Samsung switching source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China due to Tokyo’s export curbs

Exclusives SouthKorea Materials

By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has been shifting its source of ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles

Exclusives Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste

Exclusives Thailand Environment

5 MONTHS AGO

Satake ties up with Vietnamese firm to develop grain dryers

Exclusives Vietnam Manufacturing

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese grain and food processing machinery maker Satake Corp. is teaming up with a Vi...

7 MONTHS AGO

Daikin to apply Asian business strategy to sell air conditioners in Africa

Exclusives Asia Manufacturing

8 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express to open multi-purpose warehouse near Phnom Penh

Exclusives Cambodia Transport

PHNOM PENH, NNA – Japan’s largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will open a multi-purpose wareho...

9 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Hoya to build HDD glass substrates plant in Laos to meet data centers demand

Exclusives Laos Electronics

PHNOM PENH, NNA – Major Japanese optical glass maker Hoya Corp. will build a hard disk drive glass s...

10 MONTHS AGO

Honda to rev up motorcycle output in Bangladesh

Exclusives Bangladesh Motorcycle

By Takeshi Suga DHAKA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. plans to boost production and sales of motorcycles in B...

18, Oct. 2018