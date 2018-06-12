Bangladesh
Sumitomo to manage Tokyo-financed special economic zone near Dhaka2019/4/26 15:19TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. will manage a Tokyo-financed special economic zone expected to open near the Bangladesh capital Dhaka in early 2022, according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Honda to rev up motorcycle output in Bangladesh2018/10/17 17:30By Takeshi Suga DHAKA, NNA - Honda Motor Co. plans to boost production and sales of motorcycles in Bangladesh by opening its own factory near Dhaka by the end of this year, replacing its existing rented facility, a senior company official told NNA
Japan-India JV wins contract for Bangladesh urban railway project2018/6/12 13:09NEW DELHI, NNA - A joint venture between Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. and an Indian engineering and construction firm has won a contract for Bangladesh's first mass rapid transit system to reduce chronic traffic congestion in capital Dhaka.