Financials
-
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China2019/11/25 14:48TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint venture in China as a financial service hub aiming to play a key role in its strategy in Asia.
-
Daiwa Securities forms joint venture to offer microfinance in Myanmar2019/11/15 17:23BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has entered the underdeveloped finance market in Myanmar through a joint venture.
-
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service2019/11/15 17:44
-
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China2019/10/23 18:22BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes on the region’s high economic growth, while loans and investments in China are slowing because of the U.S.-China trade dispute.
-
Japan’s Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos2019/10/23 17:07MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Australia operations of Speed Money Transfer Philippines Inc., banking on steadily growing remittance demand among Filipino workers living overseas.
-
Singapore Press to set up S$50 mil. fund in nursing, healthcare with Japan’s Bridge C Capital2019/10/18 16:16SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (SPH) will inject up to 50 million Singapore dollars ($36.6 million) into a fund it has set up with Japanese asset management provider Bridge C Capital Inc. to invest in nursing and healthcare facilities in Japan.
-
JCB, Singapore’s Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service2019/10/18 13:14
-
SBI financial group taking over Cambodia’s Ly Hour Microfinance2019/10/17 16:45BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. will acquire a 70 percent stake in a Cambodian microfinance provider, Ly Hour Microfinance Institution PLC. (LHMFI), to reenter the banking business in the steadily growing Southeast Asian country.
-
Kiraboshi Bank opens consulting unit in Vietnam to serve small, midsize firms2019/10/15 19:29
-
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gives eco-loan to food oils producer in Malaysia2019/10/15 12:08
-
Japan’s Credit Saison begins online lending in India for fintech startups2019/10/11 17:05NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese non-bank financial service provider Credit Saison Co. is launching online lending operations in India, banking on a growing demand from financial technology (fintech) startups and individuals who are insufficiently served by the country’s traditional banking system.
-
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney2019/9/30 17:57SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. is moving ahead with plans to cut securities staff people in Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney as part of a restructuring plan.
-
JCB increasing rate of credit card issuance, topping 1 mil. in Vietnam2019/9/30 15:13
-
Daiwa Securities to open China unit with two Beijing partners in 20202019/9/26 15:07TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group Inc. plans to open a joint venture with two Chinese partners in Beijing in 2020 mainly to provide financial solution services in China where regulations on foreign investment in the financial sector have been relaxed.
-
China to scrap restrictions for foreign investors amid U.S. trade war2019/9/11 10:49BEIJING, Kyodo - China said Tuesday that it has decided to scrap a yuan-denominated quota restrictions for foreign institutional investors, enabling them to invest in capital markets in the mainland without hard hurdles.
-
Sompo Japan to open non-life insurance unit with Aya Myanmar General Insurance2019/9/9 16:03
-
Japan’s Resona Bank aims to boost SME-focused loans in SE Asia2019/9/6 13:10
-
Taiyo Life Insurance of Japan buys 35% stake in Myanmar’s Capital Life Insurance2019/8/26 17:04YANGON, NNA - Japan’s Taiyo Life Insurance Co. has bought a 35-percent stake in Capital Life Insurance Ltd. of Myanmar to establish a foothold in the largely underinsured country, which has been attracting foreign industry peers.
-
Sompo eyes spot among Asia’s top 5 foreign insurers outside Japan2019/8/23 13:00
-
Financial firm J Trust of Japan buys 55% stake in ANZ Royal Bank (Cambodia)2019/8/20 15:43TOKYO, NNA - Japanese financial firm J Trust Co. has bought a 55 percent stake in a major Cambodian commercial bank, ANZ Roya Bank (Cambodia) Ltd., as a foothold for its further business expansion in the Southeast Asian Mekong region.
-
MUFG, Ayudhya to tap into Philippine consumer finance market2019/8/13 18:35BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s MUFG Bank Ltd. is gearing up to expand its business in the Philippines by purchasing a 50 percent stake in a local consumer lender through its Thai subsidiary, Bank of Ayudhya Public Co.
-
Japanese lender Jaccs issues medium-term notes to expand business in Indonesia2019/8/13 14:04
-
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates by 25 bps amid easing inflation, gloomy GDP outlook2019/8/7 14:21
-
Ringgit expected to trend downwards amid escalating U.S.-China trade war2019/8/6 17:59KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysia’s ringgit followed the regional pattern of weakening currencies Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned last Friday that he would impose a further 10 percent tariff on about $300 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1.
-
Japan’s Rakuten gets approval to offer online banking services in Taiwan2019/8/2 13:53TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc. has received one of the first three licenses from Taiwan’s financial authorities to launch online banking services next year with local partner IBF Financial Holdings Co., challenging traditional brick-and-mortar operations.
-
Daiwa invests in Vietnam health firm via new venture fund2019/7/24 16:47SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has purchased 63.7 percent stake in a health company in Vietnam via a new Daiwa-affiliated venture fund.
-
Japanese credit card issuer JCB launches debit cards through 8 Indian banks2019/7/23 14:32
-
ATM maker Hitachi-Omron to buy Sri Lankan payment service firm2019/7/19 19:10TOKYO, NNA - Automated bank teller machine maker Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp. will buy the entire stake in Sri Lanka’s payment service provider as it seeks to enhance financial hardware and software services in India, Southeast Asia and other global markets.
-
Daiwa Securities sets up $30 mil. venture fund in Myanmar2019/7/16 15:12BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has established a venture capital fund in Myanmar to invest in promising unlisted firms mainly in the consumer products and services sector as well as the infrastructure field.
-
Sumitomo Life buys 25% stake in fintech startup Singapore Life2019/7/2 14:51SINGAPORE, NNA - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has purchased a stake of about 25 percent in Singapore Life Pte. Ltd. for $90 million in a drive to capitalize on the fintech startup’s long-term growth.
-
Nippon Life to buy 35% of Myanmar’s Grand Guardian Life Insurance2019/6/24 14:39BANGKOK, NNA - Nippon Life Insurance Co. of Japan will buy a 35 percent stake in an insurance firm under Myanmar’s conglomerate Shwe Taung Development Co. to enter the underdeveloped market.
-
Nippon Life to increase stake in Indian asset management venture2019/5/27 18:33NEW DELHI, NNA – Nippon Life Insurance Co. of Japan says it will raise its holdings in an Indian asset management firm to tap the growing market there for mutual funds.
-
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese financial firm J Trust delays takeover of Cambodian bank2019/5/21 13:00
-
Japanese lender Orico to provide used-vehicle loans in Philippines2019/5/20 14:28MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese personal-loan firm Orient Corp. is set to enter the Philippine market through financing mainly used-vehicle purchases, stepping up its expansion plans in Southeast Asia.
-
Japan’s Daiwa expanding fixed income and pension management in Sydney2019/5/8 12:49SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese broker Daiwa Securities Co. will open an office in Sydney in June, increasing its presence in the pension management and fixed-income markets.
-
Japan to ensure stability in financial markets over Brexit: Abe2019/4/11 11:36
-
Dai-ichi Life Insurance gets green light to enter Myanmar2019/4/9 14:12YANGON, NNA - Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. has become one of five foreign insurers to obtain initial approval to enter the Myanmar market via a wholly-owned subsidiary.
-
Japanese retailer AEON withdraws from Taiwan credit card business2019/4/2 15:17TAIPEI, NNA - AEON Credit Card (Taiwan) Co., a unit of Japanese retailer AEON Co., is pulling out of the credit card market in Taiwan, which is dominated by local banks.
-
Rizal sues Bangladesh central bank for defamation over $81 million cyber heist2019/3/13 16:58MAKATI CITY, NNA – The Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) is suing Bangladesh Bank for defamation in connection with an $81 million cyber heist involving the South Asian country’s central bank in 2016, the Manila-based bank announced Tuesday.
-
Indonesia’s top ride-hail firm Go-Jek targets millennials with e-payment service2019/2/1 17:11JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s leading ride-hailing firm Go-Jek is targeting young mobile phone users to promote its e-wallet service, Go-Pay, as Southeast Asia’s largest economy tries to move toward a cashless society.
-
Japan’s MUFG seeking to complete takeover of Indonesian lender Danamon2019/1/23 13:27TOKYO, NNA - Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is seeking to inch closer to completing what could be the largest takeover of an Indonesian company, by merging two local banks in which it invests through two separate MUFG group firms.
-
Mobile app service provider Line to offer online retail banking in Thailand with Kasikornbank2018/12/13 16:14
-
ATM manufacturers see silver lining in India’s ATM industry woes2018/12/7 14:15
-
SoftBank Vision Fund to open its first dedicated office in India2018/11/22 16:18NEW DELHI, NNA - SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund will set up its first dedicated office in India as part of its strategy to tap opportunities in the country’s information technology sector.
-
Aeon Credit issues new 1-billion-peso ADB-backed bond to fund consumer loans2018/11/20 13:13MANILA, NNA - Aeon Credit Service (Philippines) Inc. has issued a new 1-billion-peso ($19 million) corporate bond backed by the Asian Development Bank to fund consumer loans for people without bank accounts.
-
UPDATE1: JCB, Malaysia’s CIMB to issue credit card for affluent Indonesian women2018/11/14 15:10
-
JCB, Malaysia’s CIMB to issue credit card for affluent Indonesian women2018/11/13 12:35JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese credit card company JCB Co. and its Malaysian partner PT Bank CIMB Niaga are issuing their third, joint credit card in Indonesia, now targeting affluent women as they advance in the workplace.
-
>Son says SoftBank-Saudi fund to continue despite Khashoggi murder2018/11/05 17:30
-
Mobile payment users in Indonesia top 40 mil.: NNA survey2018/11/02 14:10JAKARTA, NNA – The number of people using mobile phones to make payments in Indonesia reached 41.5 million by the end of 2017, boosted by an increase in telecommunications service subscribers and ride-hailing app users.
-
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust seals A$4 bil. deal to buy 9 Commonwealth Bank firms2018/11/01 17:59TOKYO, NNA – Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. will buy nine asset management arms of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia for A$4 billion ($2.8 billion), pursuing its aim to become the largest asset management group in the Asia Pacific region.
-
MUFG, Thai unit to offer QR code payment service in Japan2018/10/22 14:30BANGKOK, NNA - MUFG Bank and its Thai subsidiary, Bank of Ayudhya Public Co., will launch a QR code-based payment service to allow Thai travelers to make cashless purchases in Japan.
-
Aeon gives loans to ride-hailing drivers in Indonesia to create jobs2018/10/19 15:30JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Aeon Financial Service Co. is providing potential ride-hailing service drivers with auto loans in Indonesia, aiming to offer unemployed people job opportunities.
-
Mizuho Securities to invest $30 million in Indian fund2018/10/10 12:29TOKYO, NNA - Mizuho Securities Co. will invest $30 million in a fund jointly set up with the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, seeking higher returns on unlisted, fast-growing local firms in the infrastructure, manufacturing and value-added service sectors.
-
Japanese consumer finance company Acom advances into Philippines2018/7/17 12:22MANILA, NNA - Acom Co. is opening its first outlet in the Philippines as part of an overseas business strategy which has already taken the major Japanese consumer finance company to Thailand and Indonesia.
-
Mizuho Bank extends Islamic finance to Japan-Malaysia paint maker2018/6/28 12:49KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Mizuho Bank's Malaysian unit has signed a deal with market leader Sime Kansai Paints Sdn. Bhd. to lend $10 million for the expansion of its automobile paint production capabilities.
-
Rakuten's brokerage attracts young Malaysian investors2018/5/24 14:10KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - A Malaysian online brokerage under Japan's e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. group is attracting young Malaysian investors, logging over 12,500 trade accounts in the first year of operations.
-
Mizuho Bank to draw Japanese investment in Thai national project2018/4/2 12:33BANGKOK, NNA - Mizuho Bank and the Thai government have teamed up to attract Japanese investment in the development of the Southeast Asian country's strategic economic corridor east of Bangkok, marking the first partnership involving a Japanese financial institution in the project.
-
Myanmar to promote local bourse to investors in Tokyo next month2018/3/28 11:48YANGON, NNA - Myanmar's first stock exchange backed by Japan's public and private sectors will promote the bourse in Tokyo next month, aiming to lure Japanese investors ahead of the scheduled enforcement of a new company law deregulating foreign ownership of local firms.
-
Nomura to team up with Indian start-ups for fintech2017/11/21 13:27NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc. has selected information technology start-ups in India to build innovative solutions for capital markets and investment banking, its Indian arm says.
-
Japan's online securities brokerage GMO tapping into Thailand2017/11/15 12:23BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's GMO Internet Inc. is set to launch an online stock trading service in Thailand next week in a bid to capitalize on potential growth in the sector in the local market, which has the largest share transaction volume in Southeast Asia.
-
JCB targets 2 mil. credit card customers in Thailand by 20202017/6/21 14:44BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's JCB Co. has partnered with a Thai commercial bank with an eye on increasing the number of its credit card holders in Thailand by 1.4 million by 2020 to 2 million.
-
Mizuho 2nd Japanese bank to sign Islamic credit deal with ICD2017/4/19 13:44KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Mizuho Bank has become the second Japanese commercial bank to sign a "murabaha" credit facility agreement with Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, an arm of the multinational Islamic Development Bank group, following the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
-
Japanese-invested Group Lease eyes double net profit this year2017/2/16 14:13BANGKOK, NNA - Digital financial service provider Group Lease Public Co., focused on the motorcycle hire purchase business, is aiming to double its net profit to over $60 million this year while continuing to expand into Africa and Europe as well as Southeast Asia.
-
Sompo Japan aims to join top 10 Thai nonlife insurers in 20202016/12/28 12:33BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's largest nonlife insurer, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., is seeking to become one of the top 10 casualty insurance companies in Thailand in 2020 by promoting sales of personal insurance policies.
-
Financial institutions unsure how to realize digital transformation2016/12/9 14:01JAKARTA, NNA - More than half of business leaders in the world financial services industry agree that digital transformation determines the development of their business, realizes efficient business processes and brings more profits, but they have yet to find effective ways of doing so, according to a recent industry survey.
-
Another Myanmar bank begins issuing debit card from Japan's JCB2016/12/8 12:19YANGON, NNA - A second major Myanmar bank has begun offering a debit card in conjunction with Japanese lender JCB following the first issuance earlier this year.
-
Currency ban prompts Indian firms to offer cashless payment options2016/11/22 16:28NEW DELHI, NNA - As Indians face a cash crunch in the wake of the government's move to abolish high-denomination banknotes and restrict cash withdrawals, local businesses from small-time vegetable vendors to big firms have started offering cashless payment options to tide customers over.