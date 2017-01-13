Companies
-
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV2019/11/6 9:25
-
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row2019/10/23 18:29
-
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey2019/9/2 17:00
-
Japan firms’ sentiment in Thailand turns negative on U.S.-China row2019/8/7 18:33
-
Samsung Q2 operating profit halved amid sluggish global chip demand2019/8/1 15:55
-
Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts higher Q3 sales vs. Q2 on 5G demand2019/7/19 17:00
-
NNA survey: Manufacturers in Vietnam benefit from U.S.-China trade row2019/7/2 16:44HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Manufacturers operating in Vietnam are benefiting from prolonged U.S.-China trade disputes, which have led to plant relocations and expansions across Asia, according to an NNA joint survey with a local industry body.
-
JETRO survey: Japanese firms procuring more locally in Vietnam than in Malaysia2019/3/6 12:57
-
NNA survey: Japanese firms in SE Asia to offer smaller pay hikes this year2019/1/25 15:04
-
Global firms less confident about Taiwan’s economic outlook this year: poll2019/1/24 12:58
-
Japan’s 2018 China-risk bankruptcies drop but may rebound: research firmTOKYO, NNA – Bankruptcies of Japanese affiliates in China dropped for the second straight year in 2018 as companies coped better with rising labor and production costs, but the number could rise this year amid the lingering U.S. trade row and economic slowdown, a Japanese research firm said.
-
NNA survey: Rising labor costs biggest threat to Japanese firms in Asia2019/1/9 16:50TOKYO, NNA – Rising labor costs and skilled labor shortages are the largest downside risk to Japanese firms in Asia, with 76 percent of respondents in an NNA survey calling them the top concern.
-
NNA survey: Japanese firms pick Vietnam as top investment spot2019/1/8 11:55TOKYO, NNA - Japanese firms in Asia regard Vietnam as the most prospective place to invest their money in the region, thanks to the country’s high economic growth as well as its position as a production hub and a large consumer market, an NNA survey showed.
-
NNA survey: Asian currency falls hurt earnings at 1/3rd of Japanese firms2019/1/7 15:43TOKYO, NNA - Generally weaker Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar weighed on earnings at more than 30 percent of Japanese firms in Asia last year, an NNA survey showed.
-
NNA survey: Japanese firms in Asia foresee worsening business sentiment in 20192019/1/7 12:16TOKYO, NNA - Business sentiment among Japanese firms in Asia is expected to worsen this year, hit by the lingering U.S.-China trade dispute, an NNA survey showed.
-
5% more Japanese firms operate in India in 20182018/12/21 16:41
-
NNA survey: Japanese firms in Asia to give average 5.4% base wage hike in 2019, down from 5.9% in 20182018/12/7 11:44TOKYO, NNA – Japanese firms in other Asian countries will offer an average 5.4 percent base wage hike next year, down from the 5.9 percent this year, amid global uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade row and rising operational costs, an annual NNA survey showed.
-
Nearly 30% of Japan firms in China hit by U.S.-China trade war: NNA survey2018/11/22 12:47TOKYO, NNA - Nearly 30 percent of Japanese firms operating in China are suffering from higher U.S. import tariffs amid the escalating trade dispute, the results of an NNA survey released Thursday showed.
-
Japan firms in Myanmar hiring local engineering grads2018/10/22 18:00
-
Yamaha Motor's India unit hit by labor strike2018/9/27 13:39NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor Co.'s India unit has been hit by an indefinite labor strike at one of its manufacturing facilities near the southern city of Chennai.
-
S. Korean youth look east for job opportunities2018/9/14 15:44SEOUL, NNA - Some South Korean students are turning to Japanese firms for job openings as their country continues to fight high youth unemployment, with some applying for education in Japan in the hope of landing better jobs there.
-
Japan's Pasona recruits Indians to tap Mideast, Africa markets2018/6/4 9:48NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese staffing firm Pasona Group Inc. has started recruiting Indian talent to help Japanese businesses find suitable candidates for their operations in the Middle East and Africa.
-
Indonesian vocational school meeting Japanese corporate needs2018/2/19 14:08BEKASI, Indonesia, NNA - A vocational high school established in the compounds of an industrial park, the first of its kind in Indonesia, is catering to Japanese corporate needs for manpower at a time graduates from other vocational schools are more likely to fail to land a job than those from regular high schools and colleges.
-
Japan firms in Thailand to raise wages by average 4.4% this year2018/1/16 13:52BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese companies operating in Thailand are considering raising wages by an average 4.4 percent this year, according to an annual survey by NNA.
-
Japan firms in Hong Kong rank top in number for 2nd straight year2018/1/15 13:36HONG KONG, NNA - Japanese firms ranked top in number among foreign companies operating in Hong Kong for the second straight year in 2017, underlining the former British colony's role as a key Asian base for them outside Japan, according to local government data.
-
Maruti Suzuki tweaks hiring process for temporary workers2017/5/15 12:51NEW DELHI, NNA - India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has adopted a different model for hiring temporary workers, completely eliminating the role of middlemen in the process, according to top company officials.
-
Working Japanese expatriate population in Indonesia drops in 20162017/1/13 13:10JAKARTA, NNA - The number of registered Japanese workers living in Indonesia decreased 1 percent to 12,490 in 2016 from 12,653 in 2015, while the total working expatriate population increased 7 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Manpower.