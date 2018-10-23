Australia
Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm2019/11/27 15:38SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6 million ($4 million) to prospect for gold and copper deposits in Australia with Hammer Metals Ltd., a local metal mining firm.
Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.2019/11/26 12:15SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm to China Mengniu Dairy Co. for 600 million Australian dollars ($407 million) as the Japanese group reorganizes its beer and alcoholic beverage businesses in Australia and New Zealand.
“Catastrophic” fire threat prompts state of emergency in Australia2019/11/12 9:17
Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project2019/10/30 17:15SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply chain of liquefying hydrogen from brown coal from a mine in Australia and shipping it to Japan.
Fuji Xerox to buy Australia’s CSG for access to 10,000 new prospective clients2019/10/25 11:56SYDNEY, NNA – Japanese photo copier maker Fuji Xerox Co. is set to buy a 100 percent stake in Australia’s printing services provider CSG Ltd., reflecting ambitions to capture small and medium-sized business clients in Oceania.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to take over Australian stem cell firm Cynata2019/10/18 12:47SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. said Thursday it had withdrawn an offer to buy out Australian stem cell company Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. as the two firms could not reach agreement on terms.
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.2019/10/11 16:48SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging unit of Australian packaging maker Orora Ltd. to launch its integrated corrugated paperboard manufacturing business in the Oceania region.
Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point2019/7/26 11:38SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it has conviction that low inflation will comfortably return to its target range of 2% to 3%, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said Thursday.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma offers A$202 mil. for Australian stem cell company2019/7/22 16:53SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. has offered A$202 million ($142 million) to buy Australian stem cell company Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. in an apparent effort to expand its business in regenerative medicine.
Australian central bank cuts key rate to record low amid slower global growth2019/6/5 18:24SYDNEY, NNA - The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday lowered the official cash rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.25 percent, as expected, easing policy for the first time in nearly three years amid slower global demand and domestic inflation.
Japan’s Daiwa expanding fixed income and pension management in Sydney2019/5/8 12:49SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese broker Daiwa Securities Co. will open an office in Sydney in June, increasing its presence in the pension management and fixed-income markets.
Nippon Paint to buy Australian rival DuluxGroup for A$3.8 billion2019/4/18 13:05SYDNEY, NNA – Nippon Paint Holdings Co. will buy Australian rival DuluxGroup Ltd. for 3.8 billion Australian dollars ($2.7 billion) to boost its leading position in the global building coating market.
Air conditioner maker Fujitsu General takes 100% stake in Australia’s Precise Air Group2018/12/13 14:31TOKYO, NNA - Japanese air conditioning equipment maker Fujitsu General Ltd. has taken over an Australian air conditioner maintenance service firm to tap into the field, aiming to achieve synergy effects with its equipment sales in the country.
Japan persimmons to go on sale in Australia for 1st time2018/11/22 10:11
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust seals A$4 bil. deal to buy 9 Commonwealth Bank firms2018/11/01 17:59TOKYO, NNA – Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. will buy nine asset management arms of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia for A$4 billion ($2.8 billion), pursuing its aim to become the largest asset management group in the Asia Pacific region.
First shipment of Inpex LNG departs Australia for Japan2018/10/23 12:23SYDNEY, Kyodo - Japan's Inpex Corp. said Tuesday that the first shipment of liquefied natural gas produced at its project in northern Australia departed for Japan late Monday evening.