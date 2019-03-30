Vietnam
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market
Indonesia Financials
3 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam
Vietnam Food
10 DAYS AGO
Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas
Vietnam Services
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...
11 DAYS AGO
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant
Myanmar Food
13 DAYS AGO
Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial material...
16 DAYS AGO
Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...
17 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.
Vietnam Retail
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...
17 DAYS AGO
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders
Singapore Tech
20 DAYS AGO
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan
Malaysia Transport
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...
20 DAYS AGO
G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city
Vietnam Restaurant
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...
24 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020
Vietnam Restaurant
24 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units
Asia Manufacturing
HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...
27 DAYS AGO
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar
Myanmar Infrastructure
27 DAYS AGO
Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs
Thailand Electronics
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive c...
27 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%
Myanmar Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam
Vietnam Property
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.
Vietnam Retail
1 MONTH AGO
Japan-based Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella Philippines
Philippines Auto
MANILA, NNA – Japanese automotive lamp maker Stanley Electric Co. has bought a majority share in the...
1 MONTH AGO
Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Vietnam Energy
HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore
Singapore Transport
1 MONTH AGO
Meiko Electronics to set up Vietnam venture with Shanghai Longcheer Technology
Vietnam Electronics
HANOI, NNA - Meiko Electronics Co., a major Japanese manufacturer of printed circuit boards, will es...
1 MONTH AGO
Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup to launch electric vehicles in early 2020
Vietnam Auto
1 MONTH AGO