produce ethanol from cassava2017/1/10 16:42BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese brewer Sapporo Holdings Ltd. has licensed Thai fuel retailer PTG Energy Public Co. to manufacture cassava-based bioethanol.
Glico aims to join top 3 players in Indonesian ice cream market next year2016/11/21 15:49JAKARTA, NNA - Ezaki Glico Co.'s joint venture in Indonesia has forayed into growing competition in the local ice cream market with the launch of "innovative" products in a bid to join the top three players next year.