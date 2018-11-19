Aju Business Daily

Hyundai Oilbank leases oil depot in Vietnam to use it as export hub in Southeast Asia

SEOUL, AJU – Hyundai Oilbank, a refinery arm of South Korea’s Hyundai shipbuilding group, will run a terminal capable of storing 200,000 barrels of oil in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, a province on the coast of Vietnam’s southeast region, to use it as a forward base for exports to Southeast Asia.