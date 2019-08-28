Features
Thailand acts to soften impact of US suspension of trade benefits
Features Thailand Trade
BANGKOK, VNA – Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that it will adopt seven measures to so...
1 MONTH AGO
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows
Features Philippines Food
2 MONTHS AGO
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Features Asia Tourism
2 MONTHS AGO
Philippines set to become world’s top nickel ore producer again, surpassing Indonesia
Features Philippines Materials
2 MONTHS AGO
EV makers eye electric light commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery
Features India Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia
Features Indonesia Manufacturing
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major sportswear maker Eclat Textile Co. will invest around $170 million in b...
2 MONTHS AGO
J-Power allies with Malaysia's Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast
Features Malaysia Energy
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia...
3 MONTHS AGO
Vietnam posts trade surplus with other CPTPP members
Features Vietnam Trade
HANOI, VNA - Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of over 1 billion USD with the 10 other members of the...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese sake imports in Taiwan seen to grow 7% on tariff cuts
Features Taiwan Food
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan firm, Lao farmers promoting “Vientiane Blue” food, beverages
Features Laos Food
3 MONTHS AGO
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates by 25 bps amid easing inflation, gloomy GDP outlook
Features Philippines Financials
4 MONTHS AGO
PREVIEW: Pickup in domestic consumption to lift Q2 Philippine GDP
Features Philippines Economy
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ gross domestic product may slightly recover in th...
4 MONTHS AGO
Indonesia Q2 GDP growth slows to 5.05%, slowest in 2 years
Features Indonesia Economy
4 MONTHS AGO
NNA survey: Manufacturers in Vietnam benefit from U.S.-China trade row
Features Vietnam Companies
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Manufacturers operating in Vietnam are benefiting from prolonged U.S.-China ...
5 MONTHS AGO
PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability
Features Thailand Policy
5 MONTHS AGO
PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation
Features Philippines Policy
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ central bank is likely to cut interest rates for ...
6 MONTHS AGO
ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth
Features China Economy
――Middle East tension a slight risk to energy prices, crude oil supply
6 MONTHS AGO
ANALYSIS: Asia will feel trade row as growth in China slows further
Features Asia Economy
By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA – While the latest official data in China point to growing downside risks, ec...
6 MONTHS AGO
ANALYSIS: Japanese factories in China unfazed by U.S. tariffs
Features China Trade
By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA - Japanese companies producing in China have been largely insulated from rece...
6 MONTHS AGO
Manila says it’s on target for rebuilding war-torn Marawi but residents say progress slow
Features Philippines Economy
6 MONTHS AGO
PREVIEW: South Korea’s central bank seen holding rate cut until later this year
Features SouthKorea Policy
By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea is expected to lower the key interest rate by the en...
6 MONTHS AGO
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win
Features India Election
6 MONTHS AGO
ANALAYSIS: Philippines’ economic reform seen advancing as Duterte allies control senate
Features Philippines Economy
6 MONTHS AGO
Vietnam facing nursing home shortage amid slow government support
Features Vietnam Health
7 MONTHS AGO
Philippine central bank seen in easing mode but analysts divided over rate-cut timing
Features Philippines Policy
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank is widely expected to ease reserve req...
7 MONTHS AGO
India auto-casting industry growth seen slashed by tighter emissions controls
Features India Auto
7 MONTHS AGO
Aomori farm pinning future hopes on Vietnamese student workers
Features Japan Economy
8 MONTHS AGO