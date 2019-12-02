Vietnam News Agency

Thumb trade
WB: Cambodia’s economy remains robust

Cambodia Economy

3 MINUTES AGO

Thai government rolls out 4.76-billion-USD stimulus

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA – The government of Thailand has rolled out further stimulus measures intended to injec...

4 DAYS AGO

Vietnam, RoK agree to bolster economic, trade, investment ties

Vietnam Economy

BUSAN, VNA – Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and his Korean counterpart Sung...

4 DAYS AGO

Thailand to launch 5G service at international airports next year

Thailand Telecom

BANGKOK, VNA - Commercial 5G wireless broadband service will be launched at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mue...

4 DAYS AGO

Ford Vietnam expands factory in Hai Duong province

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, VNA - Ford Vietnam will invest an additional 1.9 trillion VND (82 million USD) in expanding i...

5 DAYS AGO

RoK, Philippines agree to make efforts for FTA deal

Philippines Trade

HANOI, VNA - The leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Philippines agreed on November 25 to...

6 DAYS AGO

ASEAN, RoK agree to set up tech cooperation agency

Asia Economy

HANOI, VNA – Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and the Republic of Korea ...

6 DAYS AGO

Indonesia lowers 2019 credit growth target

Indonesia Financials

JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian Financial Services Authority (FSA) has revised the credit growth in 20...

6 DAYS AGO

Central bank to lower foreign ownership in payment intermediaries

Vietnam Financials

HANOI, VNS/VNA - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to lower the foreign ownership rate in the pa...

6 DAYS AGO

Indonesia calls for investment in toll highway projects

Indonesia Infrastructure

JAKARTA, VNA - The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) of Indonesia has called for in...

7 DAYS AGO

Thailand plans fresh economic measures to boost GDP growth

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s economic ministers have agreed that fresh economic stimulus measures are v...

7 DAYS AGO

Indonesia targets 5.6 percent economic growth in 2020

Indonesia Economy

JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian government has set an economic growth target of 5.6 percent in 2020, u...

9 DAYS AGO

Deputy PM lauds Irish company’s investment in wind power

Vietnam Energy

HANOI, VNA - Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has highly appreciated Ireland-based Mainstream R...

10 DAYS AGO

China inks import contracts worth 2.5 billion USD with Indonesia

Indonesia Trade

JAKARTA, VNA - Chinese businesses have signed contracts of imports worth 35.1 trillion Rp (2.5 billi...

10 DAYS AGO

Philippine President orders suspension of rice imports

Philippines Agriculture

HANOI, VNA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a halt in rice imports after prices of...

10 DAYS AGO

Indian tech giant eyes Hung Yen

Vietnam Tech

HANOI, VNA - Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) has confirmed their intention to invest in a mega pro...

11 DAYS AGO

Isuzu Indonesia to export products to Southeast Asia next year

Indonesia Auto

JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia’s joint venture automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer, PT Isuzu As...

12 DAYS AGO

MoF to give tax incentives to automobile manufacturers, electric car imports

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, VNS/VNA - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to loo...

13 DAYS AGO

Indonesia targets to attract 13 billion USD to bauxite processing

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia, having the sixth-largest bauxite reserves in the world, sees the potential...

14 DAYS AGO

Thailand to launch tax refund app to boost tourism spending

Thailand Tourism

BANGKOK, NNT/VNA - Thai Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana has announced that the government plan...

14 DAYS AGO

ASEAN, Japan step up transport cooperation

Asia Transport

HANOI, VNA - ASEAN and Japan agreed to enhance transport cooperation towards environmental sustainab...

14 DAYS AGO

Malaysia’s economic growth slows down in Q3

Malaysia Economy

KUALA LUMPUR, VNA – Malaysia recorded a 4.4-percent expansion in its gross domestic product (GDP) in...

14 DAYS AGO

Cambodia, China to discuss feasibility of bilateral FTA

Cambodia Trade

PHNOM PENH, VNA – Cambodia and China will hold the first official consultation on the feasibility of...

14 DAYS AGO

Singapore to apply AI technology at all immigration checkpoints

Singapore Tech

SINGAPORE, VNA – Security clearance at all immigration checkpoints in Singapore will be fully automa...

17 DAYS AGO

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in salary growth

Vietnam Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in terms of salary growth with a 5.1 percent increase ex...

18 DAYS AGO

Thailand to build first floating storage regasification unit

Thailand Energy

BANGKOK , VNA - The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) is preparing to de...

18 DAYS AGO

Thailand promotes use of biofuel to support agriculture

Thailand Energy

BANGKOK, VNA - The Energy Ministry of Thailand has set a time frame to transition to gasohol E20 as ...

19 DAYS AGO

next