Samsung switching source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China due to Tokyo’s export curbs2019/9/5 16:38SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has been shifting its source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China after Tokyo tightened export curbs on the chemical amid a spat with Seoul, which has resulted in economic sanctions between the neighboring countries, industry sources said.
Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste2019/6/27 16:32
Daikin to apply Asian business strategy to sell air conditioners in Africa2019/4/15 17:00
Nippon Express to open multi-purpose warehouse near Phnom Penh2019/2/21 12:53PHNOM PENH, NNA – Japan’s largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will open a multi-purpose warehouse near the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in December to meet diversifying customer needs, people familiar with the matter told NNA.
Japan’s Hoya to build HDD glass substrates plant in Laos to meet data centers demand2019/2/6 17:06PHNOM PENH, NNA - Major Japanese optical glass maker Hoya Corp. will build a hard disk drive glass substrates plant in Laos to meet growing demand from ballooning global data traffic.
Honda to rev up motorcycle output in Bangladesh2018/10/17 17:30DHAKA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. plans to boost production and sales of motorcycles in Bangladesh by opening its own factory near Dhaka by the end of this year, replacing its existing rented facility, a senior company official told NNA.
China to hold 70% stake in Myanmar's planned strategic seaport2018/10/12 14:05TOKYO, NNA - Myanmar will hold a 30 percent stake in its strategic deep-water seaport project led by cash-rich China, giving Beijing a 70 percent interest, under their final agreement reached during recent talks between the two countries, according to a visiting senior Myanmar official.
Japan's beef bowl restaurant chain enters Indian market2018/4/17 14:27NEW DELHI, NNA - Yoshinoya Holdings Co., Japan's major fast-food restaurant operator popularly known for its beef bowls, is advancing into the Indian market by establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary.