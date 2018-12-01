Venture
Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos
Japan Financials
MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...
1 MONTH AGO
SoftBank to provide up to $9.5 bil. to WeWork
Japan Services
TOKYO, Kyodo – SoftBank Group Corp. will provide up to $9.5 billion to the U.S. operator of co-worki...
1 MONTH AGO
ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods
Asia Trade
NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...
3 MONTHS AGO
3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia
Singapore Tech
3 MONTHS AGO
Daiwa invests in Vietnam health firm via new venture fund
Vietnam Financials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has purchased 63.7 percent sta...
4 MONTHS AGO
Sumitomo Life buys 25% stake in fintech startup Singapore Life
Singapore Financials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has purchased a stake of about 25 percent in Singapore ...
5 MONTHS AGO
Nippon Steel's IT service unit invests in Indonesian venture fund
Indonesia Tech
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese information technology service company NS Solutions Corp. has invested in a ...
5 MONTHS AGO
Bio firm Euglena to grow microalgae for biofuel, feed in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
5 MONTHS AGO
Seiko Epson to invest in Chinese photo printing kiosk venture
China Electronics
TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese printer maker Seiko Epson Corp. will invest in a Chinese photo kiosk pri...
6 MONTHS AGO
Japan firm opens logistics center in southern Vietnam
Vietnam Transport
6 MONTHS AGO
Recruit buys stake in Indian AI-assisted chat platform operator
India Tech
NEW DELHI, NNA - Recruit Co. says it acquired a stake in an Indian artificial intelligence-assisted ...
7 MONTHS AGO
Japan entertainment firm Yoshimoto reaches into Asia, Middle East and Africa
Asia Services
8 MONTHS AGO
Rakuten invests in Singapore cashback provider ShopBack
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. is investing in ShopBack, a Singapore-based ...
8 MONTHS AGO
Cool Japan Fund makes SE Asia social media brand promotion bet
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, NNA - Public-private investment vehicle Cool Japan Fund Inc. will make a major investment...
8 MONTHS AGO
Indonesia’s 1st e-bike sharing service Migo stuck in traffic law debate
Indonesia Services
8 MONTHS AGO
Itochu partners with Halcyon to join sustainable rubber trade
Singapore Materials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is to promote sustainable natural rubber trade ...
9 MONTHS AGO
Nissan, Renault mull closure of joint venture in Netherlands
Japan Auto
9 MONTHS AGO
Corrected: Taiwan’s Innolux, Startek, Super C-Touch to tap India’s fingerprint reader market
Taiwan Tech
Corrects second paragraph to clarify the role of the three companies and the year in 8th paragraph T...
9 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Toyota Tsusho to hold Myanmar’s first car auction
Myanmar Auto
9 MONTHS AGO
Itochu invests in Singapore’s Docquity to expand health business in SE Asia
Asia Health
TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is investing $6 million in Singapore’s operator of ...
9 MONTHS AGO
Sojitz to join Indian venture fund Continuum I to invest in AI and IoT startups
India Tech
TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. is investing in an Indian venture capital fund to l...
10 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...
10 MONTHS AGO
Indonesian ride-hail firm Go-Jek denied entry to Philippines due to high foreign ownership
Philippines Services
By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippine government on Thursday denied Indonesian ride-hail...
11 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...
11 MONTHS AGO
Itochu subsidiary Dole Philippines to supply pineapple residue to Surallah Biogas for biomass power generation
Philippines Energy
MANILA, NNA – Dole Philippines Inc., a unit of Japanese trading house Itochu Corp., will buy renewab...
12 MONTHS AGO
Yamaha injects $150 million into Singapore’s Grab for alliance in motorcycle hailing in SE Asia
Singapore Motorcycle
SINGAPORE, NNA - Yamaha Motor Co. is to invest $150 million in Grab Holding Inc., forming a strategi...
12 MONTHS AGO
SoftBank Vision Fund to open its first dedicated office in India
India Financials
NEW DELHI, NNA - SoftBank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund will set up its first dedicated office in India ...
01, Dec. 2018