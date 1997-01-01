Company Profile

NNA is a Japanese news agency providing corporate clients with Asian economic and industrial news since establishing in Hong Kong in 1989.

Now based in Tokyo, with offices in 13 countries, from Beijing and Bangkok to Singapore and New Delhi, we employ some 70 journalists with multi-language skills and in-depth knowledge of the Asian economies.

NNA delivers about 300 news articles per day to 7,000 corporate subscribers, or 60,000 business people working in various industrial sectors, financial institutions, government offices and other public organizations.

Management Philosophy

We aim to provide valuable information to help pave the way for the future development of business in Asia.

NNA’s Three Core Values

NNA offers a unique superior point of view for the following reasons:

We are locally based. We offer readers an interactive experience. We have networks across Asia.

Network