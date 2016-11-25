Electronics
Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source2019/11/28 13:06OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan’s Nuvoton Technology Corp. as part of a restructuring effort in which it aims to cast off loss-making operations and instead focus on growth areas, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand2019/11/28 11:42TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity at its Thailand plants for clients who wish to avoid tariffs imposed by the United States on exports from China, the fallout from a protracted trade dispute.
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan2019/11/18 19:03TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70.1 billion New Taiwan dollars ($2.28 billion) on the island to beef up its competiveness in advanced laptops and gaming panels, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market2019/11/13 16:58TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire supplier Kemet Corp. for $1.64 billion to grow stronger and gain in the Japanese market.
Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan2019/11/13 13:31TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equipment business following the failure of the planned divestment of its mainstay operations to a U.S. firm.
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa2019/11/11 16:23
Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand2019/11/8 18:16BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo Corp. will build a cabinet and electronic enclosures plant in Thailand with a local partner, shifting from sales of imported products to further penetrate the regional market.
Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec2019/11/5 13:21TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker factory in the central Chinese city of Chongqing with Taiwanese electronics giant Inventec Corp. to expand operations in the world’s largest vehicle market.
Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs2019/11/5 12:22BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive camera modules and displays production from China to Thailand to avoid the possible imposition of higher U.S. tariffs.
Trading house Itochu invests in Shenzhen Pandpower to step up EV battery recycling2019/10/29 16:46TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has bought shares in Shenzhen Pandpower Co. to use the Chinese firm’s technology and recycle electric vehicle batteries into energy storage systems as a new energy business.
Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology2019/10/24 16:29HANOI, NNA - Meiko Electronics Co., a major Japanese manufacturer of printed circuit boards, will establish a joint venture in Vietnam with Shanghai Longcheer Technology Co. of China to assemble electronic devices.
Sony to launch PS5 for year-end shopping season in 20202019/10/9 9:32
Taiwan’s Quanta to build production base in SE Asia amid U.S.-China trade row2019/10/7 20:46TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major electronics manufacturing service firm Quanta Computer Inc. will establish a production base in Thailand to avoid possible higher U.S. tariffs on laptop computers shipped from China.
Murata builds 2 plants in Thailand for smartphone, car components2019/10/7 16:10
Taiwan chip maker UMC to fully take over Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor2019/9/27 15:06TAIPEI,NNA - Major Taiwanese chip maker United Microelectronics Corp. will fully take over a joint venture with Japan’s Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd. next month to reach more Japanese clients while boosting its capability to serve global customers.
China fund to pull out from bailout plan for Japan Display2019/9/27 9:31
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers2019/9/26 17:18TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s V-Technology Co., which provides systems for manufacturing flat panel displays and semiconductors, will set up a joint venture in China to help high-tech makers improve their yield of flexible organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs).
Japan’s Kaga Electronics to open 2nd Thai plant to expand contract manufacturing2019/9/5 13:31BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Kaga Electronics Co. will launch a second production plant in Thailand to expand its contract manufacturing business in Southeast Asia in response to growing customer demand.
Toshiba Memory to buy SSD business from Taiwan’s Lite-On Technology2019/9/2 17:06TAIPEI, NNA - Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp. will acquire the solid-state drive business of Taiwan’s Lite-On Technology Corp. for $165 million, developing another core segment to add to its flash memory unit.
Hitachi teams with Philippine firm to boost water business2019/8/23 19:03MANILA, NNA - Japanese electrical giant Hitachi Ltd. has teamed up with Filinvest Development Corp. to cultivate water treatment business in the Philippines amid the country’s lingering water pollution problem.
Chipmaker Rohm to produce ICs for automotive LED display drivers in the Philippines2019/8/23 18:55MANILA, NNA - Japanese chipmaker Rohm Co. will manufacture new LED driver ICs that are installed in liquid crystal display backlights for motor vehicles, utilizing its existing production lines in the Philippines to meet growing demand for clearer display panels.
Japan’s Aiwa consumer electronics brand seeks revival in Indian market2019/8/2 17:19
Panasonic to stop TV production in Mexico as Q2 sales tumble on trade gloom2019/8/2 15:06
Filipino-Chinese consortium to build $3.5 billion subway line in Makati City2019/7/31 15:37
Panasonic making larger air conditioners in Indonesia, plans exports to Nigeria2019/7/31 13:17
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix warns of supply disruption in prolonged Japan export curbs2019/7/26 11:07SEOUL, NNA - SK Hynix Inc., the world’s second-largest chip maker, on Thursday warned that it would curb production of its flash memory amid the slow recovery in global semiconductor demand and South Korea’s trade dispute with Japan.
UPDATE: Sharp shifting washing machine production to Indonesia from Thailand2019/7/17 16:14
Nissin Electric to boost industrial parts output by 30% in Vietnam next year2019/7/17 15:20HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer Nissin Electric Co. will expand its industrial parts production capacity in Vietnam by 30 percent next year to focus on large-scale products.
Sharp shifting washing machine production to Indonesia from Thailand2019/7/17 14:17
Fuji Electric to buy India’s Consul Neowatt Power Solutions in growth drive2019/6/21 19:02TOKYO, NNA - Fuji Electric Co. will acquire Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a major power electronics manufacturer in India, to explore business opportunities in a strategically important market where the Japanese electronics maker is seeking to boost sales five-fold.
Seiko Epson to invest in Chinese photo printing kiosk venture2019/6/18 15:35TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese printer maker Seiko Epson Corp. will invest in a Chinese photo kiosk printing service venture as part of a mid-term business strategy to accelerate growth through collaboration and innovation with promising partners.
Sharp says U.S.-China trade war “opportunity” to expand business2019/6/12 11:02
Sony pulls out of India’s smartphone market2019/5/28 15:24By Atul Ranjan
Panasonic suspends dealing with China’s Huawei following U.S. ban2019/5/23 16:19TOKYO, NNA - Japanese electronics firm Panasonic Corp. will suspend supplying certain products and components to Huawei Technologies Co. after the Trump administration blacklisted the Chinese telecommunications giant and its affiliates.
Funai Electric of Japan to make LCD backlights in Philippines2019/5/22 14:59MANILA, NNA - Japanese television and electronics maker Funai Electric Co. is planning to produce backlight units for liquid crystal displays on cars in the Philippines as part of efforts to revamp its global manufacturing setup.
Japan Display to invite 1,000 early retirements after 5th straight year of losses2019/5/16 13:05TOKYO, NNA – Struggling liquid-crystal-display maker Japan Display Inc. will slash some 1,000 jobs through early retirements, after incurring a net loss for the fifth straight year to March.
Panasonic teams up with China’s GS-Solar in photovoltaic production2019/5/13 17:04TOKYO, NNA - Panasonic Corp. will work with Chinese photovoltaic module manufacturer GS-Solar (China) Co. to boost its solar panel business.
Japan’s Macnica Fuji Electronics buying Taiwan’s Anstek via tender2019/5/8 18:21TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese semiconductor supplier Macnica Fuji Electronics Holdings Inc. is buying up to 50 percent of outstanding shares in Taiwan’s Answer Technology Co. through a tender offer.
Dai Nippon Printing to begin photomask production in China in July2019/4/24 15:50TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Dai Nippon Printing Co. will start producing photomasks at its joint venture in southern China, in July, to meet growing local semiconductor demand driven by Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” campaign.
Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts slower Q2 sales but sees chip market has bottomed out2019/4/19 16:44
Japan’s Sharp to set up laptop unit in Taiwan tapping Foxconn expertise2019/4/3 16:41TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. said Tuesday that it is setting up a Taiwan unit of its laptop computer subsidiary Dynabook Inc. to take advantage of the supply chain network of Foxconn Technology Group.
China’s Feb. mobile phone shipments plunge to record low for the month on maturing market2019/3/14 13:02
Murata Manufacturing acquires 5% stake in India’s Versa Drives2019/3/13 14:23NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co. has acquired an equity stake of about 5 percent in India’s Versa Drives Pvt. Ltd., as it seeks to enter the energy management and storage business.
Toshiba Memory plans to go public as soon as September2019/2/21 14:22
Japan’s Hoya to build HDD glass substrates plant in Laos to meet data centers demand2019/2/6 17:06PHNOM PENH, NNA - Major Japanese optical glass maker Hoya Corp. will build a hard disk drive glass substrates plant in Laos to meet growing demand from ballooning global data traffic.
Major LCD panel makers forecast oversupply will become new normal2019/1/31 17:40TAIPEI, NNA - Major Taiwanese liquid crystal display panel maker AU Optronics Corp. forecasts oversupply in panel products will persist in years to come after the launch of new production lines in China since the second half of 2018.
S. Korea’s smartphone exports plunge to 16-year low as Chinese rivals boost presence2019/1/24 13:25SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s smartphone exports tumbled to a 16-year low in 2018 as Chinese rivals boosted their presence in the global market.
Fuji Xerox releasing new digital printers in Philippines amid strong GDP growth2019/1/10 17:51MANILA, NNA – Fuji Xerox is introducing new models of its digital color multifunction printers in the Philippines, seeking to boost revenue by tapping into the office market amid high economic growth.
Panasonic Expanding IoT business in Taiwan2019/1/10 11:57TAIPEI, NNA - Japan’s major electronics producer Panasonic Corp. is expanding its smart home business in Taiwan following the adoption there of its high-definition power line technology, (HD-PLC).
Taiwan’s Pegatron to move iPhone China assembly to Indonesia’s Batam amid U.S. trade row: press2018/12/10 15:55JAKARTA, NNA – Taiwan’s leading electronics manufacturing service firm Pegatron Corp. will shift its iPhone production from China to Indonesia as the U.S.-China trade dispute lingers.
3,000 foreign workers at Sharp’s central Japan plant cut: labor union2018/12/4 17:35
China gov’t report: Semiconductor industry growing but lags behind global standards2018/11/29 12:16BEIJING, NNA - China’s semiconductor industry has been growing steadily but it lags behind international standards in some areas, the government said in a report released on Tuesday.
Nikon targets younger, net-savvy Thais to sell high-end cameras2018/10/1 13:10BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese camera maker Nikon Corp. has shifted its Asian sales target to a photo-uploading younger generation from professionals, offering handier models and opening its first showroom in Thailand.
Sony opens world's 1st deep bass concept audio store in Malaysia2018/6/5 12:48PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Sony Corp. has launched the world's first deep bass concept store in Malaysia as it looks to capitalize on demand for audio products suited to the hip-hop genre that is popular among young people in the country.
Sony to launch premium flagship smartphone in Thailand2018/4/16 12:29BANGKOK, NNA - Sony Corp. will launch a new flagship model of its Xperia Android smartphone series in Thailand in a bid to boost sales in the premium segment of the second-largest mobile phone market in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.
Fujifilm unveils new mirrorless camera to grab half of Thai market2018/2/22 14:35BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Fujifilm Corp., one of the major players in Thailand's digital camera market, is launching a new mirrorless camera in a bid to capture a half of the market on the back of growing demand for interchangeable lense gadgets.
Panasonic promotes alkaline batteries to double sales in Thailand2017/12/14 14:40BANGKOK, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is stepping up efforts to double its battery sales in Thailand by 2022 with special emphasis on longer-life alkaline batteries on the back of strong growth in the segment.
Japan's electronics parts maker Murata expanding India operations2017/11/20 12:22NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co. is expanding its operations in India as part of efforts to boost sales by diversifying its markets, according to company officials.
Sony enhances audio headphone lineup for Thai youngsters2017/9/28 13:08BANGKOK, NNA - Sony Corp. is expanding its range of mid-priced and high-end headphones to tap demand for audio accessories in Thailand, particularly among smartphone users.
Panasonic cementing top position in India's rugged device market2017/9/22 13:28NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is looking to further strengthen its leading position in India's market for rugged computing devices used in field work, as well as by police, military and other service branches, with the launch of its new durable laptop.
Panasonic firming up plan to drive smartphone business in India2017/8/14 12:00NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp.'s Indian subsidiary will invest 1.5 billion rupees ($23.4 million) in its mobility division in the current fiscal year ending next March to step up its efforts to push smartphone business in Asia's third-largest economy, according to senior company officials.
Panasonic eyes top electronics brand in Asia by 20202017/4/14 12:40JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. is seeking to double its sales in Asia by 2020 and become the top premium brand in the region by that year, according to company executives.
Panasonic cashing in on demand for security cameras in Thailand2017/3/16 13:49BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Panasonic Corp. expects its security camera sales in Thailand to grow 12 percent and its market share to rise from the current 10 percent to 12 percent this year by capitalizing on growing demand in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan firms bullish about consumer electronics sales in Indonesia2017/3/14 15:28JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian arms of Sharp Corp. and Panasonic Corp. are optimistic about growing sales in Indonesia this year despite sluggish overall demand for electronics and consumer technology products in the Southeast Asian country.
Electronics brand Akai eyes comeback in India2016/12/27 15:11NEW DELHI, NNA - The formerly Japanese-owned consumer electronics brand Akai, now controlled by a Hong Kong company, is seeking to re-establish itself in the Indian market in partnership with a local firm, but the comeback bid faces an uphill battle.
Japanese electronics firm Elecom exits India after 4 years2016/11/25 12:08NEW DELHI, NNA - Elecom Co., a Japanese manufacturer of peripheral products and accessories for personal computers and other digital equipment, has closed its Indian unit almost four years after it entered the country in 2012, having failed to gain traction in the price-sensitive Indian market, according to top company officials.