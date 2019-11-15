AJU Business Daily
SK Energy sets up asphalt joint venture with China's Zhejiang Baoying
China Materials
SEOUL, AJU - SK Energy, a top oil company in South Korea, set up an asphalt joint venture based in H...
3 DAYS AGO
KT embarks on development of solid oxide fuel cell power generators for buildings
SouthKorea Equipment
SEOUL, AJU - South Korea's top telecom company, KT, partnered with a domestic company to develop sol...
3 DAYS AGO
GS Energy signs deal with VinaCapital to build LNG power plant in southern Vietnam
Vietnam Energy
3 DAYS AGO
Innocean completes acquisition of Australia's Wellcom Group
Australia Services
SEOUL, AJU - Innocean Worldwide, a marketing communication unit of South Korea's Hyundai auto group,...
3 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Glovis agrees to set up logistics joint ventures with China's Changjiu Group
China Transport
SEOUL, AJU - To expand its clout in the world's largest auto market, Hyundai Glovis, a logistics arm...
3 DAYS AGO
Samsung Engineering wins early work deal for Saudi gas project
SouthKorea Infrastructure
SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Engineering has won an early work deal worth $10 million from Saudi Aramco, the...
5 DAYS AGO
SK Telecom head proposes content alliance to create global masterpiece of Asian value
SouthKorea Telecom
SEOUL, AJU – SK Telecom President Park Jung-ho proposed an Asian content alliance to create a global...
5 DAYS AGO
Netflix secures new partner to distribute K-dramas worldwide
Asia Services
SEOUL, AJU - Netflix, the world's top over-the-top video content service provider, joined hands with...
6 DAYS AGO
Indonesia, S. Korea sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement
Indonesia Economy
SEOUL, AJU - South Korea and Indonesia finally signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement...
6 DAYS AGO
LS Cable agrees to set up power-line joint venture in Egypt
SouthKorea Electronics
SEOUL, AJU - LS Cable & Systems, a major South Korean cable maker, has agreed with M.A.N. Internatio...
10 DAYS AGO
Samsung unveils first AI voice assistant speaker to compete with Amazon, Google
SouthKorea Electronics
SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics has unveiled its first artificial intelligence voice assistant spea...
10 DAYS AGO
SK Infosec partners with VinCSS to tap Vietnam's information security market
Vietnam Tech
SEOUL, AJU – SK Infosec, the information security wing of South Korea's SK Group, has partnered with...
11 DAYS AGO
SK Chemical's carbon composite material used as engine hood of Hyundai Motor's i30N Project C
SouthKorea Materials
11 DAYS AGO
Shinsegae to launch first private brand retail shop in Manila this week
Philippines Retail
SEOUL, AJU – In an effort to boost offline retail shop sales and broaden its presence in Southeast A...
13 DAYS AGO
S. Korean firms participate in Vietnam project to make carbon-free island
Vietnam Environment
SEOUL, AJU – Three South Korean companies including SK Innovation will participate in an eco-friendl...
16 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor reveals $410 mln project to produce new pickup truck in U.S.
SouthKorea Auto
17 DAYS AGO
HDC consortium selected as preferred bidder to acquire Asiana
SouthKorea Transport
SEOUL, AJU – A consortium led by HDC Hyundai Development, a comprehensive construction company, was ...
19 DAYS AGO
Daewoo E&C forges strategic LNG partnership with Italia's Saipem
SouthKorea Energy
SEOUL, AJU – Daewoo Engineering & Construction, a construction company in South Korea, forged a stra...
19 DAYS AGO
KT releases new platform for partner companies to enable easy access to AI services
SouthKorea Telecom
SEOUL, AJU – In an effort to broaden its presence in South Korea's rapidly growing artificial intell...
20 DAYS AGO
LG Electronics files patent suit against China's TCL in German courts
SouthKorea Electronics
SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics has filed a lawsuit against its Chinese rival, TCL, in Germany, claiming...
21 DAYS AGO
Samsung's Galaxy Fold sold out in five minutes of first-day release in China
China Telecom
SEOUL, AJU – Samsung's first foldable smartphone carrying a high price tag was not a problem for tec...
23 DAYS AGO
KT to co-develop 5G-based robots and smart factories with Hyundai Heavy Industries
SouthKorea Telecom
SEOUL, AJU - KT, South Korea's largest telecom company, will cooperate with the holding company of H...
24 DAYS AGO
Hyundai develops integrated infotainment system featuring augmented reality
SouthKorea Auto
SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai auto group has developed a new integrated infotainment system featuring augment...
24 DAYS AGO
Hanwha Aerospace wins $1.0 bln deal from Rolls-Royce to provide engine parts
SouthKorea Manufacturing
SEOUL, AJU - Hanwha Aerospace, a subsidiary of Hanwha Group, won a $1.0 billion contract from Rolls-...
25 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Oilbank leases oil depot in Vietnam to use it as export hub in Southeast Asia
Vietnam Infrastructure
SEOUL, AJU – Hyundai Oilbank, a refinery arm of South Korea's Hyundai shipbuilding group, will run a...
25 DAYS AGO
Myoung Shin aims to produce 220,000 EVs by 2024 at former GM plant
SouthKorea Auto
SEOUL, AJU – Myoung Shin, a new South Korean carmaker that took over an idle plant shut down by U.S....
26 DAYS AGO
KT partners with Hyundai Rotem to develop autonomous driving platform for civilian and military use
SouthKorea Telecom
SEOUL, AJU – KT, a top telecom company in South Korea, partnered with Hyundai Rotem, a key subsidia...
27 DAYS AGO