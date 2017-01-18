Consumer
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.2019/11/26 15:30JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Dec. 20.
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia2019/11/11 17:42
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years2019/10/7 17:15
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C ties up with Taiwan’s New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech2019/10/2 15:49
Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report2019/9/18 17:38KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) is considering cutting its workforce by about 40 percent or around 170 people over the next two years, according to a press report, as the world-leading parent company is restructuring its global operations.
Japan’s Kanebo Cosmetics to launch global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia2019/8/21 17:25
Cosmetics firm Pola Orbis working with Singapore gov’t on study of skin spots in Asian ethnic groups2019/7/23 14:52TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese cosmetics maker Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. has begun to conduct joint research with the Singapore government on formative factors of skin spots among various Asian ethnic groups for cosmetics product development.
Japan’s Morinaga sets up sales unit in Thailand for Asian and Oceanian markets2019/5/14 13:04BANGKOK, NNA - Morinaga & Co., Japan’s third-largest confectionery marker by revenue, has set up a wholly owned sales unit in Thailand to build a foothold in Southeast Asia, four months after ending a partnership in Indonesia.
CORRECT: Japan insecticide maker Earth Corp. enters Malaysia targeting China and region2019/5/13 12:53--Corrects figures to 186.5 billion yen in 10th paragraph and to 3.6 percent in 13th paragraph
Japan insecticide maker Earth Corp. enters Malaysia targeting China and region2019/5/10 15:56TOKYO, NNA – Leading Japanese bug-killer manufacturer Earth Corp. plans to expand sales in China and Southeast Asia via a subsidiary in Malaysia, as the risk of dengue fever and malaria in the region drives up demand for repellents.
Popular mascot Kumamon to change its official Chinese name2019/3/8 11:06
Japan's Shiseido to form Philippine unit with Singapore's Luxasia2018/11/08 18:00MANILA, NNA – Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. is making inroads into the potentially high-growth Philippines market in a joint venture with a Singapore firm.
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesian unit to go public2018/11/06 17:40JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. plans to list its Indonesian unit on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, targeting fast-growing markets across Asia.
Japan's popular cosmetic portal @cosme gaining foothold in Asia2018/9/4 14:44HONG KONG/TOKYO, NNA - The operator of Japan's popular beauty and cosmetic products portal site @cosme is rapidly gaining a foothold in Asia thanks to brisk demand for high quality Japanese cosmetic brands.
Japanese beauty equipment maker Ya-Man enters Indonesian market2018/7/3 14:12JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese beauty and health equipment maker Ya-Man Ltd. is advancing into Indonesia to capitalize on its successful sales campaigns in several Asian countries.
Japan's Tokai Optical to produce progressive lenses in Thailand2018/6/29 13:25BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese spectacle lens maker Tokai Optical Co. will begin producing progressive lenses in Thailand, seeking to capture a slice of the growing pie in the aging Southeast Asian country.
Japan's Saishunkan launches anti-aging skincare product in Thailand2018/6/11 12:45BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Saishunkan Pharmaceutical Co. has launched a basic skincare product featuring anti-aging effects in Thailand in its first foray into Southeast Asia, aiming to build long-term customer relationships through direct sales for overseas business expansion.
1 in 3 Indonesians recently purchased Japanese brands2018/4/20 14:32JAKARTA, NNA - Roughly one in three Indonesians in major cities in Southeast Asia's largest economy has recently purchased Japanese brands such as Sony and Uniqlo, according to a Japan External Trade Organization survey.
China's cosmetics influencer draws 4 mil. online viewers of Tokyo show2018/2/28 14:00TOKYO, NNA - Candy Lian, a Chinese influencer over cosmetics brands, has drawn more than four million viewers through her first live online performance in Tokyo's posh shopping district of Ginza, introducing various products from cosmetics to traditional Japanese tableware.
Japanese baby products firm Ficelle makes full-scale Thai debut2018/1/9 14:39BANGKOK, NNA - Ficelle Inc. is advancing into Thailand in earnest to promote its popular 10mois and other brand baby clothing and products to cash in on potentially strong demand in one of Southeast Asia's largest markets.
Morozoff makes Singapore comeback under new S.E. Asia strategy2017/11/9 14:22SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese confectionary maker Morozoff Ltd. is returning to Singapore after a 20-year hiatus as part of a renewed Southeast Asian business strategy to promote sales of its sweets.
Kao eyes doubling of market share with new products in Malaysia2017/10/6 11:13KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Kao Corp., Japan's top toiletry manufacturer, is seeking to double its market share in Malaysia on the back of new products, including "safe and effective" solutions to sensitive skin, according to the head of a local subsidiary.
Japan's Daio Paper begins sanitary napkin production in Thailand2017/7/31 12:25BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Daio Paper Corp. has begun operating its first overseas manufacturing facility for sanitary napkins in Thailand to expand its market share amid tough competition with larger Japanese and U.S. rivals.
Thai distributor of Morishita Jintan products eyes 50% sales gain2017/4/21 13:16BANGKOK, NNA - The sole Thai distributor for Japanese health care product maker Morishita Jintan Co. is projecting its sales to surge 50 percent this year through efforts to boost domestic and overseas sales.
Malaysia seen emerging as top user of Japanese cosmetics2017/2/24 12:35KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Users of Japanese cosmetic products in Malaysia are expected to surpass those in Thailand and Singapore to become their top consumers in Asia, according to industry officials.
JETRO helping boost Japanese fashion business in Indonesia2017/1/18 13:43JAKARTA, NNA - The Japan External Trade Organization is assisting the Japanese fashion industry in foraying into Indonesia, capitalizing on growing income in the world's fourth most populous country.