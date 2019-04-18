Official results: Indonesian President Joko Widodo re-elected with 55.5% vote in April 17 poll

2019/5/21 10:39

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a moderate technocrat, has been re-elected in the April 17 poll, according to a full vote count released by the country’s election commission on Tuesday, indicating that his accommodative economic policy and infrastructure building will continue.