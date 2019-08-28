Features

Thailand acts to soften impact of US suspension of trade benefits

Features Thailand Trade

BANGKOK, VNA – Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that it will adopt seven measures to so...

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191016 0011
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows

Features Philippines Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191008 0010 1
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows

Features Asia Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190919 0007
Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia

Features Philippines Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190919 0006 1
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery

Features India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia

Features Indonesia Manufacturing

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major sportswear maker Eclat Textile Co. will invest around $170 million in b...

2 MONTHS AGO

J-Power allies with Malaysia's Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast

Features Malaysia Energy

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia...

3 MONTHS AGO

Vietnam posts trade surplus with other CPTPP members

Features Vietnam Trade

HANOI, VNA - Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of over 1 billion USD with the 10 other members of the...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190905 0008
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts

Features Taiwan Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190828 0004 1
Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages

Features Laos Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190807 0001
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates by 25 bps amid easing inflation, gloomy GDP outlook

Features Philippines Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

PREVIEW: Pickup in domestic consumption to lift Q2 Philippine GDP

Features Philippines Economy

By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ gross domestic product may slightly recover in th...

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190806 0006
Indonesia Q2 GDP growth slows to 5.05%, slowest in 2 years

Features Indonesia Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

NNA survey: Manufacturers in Vietnam benefit from U.S.-China trade row

Features Vietnam Companies

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Manufacturers operating in Vietnam are benefiting from prolonged U.S.-China ...

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190620 0005
PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability

Features Thailand Policy

5 MONTHS AGO

PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation

Features Philippines Policy

By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ central bank is likely to cut interest rates for ...

6 MONTHS AGO

ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth

Features China Economy

――Middle East tension a slight risk to energy prices, crude oil supply

6 MONTHS AGO

ANALYSIS: Asia will feel trade row as growth in China slows further

Features Asia Economy

By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA – While the latest official data in China point to growing downside risks, ec...

6 MONTHS AGO

ANALYSIS: Japanese factories in China unfazed by U.S. tariffs

Features China Trade

By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA - Japanese companies producing in China have been largely insulated from rece...

6 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190603 0005 1
Manila says it’s on target for rebuilding war-torn Marawi but residents say progress slow

Features Philippines Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

PREVIEW: South Korea’s central bank seen holding rate cut until later this year

Features SouthKorea Policy

By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea is expected to lower the key interest rate by the en...

6 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190529 0005
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win

Features India Election

6 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190528 0003
ANALAYSIS: Philippines’ economic reform seen advancing as Duterte allies control senate

Features Philippines Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190516 0006
Vietnam facing nursing home shortage amid slow government support

Features Vietnam Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Philippine central bank seen in easing mode but analysts divided over rate-cut timing

Features Philippines Policy

By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank is widely expected to ease reserve req...

7 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190424 0008
India auto-casting industry growth seen slashed by tighter emissions controls

Features India Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190419 0004 1
Aomori farm pinning future hopes on Vietnamese student workers

Features Japan Economy

8 MONTHS AGO

next