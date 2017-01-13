NNA survey: Japanese firms in Asia to give average 5.4% base wage hike in 2019, down from 5.9% in 2018

2018/12/7 11:44

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese firms in other Asian countries will offer an average 5.4 percent base wage hike next year, down from the 5.9 percent this year, amid global uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade row and rising operational costs, an annual NNA survey showed.