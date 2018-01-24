China
Japanese man detained in China’s Hunan Province since July2019/11/28 9:30
Itochu worker sentenced to 3 yrs in prison in China2019/11/27 15:15
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm2019/11/26 13:27
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China2019/11/25 14:48TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint venture in China as a financial service hub aiming to play a key role in its strategy in Asia.
Huawei’s parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 20192019/11/22 9:36
JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit2019/11/20 14:19TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar steel for Japanese automakers in China after acquiring a 50 percent stake in a unit of top Chinese steelmaker China BaoWu Steel Group Corp.
Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China2019/11/20 14:11TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. will establish its first joint venture in China to develop coin-operated laundry machines, in a bid to cultivate the undeveloped market.
Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China2019/11/20 12:36TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts production capacity in central China by early 2021 to meet growing vehicle demand in the country’s interior.
Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech2019/11/14 13:55
Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles’ Day shopping splurge2019/11/12 9:30
Citizen Machinery to double output of automatic lathes in China2019/11/11 14:49
Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec2019/11/5 13:21TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker factory in the central Chinese city of Chongqing with Taiwanese electronics giant Inventec Corp. to expand operations in the world’s largest vehicle market.
Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development2019/11/1 15:47TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teamed up with a Chinese startup to develop fuel cell systems for the Chinese market in anticipation of growth in demand for clean energy.
Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with an eye on noodle demand2019/10/31 17:09
Trading house Itochu invests in Shenzhen Pandpower to step up EV battery recycling2019/10/29 16:46TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has bought shares in Shenzhen Pandpower Co. to use the Chinese firm’s technology and recycle electric vehicle batteries into energy storage systems as a new energy business.
Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai2019/10/29 6:11
Japanese retailer H2O again delays opening its first major China outlet2019/10/28 16:55TOKYO, NNA - H2O Retailing Corp., which oversees Japan’s Hanshin and Hankyu department stores, has again delayed the opening of its first outlet in China to review plan details and enhance competitiveness.
Japanese views on China remain negative despite thaw in ties2019/10/25 9:11
Huawei denies spying but fears linger about links with communists2019/10/17 11:47
Huawei CEO voices strong hope for cooperation with Japan amid U.S. fight2019/10/17 9:55
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China2019/10/15 16:09TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Toyota Industries Corp. will manufacture electric compressors for car air conditioners in China to capitalize on an anticipated rapid growth in demand for electric vehicles in the world’s largest automobile market.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd car air conditioner plant in China2019/10/11 17:58
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit2019/10/10 15:53TOKYO, NNA - Japanese automobile and industrial machinery parts maker Muro Corp. will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in China to manufacture and market automobile parts, capitalizing on the growing demand for the products there.
Toilet maker Toto’s Beijing arm halts production due to estate development2019/10/10 15:43TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware plant in Beijing at the end of September to make way for residential development in the Chinese capital.
U.S. pressures China over human rights issues as trade talks loom2019/10/9 9:41
Japan’s Taoka Chemical to set up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai2019/10/8 15:22TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Taoka Chemical Co. will soon establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Shanghai to sell electrical parts for electric vehicles (EVs) in the Chinese market.
CORRECT: Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand2019/10/8 10:47TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. has joined a Chinese partner to raise strawberries and tomatoes indoors and meet a growing demand for fresh produce in the world’s second largest economy.
Japan’s V-Technology to form China joint venture to assist flexible OLEDs makers2019/9/26 17:18TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s V-Technology Co., which provides systems for manufacturing flat panel displays and semiconductors, will set up a joint venture in China to help high-tech makers improve their yield of flexible organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs).
Daiwa Securities to open China unit with two Beijing partners in 20202019/9/26 15:07TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group Inc. plans to open a joint venture with two Chinese partners in Beijing in 2020 mainly to provide financial solution services in China where regulations on foreign investment in the financial sector have been relaxed.
Japan’s Meiji to launch 2nd dairy product plant in China in 20222019/9/18 15:17
AGC to produce cover glass for car-mounted displays in China2019/9/13 15:11TOKYO, NNA - Japanese glass maker AGC Inc. will launch a plant in China to produce complex-shaped 3D cover glass for car-mounted displays to meet an expected growth in demand as vehicles become more digitalized.
China to scrap restrictions for foreign investors amid U.S. trade war2019/9/11 10:49BEIJING, Kyodo - China said Tuesday that it has decided to scrap a yuan-denominated quota restrictions for foreign institutional investors, enabling them to invest in capital markets in the mainland without hard hurdles.
China’s fake goods facing dilemma amid U.S. pressure2019/9/10 17:40
Huawei ready to work with foreign nations to ease security concerns2019/9/4 11:10
Japan’s Ferrotec to start silicon-wafer recycling in China2019/9/2 16:41TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor material maker Ferrotec Holdings Corp. will start recycling silicon wafers in China in anticipation of greater demand for their reuse in line with progress in local semiconductor production.
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war2019/9/2 9:26
JFE Chemical to invest in battery material production in China2019/8/28 16:30
Takashimaya department store drops plan to exit China market2019/8/26 16:53
Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement to open “VR Zone” in Beijing2019/8/23 18:45TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. will launch a virtual-reality (VR) amusement facility in Beijing this autumn to expand its chain of so-called “VR Zones” abroad to eight. It will be the company’s first VR Zone in mainland China.
China moving troops to Hong Kong border: Trump2019/8/14 9:38
U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China2019/8/14 9:14
CORRECT:Japanese apparel firm Tokyo Base foraying into mainland China2019/8/13 8:53
Shimadzu to double hydraulic equipment output in China to meet forklift truck demand2019/8/9 14:26TOKYO, NNA - A Chinese subsidiary of Japan’s Shimadzu Corp. will build a new plant to double its production of hydraulic gear pumps and control valves for forklift trucks as the growth of e-commerce in China is expected to boost demand for these products.
Japanese apparel firm Tokyo Base foraying into mainland China2019/8/9 14:16
Tamura to build vehicle electronics parts plant in China’s Guangdong2019/8/8 18:55TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Tamura Corp. will open a plant in China’s Guangdong Province to produce electronics components for environmentally-friendly vehicles to meet growing demand in China and elsewhere for plug-in hybrid, electric and other eco-friendly cars.
Japan’s Nissin Electric doubles auto parts coating output capacity in China2019/8/8 14:31TOKYO, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer Nissin Electric Co. has doubled the coating output capacity of a wholly owned Chinese subsidiary to meet growing demand for automotive coating in northeastern China.
China central bank sets weakest reference rate for yuan in 11 years2019/8/6 15:37
China says negotiators discussed purchases of U.S. agricultural goods2019/8/1 10:32SHANGHAI, Kyodo - China and the United States discussed China’s growing purchases of U.S. agricultural products and the United States committed to creating favorable conditions for such purchases during the ministerial-level trade talks that took place in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday, Chinese state media said.
China earned 3.68% annual return from forex reserves from 2005 to 2014, as dollar share trimmed2019/7/30 14:04TOKYO, NNA - China earned an average annual return of 3.68 percent on its foreign exchange reserves between 2005 and 2014, while diversifying investment risks by lowering the share of dollar-denominated assets, according to official data.
Toyota to invest $600 million in ride-hailing vehicle leasing in China2019/7/26 12:40
Senior Chinese official sees limited impact of factory shift to SE Asia: report2019/7/24 12:21TOKYO, NNA – The impact of the move by some companies to shift factories from China to Southeast Asia to avoid higher U.S. tariffs has been limited, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xin Guobin told a news conference on Tuesday.
Toyota and BYD team up to develop electric vehicles for China by 20252019/7/22 16:35TOKYO, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. will jointly develop electric vehicles, initially sedans and low-floor SUVs, with Chinese auto and battery maker BYD Co., creating a partnership despite their rivalry, following on Toyota’s deal with another Chinese manufacturer to buy electric vehicle batteries.
China Q2 GDP growth slows to 27-year low of 6.2% from Q1 6.4%2019/7/16 15:17TOKYO, NNA - China’s economy grew 6.2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the slowest in 27 years, due to weaker domestic and external demand amid the U.S. trade dispute, according to official data.
Itochu, CITIC plan venture funds with $1.8 billion to help startups push for China2019/7/8 19:51TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. and China’s state-backed CITIC Ltd. group are to set up two funds with up to 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to invest to help startups in Japan and other advanced economies get a foothold in the Chinese market.
U.S., China may get trade deal, but strategic competition continues2019/7/1 11:56
Bandai Namco, Shueisha ally to sell cartoon character goods online in China2019/6/28 11:29TOKYO, NNA – Japanese toy and entertainment firm Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. has teamed up with major publisher Shueisha Inc. to launch online sales of Japanese cartoon character goods in China.
Takashimaya department store to exit China, shift focus to Vietnam2019/6/27 15:59TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese department store chain Takashimaya Co. will pull out of China due to stiff competition and a fallout from U.S.-China trade disputes, while shifting its focus to Vietnam.
Japan’s Starzen, Mitsui to set up food business unit in China2019/6/21 16:29TOKYO,NNA - Japanese meat processor Starzen Co. and major trading house Mitsui & Co. will form a joint venture in China to capitalize on growing local demand for imported beef.
BEIJING, Kyodo - Kim voices dissatisfaction with U.S. during meeting with Xi2019/6/21 8:20
Trump to meet with Xi on sidelines of G-20 summit in Osaka2019/6/19 10:21
ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth2019/6/18 18:50TOKYO, NNA – The recent spike in vegetable and pork prices as well as emerging factory layoffs in China are dampening consumer spending, but economists expect the effect on overall growth in the economy to be gradual.
Seiko Epson to invest in Chinese photo printing kiosk venture2019/6/18 15:35TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese printer maker Seiko Epson Corp. will invest in a Chinese photo kiosk printing service venture as part of a mid-term business strategy to accelerate growth through collaboration and innovation with promising partners.
U.S. companies oppose U.S. additional tariffs on China2019/6/18 10:08WASHINGTON, Kyodo - Many American companies and organizations voiced opposition Monday to President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $300 billion of Chinese products.
China industrial output slows to 17-year low in May amid U.S. trade row2019/6/17 16:12
Major oil refiner Idemitsu to double lubricant output in China2019/6/14 14:55
Chinese Vice Premier Liu calls for liquidity support, says ‘external pressure’ can help economy: media reports2019/6/14 14:17TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government should support the economy by providing ample cash liquidity, Vice Premier Liu He told a forum in Shanghai on Thursday, according to news reports.
ANALYSIS: Japanese factories in China unfazed by U.S. tariffs2019/6/13 13:14TOKYO, NNA - Japanese companies producing in China have been largely insulated from recent U.S. tariffs because they manufacture mainly for the Chinese market, company officials and economists said.
Auto parts maker Aisin Seiki sets up aftermarket sales unit in China2019/6/12 19:30TOKYO, June 12 Kyodo - Japanese auto parts maker Aisin Seiki Co. has opened an aftermarket sales unit in China to strengthen its operations outside Japan.
Nippon Express establishes China-Europe rail cargo service2019/6/11 16:57TOKYO, NNA - Nippon Express Co., Japan’s largest logistics firm, has launched a service that will allow customers to move cargo from China to Europe via rail, providing an alternative to air and marine transport offerings.
Renesas opens auto electronics lab in Shanghai with Volkswagen group2019/6/11 14:07TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor maker Renesas Electronics Corp. has opened a laboratory in Shanghai jointly with a local affiliate of Germany’s Volkswagen group to boost research and development for automotive electronics applications.
U.S. urges China to make full account of Tiananmen Square protesters2019/6/4 12:32
China remains vigilant against recurrence of Tiananmen protest2019/6/4 12:26
Meidensha to start producing EV motors in China’s Hangzhou in 20212019/6/3 15:20TOKYO, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment maker and engineering firm Meidensha Corp. will start producing electric vehicle motors in China in 2021, anticipating growing local demand for emission-free cars.
Teikoku Databank survey: Some Japanese firms leaving China on uncertain growth outlook2019/6/3 13:09TOKYO, NNA – Some Japanese companies are pulling out of China amid uncertainty over growth prospects, according to a survey by Teikoku Databank Ltd., a leading credit research house.
China threatens to limit U.S. access to rare earths amid trade row2019/5/30 15:33TOKYO, NNA - China has warned that it could bar U.S. companies from accessing its supplies of rare-earth metals in retaliation for higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese products.
Japan’s Denso to build plant in Guangzhou, targeting eco-car market2019/5/29 15:14TOKYO, NNA - Japanese auto parts giant Denso Corp. will build an electronics components plant in Guangzhou, southern China.
Sharp mulls shifting laptop computer, copier production from China2019/5/28 13:23TOKYO, NNA - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. is planning to shift production from China of laptop computers, digital signage and multifunctional copiers destined for the U.S. market to avoid higher tariffs, a spokesman said Tuesday.
AmCham survey: 75% of U.S. firms in China see drag from higher tariffs, 40% consider moving factories out2019/5/23 12:03TOKYO, NNA - A vast majority of U.S. firms in China is increasingly concerned about the growing impact of an escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, with some considering phasing out production in China.
Trump grants U.S. firms temporary reprieve from ban on business with Huawei: press2019/5/21 12:00TOKYO, NNA - Washington has issued a license allowing U.S. companies to keep doing business with Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. for the next three months, to limit the impact from the trade ban, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday Tokyo time.
Google suspends Android access for Huawei after U.S. blacklisting: Reuters2019/5/20 13:42TOKYO, NNA - Alphabet Inc’s Google has blocked Huawei Technologies Co. from receiving updates to its Android operating system, after Washington placed the Chinese technology company on a trade blacklist, according to a report by Reuters news agency.
U.S. unveils plan for up to 25% duties on $300 bil. of Chinese goods2019/5/14 14:57
China’s new-vehicle sales fall for 10th straight month as trade row persists2019/5/14 12:37TOKYO, NNA - New vehicle sales in China tumbled for the 10th consecutive month in April, as Chinese consumers were skittish about spending amid heightened uncertainty over the economic outlook caused by the trade dispute with the United States.
China announces retaliatory tariffs on $60 bil. of U.S. products2019/5/14 8:06BEIJING, Kyodo - China on Monday announced retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. products and said it will increase tariff levels to a maximum 25 percent from the current 10 percent, starting June 1.
Panasonic teams up with China’s GS-Solar in photovoltaic production2019/5/13 17:04TOKYO, NNA - Panasonic Corp. will work with Chinese photovoltaic module manufacturer GS-Solar (China) Co. to boost its solar panel business.
Trump orders USTR to start process of taxing all imports from China2019/5/13 10:27WASHINGTON, Kyodo - President Donald Trump on Friday ordered U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to start the process of imposing new tariffs on all remaining imports from China, worth $300 billion, in Washington’s latest push to force more significant concessions from Beijing.
Japan’s JFE Shoji buys stake in Chinese unit of French motor parts maker r. bourgeois2019/5/10 18:54TOKYO, NNA – Japanese steel trader JFE Shoji Trade Corp. has acquired an undisclosed number of shares in the Chinese unit of r. bourgeois S.A., a French maker of magnetic steel rotor and stator lamination assemblies for electric motors and generators.
Japanese convenience store Ministop franchises China’s Dalian Anywide2019/5/9 18:27TOKYO, NNA – Japanese convenience store chain Ministop Co. has given a franchise to China’s state-owned Dalian Anywide Group Co. to operate in the northeastern port city of Dalian.
Toyota to make big investment to boost eco-car output in China2019/5/9 15:51TOKYO, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. will invest over $2.2 billion in China to boost eco-friendly vehicle production with a local partner to meet growing demand.
Machine maker Okuma to build 1st factory in 16 years for China local output2019/5/9 14:23TOKYO, NNA - Japanese machine tool maker Okuma Corp. will build a second factory in China to meet local customers’ automation needs directly and faster, its first new plant in 16 years.
China to lift ban on used car exports, targeting emerging economies2019/5/7 17:27TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government said it will lift a ban on used car exports, targeting developing countries in the region of its Belt and Road Initiative.
Trump says tariffs on $200 bil. of Chinese goods will rise to 25%2019/5/7 8:09WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will increase from 10 percent to 25 percent in the coming days, escalating the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
Auto parts maker Alpha to acquire Chinese plated parts maker2019/4/25 16:02TOKYO, NNA - Japanese auto parts maker Alpha Corp. will take over a Chinese plated parts maker to boost sales of such components subject to tighter environmental regulations.
U.S., China to hold ministerial trade talks next week in Beijing2019/4/24 15:57WASHINGTON, Kyodo - The United States and China will hold ministerial-level trade negotiations from next Tuesday in Beijing, and from May 8 in Washington, in an effort to end a tit-for-tat tariff war between the two countries, the White House said Tuesday.
Dai Nippon Printing to begin photomask production in China in July2019/4/24 15:50TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Dai Nippon Printing Co. will start producing photomasks at its joint venture in southern China, in July, to meet growing local semiconductor demand driven by Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” campaign.
Toyota group’s Aisin Seiki to boost die-cast auto part output in China2019/4/18 15:22TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Aisin Seiki Co. will increase production of aluminum die-cast components in China to meet growing demand for passenger car transmission parts.
China Q1 GDP keeps 6.4% growth pace amid fears of slowdown2019/4/17 15:36TOKYO, NNA – China’s economy grew a steady 6.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, coming in slightly firmer than expected and alleviating market fears of a slowdown amid the U.S. trade row.
Japan’s industrial robot maker Fanuc to build its 3rd and largest factory in Shanghai2019/4/9 14:06TOKYO, NNA – Japanese industrial robot and factory automation system maker Fanuc Corp. will invest 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest overseas factory in Shanghai, where labor shortages are spurring demand for automation.
China March factory activity expands for first time in four months2019/4/1 17:57TOKYO, NNA – Factory activity in China expanded for the first time in four months in March, supported by government stimulus measures, but exports remained sluggish amid the slowdown in the global economy.
China’s Feb. mobile phone shipments plunge to record low for the month on maturing market2019/3/14 13:02
Popular mascot Kumamon to change its official Chinese name2019/3/8 11:06
Mitsui Chemicals to produce glass fiber chemical in China2019/3/6 13:50GUANGZHOU, China, NNA – Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals Inc. will establish a plant producing a polypropylene composite in China, its third after ones in Japan and the United States, as demand for parts for lighter eco-friendly cars increases amid tightening environmental regulations.
China sets lower GDP growth target of 6-6.5% in 2019 amid trade war2019/3/5 10:58
Trump delays extra tariffs on China imports, cites progress in talks2019/2/26 10:21WASHINGTON, Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided to delay the imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese imports, citing the "substantial progress" made in trade talks with Beijing.
Itochu worker detained in China for 1 yr over espionage: sources2019/2/15 12:54BEIJING, Kyodo - Chinese authorities have detained a male employee of major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. for about a year in connection with alleged espionage, sources familiar with the case said Thursday.
Employed population in China shows 1st drop since 1961 at end of 20182019/1/23 16:29TOKYO, NNA - The number of China’s employed population fell for the first time in nearly six decades last month in a fast-aging society, adding upward pressure on labor costs in the world’s most populous economy.
China’s 2018 GDP growth slowest since 1990 amid trade war with U.S.2019/1/21 16:37BEIJING, Kyodo - The pace of China’s economic growth was its slowest in 28 years in 2018, expanding 6.6 percent from a year earlier, as a tit-for-tat tariff escalation with the United States took its toll on the world’s second-largest economy, official data showed Monday.
Lawson plans to expand convenience store network further in China2019/1/21 15:47TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s third largest convenience store chain Lawson Inc. is expanding its network in China through franchise contracts and plans to beef up the number of its stores by 50 percent within a year.
Japan’s 2018 China-risk bankruptcies drop but may rebound: research firmTOKYO, NNA – Bankruptcies of Japanese affiliates in China dropped for the second straight year in 2018 as companies coped better with rising labor and production costs, but the number could rise this year amid the lingering U.S. trade row and economic slowdown, a Japanese research firm said.
China 2018 new car sales suffer 1st drop in 28 years2019/1/15 13:54TOKYO, NNA – China’s new vehicle sales in 2018 suffered the first annual drop in 28 years as the trade war with the United States dampened economic sentiment and a tax break expired.
China, U.S. begin vice ministerial-level talks over trade dispute2019/1/8 15:10BEIJING, Kyodo - China and the United States started vice ministerial-level talks in Beijing on Monday, with their ongoing trade dispute having rattled global stock markets and blurred the outlook for the world economy.
China Nov retail sales growth weakest in 15 years2018/12/17 13:01TOKYO, NNA – China’s retail sales in November grew at the slowest pace in over 15 years due largely to a plunge in new vehicle sales and falling prices of petroleum products.
Arrest battle may trigger Sino-U.S. Cold War-like rivalry2018/12/13 10:12
Press reports: Huawei CFO arrested in Canada for extradition to U.S.2018/12/6 10:42TOKYO, NNA - Canada has arrested the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies at the request for the United States on suspicion the company violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran, press reports said Wednesday.
China vehicle inventory alert index near 5-year high in Nov at 75.12018/12/5 13:12TOKYO, NNA - Sluggish vehicle sales in China are causing a sharp increase in inventories in distribution networks, with the benchmark index reaching the highest level in nearly five years.
Trump names Lighthizer to lead U.S.-China trade negotiations2018/12/4 18:07WASHINGTON, Kyodo - President Donald Trump has named U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to head trade talks with China following a weekend summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday.
China Caixin Nov factory PMI 50.2 vs 50.1 in Oct; new exports below 502018/12/4 14:21BEIJING, NNA - The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a key measure of manufacturing activity, edged up to 50.2 in November from 50.1 in October, just off a 16-month low of 50 in September, the Caixin survey showed Monday.
U.S. suspends tariff hike for 90 days, agrees with China to work to resolve trade row2018/12/3 12:15TOKYO, NNA - The United States has agreed with China to avoid escalating their trade dispute, suspending for 90 days its plan to raise tariffs on Chinese imports on Jan. 1.
China gov’t report: Semiconductor industry growing but lags behind global standards2018/11/29 12:16BEIJING, NNA - China’s semiconductor industry has been growing steadily but it lags behind international standards in some areas, the government said in a report released on Tuesday.
Nearly 30% of Japan firms in China hit by U.S.-China trade war: NNA survey2018/11/22 12:47TOKYO, NNA - Nearly 30 percent of Japanese firms operating in China are suffering from higher U.S. import tariffs amid the escalating trade dispute, the results of an NNA survey released Thursday showed.
Guangqi Honda to raise eco-friendly car production capacity in China2018/11/06 17:50TOKYO, NNA – Honda Motor Co. will jack up eco-friendly car production capacity by 170,000 units annually in China in response to growing local demand for hybrid sedans.
Xi says China to lower tariffs further, ease investment rules2018/11/06 12:42TOKYO, NNA – Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Monday to further cut import tariffs, ease investment rules and open China’s market to the world, rejecting criticism that Beijing is abusing the global trading system.
China manufacturing PMI in Oct. dips lowest in over 2 years to 50.22018/11/01 16:28TOKYO, NNA – China reported Wednesday the official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index dipped in October to 50.2, the lowest level in over two years, amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.
Japan's Gree partners with China's Bilibili in smartphone gaming2018/10/31 14:35TOKYO, NNA – Japanese mobile gaming service provider Gree Inc. said Tuesday it will partner with China’s entertainment platform operator Bilibili Inc. to develop and provide smartphone games in the two countries, targeting teenagers and users in their 20s.
China Jan-Sept industry net profit +14.7% y/y, slowing from +16.2% in Jan-Aug2018/10/29 14:20BEIJING, NNA - The combined net profit of China’s industrial companies rose 14.7% on year to 4.97 trillion yuan ($716 billion) in the January-September period after growing 16.2% in the first eight months of the year, with the pace of increase decelerating for the third consecutive period, the National Bureau of Statistics said last week.
Japan, China vow to promote new economic cooperation amid trade war2018/10/26 16:55BEIJING, Kyodo - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged Friday to promote new economic cooperation between their two countries, as bilateral ties have been improving amid trade disputes with the United States.
Japan, China agree to boost economic cooperation amid trade war2018/10/26 13:30
China Q3 GDP slows to +6.5% y/y from Q2’s +6.7%, slowest in nearly a decade2018/10/19 14:00BEIJING, NNA – China posted the slowest economic growth in nearly a decade in the July-September quarter amid the trade row with the U.S. and Beijing’s drive to cool off rapid credit growth.
China leads alternate logistics route from Japan to Europe2018/10/15 13:12TOKYO/CHONGQING, China, NNA - Japanese and Chinese logistics firms are paving the way for an alternative route to ship cargo from Japan to Europe in a shorter time than by sea by exploiting China's "Belt and Road Initiative" designed to improve regional cooperation and connectivity.
Japan's Nissin Foods to enter China's healthy veggie juice market2018/6/20 11:50HONG KONG, NNA - Japan's leading instant noodle maker Nissin Foods Holdings Co. will enter the vegetable beverage market in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, tapping its sales network to capture potential demand from health-conscious consumers.
China's cosmetics influencer draws 4 mil. online viewers of Tokyo show2018/2/28 14:00TOKYO, NNA - Candy Lian, a Chinese influencer over cosmetics brands, has drawn more than four million viewers through her first live online performance in Tokyo's posh shopping district of Ginza, introducing various products from cosmetics to traditional Japanese tableware.
Japanese firms' annual pay increases in China to slow to 6.2% in 20182018/1/24 12:12TOKYO, NNA - Annual pay raises by Japanese firms operating in China are expected to slow to an average 6.2 percent in 2018, hit by rising labor costs in Asia's largest economy, according to an annual survey by NNA, a subsidiary of Kyodo News.