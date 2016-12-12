Construction
-
Conglomerate Mottama building Myanmar's 1st steel high-rise2018/11/02 16:15YANGON, NNA - Mottama Holdings Ltd., a Myanmar-based conglomerate, is constructing the first high-rise steel building in the country, using Japanese technology.
-
Japan construction gear rental firm Aktio makes new foray into Myanmar2017/5/12 12:35YANGON, NNA - Aktio Corp., a Japanese construction equipment rental company expanding its business in Asia, has set up its seventh regional foothold in Myanmar.
-
Japanese construction gear makers riding on greater demand in India2016/12/12 13:49NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese construction equipment manufacturers are poised to take advantage of India's growing infrastructure investment, planning to boost production capacity and putting new models on the market.