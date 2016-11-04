Auto
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 20212019/11/27 15:24
Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales2019/11/25 17:53
Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China2019/11/20 12:36TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts production capacity in central China by early 2021 to meet growing vehicle demand in the country’s interior.
Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest2019/11/19 9:28
Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi2019/11/15 16:41HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial materials to healthcare, is tapping an airbag sewing operation by opening a plant near the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi to supply car safety products globally.
Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam2019/11/15 14:34HANOI, NNA - Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in Vietnam by 50 percent to 25 million units annually over the next four years to meet global demand.
Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort2019/11/14 16:44
Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia2019/11/13 20:12
Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market2019/11/13 17:46
China’s Great Wall Motors sets up manufacturing unit in India: report2019/11/13 13:52TOKYO, NNA – Major Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors Co. is entering into India, planning to manufacture vehicles locally with a 70 billion rupee ($976 million) investment plan despite an ongoing unprecedented slowdown in the domestic automobile market.
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond2019/11/12 15:19MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the possibility of exporting locally made light trucks to Southeast Asian countries.
Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho set up car recycling joint venture in India2019/11/7 15:27
Mitsui, Taiwan’s Teco to produce EV motors in India2019/11/1 17:35NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. has joined hands with leading Taiwanese motor manufacturer Teco Electric & Machinery Co. to produce electric vehicle (EV) motors in the South Asian country which has the potential to become a huge market for EVs.
Bridgestone opens 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan2019/10/29 20:17
Japan-based Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella Philippines2019/10/29 14:40MANILA, NNA – Japanese automotive lamp maker Stanley Electric Co. has bought a majority share in the Philippine manufacturing unit of German automotive parts maker Hella GmbH & Co. to penetrate further into the Southeast Asian country’s growing vehicle market.
Electronics firms expand business in self-driving, EV technology2019/10/28 9:22
Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup to launch electric vehicles in early 20202019/10/24 14:48
EVs, short-range cars take spotlight at Tokyo Motor Show2019/10/24 9:28
Thai industry federation trims auto output forecast on trade spat, currency strength2019/10/21 18:03BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s industry lobby group has trimmed its annual automobile production forecast for this year to 2 million vehicles due mainly to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute and strength of the Thai baht currency.
Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive2019/10/17 11:29
Suzuki picks 5 Indian startups for auto industry enhancement plan2019/10/15 16:24
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China2019/10/15 16:09TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Toyota Industries Corp. will manufacture electric compressors for car air conditioners in China to capitalize on an anticipated rapid growth in demand for electric vehicles in the world’s largest automobile market.
Toyota’s new fuel cell model to debut in 2020 with 30% longer range2019/10/11 18:24
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit2019/10/10 15:53TOKYO, NNA - Japanese automobile and industrial machinery parts maker Muro Corp. will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in China to manufacture and market automobile parts, capitalizing on the growing demand for the products there.
Mitsubishi Electric to open second plant in India, make emission-reducing auto parts2019/10/8 18:13NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese electronics giant Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will build a plant in India to meet growing demand for automotive equipment that can reduce vehicle emissions amid tightening regulations in the country.
Japan’s Taoka Chemical to set up EV electrical parts sales unit in Shanghai2019/10/8 15:22TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Taoka Chemical Co. will soon establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Shanghai to sell electrical parts for electric vehicles (EVs) in the Chinese market.
Mazda Motor starts CX-8 SUV production in Malaysia for SE Asian market2019/10/3 18:35
Suzuki Motor launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for younger generation2019/10/1 16:17
Mitsubishi re-launches L300 truck with Euro-4 engine in Philippines2019/10/1 6:02
Nissan closes 1 plant in Indonesia, halts producing its brand2019/9/20 15:41JAKARTA,NNA - Nissan Motor Co. closed one of its two plants in Indonesia over six months ago and has stopped producing Nissan brand cars in the country, a source close to the automaker said Wednesday.
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery2019/9/19 15:26
Daihatsu, Toyota launch remodeled affordable minivans to retain market shares2019/9/17 19:37
Mitsubishi Motors to start Xpander minivan production in Vietnam next year2019/9/17 17:59
Toyota launches Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Indonesia after Thailand and Philippines2019/9/13 15:06
India’s new vehicle, motorcycle sales suffer worst fall ever in Aug.2019/9/11 16:17
Nissan mulls exiting S. Korea on slow sales amid souring relations with Japan: report2019/9/9 18:44
Hino opens after-sales service center in Philippines2019/9/6 16:39
Toyota unveils Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand2019/9/5 16:09
Car dealer Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting2019/9/4 16:30BANGKOK, NNA - In its first business expansion abroad, Japan’s Ehime Nissan Motor Co. is starting up a joint venture business with a local partner in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon this month to specialize in car maintenance as well as body repair and painting.
Japan, France ministers affirm support for Nissan-Renault alliance2019/9/3 9:39
Japanese damaged-car dealer Tau opens service garage in Philippines2019/9/2 17:56MANILA, NNA - Tau Corp., a Japanese company dealing in accident-damaged cars, has opened a service garage center in the Philippines where demand for auto repairs and maintenance is expected to grow, with drivers looking to prolong ownership of their motor vehicles.
Toyota plugs into hybrid-vehicle battery recycling in Thailand2019/9/2 17:42
India’s Elconconnectors Cables to produce wiring harnesses with Japan, Indonesian partners2019/8/30 16:32NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s leading automotive component maker Elconconnectors Cables Pvt. Ltd. will set up a joint venture with two Indonesian companies, including a subsidiary of Japan’s Banshu Electric Equipment Co., to manufacture wiring harnesses in India.
Toyota, Suzuki agree on capital tie-up2019/8/28 19:17
JFE Chemical to invest in battery material production in China2019/8/28 16:30
Toyo Tire pumps up production in Malaysia under global strategy2019/8/27 16:38KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Toyo Tire Corp. will beef up its annual output capabilities in Malaysia by 48 percent to 7.4 million units, as part of a global strategy to promote overseas production.
Suzuki launches new luxury van in India2019/8/22 18:40
Automakers in India bet on new launches to tide themselves over slowdown2019/8/22 18:21
Japan’s Premium Group creating used-car warranty market in Indonesia2019/8/20 16:03
Toyota launches new “Majesty” luxury vans in Thailand2019/8/19 16:12
Tamura to build vehicle electronics parts plant in China’s Guangdong2019/8/8 18:55TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Tamura Corp. will open a plant in China’s Guangdong Province to produce electronics components for environmentally-friendly vehicles to meet growing demand in China and elsewhere for plug-in hybrid, electric and other eco-friendly cars.
India’s auto industry says registration fee hike will hurt sales further2019/8/2 20:08
Mitsubishi to make plug-in hybrids in Thailand from 20212019/8/1 14:20
More job cuts at Indian carmakers likely amid sales slump: industry official2019/7/29 15:06
Toyota to invest $600 million in ride-hailing vehicle leasing in China2019/7/26 12:40
Toyota retains forecast Thai car sales will drop this year in global slowdown2019/7/25 14:15
Nissan to cut over 10,000 jobs globally: sources2019/7/24 11:15
Toyota and BYD team up to develop electric vehicles for China by 20252019/7/22 16:35TOKYO, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. will jointly develop electric vehicles, initially sedans and low-floor SUVs, with Chinese auto and battery maker BYD Co., creating a partnership despite their rivalry, following on Toyota’s deal with another Chinese manufacturer to buy electric vehicle batteries.
Indian EV startup receives funding from Japanese trader Mitsui2019/7/22 12:46
Thailand’s June car sales suffer first drop in over 2 years on tighter loans2019/7/19 14:08BANGKOK, NNA – New vehicle sales in Thailand posted the first year-on-year decline in 30 months in June amid central bank efforts to curb car loans after last year’s spurt pushed up household debt.
Mitsubishi expands exports of Indonesia-made Xpander minivans2019/7/18 18:52
Philippine new car sales grow at faster pace in June2019/7/12 11:44MANILA, NNA – Sales of new vehicles in the Philippines posted a fifth straight month of year-on-year gains in June, with the pace of increase picking up from May, indicating the recovery in the local automobile market is strengthening.
M’bishi takes plug-in hybrid Outlander to Indonesia, 1st ASEAN market2019/7/11 18:38
Sojitz to sell China’s Geely brand cars in Philippines2019/7/9 15:17MANILA, NNA - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. will start selling passenger cars produced by Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. in the Philippines this year to meet the growing demand for new vehicles.
Toyoda Gosei opens its second plant in Vietnam2019/7/5 18:23TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. has opened a plant making airbag parts and steering wheels near Hanoi to meet rising global demand for vehicle safety system products amid tightening regulations.
Paiton Energy becomes Indonesia’s first user of domestically made e-bus2019/7/5 15:20
Thai electric utility PEA to help install Nissan EV chargers for home use2019/7/1 19:14
Japan’s accident-damaged car dealer Tau sources, sells, auctions in Malaysia2019/6/28 12:16KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Leading Japanese accident-damaged car dealer Tau Corp. has launched sourcing, sales and auction services in Malaysia, operating an online site to tap the country’s underdeveloped transparent market for damaged vehicles.
Toyota Nezas dealership in Myanmar to begin selling in 20202019/6/24 16:57BANGKOK, NNA - Nezas Holdings Ltd., a Toyota Motor Corp. dealership, will open a shop in Yangon early next year. It will be the first foray into Myanmar by a Toyota-related car sales group.
Renault stands by goal of doubling India car sales by 2022 despite global slowdown2019/6/21 18:53
S. Korea’s SK Innovation to form electric vehicle battery unit with Volkswagen2019/6/18 18:03SEOUL, NNA – South Korean chemical maker SK Innovation Co. will form an electric vehicle battery-manufacturing joint venture with Volkswagen AG.
Philippine new car sales pick up in May on new models2019/6/18 17:15
Thailand’s May car output slides on slower global growth, poor crops2019/6/14 14:37BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s vehicle production posted the first drop in eight months in May amid slowing global growth caused by the U.S.-China trade dispute and due to lower demand from drought-hit farmers, data from the Federation of Thai Industries released Thursday showed.
Auto parts maker Aisin Seiki sets up aftermarket sales unit in China2019/6/12 19:30TOKYO, June 12 Kyodo - Japanese auto parts maker Aisin Seiki Co. has opened an aftermarket sales unit in China to strengthen its operations outside Japan.
India new vehicle sales down 18% to nearly two-year low; industry sees pickup after Q32019/6/12 16:15NEW DELHI, NNA – New vehicle sales in India fell 18.4 percent to 308,194 units in May, posting the seventh straight year-on-year decline and slipping to the lowest level since July 2017, hit by restricted non-bank lending and higher insurance premiums.
Renesas opens auto electronics lab in Shanghai with Volkswagen group2019/6/11 14:07TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor maker Renesas Electronics Corp. has opened a laboratory in Shanghai jointly with a local affiliate of Germany’s Volkswagen group to boost research and development for automotive electronics applications.
Isuzu seeks acceleration in Cambodia with new models2019/6/10 15:50
Toyota releases Glanza hatchback in India made by Suzuki unit under global partnership2019/6/7 15:33
Taiwan May new vehicle sales show largest y/y gain in 15 months on new models2019/6/6 12:22
Mitsubishi to raise stake in Indian auto parts dealer2019/6/5 15:59NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will raise its holding stake in an Indian auto parts dealer to beef up its aftermarket sales business.
Meidensha to start producing EV motors in China’s Hangzhou in 20212019/6/3 15:20TOKYO, NNA - Japanese electrical equipment maker and engineering firm Meidensha Corp. will start producing electric vehicle motors in China in 2021, anticipating growing local demand for emission-free cars.
Toyota to begin producing Hilux pickups in Myanmar in 20212019/5/31 16:42
Toyota seeking backing to spark hybrid demand in the Philippines2019/5/30 17:13
Japan’s Denso to build plant in Guangzhou, targeting eco-car market2019/5/29 15:14TOKYO, NNA - Japanese auto parts giant Denso Corp. will build an electronics components plant in Guangzhou, southern China.
Japanese bearing maker NTN to make joints for FWD cars in Indonesia2019/5/27 19:03
Toyota to build pickup-truck factory in Myanmar2019/5/27 18:50
Thailand’s April car sales post solid gain on new models2019/5/27 16:29BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s new vehicle sales maintained a solid increase in April, thanks to the effect of an annual motor show held in the capital through early April, where new models were introduced.
Thailand April car exports dip to 2-year low amid slowing global demand2019/5/24 17:51
Japanese auto parts maker Musashi Seimitsu to open India’s 3rd plant2019/5/24 16:36NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese auto parts maker Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. will open its third plant in India in August to have its two existing factories focus on producing motorcycle components, which are enjoying robust demand.
India electric vehicle sales double in year to March on govt green subsidy2019/5/24 14:50
Nissan picks Taiwa’s Delta to fit out Thailand EV charge stations2019/5/23 16:44
India’s first lithium ion battery plant to produce 6 million cells/yr2019/5/20 15:00
Vietnamese carmaker VinFast plans full operation this year2019/5/15 17:41
Auto parts maker Aisin teams up with 4 agents for sales in Thailand2019/5/15 17:23
Philippine new vehicle sales stall in April after March surge2019/5/15 13:13MANILA, NNA – The year-on-year rise in new vehicle sales in the Philippines slowed to a near standstill in April after surging a month earlier, hit by sluggish passenger car sales, but the auto industry expects a pickup in the second half of the year.
Toyota starts making hybrid vehicle batteries in Thailand2019/5/13 16:41
Japan’s JFE Shoji buys stake in Chinese unit of French motor parts maker r. bourgeois2019/5/10 18:54TOKYO, NNA – Japanese steel trader JFE Shoji Trade Corp. has acquired an undisclosed number of shares in the Chinese unit of r. bourgeois S.A., a French maker of magnetic steel rotor and stator lamination assemblies for electric motors and generators.
Toyota to make big investment to boost eco-car output in China2019/5/9 15:51TOKYO, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. will invest over $2.2 billion in China to boost eco-friendly vehicle production with a local partner to meet growing demand.
China to lift ban on used car exports, targeting emerging economies2019/5/7 17:27TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government said it will lift a ban on used car exports, targeting developing countries in the region of its Belt and Road Initiative.
Suzuki Motor to sell new Ertiga MPV in Myanmar2019/5/7 16:15YANGON, NNA - The local unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. will start selling the latest model of the seven-seater Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle in Myanmar in July, to help maintain its leading position in a fast-growing market.
Suzuki’s Indian unit to stop selling diesel vehicles next year2019/4/26 14:12
Thailand March new vehicle sales hit 3-month high helped by motor show2019/4/25 17:11
Auto parts maker Alpha to acquire Chinese plated parts maker2019/4/25 16:02TOKYO, NNA - Japanese auto parts maker Alpha Corp. will take over a Chinese plated parts maker to boost sales of such components subject to tighter environmental regulations.
India auto-casting industry growth seen slashed by tighter emissions controls2019/4/24 16:28
Thailand Q1 auto output led by domestic demand, exports rebound slightly2019/4/24 15:01
Toyota group’s Aisin Seiki to boost die-cast auto part output in China2019/4/18 15:22TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Aisin Seiki Co. will increase production of aluminum die-cast components in China to meet growing demand for passenger car transmission parts.
Bridgestone Indonesia targeting premium sport sedans2019/4/11 16:41JAKARTA, NNA – The world’s largest tire maker Bridgestone Corp. is targeting the sport sedan market in Indonesia with high end tire products imported from Japan.
Honda focused on U.S and Asia, ending Turkish, UK car output2019/4/10 16:49TOKYO, NNA - Honda Motor Co. said it will close its car factory in Turkey in 2021, as planned, following its announcement earlier this year that it was shifting some production to North America and consolidating electrified vehicle output into China and Japan amid sluggish sales in Europe.
Low-powered electric scooter sales in India may face demand headwinds2019/4/9 13:46
Nissan dismiss Carlos Ghosn after 2 years of leadership2019/4/8 15:23
Toyota to allow free access to nearly 24,000 hybrid vehicle patents2019/4/4 14:18NAGOYA, Kyodo - Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it has allowed royalty-free access to nearly 24,000 patents for its hybrid vehicles, seeking to become a “supplier” of low-emission technology as the industry adopts stricter emissions regulations.
Carlos Ghosn rearrested in wake of further financial misconduct allegations2019/4/4 14:06
Global sales for South Korean automakers fall for 3rd straight month2019/4/3 18:26SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s five largest automakers saw global sales in March drop from a year earlier for the third straight month, hit by slowing demand and the effects of a strike at Renault Samsung Motors.
Taiwan March new vehicle sales see 8th straight y/y drop2019/4/3 17:55TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan’s new vehicle sales in March posted a year-on-year drop for the eighth straight month as economic growth slowed in line with falling global demand, online auto industry website U-Car reported Tuesday.
Honda Indonesia to resume complete vehicle exports to SE Asia2019/3/29 13:27JAKARTA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. will resume the export of complete vehicles from Indonesia this year for the first time since 2014, making that country a production hub in Southeast Asia along with Thailand.
Nissan urged by governance panel to end Ghosn’s era of one-man rule2019/3/28 14:50YOKOHAMA, Kyodo - An external committee of Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday that concentration of authority in former boss Carlos Ghosn led to his alleged financial misconduct, urging the automaker to abolish the post of company chairman and strengthen supervisory powers of the board.
Honda to sell more hybrid cars in Thailand, puts EV drive on hold2019/3/27 17:27BANGKOK, NNA - Honda Motor Co. is shifting its focus in Thailand away from marketing expensive electric vehicles to selling more hybrid cars.
Chinese EV maker BYD gearing up for e-bus sales in Japan2019/3/27 15:38
Honda CR-V SUV most popular car in Vietnam in Feb: industry data2019/3/26 15:32
Suzuki targets younger Indonesian families with sportier minivan2019/3/25 16:26
Panasonic opens its first electric-vehicle charging station in India2019/3/20 15:29
Toyota Tsusho buys stake in Taiwan EV motor maker, eyeing for China2019/3/19 14:49TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. has acquired a stake in Taiwanese electric vehicle motor maker Fukuta Elec. & Mach. Co. for an undisclosed amount, targeting the Chinese EV market.
Nissan to withdraw luxury Infiniti brand in Western Europe in 20202019/3/14 10:22LONDON, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday its luxury Infiniti brand will withdraw from markets in Western Europe in early 2020 as part of a restructuring plan to focus sales on growth markets such as North America and China.
Toyota plans to send space rover to Moon in 20292019/3/13 19:13TOKYO, Kyodo - Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will jointly develop a rover to be sent to the Moon in 2029, amid fierce competition among countries in exploring Earth’s natural satellite.
Honda shifts focus to smaller Indian cities to boost car sales2019/3/13 17:29
Nissan, Renault mull closure of joint venture in Netherlands2019/3/12 10:09
Japan’s Toyota Tsusho to hold Myanmar’s first car auction2019/3/7 12:10
Hyundai forms consortium to standardize hydrogen charging tech for commercial vehicles2019/3/4 13:55SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor will establish an international consortium with Japan’s Toyota and four other companies to accelerate the distribution of hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial vehicles and standardize parts for high-pressure fuel charging containers.
Philippine new vehicle sales continue to drop in January; industry sees rebound2019/2/20 17:02MANILA, NNA – New vehicle sales in the Philippines posted a 12th straight year-on-year drop in January as last year’s inflation spike and tax hike continued to hurt consumption, but the industry expects a rebound in 2019.
Japan’s Kaiho to set up vehicle recycling unit with India’s Abhishek2019/2/18 15:52TOKYO, NNA – Japanese automobile recycling firm Kaiho Industry Co. is setting up an Indian joint venture with Abhishek Business Consolidation Pvt. Ltd., seeking a business opportunity in a barely developed market.
Renault’s new chairman, Nissan show unity, put off sensitive issues2019/2/15 12:58
Hyundai producing in Myanmar to meet strong local demand for new cars2019/2/12 16:48
Japan’s Hino Motors to set up SE Asian marketing and production hub near Bangkok2019/2/4 13:32BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s leading truck maker, Hino Motors Ltd. plans to establish a marketing, development and production center in Thailand, targeting the Southeast Asian market.
India to secure rare earth metals, technology to make electric vehicles2019/1/31 15:42
Indonesia’s Blue Bird, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Lease enter auto auction market2019/1/29 13:19JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s largest taxi operator Blue Bird Group said it is teaming up with a unit of Japan’s biggest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. to enter the local automobile auction market in the world’s fourth most populous country.
U.S. securities commission probing Nissan over executive pay2019/1/29 11:13TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it is being investigated by the U.S. securities watchdog over disclosures of executive pay, adding to the woes of the Japanese automaker, which has seen its former chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested over alleged financial misconduct.
Indonesia 2018 auto exports up on Daihatsu and Mitsubishi minivans2019/1/28 14:58JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s automobile exports surged last year as both Daihatsu Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. boosted shipments of minivans.
Honda to test electric scooters and wind power on Philippine island2019/1/28 14:54MANILA, NNA - Honda Motor Co. will launch a test of its electric scooters on Romblon Island in the Philippines as it seeks to showcase its technological advantage amid a rapid shift in consumer preference toward carbon-free products.
Toyota group trying to survive in Indonesia’s hot minivan market2019/1/25 17:57
Renault to pick new leader Thursday as Ghosn in detention in Japan2019/1/24 19:22PARIS, Kyodo - Renault SA will replace Carlos Ghosn as its chairman and CEO on Thursday as the once-feted auto tycoon has been denied bail in Japan since his arrest last year for alleged financial misconduct, sources close to the matter said.
GS Caltex partners with LG to use gas stations for mobility service2019/1/22 15:16SEOUL , AJU - GS Caltex, a major domestic refiner in South Korea, joined hands with LG Electronics to turn a vast network of gas stations into an integrated energy-mobility base capable of providing extra services such as electric car charging and maintenance.
Furukawa Electric to quadruple lightweight wire harness output in Vietnam2019/1/22 13:33HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Furukawa Electric Co. plans to quadruple its production capacity of lightweight aluminum wire harness in Vietnam in about three years to meet rapidly growing global demand for the auto part that supports fuel efficiency.
France asks minister for talks with Japan on future of Renault-Nissan2019/1/22 9:56PARIS, Kyodo - France has asked Japan to hold a ministerial meeting to discuss the future of the alliance between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. following the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, but Tokyo is likely to refuse the request, sources close to the matter said Monday.
Chinese firms making inroads into India’s EV market2019/1/22 6:27
Nissan eyes Thailand as key EV production base after Japan2019/1/21 12:56BANGKOK, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. is seeking to establish an electric vehicle production base in Thailand, dubbed the Detroit of the East, taking advantage of the government’s tax incentives for promoting clean energy.
Philippines 2018 new auto sales mark 1st drop in 7 years as inflation surges2019/1/15 14:26
China 2018 new car sales suffer 1st drop in 28 years2019/1/15 13:54TOKYO, NNA – China’s new vehicle sales in 2018 suffered the first annual drop in 28 years as the trade war with the United States dampened economic sentiment and a tax break expired.
Toyota Philippines to invest 1 billion pesos to raise Vios local content2019/1/8 14:23MANILA, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp’s Philippine subsidiary said it will invest around one billion pesos ($19 million) to increase the local content this year for the production of its small sedan Vios, seeking to save business taxes further under the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program.
India picks Japan, Europe standards for fast EV chargers2018/12/26 18:54NEW DELHI, NNA - The Indian government has decided to adopt Japanese and European standards for electric vehicle-charging infrastructure as the world’s fourth-largest automobile market is entering an eco-friendly car era.
Ghosn served fresh arrest for breach of trust, may prolong detention2018/12/21 16:21
Nissan puts off naming Ghosn’s successor amid tensions with Renault2018/12/18 8:20TOKYO, Kyodo - The board of Nissan Motor Co. put off a decision Monday to choose the successor to ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been arrested for alleged financial misconduct, reflecting heightened tensions with its partner Renault SA.
Renault keeps Ghosn at helm as probe finds no pay wrongdoing2018/12/14 11:34NEW YORK, Kyodo - Renault SA said Thursday that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn will retain his positions with the firm as no evidence of wrongdoing was found in an internal probe undertaken after he was indicted in Japan for alleged financial crimes.
Hyundai builds new fuel cell plant to produce 500,000 FCEVs in 20302018/12/11 17:29
VW Japan reports dozens of cases of improper car inspections2018/12/6 11:36TOKYO, Kyodo - The Japanese arm of Volkswagen AG said Wednesday it has found 83 cases of improper recording of exhaust emissions and fuel economy data for new cars since 2012, in another blunder for the German automaker previously mired in an emissions test cheating scandal.
Toyota - powers Philippines plant with solar energy2018/12/5 19:29
China vehicle inventory alert index near 5-year high in Nov at 75.12018/12/5 13:12TOKYO, NNA - Sluggish vehicle sales in China are causing a sharp increase in inventories in distribution networks, with the benchmark index reaching the highest level in nearly five years.
Nissan rejects Renault’s request to send successor to replace Ghosn2018/12/5 11:45TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. has rejected partner Renault SA’s request to send a successor with equal authority to replace ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn, sources close to the matter said Tuesday, in a heightening leadership tussle at one of the world’s biggest automaker groups.
Myanmar car prices stable after recent surge; more buying on credit2018/12/4 14:15YANGON, NNA - Automobile prices have stabilized in Myanmar after a recent spike, prompting more purchases on credit, dealers in Yangon told the local newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.
BMW to produce electric vehicle batteries in Thailand in 20192018/12/3 12:26BANGKOK, NNA - German carmaker BMW AG will produce eco-friendly car batteries in Thailand in 2019 to meet potential demand for vehicle electrification in Southeast Asia.
Nissan CEO intends to review unequal alliance with Renault2018/11/27 10:08TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa expressed an intention Monday to review the automaker’s long-standing alliance with Renault SA, following last week’s arrest of its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct, according to company sources.
M’bishi Motors’ board votes to dismiss Ghosn as chairman after arrest2018/11/26 19:42TOKYO, Kyodo - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Monday its board of directors dismissed Carlos Ghosn as chairman at an extraordinary meeting following his arrest for alleged financial misconduct at alliance partner Nissan Motor Co.
NEW DELHI, NNA - New vehicle sales in India during the Diwali festival season fell 11% from last year’s season due to rising fuel prices and tightened auto loans.
Nissan CEO hints at intention to review alliance with Renault2018/11/26 14:31TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa on Monday hinted at his intention to review the alliance with Renault SA during a meeting with company employees to explain about the arrest of the carmaker’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn last week, according to company sources.
Nippon Fruehauf partners with Philippines’ Centro to make fridge-freezer truck bodies2018/11/21 13:31MANILA, NNA - Japanese auto body maker Nippon Fruehauf Co. has teamed with a Philippines firm in a joint venture to locally produce fridge-freezer truck bodies, capitalizing on potential cold chain logistics demand in the country.
Thai 2018 auto output likely to top 2 million, 1st in 5 years2018/11/21 13:26BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s automobile output in 2018 is likely to exceed the key level of two million units for the first time in five years, on strong domestic demand recovering from a sales slump caused by the fading effects of a past tax incentive for first-time buyers.
Japan, France agree to support Nissan-Renault alliance2018/11/21 9:29
Ghosn’s arrest stirs anger, dismay among Nissan workers2018/11/20 16:34TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. employees reacted Tuesday with anger, surprise and dismay to the arrest a day earlier of the automaker’s charismatic chairman Carlos Ghosn for allegedly understating his salary.
Japan’s Denso uses Abeja’s AI technology to streamline Thai auto parts plant2018/11/20 13:02BANGKOK, NNA - Amid soaring labor costs in Southeast Asia, Japanese auto parts giant Denso Corp. will employ artificial intelligence to boost efficiency at its plant in Thailand, with the help of a Japanese tech venture.
Nissan Chairman Ghosn arrested for understating salary 5 bil. yen2018/11/20 9:50TOKYO, Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested Monday on suspicion of understating his salary in Japan by 5 billion yen ($44 million), Tokyo prosecutors said, dealing a serious blow to the automaker that was saved and driven to growth path by the charismatic executive.
Indonesia drafts 19-point plan for electric car development, output: press2018/11/15 13:40JAKARTA, NNA – The Indonesian government has drafted a 19-point package of tax credits and other measures to support the development and production of electric vehicles in the country, a local newspaper report said.
Suzuki Motor to produce Japanese-spec mini vehicles in Pakistan2018/11/13 12:20TOKYO, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp., Japan's leading mini-vehicle maker, says it will start producing 600 cc mini-vehicles in Pakistan early next year, in a bid to take the unique Japanese specifications global.
Hyundai, Kia investing $250 mil. in Grab partnership for EV use in SE Asia2018/11/08 16:15SINGAPORE, NNA – South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. will invest $250 million more in a project with Singapore-based ride-hailing platform Grab Holdings Inc., to promote the use of electric vehicles across Southeast Asia.
Guangqi Honda to raise eco-friendly car production capacity in China2018/11/06 17:50TOKYO, NNA – Honda Motor Co. will jack up eco-friendly car production capacity by 170,000 units annually in China in response to growing local demand for hybrid sedans.
Suzuki Motor's sales push drives demand for its cars in rural India2018/11/06 17:30NEW DELHI, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp.'s push to gain traction in India's rural market is paying dividends with its local subsidiary registering a 10-fold jump in sales contribution from the countryside in eight years, according to data from a local research firm.
Toyota Thailand to speed up hybrid vehicle battery production to mid-20192018/11/01 14:58BANGKOK, NNA – Toyota Motor (Thailand) Co. will start local hybrid vehicle battery production in the middle of next year, advancing the previous 2020 schedule with the aim of making Thailand a battery supply base along with Japan and China.
Myanmar to continue ban on second-hand vehicle imports next year2018/10/30 17:30YANGON, NNA - The Myanmar government will maintain its tight grip on imports of second-hand vehicles in 2019 in a campaign to drive out right-hand-drive cars and boost local automobile production.
Maruti Suzuki India July-Sept sales, profit hurt by higher consumer costs2018/10/26 13:40NEW DELHI, NNA – India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki saw a drop in net profit of nearly 10 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier as higher gasoline and auto insurance prices dampened consumer demand.
Thai new car sales seen topping 1 million in 2018, 1st in 5 years2018/10/26 10:25BANGKOK, NNA – New vehicle sales in Thailand in 2018 are expected to top one million units for the first time in five years, overcoming the recent slowdown caused by the fading effect of past tax credits.
Honda begins local production of ‘BR-V’ SUV in Philippines2018/10/25 11:50MANILA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. is now producing the BR-V sport utility vehicle in the Philippines, the second locally assembled model after its most popular City sedan.
Suzuki Motor to boost exports from Indonesia 45% by 20222018/10/23 17:20
Philippines car sales likely to suffer first drop in 7 years2018/10/16 13:29MANILA, NNA - New car sales this year in the Philippines are likely to sustain the first decline in seven years due largely to newly implemented higher excise taxes on automobiles.
Honda India mulls $1.2 bil. investment, affordable hybrids2018/10/12 12:41NEW DELHI, NNA - The Indian unit of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. is considering investing over $1.2 billion as part of plans to launch new models, including electric vehicles, and fund its expansion in the South Asian country.
Honda's car sales in Vietnam surging despite import restrictions2018/9/21 13:03HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Honda Motor Co. is upbeat about its automobile sales in Vietnam after resuming imports that had been suspended following the country's introduction of nontariff barriers this year aimed at encouraging domestic production.
Toyota exports from Indonesia to reach 1.5 mil. milestone this year2018/9/10 13:36JAKARTA, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp.'s cumulative exports from Indonesia to other Asian countries, Africa and elsewhere are likely to top 1.5 million units this year.
Japan's Suzuki Motor grabs over half of Myanmar car market2018/9/6 12:54YANGON, NNA - Japanese auto and motorcycle maker Suzuki Motor Corp. is sharply boosting its car sales in Myanmar, seizing a 52 percent market share in the first half of this year.
Honda's motorcycle sales in Malaysia seen not swayed by tax reform2018/8/31 13:04PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Honda Motor Co. is forecasting that its annual motorcycle sales in Malaysia will not be affected by the country's tax reform.
Isuzu bets on growing demand for light commercial vehicles in India2018/8/24 12:59NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese commercial vehicle maker Isuzu Motors Ltd. is endeavoring to boost sales in India by riding on a wave of rapid growth in the light commercial vehicle segment, including pickup trucks and utility vehicles.
Honda, Yamaha bet on hybrid models in Thai motorcycle market2018/7/24 12:10BANGKOK, NNA - Honda Motor Co. and Yamaha Motor Co., the world's two major motorcycle makers, are betting on hybrid scooters in Thailand amid growing attention to such vehicles globally.
Hitachi's investment targets global electric vehicle market2018/7/19 13:24NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese multinational conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. is poised to tap the global electric vehicle market with plans to make "more investment" in related technologies, Hitachi chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi says.
Toyota assists Indonesia in developing eco-friendly vehicles2018/7/12 14:34JAKARTA, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. is cooperating with the Indonesian government to develop eco-friendly vehicles by lending Prius hybrid cars and other models to six major universities in the Southeast Asian country.
Suzuki Motor beefs up manpower in India for EV push2018/7/10 13:39NEW DELHI, NNA - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the South Asian country's largest passenger carmaker, is beefing up manpower as part of its capacity-building plan for an electric-vehicle push.
Nissan to open 1st global digital hub in India for more efficient operations2018/7/2 12:19NEW DELHI, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. will establish its first global base in India to enhance efficiency in operations and services through digitalization, illustrating the Japanese carmaker's commitment to one of the world's major automobile markets.
Honda to expand motorcycle output by 10% in Vietnam2018/6/27 12:37HANOI, NNA - Japan's Honda Motor Co. will expand its motorcycle production capacity in Vietnam by 10 percent around October to meet growing demand from regional areas, aiming to further penetrate the major motorcycle market in Southeast Asia.
Suzuki, parts suppliers to expand training bases in India2018/6/18 12:11NEW DELHI, NNA - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the largest passenger vehicle maker in the South Asian country, is working with its parts suppliers to expand their training facilities to over 400 by 2020 to enhance quality of supplied auto components.
Mitsubishi Motors teams up with Philippine college for eco-car R&D2018/5/30 11:50MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has teamed up with a Philippine college for electric vehicle research and development as part of its efforts to help establish an eco-friendly automobile industry in the Southeast Asian country.
Honda bets on remodeling of popular sedan to support India sales2018/5/22 13:55NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has launched a fully remodeled Amaze sedan in India, the first revamp of the popular passenger car since its release in 2013, in a bid to leverage its declining sales in the segment.
Nissan launches 1st foreign-made MPV hybrid in Malaysia2018/5/15 14:07PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. has picked Malaysia to launch a fully remodeled version of its popular Serena hybrid multipurpose vehicle, the first of its series assembled outside Japan.
Honda targets youth with upgraded popular scooter in Thailand2018/5/11 13:34BANGKOK, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has launched its popular sport scooter model loaded with a larger engine in Thailand to appeal to young people and further strengthen its leadership position in the major Southeast Asian motorcycle market.
India's electric vehicle campaign gains momentum2018/4/24 14:13NEW DELHI, NNA - India's push to introduce more electric vehicles is gaining momentum as various stakeholders are implementing steps to drive a shift toward eco-friendly cars in one of the world's major automobile markets.
Honda makes fresh investment in India's booming motorcycle market2018/4/12 14:16NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co., the world's largest motorcycle maker, earmarked about 8 billion rupees ($123 million) in the current fiscal year to invest in India, the country which is now the biggest contributor to its global bike business.
Japan carmakers under fire amid cut-throat competition in Pakistan2018/3/29 15:06LAHORE, Pakistan, NNA - Major Japanese carmakers have long dominated the Pakistani market but faced criticism that they have not done enough to update their models and transfer technologies to local manufacturers.
Mitsubishi Motors to study electric vehicles with Indonesia gov't2018/3/5 12:46JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has kicked off joint studies with the Indonesian government on the use of electric vehicles to help the country reduce exhaust emissions and develop a greener environment, starting with the donation of 10 EVs.
Japan's Hino Motors capitalizing on growing e-commerce in Malaysia2018/2/15 13:25PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, NNA - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. is capitalizing on growing goods transport demand from booming e-commerce in Malaysia, delivering the latest batch of 300 small trucks to a major local courier service provider.
Yamaha ramping up motorcycle R&D, output in India2018/2/15 12:47NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's global motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor Co. is ramping up research and development as well as output in India as it plans to double its local market share to 8 percent by 2020, according to a top company official.
Suzuki bets on remodeled eco car to rev up sales in Thailand2018/2/14 12:50BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. has launched a remodeled environmentally-friendly Swift hatchback in Thailand, aiming to increase its eco car sales to grab around a 20 percent share of the segment in Southeast Asia's second largest auto market.
Automakers gearing up for India's EV push2018/2/13 13:17NEW DELHI, NNA - Global and local automakers in India are gearing up for electric vehicles with massive investments in the next few years as the country with the world's fourth largest car market is targeting to replace all vehicles with EVs by 2030.
Honda posts record automotive sales in Malaysia in 20172018/2/9 12:39SETIA ALAM, Malaysia, NNA - Honda Motor Co. posted a record annual high in automotive sales in Malaysia last year despite a decline in the country's saturated car market, retaining the top spot among foreign brands for the third straight year, according to its local unit.
Honda eyes India's top spot by riding "scooterization" wave2018/1/30 14:43NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Honda Motor Co. is seeking to win the top spot in India, the world's largest motorcycle market, through massive investments in production and sales on the crest of the growing popularity of scooters.
Toyota's sales in Thailand seen bottoming out in 2018 after 5-yr drop2018/1/26 12:04BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. is forecasting its sagging new vehicle sales in Thailand will bounce back in 2018 for the first increase in six years on the back of improving economic sentiment in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
Nissan unveils new Datsun crossover vehicle in Indonesia2018/1/23 13:25JAKARTA, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. has launched the third model of its low-cost Datsun brand vehicles in Indonesia in a bid to leverage declining sales in the largest automobile market in Southeast Asia.
Honda to shift premium scooter production from Thailand to Indonesia2017/12/21 12:59JAKARTA, NNA - Honda Motor Co. will shift the production of one of its premium automatic scooter models from Thailand to Indonesia from next year, leading to a price reduction for improved competitiveness with rivals in the segment.
Honda marks 5 mil.-unit milestone in motorcycle output in Malaysia2017/12/18 13:54BATU KAWAN, Malaysia, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has surpassed 5 million units in cumulative motorcycle production in Malaysia in its 60th year of business in the country, aiming to further boost sales by promoting environmentally friendly models.
Japan's Aisan to produce motorcycle parts in joint venture in India2017/12/6 13:24NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese auto parts maker Aisan Industry Co. has agreed with trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. and an Indian partner to establish a joint venture for production of motorcycle components featuring low-emission technology in the South Asian country and help meet stricter exhaust restrictions to be introduced in 2020.
Honda to showcase detachable battery system at industry event in India2017/11/29 12:08NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co. plans to showcase a detachable battery storage system for motorcycles and other products for the first time in India at an industry event on green mobility next month, according to company officials.
Japan's Hino to develop lower-emission engine with Indian peer2017/11/28 12:05NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. has agreed to develop an advanced lower-emission diesel engine with an Indian company while utilizing the partner's parts procurement capability.
Toyota launches new Lexus luxury sedan in Thailand2017/11/24 14:31BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. has begun selling the latest model of its flagship Lexus luxury sedan series in Thailand, marking the model's first launch in Southeast Asia.
Honda aggressively expands motorcycle operations in India2017/11/16 14:17NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co., the world's top motorcycle manufacturer, is strengthening its operations in India by stepping up research and development and expanding its sales network.
Honda launches "world's fastest FWD car" in Malaysia2017/11/13 13:25KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has unveiled the latest model of its iconic Civic sports car series in Malaysia, touting it as "the world's fastest front-wheel-drive car" and the most powerful Honda vehicle to be introduced in the Southeast Asian country.
Yamaha bets on new Thai-made moped to rev up sales in Thailand2017/11/10 16:22BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Yamaha Motor Co. has launched its new Thai-made 115 cc moped called "Finn" in a bid to boost its sales of small-class motorcycles in Thailand.
Suzuki keeps faith with hybrid cars in India despite demand crunch2017/10/31 15:02NEW DELHI, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp. is poised to continue investing in hybrid cars despite a temporary demand crunch under a newly introduced tax regime which has made the environmentally friendly vehicles much costlier in India, senior company officials say.
Toyota halts Camry Hybrid production in India as new tax hits demand2017/10/24 14:16NEW DELHI, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indian subsidiary has temporarily halted the production of its Camry Hybrid sedan in India as a high tax rate on such vehicles under the newly introduced goods and services tax impacts demand.
Mazda to export Malaysia-assembled new SUV to other ASEAN nations2017/10/12 13:09KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Mazda Motor Corp. is launching a locally assembled new model of the Mazda CX-5 sport utility vehicle in Malaysia to leverage domestic sales and export it to other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Nissan enters pre-owned car market in India2017/9/29 11:48NEW DELHI, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. has entered India's growing pre-owned car market, after seeing it take off in Brazil and South Africa, the Japanese automaker said.
Honda betting on new sport bike to retain share of Thai market2017/9/5 14:31BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Honda Motor Co. launched a locally made sport motorcycle in Thailand to cash in on growing demand and retain its position as market leader in the Southeast Asian country.
Japan's used hybrid car exports surging in emerging markets2017/9/1 11:41TOKYO, NNA - Japan's exports of used hybrid vehicles are surging on the back of their popularity in emerging markets, partly aided by demand prompted by tax reforms, according to an industry body.
Solid MPV orders fuel hopes for better car sales in Indonesia2017/8/31 16:07JAKARTA, NNA - Automakers received strong orders for multipurpose vehicles at a recent auto show in Jakarta, prompting the industry to expect better sales in the second half of this year.
Suzuki Motor rebrands India sales channel to woo young customers2017/8/31 13:14NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. is revamping its retail network across India as part of a rebranding exercise aimed at wooing the nation's young tech-savvy buyers.
Japan sponsors tests on electric bus system in Malaysia2017/8/30 13:20PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, NNA - An experimental electric bus system has been introduced in Malaysia's administrative capital to reduce carbon emissions in a demonstration project sponsored by a Japanese consortium of public and private partners.
Nissan revamping after-sales strategy in Indian car market2017/8/21 12:53NEW DELHI, NNA - Looking to expand its customer base in India, Nissan Motor Co.'s local arm is planning to expand and improve its after-sales services to compete with bigger rivals, according to company officials.
Toyota launches 1st eco sedan in Thailand to boost green car sales2017/8/16 13:48BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. has unveiled its first environmentally friendly sedan model in Thailand to boost its green vehicle sales on the back of growing demand for eco cars in the local market.
Toyota to test mini EV-sharing service in Thailand2017/8/7 13:12BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. will test a car-sharing service using its mini electric vehicle model in Thailand from December in the first move to provide an environmentally friendly transportation means in emerging countries that face air pollution in large cities.
Mitsubishi Motors unveils small MPV in Indonesia2017/8/1 13:09JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is introducing a new small multipurpose vehicle in the highly competitive Indonesian market where MPVs account for about 30 percent of new cars each year.
Toyota, Mazda upgrade forecasts for entire Thai car market in 20172017/7/21 14:20BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. have revised upward their forecasts of overall new car sales in Thailand in 2017 after first-half sales showed double-digit growth.
Indonesian motorcycle sales target revised downward2017/7/19 13:33JAKARTA, NNA - The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association has revised its motorcycle sales target for 2017 downward to 5.75 million units from 6.2 million units in the wake of lackluster results in the first half of the year.
Honda confirms decision to halt Mobilio MPV sales in India2017/7/6 14:06NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Motor Co.'s Indian subsidiary has confirmed it will stop selling its Mobilio multipurpose vehicle due to weak demand.
China's SAIC eyes opportunity in India's green vehicle market2017/7/3 13:56NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor Corp. is eyeing India as a market to deliver its environmentally friendly mobility solutions, likely to become a major field in the near future, with Asia's third-largest economy actively promoting the segment.
Mitsubishi Fuso logs 24% gain in Jan.-May sales in Indonesia2017/6/21 13:10JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corp. saw its sales in Indonesia jump by nearly a quarter in the first five months of 2017, as the local commercial vehicle market continued to recover from last year's slump.
Pakistani auto rickshaws draw interest from buyers in Japan2017/6/19 12:54NEW DELHI, NNA - A Pakistani automotive company is exporting auto rickshaws -- South Asia's popular mode of transport -- to Japan to cater to the needs of Japanese customers looking to own unique vehicles for recreational and other purposes.
Geely bid for Proton seen no big threat to Japanese carmakers2017/6/7 13:09KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.'s planned purchase of Malaysia's Proton Holdings Bhd. will likely pose no major threat to Japanese competitors in the local automotive market or elsewhere in Southeast Asia, according to an industry expert.
Renault-Nissan not keen on raising automation level in India2017/5/29 12:46NEW DELHI, NNA - Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. says it is "still enjoying competitive labor costs" and is not yet planning to increase automation levels in the Indian market.
Japan's Calsonic Kansei opens development base in Myanmar2017/5/24 12:49YANGON, NNA - A local subsidiary of Japanese auto parts manufacturer Calsonic Kansei Corp. has set up a software development facility in Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon to meet growing demand for electronic control components, parts and software development.
Isuzu to double heavy truck production in Thailand, boost exports2017/5/1 15:07BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Isuzu Motors Ltd. is preparing to double its heavy-duty truck production capacity in Thailand this year in a bid to increase exports to Southeast Asian markets.
Hino makes Malaysia customer center focal point of growth strategy2017/4/25 13:38KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. has undertaken a major upgrade of its customer center in Malaysia, where it leads the diesel truck and bus market, as part of its growth strategy in Southeast Asia.
Suzuki launches Ignis SUV in Indonesia for 1st time in S.E. Asia2017/4/20 13:45JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. is unveiling the Ignis urban sport utility vehicle in Indonesia, in its inaugural launch of the model in Southeast Asia, as it seeks to regain market share once held by the popular Splash.
India's auto industry concerned over tough emission standards2017/4/17 12:18NEW DELHI, NNA - India's automotive industry is in a fix as it is likely to be hit hard by a court-appointed environment panel's proposal to allow only vehicles meeting a stricter emission standard to be sold in the country from April 1, 2020.
Honda, Yamaha eye steep growth of powerful motorbikes in Thai market2017/4/12 14:36BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese motorcycle makers Honda Motor Co. and Yamaha Motor Co. are aiming for a more than 20 percent rise in sales of powerful bikes in Thailand this year against the backdrop of a better economic picture and higher prices of farm products.
India ends incentives for mild hybrid cars to fight air pollution2017/4/3 14:15NEW DELHI, NNA - In a bid to curb air pollution, the Indian government has decided to withdraw incentives initially offered to mild hybrid vehicles under a scheme meant to promote electric and full hybrid models.
Honda begins 2017 Indonesian market on bearish note2017/3/31 12:56JAKARTA, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has got off to a slow start in the Indonesian market this year, logging a double-digit drop in new car sales in the first two months, but is counting on economic recovery later in the year coupled with popular sport utility and multipurpose models for an eventual comeback.
Myanmar opens 1st biomass power plant with Japanese help2017/3/29 14:10YANGON, NNA - Myanmar has utilized Japanese know-how to open its first biomass gasification power plant in its capital city Naypyitaw.
Honda picks Thailand as Asia's launching pad for all-new SUV2017/3/28 13:49BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Honda Motor Co. is introducing the new Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle in Thailand for the first time in Asia, signaling its strong commitment to a strategically vital country as an export base and leading market.
Japanese firms tapping local partners in India's auto aftermarket2017/3/27 11:32NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese auto parts makers are looking to partner with Indian manufacturers to expand their presence in the local automotive aftermarket, which is expected to grow to $13 billion by 2020 from the current $8.4 billion on the back of rising demand for replacement components.
Honda sees Indian R&D unit's greater role in developing new cars2017/3/21 13:35NEW DELHI, NNA - Honda Cars India Ltd., Honda Motor Co.'s Indian unit, launching its first car model primarily developed by its local research and development team, anticipates greater participation of the local R&D unit in the development of new vehicles for domestic and global markets in the future.
Japan's Hino eyes 2017 sales of 28,000 trucks in Indonesia2017/3/8 14:00JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. is seeking to sell 28,000 trucks in Indonesia this year for a hefty increase of 25.5 percent from 2016.
Japan automakers join Indian bandwagon to promote hybrid, e-vehicles2017/3/7 15:30NEW DELHI, NNA - Demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in India is steadily growing thanks to a government incentive scheme, prompting Japanese and other automakers to shift their focus to the market segment.
Mitsubishi Fuso expecting 10% sales growth in Indonesia in 20172017/2/14 15:09JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., a Japan-based subsidiary of Germany's Daimler AG, expects to sell 10 percent more commercial vehicles in Indonesia this year after a double-digit drop in 2016, retaining its position as market leader in the segment.
Indonesian commercial vehicles sales seen improving in 20172017/2/9 13:40JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia's commercial vehicle sales will increase in 2017 thanks to the commodity market that began to improve in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a top automotive industry leader.
India's budget gives money crunch-hit auto industry hope of revival2017/2/6 13:05NEW DELHI, NNA - India's automobile industry, hit hard by the government's demonetization move, has largely welcomed the country's federal budget that proposes to boost the rural economy and increase expenditure on infrastructure, while expressing disappointment it has not addressed some of its important demands.
Suzuki's Indian units expect demand for their vehicles in Japan2017/1/24 12:13NEW DELHI, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp.'s two Indian subsidiaries are expecting a positive response to their vehicles from "quality-conscious" Japanese customers as they seek to export them to Suzuki's home country.
Japan-India joint venture eyes commercial vehicle business2017/1/24 12:06NEW DELHI, NNA - Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd.'s Indian joint venture is seeking to expand its presence in the niche market of cable harnesses for commercial vehicles through the acquisition of a Finnish company.
Nissan, Mazda set to gain more market share in Thailand2017/1/23 12:50BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. are projecting they will acquire bigger slices of the Thai vehicle market this year on the back of an expected gradual rebound in local new car sales.
Maruti Suzuki sees opportunities in newer vehicle segments in India2017/1/17 13:19NEW DELHI, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Indian subsidiary is exploring opportunities in newer segments of the passenger vehicle market to cater to the changing needs of local customers as it seeks to maintain its leadership position in the country, the company said.
Suzuki Motor bets big on its new plant in India2017/1/11 12:55GANDHINAGAR, India, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to expand its production capacity in India by 50 percent in the near future following the completion of a new local plant as the company expects it to play an "important" role in its overall business.
Toyota Sienta gets "Best of Best Car 2016" award in Indonesia2016/12/26 12:04JAKARTA, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp.'s Sienta, launched half a year ago in Indonesia, where the Japanese automaker holds more than a third of the market, has won two of the country's top industry awards for 2016.
Honda opens car servicing business in Myanmar2016/12/21 12:45YANGON, NNA - Honda Motor Co. has opened its first automobile service center in Myanmar together with its regional subsidiary and a local firm to provide after-sales service to the owners of Honda vehicles.
Automakers offer discounts as sales hit by India banknote crackdown2016/12/6 15:29NEW DELHI, NNA - As the impact of India's demonetization on major automakers, including some Japanese companies, has become more visible with their sluggish sales in November, some of them are turning to discounts and other promotional schemes.
Honda eyes increased sales of big bikes in Thailand as duty slashed2016/12/5 13:55BANGKOK, NNA - Honda Motor Co. is projecting a 20-percent increase in sales of its Japanese-made heavy motorcycles in Thailand next year following the elimination of tariffs under a bilateral trade deal, its Thai arm A.P. Honda Co. said.
-
Japanese motorcycle makers pitch new products at Indonesia show2016/11/4 14:49JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese motorcycle manufacturers are promoting their products at the Indonesian Motorcycle Show 2016 in Jakarta, with Suzuki Motor Corp. using the biennial event to unveil its latest models.