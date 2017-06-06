Cambodia
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia2019/11/14 9:29
Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest2019/11/11 9:23
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia2019/10/29 14:46
Biomass power firm eRex taps hydropower business in Cambodia2019/10/24 15:53PHNOM PENH, NNA - Biomass power producer eRex Co. is expanding its Japanese business overseas by initiating a hydropower operation in Cambodia, a country experiencing chronic electricity shortages amid steady economic growth.
SBI financial group taking over Cambodia’s Ly Hour Microfinance2019/10/17 16:45BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. will acquire a 70 percent stake in a Cambodian microfinance provider, Ly Hour Microfinance Institution PLC. (LHMFI), to reenter the banking business in the steadily growing Southeast Asian country.
CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market2019/10/11 11:33Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 10 story.
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market2019/10/10 14:49
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh2019/9/10 13:50
Recycle firm Renet Japan’s profits in Cambodia surging, buoyed by used-car sales2019/8/22 18:01
Financial firm J Trust of Japan buys 55% stake in ANZ Royal Bank (Cambodia)2019/8/20 15:43TOKYO, NNA - Japanese financial firm J Trust Co. has bought a 55 percent stake in a major Cambodian commercial bank, ANZ Roya Bank (Cambodia) Ltd., as a foothold for its further business expansion in the Southeast Asian Mekong region.
Chinese project in Cambodia raises alarms of military build-up2019/8/13 9:17
Realtor Beyond Borders to sell Chinese-developed condos in Cambodia to Japanese investors2019/7/29 13:17
Cambodia Jan-May exports up 15% y/y on strong demand from U.S.: report2019/7/25 12:25BANGKOK, NNA – Cambodia’s exports rose more than 15 percent from a year earlier to $5.3 billion in the January-May period, the Khmer Times reported, citing data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Isuzu seeks acceleration in Cambodia with new models2019/6/10 15:50
JOGMEC finds copper, zinc mineralized belt in Cambodia2019/6/5 15:10PHNOM PENH, NNA - The government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. has found a mineralized belt of copper and zinc in Cambodia, and plans to step up further exploration with a Japanese partner to extract the minerals.
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese financial firm J Trust delays takeover of Cambodian bank2019/5/21 13:00
Cambodia to produce limited crude oil for export: press report2019/4/4 17:07PHNOM PENH, NNA – Cambodia plans to start producing a limited amount of crude oil, for export only, as the country has no refineries.
China and Japan drive surging investments in Cambodia2019/3/15 12:30PHNOM PENH, NNA – Approved investments in Cambodia jumped almost 15 percent in 2018, buoyed by planned capital injection in the country’s first expressway by China and record-high commitments by Japanese companies.
Vietnam, Cambodia to further intensify political trust2019/2/27 10:46
Nippon Express to open multi-purpose warehouse near Phnom Penh2019/2/21 12:53PHNOM PENH, NNA – Japan’s largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will open a multi-purpose warehouse near the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in December to meet diversifying customer needs, people familiar with the matter told NNA.
Japan’s JCB issues debit card with Cambodia’s Acleda Bank2019/2/7 11:36
World Bank revises up 2018 Cambodia GDP forecast to 7.1% from 6.9% in May2018/11/29 12:28PHNOM PENH, NNA - Cambodia’s economy is expected to grow 7.1 percent this year, driven by domestic consumption and exports, the World Bank said in its outlook issued on Wednesday, revising up its forecast from 6.9 percent projected in May.
Building material retailer Siam Global House opens mega store in Cambodia2018/11/19 14:12PHNOM PENH, NNA - Thailand’s building material retail chain Siam Global House Public Co. has opened a mega hardware store in Phnom Penh, offering imported goods to builders, wholesalers and consumers.
Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 20192018/11/15 13:30PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli Jucker Public Co., a trading firm in Thailand’s TCC Group, is expected to open its first Big C Supercenter store in Cambodia next year, offering fresh vegetables and packaged meats.
Japan business lobby seeking closer talks with Cambodian gov't2018/10/25 13:20PHNOM PENH, NNA - The Japanese Business Association of Cambodia is seeking to have more frequent working-level meetings with Cambodian policymakers to discuss specific needs of Japanese companies making investment in the emerging economy, the head of the business lobby told NNA.
Japan’s Toridoll opens 1st overseas food industry school in Cambodia2018/10/18 12:30PHNOM PENH, NNA - Japanese restaurant firm Toridoll Holdings Corp. on Thursday opened a school for food industry management in Cambodia’s capital city, its first overseas as it strives to expand globally.
Cambodia teams with Japan's aid arms to lure Japanese manufacturers2018/7/9 13:51PHNOM PENH, NNA - The Cambodian government has teamed up with Japan's trade and development aid arms to offer investment information and consultation services, aiming to attract more Japanese manufacturers to the emerging Southeast Asian country.
Japan's Leopalace21 opens serviced apartments in Cambodia2017/12/28 15:19PHNOM PENH, NNA - Japanese property firm Leopalace21 Corp. has opened a serviced apartment complex in Cambodia to cater to growing demand from foreign business executives and short-term travelers to one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies.
Japanese firm tapping Cambodia's organic food sector2017/6/6 13:52PHNOM PENH, NNA - A Japanese company is tapping Cambodia's burgeoning organic food sector as local consumers with rising incomes look for safer and higher-quality products, but a lack of labeling regulations stands in its way.