Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows2019/10/16 18:33
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows2019/10/8 18:00
Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia2019/9/19 20:05
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery2019/9/19 15:26
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts2019/9/6 7:15
Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages2019/8/28 16:02
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates by 25 bps amid easing inflation, gloomy GDP outlook2019/8/7 14:21
PREVIEW: Pickup in domestic consumption to lift Q2 Philippine GDP2019/8/6 20:21MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ gross domestic product may slightly recover in the April-June quarter thanks to strong domestic consumption, but would still likely remain below the government’s downgraded target of 6 to 7 percent due to the delay in the approval of the government’s budget for this year, economists have said.
NNA survey: Manufacturers in Vietnam benefit from U.S.-China trade row2019/7/2 16:44HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Manufacturers operating in Vietnam are benefiting from prolonged U.S.-China trade disputes, which have led to plant relocations and expansions across Asia, according to an NNA joint survey with a local industry body.
PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability2019/6/20 17:00
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation2019/6/19 18:59By Darlene Basingan
ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth2019/6/18 18:50TOKYO, NNA – The recent spike in vegetable and pork prices as well as emerging factory layoffs in China are dampening consumer spending, but economists expect the effect on overall growth in the economy to be gradual.
ANALYSIS: Asia will feel trade row as growth in China slows further2019/6/17 18:28TOKYO, NNA – While the latest official data in China point to growing downside risks, economists expect Beijing to pump more cash into the economy.
ANALYSIS: Japanese factories in China unfazed by U.S. tariffs2019/6/13 13:14TOKYO, NNA - Japanese companies producing in China have been largely insulated from recent U.S. tariffs because they manufacture mainly for the Chinese market, company officials and economists said.
PREVIEW: South Korea’s central bank seen holding rate cut until later this year2019/5/30 15:25SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea is expected to lower the key interest rate by the end of the year to stop economic growth from sliding further amid sluggish global demand for semiconductors, but it is likely to stand pat at Friday’s policy meeting, economists said.
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win2019/5/29 18:15
ANALAYSIS: Philippines’ economic reform seen advancing as Duterte allies control senate2019/5/28 13:30
India auto-casting industry growth seen slashed by tighter emissions controls2019/4/24 16:28
ANALYSIS: Indonesia election results unlikely to ramp up reforms2019/4/18 14:06TOKYO, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to score a comfortable win in Wednesday’s elections, suggesting infrastructure development and social programs will continue, but analysts predict only small steps toward easing control on foreign capital and sweeping out deep-rooted corruption.
Low-powered electric scooter sales in India may face demand headwinds2019/4/9 13:46
Taiwan tech firms see future in smart healthcare business2019/4/4 18:56
Philippines’ first subway project may face higher cost, delays2019/3/22 16:52
Indian textile and garment firms boost presence in Ethiopia to tap U.S., EU markets2019/3/1 18:09
Restaurant chain Chimney sweeps Asia in search of staff2019/2/28 16:06
Japan-EU free trade pact enters into force amid U.S.-China tariff war2019/2/1 13:05
Toyota group trying to survive in Indonesia’s hot minivan market2019/1/25 17:57
Chinese firms making inroads into India’s EV market2019/1/22 6:27
Japanese parking firms eye bonanza in Bangkok’s traffic jams2018/11/21 17:30
China leads alternate logistics route from Japan to Europe2018/10/15 13:12TOKYO/CHONGQING, China, NNA - Japanese and Chinese logistics firms are paving the way for an alternative route to ship cargo from Japan to Europe in a shorter time than by sea by exploiting China's "Belt and Road Initiative" designed to improve regional cooperation and connectivity.
Japanese firms see opportunities in bridging India's healthcare gap9/13 13:42NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese companies are looking to tap India's healthcare market with funding and technological solutions to make healthcare more accessible in the world's second most populous country.
Japanese developers rushing into Thai property market5/7 15:30BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese real estate firms are penetrating the Thai property market in succession by joining forces with local partners to cash in on growing demand for residences.
myNEWS convenience stores to capitalize on Japan fresh-food knowhow7/30 12:39KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The operator of the myNEWS.com convenience store chain will beef up ready-to-eat food at its outlets across Malaysia from next year, aiming to stir demand in the evolving local market with the help of Japanese expertise.
Number of Seven-Eleven stores tops 10,000 in ThailandBANGKOK, NNA - The number of Seven-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand has topped 10,000, achieving the milestone at a faster pace than in Japan, their local operator says. 2017/8/17 13:41
India promotes Buddhist tourism to attract Japanese travelers4/10 14:54NEW DELHI, NNA - India is in the throes of promoting Buddhist tourism in a bid to attract more tourists from countries with sizable Buddhist populations, including Japan, as part of a strategy to boost foreign tourist arrivals.
Japan's popular cosmetic portal @cosme gaining foothold in Asia9/4 14:44HONG KONG/TOKYO, NNA - The operator of Japan's popular beauty and cosmetic products portal site @cosme is rapidly gaining a foothold in Asia thanks to brisk demand for high quality Japanese cosmetic brands.
China's cosmetics influencer draws 4 mil. online viewers of Tokyo show2/28 14:00TOKYO, NNA - Candy Lian, a Chinese influencer over cosmetics brands, has drawn more than four million viewers through her first live online performance in Tokyo's posh shopping district of Ginza, introducing various products from cosmetics to traditional Japanese tableware.
Honda eyes India's top spot by riding "scooterization" wave1/30 14:43NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Honda Motor Co. is seeking to win the top spot in India, the world's largest motorcycle market, through massive investments in production and sales on the crest of the growing popularity of scooters.
Japanese migration to Malaysia waning after nuke crisis-induced peakKUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The migration of Japanese people to Malaysia through a second-home scheme has been declining in recent years after hitting a peak following the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis in northeastern Japan. 2017/12/11 11:30
Japan carmakers under fire amid cut-throat competition in Pakistan3/29 15:06LAHORE, Pakistan, NNA - Major Japanese carmakers have long dominated the Pakistani market but faced criticism that they have not done enough to update their models and transfer technologies to local manufacturers.
Toyota's sales in Thailand seen bottoming out in 2018 after 5-yr drop1/26 12:04BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. is forecasting its sagging new vehicle sales in Thailand will bounce back in 2018 for the first increase in six years on the back of improving economic sentiment in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.