
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO


SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO


Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO


Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO


Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

10 DAYS AGO

Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas

Vietnam Services

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...

11 DAYS AGO


Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

13 DAYS AGO

Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial material...

16 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...

17 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.

Vietnam Retail

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...

17 DAYS AGO


NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders

Singapore Tech

20 DAYS AGO

Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan

Malaysia Transport

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...

20 DAYS AGO

G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city

Vietnam Restaurant

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...

24 DAYS AGO


Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020

Vietnam Restaurant

24 DAYS AGO


China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...

27 DAYS AGO


Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

27 DAYS AGO

Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive c...

27 DAYS AGO


India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO


New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO


Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

1 MONTH AGO


Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Japan-based Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella Philippines

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Japanese automotive lamp maker Stanley Electric Co. has bought a majority share in the...

1 MONTH AGO

Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project

Vietnam Energy

HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...

1 MONTH AGO


Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology

Vietnam Electronics

HANOI, NNA - Meiko Electronics Co., a major Japanese manufacturer of printed circuit boards, will es...

1 MONTH AGO


Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup to launch electric vehicles in early 2020

Vietnam Auto

1 MONTH AGO

