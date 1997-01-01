About NNA
Company Profile
NNA is a Japanese news agency providing corporate clients with Asian economic and industrial news since establishing in Hong Kong in 1989.
Now based in Tokyo, with offices in 13 countries, from Beijing and Bangkok to Singapore and New Delhi, we employ some 70 journalists with multi-language skills and in-depth knowledge of the Asian economies.
NNA delivers about 300 news articles per day to 7,000 corporate subscribers, or 60,000 business people working in various industrial sectors, financial institutions, government offices and other public organizations.
Management Philosophy
We aim to provide valuable information to help pave the way for the future development of business in Asia.
NNA’s Three Core Values
NNA offers a unique superior point of view for the following reasons:
- We are locally based.
- We offer readers an interactive experience.
- We have networks across Asia.
Network
-
[ Tokyo ]NNA JAPAN CO., LTD. HEAD OFFICE
- Address
- 9F, Shiodome Media Tower, 1-7-1 Higashi Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, 105-7209
- Tel
- 81-3-6218-4330
- Fax
- 81-3-6218-4337
-
[ Kitakyushu ]NNA JAPAN CO., LTD. KITAKYUSHU OFFICE
- Address
- 7F, Asia-Pacific Importmart, 3-8-1 Asano, Kokura Kita-ku, Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Japan, 802-0001
- Tel
- 81-93-513-1570
- Fax
- 81-93-513-1571
-
[ Korea ]NNA JAPAN CO., LTD. SEOUL BUREAU
- Tel
- 82-2-736-7955
- Address
- 10F, Yonhapnews bldg, 25, Yulgok-ro 2-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Korea
- Tel
- 82-2-736-7196
- Fax
- 82-2-736-7198
-
[ Shanghai ]NNA CHINA CO., LTD. SHANGHAI HEAD OFFICE
- Address
- Room 505-506, Block 6, No.968 Jinzhong Road, Shanghai, China 200335
- Tel
- 86-21-6295-5123
- Fax
- 86-21-6295-5161
-
[ Beijing ]NNA CHINA CO., LTD. BEIJING BRANCH
- Address
- Room 910, Guanghua Chang'an Building Tower 1, No.7, Jian Guo Men Nei Avenue, Beijing, China 100005
- Tel
- 86-10-6510-1060
- Fax
- 86-10-6510-1260
-
[ Guangzhou ]NNA CHINA CO., LTD. GUANGZHOU BRANCH
- Address
- Room 916, South Tower, Guangzhou World Trading Center, No.371-375, HuanShi East Road, Guangzhou, China 510095
- Tel
- 86-20-8775-5008
- Fax
- 86-20-8775-5018
-
[ Hong Kong ]NNA HONG KONG CO., LTD.
- Address
- Unit 2203, 22nd Floor, No. 88 Hing Fat Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
- Tel
- 852-2802-6303
- Fax
- 852-2512-0617
-
[ Taiwan ]NNA HONG KONG CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRANCH
- Address
- 11F, No.129, Sec.2, Zhong Shan N. Rd., Taipei, Taiwan
- Tel
- 886-2-2521-3070
- Fax
- 886-2-2521-3050
-
[ Philippines]NNA PHILIPPINES CO., INC.
- Address
- Unit 2006, 88 Corporate Center, 141 Valero Corner Sedeno Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, Philippines
- Tel
- 63-2-753-3515
- Fax
- 63-2-753-3517
-
[ Thailand ]NNA (THAILAND) CO., LTD.
- Address
- 23/61 Sorachai Building 18th Floor, Sukhumvit 63 Road, North Klongtan, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand
- Tel
- 66-2-392-0475
- Fax
- 66-2-392-0479
- Address
- Silom Complex Bldg 22nd Floor, 1st Unit, 191 Silom Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
- Tel
- 66-2-632-0149
-
[ Cambodia ]NNA JAPAN CO., LTD. PHNOM PENH BUREAU
- Address
- Room 333 The Great Duke Phnom Penh, 296 Mao Tse Toung Boulevard, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- Tel
- 855-23-424-308
- Fax
- 855-23-424-309
-
[ Vietnam ]NNA VIETNAM CO., LTD.
- Address
- D704, ITAXA Building, No.126 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Tel
- 84-28-3930-6400
- Fax
- 84-28-3930-6420
-
[ Malaysia ]NNA (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD.
- Address
- D-3-5,Megan Avenue 1, No189 Jalan Tun Razak,50400 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Tel
- 60-3-2163-6226
- Fax
- 60-3-2163-9993
-
[ Singapore ]NNA SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.
- Address
- 10 Anson Road #14-08 International Plaza,Singapore 079903
- Tel
- 65-6738-3333
- Fax
- 65-6227-2995
-
[ India ]NNA SINGAPORE PTE. LTD (INDIA LIAISON OFFICE
- Address
- 201, JMD Regent Square, MG Road, Gurgaon, Haryana 122002 India
- Tel
- 91-124-430-8322
- Fax
- 91-124-430-8323
-
[ Indonesia ]PT. NNA INDONESIA
- Address
- Setiabudi Atrium Building 2nd/FL., Suite 208,Jl.H.R. Rasuna Said, Kav. 62 Kuningan, Jakarta 12920, Indonesia
- Tel
- 62-21-520-1423
- Fax
- 62-21-520-1424