Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport

India Transport

4 DAYS AGO

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

HongKong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

9 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan

Taiwan Retail

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta

Indonesia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Senko, MK Restaurant open cold storage warehouse east of Bangkok

Thailand Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Automated warehouse system provider Daifuku to open Vietnam sales unit

Vietnam Equipment

HANOI, NNA - Japan’s Daifuku Co. will start business at its newly established subsidiary in Vietnam ...

2 MONTHS AGO

Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon

Myanmar Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Hino opens after-sales service center in Philippines

Philippines Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Logistics market sees wave of investment from Japan, RoK

Vietnam Transport

HANOI, VNA - The logistics market has become more vibrant in recent times with large merger and acqu...

4 MONTHS AGO

Alps Logistics of Japan expands warehouse space in Thailand for electronics and auto parts makers

Thailand Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Daiwa House launches 1st logistics base in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese logistics firm Katolec to open distribution center in Vietnam next year

Vietnam Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo tapping port operation business in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express establishes China-Europe rail cargo service

China Transport

TOKYO, NNA - Nippon Express Co., Japan's largest logistics firm, has launched a service that will al...

6 MONTHS AGO

Japan firm opens logistics center in southern Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Japan's Suzue expanding Yangon warehouse fivefold

Myanmar Transport

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese logistics firm Suzue Corp. is increasing the size of its warehouse in Yangon...

6 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong’s Kerry Logistics developing Vientiane dry port to link China with SE Asia

Laos Transport

HONG KONG, NNA – Hong Kong-based Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. will develop a dry port trans-shipment...

8 MONTHS AGO

Japanese consumer appliance maker Iris Ohyama opens S. Korean plant

SouthKorea HomeAppliance

8 MONTHS AGO

Super Hotel opens modern Japanese-style hotel in Myanmar’s special economic zone

Myanmar Tourism

9 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express to open multi-purpose warehouse near Phnom Penh

Exclusives Cambodia Transport

PHNOM PENH, NNA – Japan’s largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will open a multi-purpose wareho...

9 MONTHS AGO

