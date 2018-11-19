Aju Business Daily
-
Hyundai Glovis agrees to set up logistics joint ventures with China’s Changjiu Group2019/11/28 15:31SEOUL, AJU - To expand its clout in the world’s largest auto market, Hyundai Glovis, a logistics arm of South Korea’s Hyundai auto group, agreed to establish two separate joint ventures with the automobile and logistics arms of China’s Changjiu Group, which is involved in the transportation of finished and used vehicles.
-
Samsung Engineering wins early work deal for Saudi gas project2019/11/27 9:26SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Engineering has won an early work deal worth $10 million from Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil and gas company, which is expanding gas production in the world’s largest onshore oilfield to meet growing energy needs.
-
SK Telecom head proposes content alliance to create global masterpiece of Asian value2019/11/26 15:52SEOUL, AJU – SK Telecom President Park Jung-ho proposed an Asian content alliance to create a global masterpiece of Asian value saying cultural identity is more important than technology in the media industry.
-
Netflix secures new partner to distribute K-dramas worldwide2019/11/26 9:32SEOUL, AJU - Netflix, the world’s top over-the-top video content service provider, joined hands with JTBC, a major cable television system operator in South Korea, to distribute K-dramas worldwide as South Korea’s pay-TV market faces a rapid change thanks to the quick commercialization of 5G technologies and competition.
-
ASEAN, RoK agree to set up tech cooperation agency2019/11/26 9:22HANOI, VNA – Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have agreed to launch a body devoted to seeking industrial and technology cooperation, the RoK industry ministry said on November 25.
-
Indonesia, S. Korea sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement2019/11/25 18:46SEOUL, AJU - South Korea and Indonesia finally signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), seven years after the first round of negotiations began in 2012. Indonesia became the first ASEAN member to conclude such an agreement with South Korea.
-
LS Cable agrees to set up power-line joint venture in Egypt2019/11/21 18:17SEOUL, AJU - LS Cable & Systems, a major South Korean cable maker, has agreed with M.A.N. International Contracting, an Egyptian Egyptian powerline installation specialist, to establish a joint venture for the production of overhead cables. It would be used by the South Korean company to expand shipments to Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
-
Samsung unveils first AI voice assistant speaker to compete with Amazon, Google2019/11/21 18:06SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics has unveiled its first artificial intelligence voice assistant speaker to check American tech companies Amazon and Google which are top players in the global market. The speaker is equipped with four infra-red transmitters that can send signals to non-connected home appliances such as TVs to control them with voice commands.
-
SK Infosec partners with VinCSS to tap Vietnam’s information security market2019/11/20 17:20SEOUL, AJU – SK Infosec, the information security wing of South Korea’s SK Group, has partnered with VinCSS, the network security service unit of Vietnam’s Vingroup, to expand their clout in Vietnam’s rapidly growing information security sector.
-
SK Chemical’s carbon composite material used as engine hood of Hyundai Motor’s i30N Project C2019/11/20 16:24
-
Shinsegae to launch first private brand retail shop in Manila this week2019/11/18 17:38SEOUL, AJU – In an effort to boost offline retail shop sales and broaden its presence in Southeast Asia, South Korea’s retail giant Shinsegae will launch a private brand store called “No Brand” in Manila this week.
-
S. Korean firms participate in Vietnam project to make carbon-free island2019/11/15 15:35SEOUL, AJU – Three South Korean companies including SK Innovation will participate in an eco-friendly project to turn a small Vietnamese island into a clean carbon-free area as the Southeast Asian country emphasizes social responsibility by foreign investors to protect the environment.
-
Hyundai Motor reveals $410 mln project to produce new pickup truck in U.S.2019/11/15 11:09
-
HDC consortium selected as preferred bidder to acquire Asiana2019/11/13 11:56SEOUL, AJU – A consortium led by HDC Hyundai Development, a comprehensive construction company, was selected as the preferred bidder to acquire South Korea’s second-largest flag carrier, Asiana Airlines, which has been up for sale together with two low-cost carriers to stop their debt-stricken parent group from going under.
-
Daewoo E&C forges strategic LNG partnership with Italia’s Saipem2019/11/13 11:32SEOUL, AJU – Daewoo Engineering & Construction, a construction company in South Korea, forged a strategic partnership with Saipem, an Italian company in engineering, drilling and construction in energy and infrastructure, for cooperation on targeted opportunities in the oil and gas industry, with emphasis on natural gas.
-
KT releases new platform for partner companies to enable easy access to AI services2019/11/11 17:14SEOUL, AJU – In an effort to broaden its presence in South Korea’s rapidly growing artificial intelligence-based service market, KT has released a new platform that would allow partner service companies to save costs and time in developing new services.
-
LG Electronics files patent suit against China’s TCL in German courts2019/11/11 9:15SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics has filed a lawsuit against its Chinese rival, TCL, in Germany, claiming some technologies used for TCL’s feature and smartphones infringed upon LG’s patent related to long-term evolution (LTE), a standard for wireless broadband communication for mobile devices and data terminals.
-
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold sold out in five minutes of first-day release in China2019/11/8 17:27SEOUL, AJU – Samsung’s first foldable smartphone carrying a high price tag was not a problem for tech-savvy Chinese consumers who rushed to online and offline stores to pick up the premium device.
-
KT to co-develop 5G-based robots and smart factories with Hyundai Heavy Industries2019/11/7 17:48SEOUL, AJU - KT, South Korea’s largest telecom company, will cooperate with the holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s largest shipbuilder, to co-develop autonomous robots and smart factory facilities
-
Hyundai develops integrated infotainment system featuring augmented reality2019/11/7 17:40SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai auto group has developed a new integrated infotainment system featuring augmented reality-based navigation in an effort to beef up its presence in the rapidly growing global car infotainment market.
-
Hanwha Aerospace wins $1.0 bln deal from Rolls-Royce to provide engine parts2019/11/7 9:27SEOUL, AJU - Hanwha Aerospace, a subsidiary of Hanwha Group, won a $1.0 billion contract from Rolls-Royce, a British aircraft engine manufacturer, to provide parts for “Trent” engines that would be produced for at least 25 years from 2021.
-
Hyundai Oilbank leases oil depot in Vietnam to use it as export hub in Southeast Asia2019/11/6 17:02SEOUL, AJU – Hyundai Oilbank, a refinery arm of South Korea’s Hyundai shipbuilding group, will run a terminal capable of storing 200,000 barrels of oil in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, a province on the coast of Vietnam’s southeast region, to use it as a forward base for exports to Southeast Asia.
-
Myoung Shin aims to produce 220,000 EVs by 2024 at former GM plant2019/11/6 12:21SEOUL, AJU – Myoung Shin, a new South Korean carmaker that took over an idle plant shut down by U.S. carmaker General Motors as part of global restructuring, aims to produce some 220,000 electric vehicles by 2024, including sedans, trucks, buses and sport utility vehicles.
-
KT partners with Hyundai Rotem to develop autonomous driving platform for civilian and military use2019/11/5 14:48SEOUL, AJU – KT, a top telecom company in South Korea, partnered with Hyundai Rotem, a key subsidiary of the Hyundai auto group, to develop a 5G-based unmanned group vehicle and related technologies that could be used diversely at industrial sites and battlefields.
-
Naver to make foray into financial service market with new subsidiary in partnership with Mirae Asset2019/11/1 9:25SEOUL, AJU - Naver, the operator of South Korea’s largest web portal, will launch a new financial subsidiary to make a foray into the country’s financial business sector by providing a variety of services including bank accounts, stocks and credit cards.
-
KT to invest 300 billion won in AI technology development to strengthen future growth engine2019/10/31 9:31SEOUL, AJU - KT, South Korea’s largest telecom company, has revealed its four-year plan to strengthen its artificial intelligence technology development capability to secure the manpower and core technologies of the future growth engine.
-
Hyundai Motor forges partnership with Israeli logistics firm Taavura2019/10/30 9:20SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor has partnered with Israeli logistics firm Taavura Holdings to explore business opportunities based on innovative technologies.
-
LGU+ demonstrates unmanned tractor using 5G technology2019/10/29 18:06SEOUL, AJU - Using 5G technologies and an industrial augmented reality solution, LGU+, a mobile carrier in South Korea, demonstrated an unmanned tractor remotely controlled by a farmer to plow farmland or changed broken parts for himself. The company plans to start commercializing it in 2021.
-
Hyundai Glovis sets up joint venture with Chinese logistics company2019/10/28 17:11SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Glovis, a logistics arm of South Korea’s Hyundai auto group, established a joint venture with United Logistics, a logistics company based in China, in an effort to expand its logistics business in the world’s largest auto market.
-
KT joins hands with Discovery Channel to jointly produce and distribute media content2019/10/28 17:02SEOUL, AJU - KT, a top telecom company in South Korea, signed a business agreement with Discovery, an American content media company, to establish a joint venture for the joint production of media content. The South Korean company hopes to distribute Hallyu (Korean culture wave) by using Discovery’s entertainment channels.
-
S. Korea agrees to build renewable energy power generation facilities for Philippine defense ministry2019/10/25 18:38SEOUL, AJU - South Korean companies will participate in a project to help ease power shortages by building renewable energy power generation facilities with a total capacity of 100MW at idle sites in the complex of the Philippines’ defense ministry.
-
S. Korea gives up preferential treatment as developing country2019/10/25 18:34SEOUL, AJU - Bowing to U.S. pressure, South Korea decided to give up preferential treatment as a developing country, making a de facto declaration that it would be treated as a developed country in the international community, given its enhanced economic power.
-
Hyundai Mobis makes $50 mln strategic investment in U.S. tech firm Velodyne Lidar2019/10/23 18:48SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Mobis, the parts-making unit of South Korea’s Hyundai auto group, forged a strategic partnership with Velodyne, a Silicon Valley-based technology company, through an investment of $50 million to acquire technology for the mass-production of Lidar, a laser-based environment detecting system which is seen as a key element in autonomous driving.
-
LGU+ becomes first Korean company to export 5G solutions and contents to China2019/10/18 17:26SEOUL, AJU – LG Uplus (LGU+), which has been involved the establishment of 5G mobile telecom networks in South Korea, forged a strategic partnership with China Telecom, a state-owned telecom company, to strengthen all-round cooperation in 5G. As a result, the mobile carrier became the first South Korean company to export 5G solutions and contents.
-
Samsung Electronics speeds up localization of microchip etching gas2019/10/18 12:19SEOUL, AJU – The localization of high purity hydrogen fluoride used by Samsung Electronics for the production of microchips will go into full swing through cooperation with Wonik Materials, a specialty gas manufacturer in South Korea, to cope with Japan’s export restrictions.
-
Lotte chairman clears uncertainties with Supreme Court ruling to uphold suspended sentence2019/10/18 9:11SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s highest court upheld a suspended jail sentence for Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, clearing uncertainties over his future at a time when the fifth-largest conglomerate founded by a Korean-born businessman in Japan steps up the realignment of group structure to enhance governance.
-
President Moon presents new goal to become world’s first in commercializing autonomous driving2019/10/16 9:10SEOUL, AJU - President Moon Jae-in presented a new national goal to become the world’s first in putting autonomous driving into commercial use on actual roads, saying South Korea should lead the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution with future cars.
-
Daimler Mobility makes foray into S. Korea’s mobility market with premium car rental service2019/10/15 19:04SEOUL, AJU - Daimler Mobility, the mobility service wing of German multinational carmaker Daimler AG, will make a foray into South Korea’s rapidly growing mobility service market targeting customers who want premium services.
-
SK Innovation’s chemijcal unit to acquire Arkema’s functional polyolefin business2019/10/15 18:57SEOUL, AJU - In an effort to beef up its competitiveness in the global packaging industry, the chemical manufacturing subsidiary of South Korean battery maker SK Innovation will acquire Arkema France S.A.’s functional polyolefin business for 335 million euros ($368.5 million).
-
SK group holding company acquires stake in Microsoft Azure’s domestic partner2019/10/15 9:15SEOUL, AJU - SK C&C, the de facto holding company of the SK Group, South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate, has acquired a stake in Cloocus, a domestic cloud managed service provider and cloud partner of Microsoft Azure, to create a multi-cloud ecosystem.
-
SK Telecom establishes e-sports joint venture with American media group Comcast2019/10/11 17:14SEOUL, AJU – South Korea’s top mobile carrier, SK Telecom, has established a joint venture with two American companies including Comcast, a media entertainment group, to find new business models in the global market for e-sports, which is gaining popularity among young people.
-
Samsung announces $10.9 bln investment to focus on production of QD-OLED panels2019/10/11 9:27SEOUL, AJU - In a high-profile event attended by President Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s largest conglomerate, Samsung, announced an investment of 13.1 trillion won ($10.9 billion) by 2025 to secure a solid competitive edge in the global display market by focusing on the production of next-generation quantum dot organic light-emitting diode (QD-OLED) panels.
-
Samsung Display CEO calls for technological superiority to beat Chinese companies2019/10/9 9:29SEOUL, AJU - Ahead of a crucial event to herald a shift in the structure of production, the chief of Samsung Display, a major flat-panel maker in South Korea, called for technological superiority to thwart an aggressive strategy by Chinese companies which have glutted the global market for liquid crystal displays.
-
Samsung shipyard wins $920 mln order from Taiwan’s Evergreen to build six large container ships2019/10/8 13:48SEOUL, AJU – Samsung Heavy Industries, a shipbuilder in South Korea, has won a $920 million order from Evergreen, a Taiwanese container shipping company, to build six large container ships, the word’s largest in terms of twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity.
-
GS E&C participates in Turkish petrochemical project as equity investor2019/10/8 13:32SEOUL, AJU - GS Engineering & Construction, a builder in South Korea, will participate as an equity investor in a $1.4 billion project to build to a petrochemical complex with an annual production capacity of 450,000 tonnes in Ceyhan in southern Turkey.
-
KT partners with local tech firm to develop blockchain-based halal certification platform2019/10/7 19:09SEOUL, AJU - KT, South Korea’s largest telecom company, will make a foray into South Korea’s growing halal food industry by partnering with B-square, a local blockchain developer, to co-develop a platform that would be used for the management and authentication of halal food certifications.
-
Relocation of smartphone factories to Vietnam reduces LG’s losses2019/10/7 18:58SEOUL, AJU - The relocation of smartphone production facilities to Vietnam apparently played a role in reducing losses in LG Electronics’ mobile communication division and boosting overall sales in the third quarter of this year.
-
Naver forges strategic partnership with Russian counterpart Yandex2019/10/2 15:38SEOUL, AJU – The cloud computing service wing of South Korea’s largest web portal operator Naver has forged a strategic partnership with Yandex, Russia’s top web portal service company, to co-develop data management technology and interlink their cloud services.
-
Vietnam’s car imports soar in first nine months2019/10/2 10:56HANOI, VNA - Vietnam imported 109,000 cars in the first nine months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 167.8 percent, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
-
Experts recommend non-intervention in battery fight only for a while2019/10/1 17:38SEOUL, AJU - Apprehension is growing among South Korean market watchers over an unyielding patent war between LG Chem and its domestic rival, SK Innovation, but neutral experts recommend a hands-off approach just for a while as it epitomizes a global war to take the upper hand in the fast-growing electric vehicle battery market dominated by South Korea, Japan and China.
-
Samsung C&T wins $630 mln order to build power plant in Bangladesh2019/10/1 9:45SEOUL, AJU - Samsung C&T, a construction unit of South Korea’s Samsung Group, secured an order worth $630 million to build a combined cycle power plant in Meghnaghat, Bangladesh. Construction will begin in October for completion in July 2022.
-
Samsung selected to provide 5G equipment to Japanese telecom company2019/10/1 9:39SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics confirmed the selection of its equipment for KDDI Corporation, a Japanese telecoms operator, which is establishing a 5G mobile telecom network. Nokia of Finland and Ericsson of Sweden were also selected as KDDI’s primary 5G vendors.
-
LS partners with Japanese company to set up magnet wire joint venture2019/9/27 19:23SEOUL, AJU - The American subsidiary of South Korea’s LS Group agreed with Furukawa Electric, a Japanese electric and electronics equipment company, to set up a joint venture that would produce magnet wires for electric vehicles.
-
KEPCO develops AI-based gas turbine monitoring system for first time2019/9/27 11:50SEOUL, AJU – South Korea’s state electricity company has developed an artificial intelligence-based gas turbine monitoring system that would help thermal power plant operators to extend the lifespan of generators as well as prevent accidents.
-
Electric car startup in China becomes first client for new S. Korean auto company in Gunsan2019/9/26 12:07SEOUL, AJU - Future Mobility, a multinational electric car startup based in China, became the first client for Myoung Shin, a new South Korean carmaker which took over an idle plant shut down by U.S. carmaker General Motors as part of global restructuring.
-
SK group unit partners with Bloom Energy to set up fuel cell joint venture2019/9/26 12:00SEOUL, AJU – In an effort to make a quick foray into emerging fuel cell markets in South Korea and other countries, SK Engineering & Construction, a unit of South Korea’s SK Group, has signed a joint venture agreement with Bloom Energy, an American public company, to develop and produce solid oxide fuel cells targeting domestic and foreign customers.
-
Top Samsung official calls for ceasefire in TV fight between domestic firms2019/9/26 9:19SEOUL, AJU - A top Samsung Electronics official called for a ceasefire in an unyielding fight between South Korea’s two major electronic firms over whose technology is better in producing premium super high-definition TVs, saying domestic firms should compete in “good faith” to thwart a challenge from foreign rivals.
-
KOGAS signs long-term deal with BP to import American LNG2019/9/25 11:36SEOUL, AJU – Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS), a state energy company in South Korea, signed a long-term deal worth $9.61 billion with BP plc, a British oil and gas company, to import U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2025. The deal, signed in New York, can be extended for three years after 2039.
-
Samsung SDI selected to provide battery cells and modules to German partner Akasol2019/9/25 11:22SEOUL, AJU – Samsung SDI, the sister firm of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics, has won a new deal to provide lithium-ion battery cells and modules to its German partner, Akasol, for two large orders for unspecified commercial vehicle manufacturers.
-
Samsung reveals new image sensor with 0.7-micrometer-sized pixels for first time2019/9/25 10:57SEOUL, AJU – Samsung Electronics has unleashed the potential for compact smart devices to get even smaller by revealing the industry’s first 0.7-micrometer-pixel image sensor. A micrometer (μm) is one-millionth of a meter.
-
Samsung set to close last smartphone factory in China this month2019/9/24 13:07SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics is set to close its last remaining smartphone plant in Huizhou, China, this month as the world’s largest smartphone maker steps up production at its new base in India and Vietnam.
-
Lotte’s holding company completes spadework for group realignment2019/9/24 12:51SEOUL, AJU – The holding company of Lotte, a South Korean conglomerate founded by a Korean-born businessman in Japan, completed the spadework for the realignment of group structure to enhance governance as required by financial regulators.
-
LG files complaint with anti-trust watchdog against Samsung2019/9/20 14:43SEOUL, AJU - In an escalating battle to take the upper hand in the emerging market for super high-definition TVs, LG Electronics filed a complaint with South Korea’s anti-trust watchdog, accusing its domestic rival, Samsung Electronics, of misleading consumers with false hyperbole advertising.
-
Doosan Heavy showcases first home-made gas turbine for power generation2019/9/19 15:06SEOUL, AJU - Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, a key contractor in South Korea’s energy industry, unveiled a home-made gas turbine for power generation. If a performance test will be done successfully by the end of this year, South Korea will become the world’s fifth country to have gas turbine technology along with the United States, Germany, Japan and Italy.
-
Posco completes mass production system for SOx scrubber steel2019/9/19 11:17SEOUL, AJU – Posco, a top steel company in South Korea, has completed a mass production system for high-alloy stainless steel, which is essential for an exhaust gas cleaning system which can be used to reduce the levels of toxic Sulphur oxides (SOx) emitted by ships.
-
Kakao acquires taxi franchise company to beef up taxi-hailing service2019/9/17 16:52SEOUL, AJU - The mobility wing of Kakao has acquired 100 percent stake in South Korea’s largest taxi franchise to boost its app-based taxi-hailing service which automatically distributes taxis to customers without the need of revealing a destination.
-
Hyundai Engineering wins order to upgrade refinery in Indonesia2019/9/17 10:31SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Engineering (HEC), a unit of South Korea’s Hyundai auto group, has secured an order from Pertamina, an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, to upgrade and expand facilities in a refinery in East Kalimantan in the east of Borneo Island.
-
Hyundai collaborates with KT to develop total remote management solution for electric buses2019/9/17 10:26SEOUL, AJU - In an effort to increase the efficiency of electric buses which are being tested in the streets of Seoul, Hyundai Motor has collaborated with KT, a top telecom company in South Korea, to develop a remote control tower system that would analyze and manage data on location and battery status in real time.
-
SK group unit will acquire DuPont’s silicon carbide wafer business2019/9/11 10:37SEOUL, AJU - SK Siltron, the semiconductor wafer unit of South Korea’s SK Group, will acquire DuPont’s silicon carbide (SiC) wafer business as the group bolsters its electric vehicle business by expanding production facilities and acquiring foreign companies.
-
Hydrogen fuel cell taxi makes debut in Seoul2019/9/10 17:22SEOUL, AJU – Taxis powered by hydrogen fuel cells made their debut in South Korea’s capital city in a three-year pilot program to see if the clean energy system is good for public transport.
-
Hyundai makes strategic investment in joint venture in charge of building charging network in Europe2019/9/9 16:54SEOUL, AJU – South Korea’s Hyundai auto group will speed up the development of high-performance electric vehicles following its strategic investment in IONITY, a joint venture of BMW and other major auto companies, that builds a high-power charging network along the main highways in Europea.
-
Hyundai auto group partners with domestic company to recycle old EV batteries in energy storage system2019/9/9 16:44SEOUL, AJU – In an effort to accelerate the diversification of its business portfolio into renewable energy, South Korea’s Hyundai auto group will carry out a joint project with OCI, a domestic chemical product maker, to recycle old batteries for electric vehicles in an energy storage system for solar power generation.
-
Samsung shipyard chosen as technology partner in Russian project to build ice-breaking ships2019/9/5 10:26SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Heavy Industries, one of South Korea’s three largest shipbuilders, was selected as a technology partner in a Russian project to build ice-breaking ships which will be fueled by liquefied natural gas and transport gas from the permafrost ground in the Yamal peninsula northwest Siberia.
-
LG Display completes localization test of home-made etching gas2019/9/2 16:32SEOUL, AJU – LG Display, a major flat panel producer in South Korea, has completed the localization test of high purity hydrogen fluoride supplied by a domestic material manufacturer and plans to apply it to production in the near future.
-
Samsung makes desperate appeal for public support to overcome crisis2019/8/30 10:51SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics made an appeal for public understanding of its difficult situation in global markets after South Korea’s highest court ordered the review of a suspended sentence for Jay Y. Lee, the virtual head of South Korea’s largest conglomerate in a decision that surprised the business community reeling from Japan’s trade retaliation.
-
S. Korea’s home-made reactor obtains certification from American regulators2019/8/28 10:56SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s home-made APR1400 reactor has obtained certification from American regulators. The design certification means the reactor for nuclear power plants met safety requirements before being built in the United States.
-
President Moon makes unprecedented investment in stock fund to support companies2019/8/27 10:13SEOUL, AJU - President Moon Jae-in, who is a shining example of frugal living, made a difficult choice to draw money out of a bank account for an unprecedented investment in a stock fund to spearhead a campaign aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of South Korean companies which are striving to reduce their dependence on raw materials and equipment from Japan.
-
Hyundai Motor opens promotion center for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Shanghai2019/8/26 18:11
-
Top economic official concerned about prolonged conflict and Japan’s ’arbitrary’ judgement2019/8/26 11:09SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s top economic official expressed concerns about a prolonged conflict with Japan due to the termination of a hard-won military pact on sharing sensitive military information, saying Tokyo can make “arbitrary judgment” to impose export restrictions further at any time.
-
LG Chem signs deal to receive battery raw material from Tianqi Lithium’s subsidiary in Australia2019/8/23 18:42SEOUL, AJU - LG Chem, a major battery maker in South Korea, has signed a three-year contract to receive lithium hydroxide, a key raw material or electric vehicle batteries, from the Australian subsidiary of Tianqi Lithium, the top lithium producer in China.
-
Doosan Infracore teams up with Indonesia’s BBI to produce engines2019/8/22 10:34SEOUL, AJU - Doosan Infracore, a South Korean construction machinery manufacturer, teamed up with Indonesia’s state-run engine production company BBI to produce engines for multiple use and make a joint foray into Southeast Asian markets.
-
President Moon vows to nurture carbon fiber as new growth engine2019/8/21 11:54SEOUL, AJU - Elated at a project to establish a new industrial cluster, President Moon Jae-in pledged all-out support to nurture carbon fiber as South Korea’s new growth engine, saying it would become a strategic national industry to reduce dependence on core materials from Japan.
-
Samsung shipyard wins $622 mln order to build 10 gas-fueled crude carriers2019/8/20 10:54SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Heavy Industries, one of South Korea’s three largest shipbuilders, has won an order worth 751.3 billion won ($621.9 million) from a client in Oceania to build 10 crude carriers fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) that meet new international regulations on sulfur oxide emissions to be enforced on January 1, 2020.
-
S. Korean cement producers stop importing raw materials from Japan2019/8/19 17:13SEOUL, AJU -- South Korean cement producers made an inevitable choice to stop using imported coal ashes, bowing to concerns about contamination and a widespread “no Japan” campaign that followed trade restrictions pushed by the government of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They promised to use domestic products or develop alternative materials.
-
LG forges partnership with Chinese company Lumi to cooperate in AI and IoT development2019/8/15 10:28SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics has forged a partnership with Chinese smart home technology company Lumi to co-develop artificial intelligence and internet of things technology to strengthen its competitiveness in the rapidly growing global smart home market.
-
Actress Jung Yoo-mi requests Japanese cosmetics maker DHC to withdraw endorsement contract2019/8/13 13:51SEOUL, AJU - Jung Yu-mi, an actress in South Korea, decided to sever a beauty model contract with DHC, a Tokyo-based manufacturer of cosmetics and health food supplements, which has become the prime target of a boycott by consumers over hate remarks from Japanese right-wing figures.
-
S. Korea removes Japan from list of countries for preferential treatment2019/8/13 13:33SEOUL, AJU - In an apparent tit-for-tat strategy to match Japan’s trade restrictions, South Korea removed Japan from its own list of trusted trading partners, tightening procedural regulations on exports of strategic goods. Revised rules will be enforced in September.
-
S. Korea strengthens customs clearance for Japanese coal waste for cement plants2019/8/9 11:24SEOUL, AJU - As part of retaliatory steps, South Korea will strengthen customs clearance for Japanese coal waste, citing fears of radioactive and heavy metal contamination. Domestic cement plants have imported cinder discharged from Japanese thermal power plants for use as raw materials.
-
Samsung Electronics warns of possible crisis in smartphone business next year2019/8/8 16:55SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics, the world largest producer of microchips and smartphones, warned of a possible crisis next year due to uncertainties caused by a global economic slowdown and a Sino-U.S. trade war and said there would be no crippling impact from a trade war between Seoul and Tokyo just for a while.
-
SKC partners with Kuwait company to establish separate chemical entity2019/8/8 10:28SEOUL, AJU - SKC, a leading polyester film and chemical material manufacturer in South Korea, announced the separation of its chemical business to establish an independent entity through a strategic partnership with a Kuwait company.
-
S. Korean music service Melon interlocks platform with Chinese video service TikTok2019/8/8 10:09SEOUL, AJU - Melon, a major South Korean online music service operated by web service giant Kakao, has interlocked its service platform with that of TikTok, a Chinese video editing service for smartphones, to differentiate its content service from other domestic rivals such as Genie and Flo.
-
System IC producer Zinitix full of overflowing orders from Chinese companies2019/8/7 15:31SEOUL, AJU - At a time when South Korea’s semiconductor industry faces revolutionary changes forced by Japan’s export restrictions, Zinitix, a company specializing in system integrated circuits (ICs), worry about other forms of difficulty due to an upsurge in orders from Huawei and other Chinese clients.
-
Nexon discloses plans to fully acquire Stockholm-based game studio Embark2019/8/6 15:49SEOUL, AJU - Nexon, a South Korean video game company based in Japan, highlighted its focus on products developed in North America and Europe through a deal to fully acquire a game studio founded by Patrick Söderlund, a Swedish video game expert, following a strategic investment about eight months ago.
-
Financial regulators predict no short-term chaos in financial markets2019/8/5 15:39SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s financial markets are still in a stable situation despite growing concerns about a Sino-U.S. trade row coupled with a trade war between South Korea and Japan that sent the won falling to a record low. Financial regulators reported no major change in the assessment of South Korea’s financial markets by global investors.
-
S. Korea pledges special treatment for 100 strategic items to secure stable supply chain2019/8/5 15:29SEOUL, AJU - In an effort to speed up localization, South Korea pledged special treatment for 100 strategic items, including those vulnerable to Japan’s export restrictions, to secure a stable supply chain within five years. in the fields of semiconductors, displays, automobiles, electric electronics, basic chemicals and machinery and metal.
-
Samsung rules out artificial reduction in microchip production over Japan’s trade retaliation2019/7/31 17:38
-
S. Korea’s top security body warns of ’stern action’ against Japan2019/7/31 17:27
-
Samsung Heavy localizes lithium-ion battery system for eco-friendly shipsSEOUL, AJU - Samsung Heavy Industries, one of South Korea’s top three shipbuilders, has successfully localized a lithium-ion battery system which Samsung Heavy Industries, one of South Korea’s top three shipbuilders, has successfully localized a lithium-ion battery system which can reduce costs and pollutant emissions to meet
-
Eight out of 10 South Koreans reluctant to buy Japanese products2019/7/29 10:40
-
Samsung to launch ’Galaxy Fold’ with reinforced features in September2019/7/26 14:22
-
Eximbank pledges financial support for 26 companies to be affected by Japanese regulations2019/7/24 10:57SEOUL, AJU - At least 26 South Korean companies related to semiconductors, displays and smartphones are expected to suffer immediate and indirect damage from Japan’s export regulations, the Export-Import Bank of Korea, an official export credit agency said, based on a business survey.
-
KEB Hana Bank agrees to acquire 15% stake in Vietnam’s top state lender2019/7/23 16:16SEOUL, AJU - KEB Hana Bank, a major commercial bank in South Korea, will acquire a 15-percent stake in a top state-owned lender in Vietnam which has become a key production base for South Korean companies.
-
LG Display announces $2.54 bln investment in production of large OLED panels2019/7/23 10:14SEOUL, AJU - In an effort to consolidate its global leadership in organic light-emitting diode technology, LG Display, a top flat panel maker in South Korea, announced an investment of three trillion won ($2.54 billion) in production facilities for large OLED panels.
-
President Moon urges ’can do’ spirit to overcome Japan’s technology hegemony2019/7/22 17:52SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s labor ministry approved special overtime for up to three months at companies in research and development to localize key materials regulated by Japan as President Moon Jae-in emphasized a “can do” spirit to overcome Japan’s technology hegemony.
-
Military pact between Seoul and Tokyo mentioned as possible target of retaliation2019/7/19 19:17SEOUL, AJU - A military pact that enabled Seoul and Tokyo to share military information in the face of common threats was mentioned as a target of retribution, getting on the nerves of the United States which has tried to set up a trilateral security network in Northeast Asia, as South Korea warms up for a trade war with Japan.
-
SK units make strategic investment in Myanmar oil product distributor2019/7/19 15:46SEOUL, AJU - Two subsidiaries of SK Innovation, a petroleum refining and battery-making unit of South Korea’s SK Group, made a strategic investment in Best Oil Company (BOC), the second-largest oil product distributor in Myanmar, through the acquisition of shares.
-
SK Group chief cautious about using home-made materials in microchip production2019/7/18 18:59SEOUL, AJU - SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won was locked in an indirect altercation with a senior economic official over whether home-made key materials used for microchip production are reliable and competitive enough to replace Japanese products.
-
China’s Befar Group thrown into spotlight for reported order to supply key material to S. Korea2019/7/18 10:59SEOUL, AJU - Befar Group, a Chinese chemical material producer based in Binzhou in northern Shandong Province, was thrown into the sudden spotlight in South Korea following news reports that it has clinched an order to supply hydrogen fluoride, a key material used for the production of microchips, to an unnamed South Korean company.
-
Top economic official urges dialogue with Japan to solve disputes2019/7/17 14:23SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s top economic official called for dialogue to end a diplomatic standoff, saying Japanese restrictions on exports of key materials for microchips and display panels are feared to hinder economic growth worldwide by weakening the global value chain (GVC) in related sectors.
-
Doosan partners with British firm to develop fuel cell power system for commercial buildings2019/7/16 14:35SEOUL, AJU - Doosan Corp., the holding company of South Korea’s Doosan Group, partnered with Ceres Power of Britain to develop a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power system for commercial buildings in South Korea, which is investing heavily to utilize hydrogen and fuels cells as a new power source.
-
Lotte Chemical partners with GS Energy to set up petrochemical joint venture2019/7/16 14:24SEOUL, AJU - Lotte Chemical, a major chemicals company in South Korea, partnered with GS Energy, an energy service provider, to set up a joint-venture petrochemical plant for Bisphenol A (BPA) and C4 oil products.
-
Doosan Infracore plans to use Vietnam as regional hub for engine sales2019/7/11 18:48SEOUL, AJU - Doosan Infracore, a South Korean construction machinery manufacture, disclosed plans to boost engine sales in Vietnam to $30 million in 2023 and use the Southeast Asian country as a regional hub.
-
China forecast to have windfall gain in S. Korea-Japan trade war: economist2019/7/10 18:52SEOUL, AJU - China will have a windfall gain in electric and electronics industries if Seoul and Tokyo lock their horns in an uncompromisable trade war that would cause much more damage to South Korean companies, an economist said, calling for a diplomatic solution.
-
President Moon urges business leaders to get ready for prolonged row with Japan2019/7/10 15:46SEOUL, AJU - President Moon Jae-in chaired a rare session with business leaders to pool their wisdom together in riding out “an unprecedented emergency situation,” warning that South Korea may have to get ready for all possibilities such as a prolonged row with Japan.
-
President Moon warns of unspecified countermeasures against Japan’s trade restrictions2019/7/8 20:06SEOUL, AJU - South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned of unspecified countermeasures, saying Japan’s restrictions on exports of high-tech chemicals used in the production of microchips and displays could pose a threat to the world’s “supply chain.”
-
Top economic official warns of stern measures against Japan’s export restrictions2019/7/4 17:19SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s top economic official warned of stern measures under domestic and international laws as Japan shrugged off concerns about a price hike and a trade conflict to go ahead with restrictions on exports of high-tech chemicals used in the production of microchips and displays.
-
S. Korea pledges massive investment to narrow technology gap with Japan2019/7/4 10:09SEOUL, AJU - Japan’s unexpected move to restrict the shipment of key materials used to produce chips and displays backfired as South Korea took it as an opportunity to reduce the technological gap with a massive investment in the development of related technologies and equipment.
-
Hyundai develops new eco-friendly and fuel efficient engine technology2019/7/3 15:22SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s Hyundai auto group has developed a new eco-friendly and fuel-efficient engine technology which controls the opening and closing of valves according to driving conditions. The group claims its variable valve technology is “industry-first.”
-
Indonesia’s Pertamina signs $1.5 bln framework agreement with Korea Eximbank2019/7/2 18:39SEOUL, AJU - The Export-Import Bank of Korea, an official export credit agency, signed a $1.5 billion framework agreement with Pertamina, an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation.
-
S. Korea vows to bring Japan’s export restrictions to WTO2019/7/2 9:04SEOUL, AJU - South Korea vowed to file a complaint to the World Trade Organization in protest at Japan’s tightened restrictions on exports of key materials used to produce chips and displays, condemning it as economic retaliation caused by a legal dispute over wartime forced labor.
-
S. Korean shipyards in race to win orders for Russia’s ice-breaking LNG carriers2019/7/1 10:37SEOUL, AJU - South Korean shipbuilders are in a race to win orders for ice-breaking ships which would transport liquefied natural gas under Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, despite business risks caused by Russia’s proposal that construction should be done in its territory.
-
Hyundai Motor forges strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco2019/6/27 10:00SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s Hyundai auto group forged a strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, to cooperate in fuel-cell vehicles and carbon fiber materials.
-
Samsung C&T wins order to build Vietnam’s first LNG terminal2019/6/25 18:35SEOUL, AJU - A consortium led by Samsung C&T, a Samsung Group unit involved in trade, investment and construction, has secured a contract to build Vietnam’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the southern port of Thi Vai.
-
Seoul citizens test 5G-based autonomous bus on urban road2019/6/25 6:51
-
Delta gives helping hand to new chairman of scandal-stricken Hanjin Group2019/6/24 10:40SEOUL, AJU - The inexperienced new chairman of South Korea’s scandal-stricken Hanjin Group won a powerful backer to fend off a hostile takeover bid after Delta Air Lines, a major American airline headquartered in Atlanta, game a helping hand by purchasing friendly shares in the group’s virtual holding company which controls Korean Air.
-
Kia Motors’ strategic compact SUV ’Seltos’ makes debut in India2019/6/21 10:21SEOUL, AJU - Seltos, a new compact sport utility vehicle designed by South Korea’s Kia Motors, made its debut for the first time in the world in an event in India. The strategic model targeting the millennial generation will be released in South Korea in July.
-
Car parts subsidiary Myoung Shin agrees to take over GM plant in Gunsan2019/6/20 12:36SEOUL, AJU - Myoung Shin, a subsidiary of MS Autotech which produces car parts for South Korea’s Hyundai auto group, signed a deal to take over an idle plant shut down by U.S. carmaker General Motors as part of global restructuring.
-
S. Korea to develop precision map on highways this year for self-driving vehicles2019/6/20 10:45SEOUL, AJU - As part of a national task to speed up the commercialization of 5G technologies, South Korea will develop a precision map on highways nationwide in the second half of the year. The map contains three-dimensional space information, which is essential for self-driving cars to locate themselves and recognize road and traffic regulations.
-
Hyundai makes strategic investment in American self-driving tech company2019/6/14 10:31SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s Hyundai auto group made a strategic investment into Aurora Innovation, an American autonomous vehicle technology company, to put robot taxis into test operation by 2021 in smart cities by using NEXO, a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle.
-
SK group unit acquires top producer of copper foil for lithium-ion batteries2019/6/13 13:10SEOUL, AJU - SKC, a leading polyester film and chemical material manufacturer in South Korea, signed a deal to acquire KCF Technologies (KCFT), a leading producer of copper foil for lithium-ion batteries.
-
Chinese auto group Geely agrees to set up battery joint venture with LG Chem2019/6/13 13:05SEOUL, AJU - Geely, an aggressive investor in the electric vehicle market, has agreed with LG Chem, a major battery maker in South Korea, to set up a joint venture for batteries that would be used by electric vehicles produced by the Chinese auto group.
-
Nokia partners with S. Korean company to secure commercial 5G deals2019/6/12 10:53SEOUL, AJU - For commercial deals in countries seeking to establish 5G mobile networks, Nokia, a Finnish telecom equipment maker, forged a strategic partnership with KMW, a South Korean company specializing in products used in mobile telecom base stations.
-
LG to release budget phone with triple-lens camera in India2019/6/10 16:46SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics will release a budget smartphone model with a triple-lens rear camera in India this month to target consumers who want affordable smartphones with decent features.
-
S. Korea-Japan joint company agrees to build polyurethane product base in St. Petersburg2019/6/10 16:41SEOUL , AJU - MCNS, a joint venture between South Korean and Japanese chemical companies, has agreed to build a production base for customer-tailored polyurethane products in Saint. Petersburg, a Russian port city on the Baltic Sea.
-
Samsung forges partnership with AMD to develop graphics products for mobile devices2019/6/4 12:30SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics forged a strategic partnership with AMD to license the American semiconductor company’s graphics IP (intellectual property) for the development of new graphics technologies and solutions for mobile devices including smartphones. Samsung will pay AMD technology license fees and royalties.
-
Huawei opens 5G lab to support partner companies and promote presence in S. Korea2019/5/31 10:13SEOUL, AJU - Without great fanfare, Chinese tech giant Huawei opened a 5G technology lab in South Korea to support partner companies and promote its presence in a country which has moved aggressively to establish a nationwide 5G network for the first time in the world.
-
Hyundai Motor agrees to open mobility lab in Russian high-tech center2019/5/31 10:08SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor has signed a partnership with the Skolkovo Innovation Center, a Russian Silicon Valley, to create a startup that would develop a car-sharing platform. A Hyundai mobility lab will be set up in the high-tech business area in Moscow.
-
Hyundai Glovis forges logistics partnership with China’s Changjiu Group2019/5/29 14:51SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Glovis, a logistics arm of South Korea’s Hyundai auto group, forged a strategic partnership with China’s Changjiu Group to find new business opportunities and expand cooperation in local and global logistics businesses.
-
Huawei’s independent OS ’Hongmeng’ applies for trademark in S. Korea2019/5/29 9:53SEOUL, AJU - Chinese telecom giant Huawei has registered a trademark for its homegrown operating system (OS) “Hongmeng” in South Korea. The application awaits screening by South Korea’s patent and intellectual property office.
-
Samsung SDS to make strategic investment in Vietnamese IT service company2019/5/28 9:37SEOUL, AJU - Samsung SDS, the information technology wing of South Korea’s Samsung Group, will make a strategic investment in CMC, a Vietnamese IT service company, to seek synergy in the fields of smart factory, cloud and cyber security in the Asian manufacturing hub.
-
KT partners with digital security firm Gemalto to cooperate in connected car businesses2019/5/22 10:00SEOUL, AJU - KT, South Korea’s largest telecom company, has partnered with Gemalto, a global telecommunication module maker, to share technologies and to cooperate in connected car businesses in the global market.
-
LG U+ takes cautious stance over U.S. move to restrict exports to Huawei2019/5/20 12:35SEOUL, AJU - New US measures that restrict exports to Huawei will not disrupt the establishment of a nationwide 5G network by LG U+, but the South Korean mobile carrier is taking a cautious approach to avoid becoming an innocent scapegoat in a trade row between Washington and Beijing.
-
SK Telecom agrees to buy 6.1% stake in Vietnam’s Vingroup for $1 bln2019/5/16 18:20SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate SK Group agreed to buy a 6.1 percent stake worth $1 billion in Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate, Vingroup JSC, to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian nation, which has emerged as a key destination for South Korean business investments.
-
LG Chem selected to provide batteries for Volvo’s new electric vehicles2019/5/16 10:20SEOUL, AJU - LG Chem has been selected as a long-term supplier of lithium-ion batteries for new electric vehicles to be produced by Sweden’s Volvo auto group. Volvo said it is part of a 10-year dual deal which also involves Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) of China.
-
Hyundai partners with Croatia’s Rimac to upgrade high-performance and fuel cell vehicle technologies2019/5/14 18:09SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s Hyundai auto group made a strategic investment in Rimac Automobili, a technology powerhouse based in Croatia, to develop prototypes for an electric sports concept car and a high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle.
-
S. Korea’s largest cruise ship terminal opens amid lingering concerns about lack of interest2019/4/26 17:21SEOUL, AJU - With much hope to attract more foreign tourists, South Korea opened its largest cruise ship terminal in Songdo, an international business district built on reclaimed land in the eastern port city of Incheon. It is capable of accommodating the world’s largest cruise ship with a capacity of 225,000 tons.
-
CJ Cheil Jedang beefs up production of nucleic acid in China2019/4/25 10:03SEOUL, AJU - CJ Cheil Jedang, a key subsidiary of South Korea’s food and entertainment conglomerate CJ Group, is expanding its nucleic acid production facility in China to meet growing demands. The company runs two plants in China and one in Indonesia to solidify its status as the world’s largest nucleic acid producer.
-
Samsung reveals $116 bln investment to become global leader in logic chip production2019/4/24 16:04SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics revealed a massive investment worth $116 billion by 2030 to strengthen its competitiveness in System LSI and Foundry businesses, saying it aims to become the world leader in not only memory semiconductors but also logic chips.
-
Chinese tech giant Huawei to open first 5G technology lab in S. Korea2019/4/22 14:44SEOUL, AJU - Chinese tech giant Huawei will open a 5G technology lab in South Korea in an apparent bid to collect data in a country which has moved aggressively to establish a nationwide 5G network for the first time in the world.
-
Ex-Nissan executive named Hyundai Motor’s global chief operating officer2019/4/19 11:46SEOUL, AJU - Jose Munoz, a former Nissan Motor executive, has joined Hyundai Motor as global chief operating officer in charge of North America as the South Korean car company strives to seek a turnaround in its poor performance at the most important market.
-
LG Electronics partners with CJ’s franchise restaurant wing to develop food robots2019/4/18 12:46SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics has forged a partnership with CJ Foodville, the franchise restaurant wing of South Korean entertainment and food conglomerate CJ, to develop a lineup of food robots that would help workers and reduce their workload at restaurants like Flippy, a patty-flipping robot used by an American burger chain.
-
Mobility platform operator SoCar agrees to use Tesla’s Model S for car-sharing service2019/4/18 12:45SEOUL, AJU - SoCar, the mobility service platform operator which provides a car-sharing service similar to rent-a-car for short-distance clients in South Korea, agreed to use Tesla’s Model S for a service model and acquired a domestic startup known for advanced positional tracking technology.
-
Kumho group offers to sell off Asiana Airlines in revised self-rescue scheme2019/4/16 11:06SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s troubled Kumho Asiana Group offered to sell Asiana Airlines in a revised self-rescue scheme aimed at receiving an emergency bailout. Creditors led by Korea Development Bank (KDB), a state policy bank, convened a quick meeting on whether to accept the proposed sale of the country’s second-largest flag carrier.
-
Samsung SDS partners with Indian IT firm to upgrade blockchain platform2019/4/15 14:46SEOUL, AJU - Samsung SDS, an information technology wing of South Korea’s Samsung group, joined hands with Tech Mahindra, an Indian IT giant, to find a global business opportunity for a blockchain security platform called Nexledger and work jointly on upgrading related technology.
-
Hyundai Motor agrees to set up hydrogen joint venture with Swiss firm H2E2019/4/15 14:41SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor agreed to set up a joint venture with Swiss hydrogen company H2 Energy and provide 1,600 fuel-cell electric trucks for seven years by 2025, making its inroad into Europe with hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles.
-
U.S. reluctant to extend sanctions waiver on Iranian oil for S. Korea2019/4/15 11:07SEOUL, AJU - South Korea is locked in tough negotiations to extend a sanctions waiver on imports of Iranian ultralight oil. In November last year, South Korea was granted a temporary waiver after agreeing to significantly reduce its purchases, but the waiver ends on May 3.
-
Indonesia signs $1.02 bln deal to buy three more 1,400-ton S. Korean subs2019/4/12 18:39SEOUL, AJU - Indonesia agreed to buy three more 1,400-ton submarines from South Korea in a $1.02 billion deal. It was the second submarine contract between the two countries which have maintained close military ties with Indonesian engineers involved in defense projects in South Korea.
-
Hyundai shipbuilding group to develop technology for next-generation direct current distribution2019/4/12 13:27SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s Hyundai shipbuilding group partnered with a state-financed research body to develop a next-generation direct current distribution method which is creating a new global market due to growing demands for new and renewable energy.
-
LG Chem issues $1.56 billion in green bond for investment in battery2019/4/9 18:19SEOUL, AJU - LG Chem, a leading battery producer in South Korea, has issued bonds worth $1.56 billion that will be used for an investment to meet growing orders for electric vehicle batteries. It was the biggest green bond to be issued by a South Korean company.
-
China’s Anbang agrees to sell two S. Korean asset management subsidiaries to Woori Financial2019/4/8 18:28SEOUL, AJU - Woori Financial agreed to acquire two mid-sized investment management companies in the first acquisition of non-banking units since Woori Bank, a state-controlled lender bailed out with taxpayer’s money during a financial crisis decades ago, was turned into a holding company in January.
-
S. Korea claims to be world’s first 5G mobile service provider ahead of Verizon2019/4/4 13:56SEOUL, AJU - In an event prepared hastily one hour before midnight, South Korean mobile carriers handed out 5G smartphones to selected customers including former Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna and two members of EXO, a leading K-pop band, claiming they’ve become the world’s first provider of next-generation mobile services.
-
Food delivery company Yogiyo launches new service to increase market share2019/3/28 14:47SEOUL, AJU - Delivery Hero, a Berlin-based global food delivery chain, will introduce a new service to boost its presence in South Korea’s saturated market to counter an aggressive push by its home-grown competitor who has used social media channels to broaden a network of customers.
-
SK group’s holding company invests $150 mln in U.S. shale gas business2019/3/28 12:16SEOUL, AJU - The holding company of South Korea’s SK Group agreed to invest $150 million in Blue Racer Midstream, LLC, an American natural gas gathering and processing company, to increase its clout in the growing U.S. shale energy market.
-
Hynix wins quick state approval for construction of world’s largest semiconductor cluster2019/3/27 18:36SEOUL, AJU - SK hynix won quick state approval for the proposed use of land to build the world’s largest semiconductor cluster that would become a base for the production of next-generation microchips and the convergence of new technologies.
-
Biosimilar firm Celltrion plans to set up China joint venture in first half2019/3/27 10:58SEOUL AJU - As part of its business strategy to become a leading player in the global market through active expansion, South Korea’s top biosimilar firm Celltrion unveiled plans to set up a joint venture in China in the first half of this year with an initial investment of 500 billion won ($441 million).
-
LS Cable wins $50 mln order to supply cables for Vietnam solar power project2019/3/26 10:19SEOUL AJU - The Vietnam unit of LS Cable & System Asia, an electric cable manufacturer in South Korea, won a $50 million deal to provide cables for solar power plants to be built by the Hoanh Son Group which specializes in transport, construction and infrastructure.
-
Lotte Chemical hits at additional investment in Pakistan2019/3/25 14:36SEOUL AJU - A top executive of Lotte Chemical, a unit of South Korea’s fifth-largest conglomerate, hinted at making an additional investment in Pakistan, citing its strategic importance and growth potential that are high enough to offset many risk factors such as a great tax burden.
-
S. Korea embarrassed by N. Korea’s sudden withdrawal from liaison office2019/3/25 10:55SEOUL AJU - In a sudden and unexplained move, North Korea withdrew from an inter-Korean liaison office on an order from above as denuclearization talks were in a deadlock following a failed summit between U.S. and North Korean leaders in Vietnam in February.
-
S. Korea’s LegoChem agrees to transfer anti-cancer technology to Takeda Oncology2019/3/25 10:48SEOUL AJU - LegoChem Biosciences (LCB) a biopharmaceutical company in South Korea, agreed to transfer its original technology to a subsidiary of Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical for the development of immunological anti-cancer candidates.
-
Ground broken for confectionary maker Orion’s first snack factory in India2019/3/22 10:46SEOUL, AJU - The construction of South Korean confectionary maker Orion’s joint venture factory in India began to produce the localized version of Orion snacks such as Choco Pie, a chocolate covered snack cake with marshmallow filling which has been popular in China, Vietnam and Russia.
-
Kia Motors transforms auto plant in China to produce electric vehicles2019/3/20 17:29SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s second-largest automaker Kia Motors will stop the production of its models at the joint-venture plant in Yancheng to transform it into an electric vehicle plant to be run by its Chinese partner. The switch followed operating losses for a second consecutive year.
-
Hyundai auto group makes $300 mln investment in India’s ride-hailing platform Ola2019/3/20 9:48SEOUL, AJU – South Korea’s Hyundai auto group made a $300 million strategic investment in India’s top ride-hailing platform, Ola, in the latest of its investments in promising foreign startups to develop innovative mobility services that would combine future technologies such as autonomous navigation and artificial intelligence.
-
SK Telecom applies advanced quantum security solution to 5G network at home2019/3/19 13:18SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s top mobile carrier SK Telecom will apply an advanced security solution, based on its convergence technology of quantum cryptography, to 5G mobile networks at home following its successful test through cooperation with Deutsche Telekom AG, the largest telecom provider in Europe
-
Top regulator remains neutral over proxy wary between Hyundai and hedge fund2019/3/18 13:37SEOUL, AJU - The head of South Korea’s anti-trust watchdog took a neutral attitude over a proxy war launched by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management against the country’s top Hyundai auto group, which has changed its corporate culture to accelerate the transfer of leadership from group patriarch Chung Mong-koo to his only son.
-
Sino-S. Korean consortium secures $420 mln railway deal in UAE2019/3/14 13:21SEOUL, AJU - A consortium of South Korean and Chinese companies secured a $420 million order to build a 139-kilometer-long railway in the United Arab Emirates. SK E&C owns 42.5 percent of the consortium with China State Construction Engineering Corp.
-
Hyundai Mobis invests in Chinese startup for connected car technologies2019/3/14 10:33SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Mobis, a part-making unit of the Hyundai auto group, made a strategic investment in Beijing Deep Glint Technology, a Chinese startup known for face recognition technology, to develop connected car technologies such as motion recognition and pattern analysis using deep learning.
-
Incheon port to open regional office in Vietnam for business cooperation2019/3/12 10:07SEOUL, AJU - The operator of a major port west of Seoul will open a regional office this month in Vietnam, which has been selected as a target country for cooperation in the fields of distribution, logistics, coastal transportation and the development of new ports.
-
Rollout of 5G mobile services for smartphone users faces delays2019/3/8 17:05SEOUL, AJU - The launch of 5G mobile services for South Korean smartphone users this month will be delayed for technical reasons and a dispute between policymakers and mobile carriers over the monthly cost of data plans. Government officials were still confident of South Korea becoming the world’s first to commercialize 5G services.
-
LG Chem’s corporate bond issuance gets good response from investors2019/3/8 10:56SEOUL, AJU - LG Chem, a leading battery producer in South Korea, will double the planned issuance of corporate bonds to one trillion won ($886 million) to expand production, saying advance subscription from investors was far higher than expected.
-
LG Electronics to start selling rollable OLED TVs in second half2019/3/7 12:48SEOUL, AJU - The world’s first rollable OLED television, showcased by LG Electronics at a consumer electronics show in Las Vegas in early January, will be available in South Korea and other big foreign markets in the second half of this year, along with 8K models.
-
Samsung SDS makes strategic investment in Israeli serverless computing platform2019/3/6 10:54SEOUL, AJU - Samsung SDS, the IT services arm of South Korea’s largest Samsung conglomerate, has made a strategic investment in
-
POSCO ICT and Hyundai Robotics team up for smart factory consortium2019/3/6 10:54SEOUL, AJU - POSCO ICT, an IT and engineering wing of South Korea’s top steelmaker, teamed up with Hyundai Robotics, a top industrial robot maker, to form a consortium targeting the rapidly growing smart factory market.
-
S. Korea achieves national goal of over $30,000 in average income2019/3/5 11:19SEOUL, AJU - South Korea has finally accomplished the long-standing goal of more than $30,000 in average income, but there was no fanfare to celebrate its wonderful achievement mainly due to sluggish activities especially in the stagnant construction sector.
-
Hyundai forms consortium to standardize hydrogen charging tech for commercial vehicles2019/3/4 13:55SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor will establish an international consortium with Japan’s Toyota and four other companies to accelerate the distribution of hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial vehicles and standardize parts for high-pressure fuel charging containers.
-
President Moon vows to step up deal broker role in denuclearization talks2019/3/1 17:18SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in refused to define incomplete denuclearization talks in Vietnam as diplomatic failure, vowing to step up his role as a deal broker so that U.S. and North Korean leaders would reach a higher level of agreement.
-
KT signs technology cooperation deal with Saudi telecom company2019/2/27 18:19BARCELONA, AJU - South Korea’s top telecom company, KT, agreed with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to cooperate in improving fixed-line and mobile communication infrastructure in the Middle East country and develop new technologies.
-
Hyundai unit wins $748 mln deal to provide engines to Chinese company2019/2/26 10:13SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Wia, a parts-making unit of South Korea’s Hyundai auto group, has secured a $748 million deal to sell gasoline engines for China’s GAC Changfeng Motor. It became the first South Korean auto parts maker to provide engines to a foreign company.
-
Trumps emphasizes N. Korea’s potential for growth ahead of summit2019/2/25 13:20SEOUL AJU - U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized North Korea’s potential for rapid economic growth as leader Kim Jong-un is on his way to Vietnam for a second summit to seek progress in the stalled process of denuclearizing the isolated country in return for economic and political benefits.
-
S. Korea and India agree to step up cooperation in military and space sectors2019/2/22 17:21SEOUL, AJU - South Korean and Indian leaders agreed to push for joint lunar exploration and upgrade their strategic partnership in defense and space industries. South Korea, a newcomer in the space industry, has tried to find a new partner for technical cooperation.
-
Daewoo workers vote to strike against acquisition by Hyundai shipyard2019/2/20 10:12SEOUL, AJU - The labor union of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) warned of a strike after workers voted against a deal to create a mega shipbuilder through the merger of South Korea’s largest and second largest shipyards.
-
Renault’s electric vehicles to use self-driving technology developed in S. Korea2019/2/19 16:03SEOUL, AJU - France and South Korea will consider applying co-developed self-driving technology based on entry-level sensors to the mass production of Renault S.A.’s electric vehicles, according to the South’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-
Philippine banks agree to reschedule debt of Hanjin shipyard in Subic2019/2/15 13:29SEOUL, AJU - Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction secured approval from Philippine banks to reschedule the debt of its affiliate in Subic, two days after the mid-sized South Korean shipbuilder reported capital impairment.
-
Lotte pledges aggressive investment in Vietnam and Southeast Asia2019/2/14 14:50SEOUL -- Lotte, South Korea’s fifth-largest conglomerate, will make its foray aggressively into Southeast Asia this year, trying to find new momentum after an upcoming summit between U.S. and North Korean leaders in Vietnam, a top group executive said.
-
Hanjin unveils roadmap to improve transparency and corporate governance2019/2/14 10:12SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s troubled Hanjin Group came up with a roadmap for transparent management in response to consistent pressure from shareholders to solve its ownership crisis through an active campaign to enhance corporate governance and jettison non-core assets.
-
Hyundai put first hydrogen fuel cell generator into operation2019/2/13 14:31SEOUL AJU - South Korea’s Hyundai auto group commercialized a hydrogen generation system that powers buildings with automobile fuel cell modules. The system was put into operation at the group’s fuel cell plant as a backup generator.
-
Hyundai shipyard agrees to acquire controlling stake in Daewoo shipyard2019/2/1 9:49SEOUL, AJU - In a deal to create an unrivaled player in the global market, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the world’s largest shipbuilder, agreed to acquire a controlling stake in its domestic rival, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).
-
Samsung predicts gradual rebound in microchip business2019/1/31 20:04SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics posted a 30.7 percent on-year drop in net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018, ending its record-setting performance driven by a wave of robust growth in the microchip business. This year’s business prospects are not so bright, but the company predicts a gradual pickup in microchip sales.
-
SK Telecom and Singapore’s Grab agree to establish joint venture2019/1/30 15:16SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s top mobile carrier SK Telecom partnered with Grab, a ride-hailing and logistics service provider in Singapore, to set up a joint venture that would develop various location-based services targeting Southeast Asian countries.
-
Samsung releases budget Galaxy smartphones in India targeting tech-savvy millennials2019/1/29 18:04SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics released two budget smartphone models that target young, tech-savvy millennials in India and compete with rival budget phones from China’s Xiaomi.
-
Qatar willing to place order for construction of 60 LNG carriers in S. Korea2019/1/29 11:17SEOUL, AJU - Qatar, a major producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), expressed its willingness to place multiple orders for the construction of about 60 LNG carriers at South Korean shipyards, during a summit between the leaders of the two countries, the presidential office said.
-
Samsung to replace plastic packaging with eco-friendly materials2019/1/28 14:33SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics joined a global campaign to reduce plastic waste by replacing the plastic packaging of devices and home appliances this year with environmentally sustainable materials such as recycled paper and degradable plastics.
-
Hyundai Motor set ups sales joint venture with Vietnamese partner2019/1/24 13:09SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s Hyundai auto group agreed with its Vietnamese partner, Thanh Cong Group, to set up a sales joint venture and boost production in one of Southeast Asia’s fast-growing auto markets.
-
GS Caltex partners with LG to use gas stations for mobility service2019/1/22 15:16SEOUL , AJU - GS Caltex, a major domestic refiner in South Korea, joined hands with LG Electronics to turn a vast network of gas stations into an integrated energy-mobility base capable of providing extra services such as electric car charging and maintenance.
-
S. Korean battery industry lags behind China and Japan in global competitiveness: survey2019/1/18 11:31SEOUL, AJU - The global competitiveness of South Korean battery makers for electric vehicles fell behind China and Japan due to growing competition that has undercut profitability, according to a survey published by a private research institute.
-
President Moon unveils new energy roadmap for ’hydrogen economy’2019/1/17 17:27SEOUL, AJU - With active support from President Moon Jae-in, South Korea unveiled a fresh roadmap to secure its firm leadership in the global market for hydrogen fuels cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) by producing 6.2 million units for domestic consumption and exports by 2040.
-
LG Chem discloses new investment plan to boost production in China2019/1/10 10:41SEOUL, AJU - LG Chem, a leading South Korean battery producer, will make a fresh investment of 1.2 trillion won ($1.07 billion) in its plants in China to increase the production of pouch batteries and cylindrical batteries for light electric vehicles, electric tools and wireless cleaners.
-
LG Electronics partners with Silicon Valley startup Landing AI at CES2019/1/9 14:12LAS VEGAS, AJU - In an effort to step up the development of artificial intelligence technology, South Korea’s LG Electronics established a strategic partnership with Landing AI, a Silicon Valley startup run by Andrew Ng, an expert in voice recognition technology.
-
Hyundai aims to have 10 mln active connectivity users in three years2019/1/8 15:18LAS VEGAS, AJU - South Korea’s Hyundai auto group presented a new mobility roadmap to have ten million active connectivity users globally and apply connected car technology to all vehicle segments in 2022. The group aims to provide a curated future lifestyle to customers in a society where all aspects of life are connected to mobility for a true car-to-life experience.
-
China’s BAIC ready to make foray into S. Korean EV market2019/1/7 16:31SEOUL, AJU - BAIC is ready to make its foray into South Korea, starting with an electric bus, about 27 months after the Chinese auto group opened its branch in a market dominated by Hyundai Motor which has strived to develop and spread fuel cell technology at home and abroad.
-
S. Korean firms not positive about global petrochemical business2018/12/21 16:04SEOUL, AJU - Thanks to a global economic recovery that boosted the demand of both oil products and ethylene, South Korea’s petrochemical industry has enjoyed a boom called "Super Cycle" that played a key role in economic growth and exports.
-
Baedal Minjok gets foreign capital for new food delivery service in Vietnam2018/12/21 10:37SEOUL, Aju - The operator of South Korea’s top food delivery service Baedal Minjok secured $320 million in fresh foreign capital that would accelerate the development of autonomous mobile robots and a new delivery service abroad. The fintech company plans to launch a delivery app service in Vietnam in the first half of next year.
-
SKT and other companies launch 5G smart factory alliance2018/12/20 17:51SEOUL, Aju - In a state-sponsored project to speed up the establishment of smart factories, SK Telecom (SKT) joined hands with 18 other companies and organizations to launch an alliance aimed at creating a compatible and universal solution for smart factories by unifying segmented technologies and standards.
-
LG U+ shows trust for 5G equipment provided by China’s Huawei2018/12/19 16:43SEOUL, Aju -LG U+, a mobile carrier involved in the establishment of South Korea’s 5G mobile network, showed trust for the security of Huawei’s 5G equipment, which has been banned in the United States and some other countries over unverifiable accusations that the Chinese company has "back doors" embedded in its network and devices.
-
S. Korean postal service partners with DHL to share know-hows of electric delivery car operation2018/12/17 19:18SEOUL, AJU - In an effort to improve the working quality of exhausted postmen, South Korea’s postal service forged a partnership with German postal service Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL) to share the know-how of developing and operating electric delivery vehicles and smart parcel boxes.
-
GS E&C wins construction deal in Myanmar’s old capital city2018/12/14 17:18SEOUL, AJU - GS E&C, a builder in South Korea, won a construction deal in Myanmar’s old capital city, Yangon. The project would be financed by the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), which promotes economic cooperation between South Korea and developing countries.
-
Vietnam regards S. Korea as crucial trading partner in new global order: forum2018/12/14 9:07SEOUL, AJU - Vietnam regards South Korea as a crucial trading partner as the Southeast Asian country accelerates reform and opening to join the global free trade order and becomes a strategically important place for foreign companies seeking to expand their presence in Southeast Asia, said a prominent Vietnamese businessman-politician said.
-
Samsung decides to shut down one smartphone factory in China2018/12/13 9:57SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics has decided to shut down a smartphone factory in Tianjin, China at the end of this month, reflecting poor sales in Asia’s largest economy. The world’s largest smartphone maker said Wednesday its decision has been conveyed to employees.
-
Hyundai shipyard wins Japanese order to provide ballast water treatment systems2018/12/12 9:58SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the world’s largest shipbuilder, won an order from Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding to provide its HiBallast system which can filter and sterilize ballast seawater through electrolysis.
-
Hyundai builds new fuel cell plant to produce 500,000 FCEVs in 20302018/12/11 17:29
-
Posco Daewoo unveils fresh investment to drill in Myanmar gas field2018/12/11 11:41SEOUL, AJU – Posco Daewoo, a trading company affiliated with South Koren steel giant Posco, unveiled a fresh investment worth 105.3 billion won ($93.6 million) for offshore exploration near its natural gas production base in Myanmar. Drilling will begin in the first quarter of 2020.
-
Shinsegae’s E-mart to acquire U.S. food retailing company GFH2018/12/7 17:03SEOUL, AJU -Through the increase of capital in its American subsidiary, E-mart, the hypermarket wing of South Korea’s retail conglomerate Shinsegae, will acquire Good Food Holdings (GFH), a U.S. food retailing company.
-
Samsung carries out data connection of 5G smartphone test device2018/12/7 9:47SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics has cooperated with two U.S. companies, Qualcomm Technologies and Verizon, to carry out a successful joint test of 5G New Radio (NR) data connection by using a test phone, opening the way for the commercial service of 5G smartphones.
-
SK to invest $238 million into Chinese battery parts maker Wason2018/11/27 19:06SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate SK Group will make a strategic investment in China’s Wason as part of its focused investment in batteries for electric cars. The South Korean company would become the second largest shareholder of the copper foil anode maker.
-
Samsung partners with music service to release AI-based curation service2018/11/27 10:50SEOUL, AJU -South Korean music service company, Bugs Music, joined hands with Samsung Electronics to strengthen its service using artificial intelligence. The online music company provides smart music curating services and allows users to control its online music player with AI assistant speakers.
-
SK Telecom and Samsung join hands to develop 5G technologies2018/11/21 13:42SEOUL, AJU - South Korea’s top mobile carrier SK Telecom teamed up with Samsung Electronics to develop technologies which are needed to provide stable 5G-based services such as the transmission of ultra-high-definition video files, augmented reality and autonomous driving.
-
KakaoPay and Alipay to launch cross-border payment service first in Japan2018/11/20 10:04SEOUL, AJU - KakaoPay, a digital payment wing of South Korea’s largest web service operator Kakao, will join hands with China’s biggest digital payment service Alipay to release a “global cross-border payment system” in the first quarter of next year in Japan.
-
Posco forms consortium with Mitsubishi to win power plant deal in Malaysia2018/11/19 18:00SEOUL, AJU - Posco E&C, a construction arm of South Korea’s top steelmaker, has been selected as a preferred bidder for the construction of a 1,200-megawatt combined power plant in the Malaysian island of Pulau Indah.
SK Telecom partners with Microsoft to co-develop innovative services using 5G and cloud
2019/5/14 9:53
SEOUL, AJU - SK Telecom, South Korea’s top mobile carrier, forged a comprehensive strategic partnership with Microsoft to develop new “game-changing” services and products by converging 5G, artificial intelligence, and other innovative technologies such as cloud computing and internet of things.