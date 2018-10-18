Exclusives
Samsung switching source of hydrogen fluoride from Japan to China due to Tokyo’s export curbs
Exclusives SouthKorea Materials
By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. has been shifting its source of ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Kuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles
Exclusives Thailand Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste
Exclusives Thailand Environment
5 MONTHS AGO
Satake ties up with Vietnamese firm to develop grain dryers
Exclusives Vietnam Manufacturing
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese grain and food processing machinery maker Satake Corp. is teaming up with a Vi...
7 MONTHS AGO
Daikin to apply Asian business strategy to sell air conditioners in Africa
Exclusives Asia Manufacturing
8 MONTHS AGO
Nippon Express to open multi-purpose warehouse near Phnom Penh
Exclusives Cambodia Transport
PHNOM PENH, NNA – Japan’s largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will open a multi-purpose wareho...
9 MONTHS AGO
Japan's Hoya to build HDD glass substrates plant in Laos to meet data centers demand
Exclusives Laos Electronics
PHNOM PENH, NNA – Major Japanese optical glass maker Hoya Corp. will build a hard disk drive glass s...
10 MONTHS AGO
Honda to rev up motorcycle output in Bangladesh
Exclusives Bangladesh Motorcycle
By Takeshi Suga DHAKA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. plans to boost production and sales of motorcycles in B...
18, Oct. 2018