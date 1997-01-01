We will inform you of the copyright of the contents on NNA’s website.

All of the materials published on our website are protected by international treaty on copyright and Japanese domestic laws.

Unauthorized use, reproduction and duplication as well as the transfer of articles are not permitted. We may seek damages against those acts as they may infringe our copyright.

You may not copy contents from NNA’s website and republish or redistribute full text articles, photographs, graphics, tables or images in any way, for example by pasting them into emails or republishing them in any media, including websites, newsletters or intranets.