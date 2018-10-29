Asia
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia2019/11/11 17:42
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales2019/11/6 19:05NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air conditioners, is seeking to fund African startup companies as a way of gaining traction in their markets.
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls2019/11/6 9:35
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker’s 4 Asia-Pacific units2019/11/5 15:34HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units of major U.S. high-pressure laminate maker Wilsonart LLC for $150 million by the end of the year, to expand operations in the region.
Japan’s Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development2019/11/5 9:12
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China2019/10/23 18:22BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes on the region’s high economic growth, while loans and investments in China are slowing because of the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives2019/10/18 12:53
No. of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey2019/10/11 9:19
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows2019/10/8 18:00
North Korea’s nuclear negotiator warns of “terrible events”2019/10/7 19:18
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years2019/10/7 17:15
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”2019/9/20 19:29
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.2019/9/19 9:31
Japan eyes ex-top currency diplomat Asakawa as next ADB head2019/9/17 9:18
G-7 vows to tackle global economic downside risks amid trade war2019/8/26 11:18
U.S. shows concern over S. Korea scrapping intel pact with Japan2019/8/23 10:40
Confectionery maker Yoku Moku eyes cashing in on Asian gift culture2019/8/22 11:46
China urges Japan, S. Korea to resolve dispute through dialogue2019/8/22 10:28
China rises to become ASEAN’s “most important” dialogue partner2019/8/5 18:19
Some ASEAN states express concern about tensions in S. China Sea2019/8/1 10:39
Japan to conduct tests for caregivers in 4 Asian nations this fall2019/7/25 11:02
ADB keeps Asia GDP forecast, warns trade dispute risk remains2019/7/22 14:10MANILA, NNA – The Asian Development Bank expects growth of developing economies in Asia to be “strong but moderating” this year and next amid the U.S.-China trade row.
ASEAN defense ministers discuss South China Sea in annual meeting2019/7/11 18:57
Sudden Trump-Kim meeting highlights Japan’s isolation over N. Korea2019/7/1 10:24
ASEAN leaders push for greater role of bloc in Rohingya repatriation2019/6/24 10:09
Kim not giving up nukes, North Korea military officers likely told2019/6/18 10:00
ANALYSIS: Asia will feel trade row as growth in China slows further2019/6/17 18:28By Max Sato
ASEAN leaders to vow at summit to tackle marine debris2019/6/11 9:51
Japan to tackle plastic marine waste, uphold free trade with ASEAN: Abe2019/5/31 10:19
Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank2019/5/24 15:42SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the first quarter of 2019 from the previous three months amid uncertainties over the global economy, while maintaining growth momentum on a year-on-year basis, according to real estate consulting firm Knight Frank.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees long-range strike drill2019/5/10 10:21
Abe, Trump agree to work closely over North Korea’s denuclearization2019/5/7 8:21TOKYO, Kyodo - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump that their countries will seek a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula by coordinating bilateral efforts “completely,” after Pyongyang’s firing late last week of projectiles into the sea.
Japan softens tone on North Korea, Russia in foreign policy report2019/4/23 17:15TOKYO, Kyodo - The Japanese government removed a reference to applying maximum pressure on North Korea and stopped short of explicitly claiming ownership of a group of Russian-held islands in an annual foreign policy report released Tuesday.
N. Korea ready to engage in enduring battle with U.S. over sanctions2019/4/17 13:37
Daikin to apply Asian business strategy to sell air conditioners in Africa2019/4/15 17:00
Japan entertainment firm Yoshimoto reaches into Asia, Middle East and Africa2019/4/15 14:02
N. Korea’s Kim sets year-end deadline for U.S. to shift stance2019/4/15 10:52
Honda focused on U.S and Asia, ending Turkish, UK car output2019/4/10 16:49TOKYO, NNA - Honda Motor Co. said it will close its car factory in Turkey in 2021, as planned, following its announcement earlier this year that it was shifting some production to North America and consolidating electrified vehicle output into China and Japan amid sluggish sales in Europe.
ADB sees global slowdown gradually trimming Asian growth in 2019 and 20202019/4/3 17:19MANILA, NNA – Slower global demand amid the lingering U.S.-China trade row will take some of the steam out of economic growth in Asia this year and next, according to the Asian Development Bank.
North Korea holds election as Kim vows to rebuild economy2019/3/11 9:57
U.S. aims to denuclearize N. Korea by 2021: official2019/3/8 17:17WASHINGTON, Kyodo - The United States aims to denuclearize North Korea by the end of President Donald Trump’s first term in January 2021, a senior State Department official said Thursday.
North Korea rebuilding missile facility: monitors2019/3/7 10:25NEW YORK, Kyodo - New satellite images indicate that North Korea has started rebuilding a portion of a facility previously used to test long-range missile engines, according to two U.S. organizations that monitor the country.
Itochu invests in Singapore’s Docquity to expand health business in SE Asia2019/3/4 15:33TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is investing $6 million in Singapore’s operator of specialized social media for doctors, Docquity Holdings Pte. Ltd. to expand its healthcare business in Southeast Asia.
N. Korea rejects Trump’s claim on sanctions-lifting request2019/3/1 16:48
Trump-Kim meeting ends with no nuclear deal: White House2019/2/28 16:51
Kim welcomes U.S. setting up liaison office in Pyongyang2019/2/28 16:39HANOI, Kyodo - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday welcomed the idea of the United States setting up a liaison office in Pyongyang at the outset of an expanded meeting in Hanoi with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Restaurant chain Chimney sweeps Asia in search of staff2019/2/28 16:06
North Korea eager to emulate Vietnam’s economic growth experience2019/2/27 12:38
Trump-Kim summit to focus on verifiable denuclearization steps2019/2/27 10:30
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Vietnam by train for U.S. summit2019/2/26 14:19
U.S.-China trade row hits Japanese firms globally; some see benefit in Asia: JETRO survey2019/2/25 16:43TOKYO, NNA – Many Japanese companies in most regions of the world are experiencing higher procurement costs and slower sales as the U.S.-China trade dispute drags on, a survey by the Japan External Trade Organization showed.
U.S.-North Korea summit set for Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam: Trump2019/2/6 17:35WASHINGTON, Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will hold a second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam in a bid to break an impasse over how to rid Pyongyang of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
NNA survey: Japanese firms in SE Asia to offer smaller pay hikes this year2019/1/25 15:04
N. Korea’s Kim vows to achieve "results" at next Trump summit2019/1/10 17:51BEIJING, Kyodo - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged during his visit this week to Beijing to achieve "results" that would be welcomed by the international community at his potential next summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, China’s state-run media said Thursday.
NNA survey: Rising labor costs biggest threat to Japanese firms in Asia2019/1/9 16:50TOKYO, NNA – Rising labor costs and skilled labor shortages are the largest downside risk to Japanese firms in Asia, with 76 percent of respondents in an NNA survey calling them the top concern.
NNA survey: Japanese firms pick Vietnam as top investment spot2019/1/8 11:55TOKYO, NNA - Japanese firms in Asia regard Vietnam as the most prospective place to invest their money in the region, thanks to the country’s high economic growth as well as its position as a production hub and a large consumer market, an NNA survey showed.
NNA survey: Asian currency falls hurt earnings at 1/3rd of Japanese firms2019/1/7 15:43TOKYO, NNA - Generally weaker Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar weighed on earnings at more than 30 percent of Japanese firms in Asia last year, an NNA survey showed.
NNA survey: Japanese firms in Asia foresee worsening business sentiment in 20192019/1/7 12:16TOKYO, NNA - Business sentiment among Japanese firms in Asia is expected to worsen this year, hit by the lingering U.S.-China trade dispute, an NNA survey showed.
NNA survey: Japanese firms in Asia to give average 5.4% base wage hike in 2019, down from 5.9% in 20182018/12/7 11:44TOKYO, NNA – Japanese firms in other Asian countries will offer an average 5.4 percent base wage hike next year, down from the 5.9 percent this year, amid global uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade row and rising operational costs, an annual NNA survey showed.
For 1st time in APEC history, leaders fail to reach consensus amid U.S.-China spat2018/11/19 10:39
Pence calls for deal on nuke declaration in 2nd U.S.-N. Korea summit2018/11/16 11:51WASHINGTON, Kyodo - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un must agree on a verifiable declaration by Pyongyang on its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in their second summit envisioned for early next year, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.
Thailand's Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019
Corrected: NNA Asia top stories Monday, Oct. 29