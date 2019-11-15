AJU Business Daily

SK Energy sets up asphalt joint venture with China's Zhejiang Baoying

China Materials

SEOUL, AJU - SK Energy, a top oil company in South Korea, set up an asphalt joint venture based in H...

3 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

KT embarks on development of solid oxide fuel cell power generators for buildings

SouthKorea Equipment

SEOUL, AJU - South Korea's top telecom company, KT, partnered with a domestic company to develop sol...

3 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Thumb image 1575001859342
GS Energy signs deal with VinaCapital to build LNG power plant in southern Vietnam

Vietnam Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Innocean completes acquisition of Australia's Wellcom Group

Australia Services

SEOUL, AJU - Innocean Worldwide, a marketing communication unit of South Korea's Hyundai auto group,...

3 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Hyundai Glovis agrees to set up logistics joint ventures with China's Changjiu Group

China Transport

SEOUL, AJU - To expand its clout in the world's largest auto market, Hyundai Glovis, a logistics arm...

3 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Samsung Engineering wins early work deal for Saudi gas project

SouthKorea Infrastructure

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Engineering has won an early work deal worth $10 million from Saudi Aramco, the...

5 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

SK Telecom head proposes content alliance to create global masterpiece of Asian value

SouthKorea Telecom

SEOUL, AJU – SK Telecom President Park Jung-ho proposed an Asian content alliance to create a global...

5 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Netflix secures new partner to distribute K-dramas worldwide

Asia Services

SEOUL, AJU - Netflix, the world's top over-the-top video content service provider, joined hands with...

6 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Indonesia, S. Korea sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement

Indonesia Economy

SEOUL, AJU - South Korea and Indonesia finally signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement...

6 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

LS Cable agrees to set up power-line joint venture in Egypt

SouthKorea Electronics

SEOUL, AJU - LS Cable & Systems, a major South Korean cable maker, has agreed with M.A.N. Internatio...

10 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Samsung unveils first AI voice assistant speaker to compete with Amazon, Google

SouthKorea Electronics

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics has unveiled its first artificial intelligence voice assistant spea...

10 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

SK Infosec partners with VinCSS to tap Vietnam's information security market

Vietnam Tech

SEOUL, AJU – SK Infosec, the information security wing of South Korea's SK Group, has partnered with...

11 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Thumb 20191120 0010
SK Chemical's carbon composite material used as engine hood of Hyundai Motor's i30N Project C

SouthKorea Materials

11 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Shinsegae to launch first private brand retail shop in Manila this week

Philippines Retail

SEOUL, AJU – In an effort to boost offline retail shop sales and broaden its presence in Southeast A...

13 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

S. Korean firms participate in Vietnam project to make carbon-free island

Vietnam Environment

SEOUL, AJU – Three South Korean companies including SK Innovation will participate in an eco-friendl...

16 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Thumb 20191115 0003
Hyundai Motor reveals $410 mln project to produce new pickup truck in U.S.

SouthKorea Auto

17 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

HDC consortium selected as preferred bidder to acquire Asiana

SouthKorea Transport

SEOUL, AJU – A consortium led by HDC Hyundai Development, a comprehensive construction company, was ...

19 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Daewoo E&C forges strategic LNG partnership with Italia's Saipem

SouthKorea Energy

SEOUL, AJU – Daewoo Engineering & Construction, a construction company in South Korea, forged a stra...

19 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

KT releases new platform for partner companies to enable easy access to AI services

SouthKorea Telecom

SEOUL, AJU – In an effort to broaden its presence in South Korea's rapidly growing artificial intell...

20 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

LG Electronics files patent suit against China's TCL in German courts

SouthKorea Electronics

SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics has filed a lawsuit against its Chinese rival, TCL, in Germany, claiming...

21 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Samsung's Galaxy Fold sold out in five minutes of first-day release in China

China Telecom

SEOUL, AJU – Samsung's first foldable smartphone carrying a high price tag was not a problem for tec...

23 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

KT to co-develop 5G-based robots and smart factories with Hyundai Heavy Industries

SouthKorea Telecom

SEOUL, AJU - KT, South Korea's largest telecom company, will cooperate with the holding company of H...

24 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Hyundai develops integrated infotainment system featuring augmented reality

SouthKorea Auto

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai auto group has developed a new integrated infotainment system featuring augment...

24 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Hanwha Aerospace wins $1.0 bln deal from Rolls-Royce to provide engine parts

SouthKorea Manufacturing

SEOUL, AJU - Hanwha Aerospace, a subsidiary of Hanwha Group, won a $1.0 billion contract from Rolls-...

25 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Hyundai Oilbank leases oil depot in Vietnam to use it as export hub in Southeast Asia

Vietnam Infrastructure

SEOUL, AJU – Hyundai Oilbank, a refinery arm of South Korea's Hyundai shipbuilding group, will run a...

25 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

Myoung Shin aims to produce 220,000 EVs by 2024 at former GM plant

SouthKorea Auto

SEOUL, AJU – Myoung Shin, a new South Korean carmaker that took over an idle plant shut down by U.S....

26 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

KT partners with Hyundai Rotem to develop autonomous driving platform for civilian and military use

SouthKorea Telecom

SEOUL, AJU – KT, a top telecom company in South Korea, partnered with Hyundai Rotem, a key subsidia...

27 DAYS AGO

Logo aju02

next