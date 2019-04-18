Election
Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections2019/11/25 9:39
Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis2019/11/25 9:33
Japan Display bailout suffers blow as Taiwan firm leaves investor group2019/6/18 17:31TOKYO/TAIPEI, NNA – The bailout plan for Japan Display Inc., a money-losing liquid-crystal-display maker, suffered a setback as a key prospective investor left a Chinese-Taiwanese rescue consortium.
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win2019/5/29 18:15
India PM Modi secures another 5-year term with landslide election win2019/5/24 15:34
Hundreds detained, deaths reported amid Indonesia election protests2019/5/23 12:54
Official results: Indonesian President Joko Widodo re-elected with 55.5% vote in April 17 poll2019/5/21 10:39JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a moderate technocrat, has been re-elected in the April 17 poll, according to a full vote count released by the country’s election commission on Tuesday, indicating that his accommodative economic policy and infrastructure building will continue.
ANALYSIS: Indonesia election results unlikely to ramp up reforms2019/4/18 14:06TOKYO, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to score a comfortable win in Wednesday’s elections, suggesting infrastructure development and social programs will continue, but analysts predict only small steps toward easing control on foreign capital and sweeping out deep-rooted corruption.