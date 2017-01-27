Agriculture
Japan’s Topcon to help Thailand promote smart agriculture, increase productivity2019/10/18 17:58
Marubeni injects capital into Singapore agri-venture MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent2019/10/9 14:54
CORRECT: Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand2019/10/8 10:47TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. has joined a Chinese partner to raise strawberries and tomatoes indoors and meet a growing demand for fresh produce in the world’s second largest economy.
Kubota’s Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 20242019/8/29 14:53
Japan’s Sumitomo under fire over labor dispute in Philippines2019/6/19 8:28
U.S. urges Japan to cut tariffs for farm goods2019/5/13 12:07
Japanese egg producer Ise enters Vietnam market, eyes mega farm2019/4/12 16:01
80% of young eels farmed in Japan may have been smuggled from Taiwan2019/3/26 10:16
Japan’s Oshima to produce rice-drying machines in Myanmar2019/2/8 11:55
Japan persimmons to go on sale in Australia for 1st time2018/11/22 10:11
5th typhoon anniversary in Philippines apt time to boost preparedness2018/11/07 10:59
Japan to revise 70-yr-old fishery system to allow in newcomers2018/11/06 17:20
Japan promoting "wagyu" beef in Malaysia2018/3/19 12:53KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan is promoting "wagyu" beef in Malaysia, with a meat export promotion body holding a seminar to boost its recognition following the recent lifting of an import ban on Japanese beef in the Southeast Asian country.
Japanese "wagyu" beef debuts in Indonesia2017/11/16 13:49JAKARTA, NNA - An Indonesian meat distributor is importing Japanese "wagyu" beef, long banned in the Southeast Asian country, in cooperation with the Japan External Trade Organization to test the local market dominated by the same breed from Australia.
Japan Farmers Market opens at Singapore airport to promote exports2017/10/3 13:23SINGAPORE, NNA - Various Japanese food products are on sale at the newly opened Premium Japan Farmers Market at Singapore's Changi Airport for local consumers and globe-trotting travelers in a bid to promote exports.
Port city in northern Japan promoting seafood exports to Malaysia2017/9/20 12:28SELANGOR, Malaysia, NNA - A port city in eastern Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, is promoting its seafood products in Malaysia as part of efforts to expand exports to Southeast Asia on the back of a surge in tourists from the region.
Japanese city promotes melon in H.K. via bakery chain2017/7/28 14:58HONG KONG, NNA - The central Japanese city of Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, has teamed up with a bakery and confectionary chain in Hong Kong to promote a prime melon to bolster exports of the locally produced fruit.
Japanese firm tapping Cambodia's organic food sector2017/6/6 13:52PHNOM PENH, NNA - A Japanese company is tapping Cambodia's burgeoning organic food sector as local consumers with rising incomes look for safer and higher-quality products, but a lack of labeling regulations stands in its way.
Myanmar, Japanese companies to farm eels for export2017/1/27 12:20YANGON, NNA - Myanmar is set to increase its exports of farmed eels to Japan, the world's biggest consumer of the fish, under a joint venture between companies from the two countries.