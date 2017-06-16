Education
No. of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey2019/10/11 9:19
Japan’s Benesse launches traveling educational Shimajiro play park in Indonesia2019/9/27 17:19
Human Holdings to open Japanese language school in Philippines2019/5/22 17:01
Japan backs Myanmar project to open vocational institute2018/12/20 14:36
Myanmar opens 1st Japanese-language teacher training course2018/12/10 14:43
Mitsui scholarship sends 2 Indonesian students to Japan2018/9/27 13:44JAKARTA, NNA - Two Indonesian high school graduates will attend Japanese universities to study technology subjects using this year's private-sector scholarship provided by trading firm Mitsui & Co.
Japan firm offers early education-focused daycare center in Indonesia2018/7/24 13:01JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's lifelong education-to-nursing service group Human Holdings Co. has opened a daycare center in Indonesia that aims to increase local children's exposure to advanced early education.
Japanese, Indonesian colleges jointly open language center in Jakarta2018/3/16 13:33JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Kanda University of International Studies has opened a Japanese-language and cultural learning center at a college in Indonesia in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the private school's establishment and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.
Japanese English school ECC to launch Japanese course in Philippines2018/3/9 13:59MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese English-language school operator ECC Co. will launch a Japanese-language course in the Philippines in June in partnership with a local college amid growing interest in learning the language among Filipinos.
Tokyo aid helps Malaysia solve Japanese-language teacher shortage2018/3/6 12:27KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan has granted a Malaysian school financial aid for teacher training to ease a shortage of Japanese-language instructors in the Southeast Asian country.
Many Japanese travel to Philippines to study English2018/3/1 13:44MANILA, NNA - Growing numbers of Japanese are opting to travel to the Philippines to study English at affordable costs ahead of the planned speaking efficiency-focused college entrance exams and Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.
Japan's education firm Gakken offers math class in Indonesia2018/1/19 13:57JAKARTA, NNA - Gakken Holdings Co., a Japanese educational service firm, has launched a mathematics class for primary school students in a provincial city in Indonesia to help improve the quality of elementary education in the country.
Japan helps Myanmar adopt new first-grade curriculum2017/6/16 12:52YANGON, NNA - Myanmar has introduced a new curriculum for first-grade students developed jointly with Japan, the first major educational reform in almost 20 years.