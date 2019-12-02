Vietnam News Agency
WB: Cambodia’s economy remains robust
Cambodia Economy
3 MINUTES AGO
Thai government rolls out 4.76-billion-USD stimulus
Thailand Economy
BANGKOK, VNA – The government of Thailand has rolled out further stimulus measures intended to injec...
4 DAYS AGO
Vietnam, RoK agree to bolster economic, trade, investment ties
Vietnam Economy
BUSAN, VNA – Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and his Korean counterpart Sung...
4 DAYS AGO
Thailand to launch 5G service at international airports next year
Thailand Telecom
BANGKOK, VNA - Commercial 5G wireless broadband service will be launched at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mue...
4 DAYS AGO
Ford Vietnam expands factory in Hai Duong province
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, VNA - Ford Vietnam will invest an additional 1.9 trillion VND (82 million USD) in expanding i...
5 DAYS AGO
RoK, Philippines agree to make efforts for FTA deal
Philippines Trade
HANOI, VNA - The leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Philippines agreed on November 25 to...
6 DAYS AGO
ASEAN, RoK agree to set up tech cooperation agency
Asia Economy
HANOI, VNA – Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and the Republic of Korea ...
6 DAYS AGO
Indonesia lowers 2019 credit growth target
Indonesia Financials
JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian Financial Services Authority (FSA) has revised the credit growth in 20...
6 DAYS AGO
Central bank to lower foreign ownership in payment intermediaries
Vietnam Financials
HANOI, VNS/VNA - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to lower the foreign ownership rate in the pa...
6 DAYS AGO
Indonesia calls for investment in toll highway projects
Indonesia Infrastructure
JAKARTA, VNA - The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) of Indonesia has called for in...
7 DAYS AGO
Thailand plans fresh economic measures to boost GDP growth
Thailand Economy
BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s economic ministers have agreed that fresh economic stimulus measures are v...
7 DAYS AGO
Indonesia targets 5.6 percent economic growth in 2020
Indonesia Economy
JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian government has set an economic growth target of 5.6 percent in 2020, u...
9 DAYS AGO
Deputy PM lauds Irish company’s investment in wind power
Vietnam Energy
HANOI, VNA - Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has highly appreciated Ireland-based Mainstream R...
10 DAYS AGO
China inks import contracts worth 2.5 billion USD with Indonesia
Indonesia Trade
JAKARTA, VNA - Chinese businesses have signed contracts of imports worth 35.1 trillion Rp (2.5 billi...
10 DAYS AGO
Philippine President orders suspension of rice imports
Philippines Agriculture
HANOI, VNA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a halt in rice imports after prices of...
10 DAYS AGO
Indian tech giant eyes Hung Yen
Vietnam Tech
HANOI, VNA - Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) has confirmed their intention to invest in a mega pro...
11 DAYS AGO
Isuzu Indonesia to export products to Southeast Asia next year
Indonesia Auto
JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia’s joint venture automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer, PT Isuzu As...
12 DAYS AGO
MoF to give tax incentives to automobile manufacturers, electric car imports
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, VNS/VNA - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to loo...
13 DAYS AGO
Indonesia targets to attract 13 billion USD to bauxite processing
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia, having the sixth-largest bauxite reserves in the world, sees the potential...
14 DAYS AGO
Thailand to launch tax refund app to boost tourism spending
Thailand Tourism
BANGKOK, NNT/VNA - Thai Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana has announced that the government plan...
14 DAYS AGO
ASEAN, Japan step up transport cooperation
Asia Transport
HANOI, VNA - ASEAN and Japan agreed to enhance transport cooperation towards environmental sustainab...
14 DAYS AGO
Malaysia’s economic growth slows down in Q3
Malaysia Economy
KUALA LUMPUR, VNA – Malaysia recorded a 4.4-percent expansion in its gross domestic product (GDP) in...
14 DAYS AGO
Cambodia, China to discuss feasibility of bilateral FTA
Cambodia Trade
PHNOM PENH, VNA – Cambodia and China will hold the first official consultation on the feasibility of...
14 DAYS AGO
Singapore to apply AI technology at all immigration checkpoints
Singapore Tech
SINGAPORE, VNA – Security clearance at all immigration checkpoints in Singapore will be fully automa...
17 DAYS AGO
Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in salary growth
Vietnam Economy
BANGKOK, VNA - Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in terms of salary growth with a 5.1 percent increase ex...
18 DAYS AGO
Thailand to build first floating storage regasification unit
Thailand Energy
BANGKOK , VNA - The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) is preparing to de...
18 DAYS AGO
Thailand promotes use of biofuel to support agriculture
Thailand Energy
BANGKOK, VNA - The Energy Ministry of Thailand has set a time frame to transition to gasohol E20 as ...
19 DAYS AGO