Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

SoftBank to provide up to $9.5 bil. to WeWork

Japan Services

TOKYO, Kyodo – SoftBank Group Corp. will provide up to $9.5 billion to the U.S. operator of co-worki...

1 MONTH AGO

ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods

Asia Trade

NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...

3 MONTHS AGO

3 Japan firms to invest in farm, food tech startups in S.E. Asia

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Daiwa invests in Vietnam health firm via new venture fund

Vietnam Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has purchased 63.7 percent sta...

4 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo Life buys 25% stake in fintech startup Singapore Life

Singapore Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has purchased a stake of about 25 percent in Singapore ...

5 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Steel's IT service unit invests in Indonesian venture fund

Indonesia Tech

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese information technology service company NS Solutions Corp. has invested in a ...

5 MONTHS AGO

Bio firm Euglena to grow microalgae for biofuel, feed in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Seiko Epson to invest in Chinese photo printing kiosk venture

China Electronics

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese printer maker Seiko Epson Corp. will invest in a Chinese photo kiosk pri...

6 MONTHS AGO

Japan firm opens logistics center in southern Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Recruit buys stake in Indian AI-assisted chat platform operator

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Recruit Co. says it acquired a stake in an Indian artificial intelligence-assisted ...

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan entertainment firm Yoshimoto reaches into Asia, Middle East and Africa

Asia Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Rakuten invests in Singapore cashback provider ShopBack

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. is investing in ShopBack, a Singapore-based ...

8 MONTHS AGO

Cool Japan Fund makes SE Asia social media brand promotion bet

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, NNA - Public-private investment vehicle Cool Japan Fund Inc. will make a major investment...

8 MONTHS AGO

Indonesia’s 1st e-bike sharing service Migo stuck in traffic law debate

Indonesia Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Itochu partners with Halcyon to join sustainable rubber trade

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is to promote sustainable natural rubber trade ...

9 MONTHS AGO

Nissan, Renault mull closure of joint venture in Netherlands

Japan Auto

9 MONTHS AGO

Corrected: Taiwan’s Innolux, Startek, Super C-Touch to tap India’s fingerprint reader market

Taiwan Tech

Corrects second paragraph to clarify the role of the three companies and the year in 8th paragraph T...

9 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Toyota Tsusho to hold Myanmar’s first car auction

Myanmar Auto

9 MONTHS AGO

Itochu invests in Singapore’s Docquity to expand health business in SE Asia

Asia Health

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is investing $6 million in Singapore’s operator of ...

9 MONTHS AGO

Sojitz to join Indian venture fund Continuum I to invest in AI and IoT startups

India Tech

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. is investing in an Indian venture capital fund to l...

10 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...

10 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian ride-hail firm Go-Jek denied entry to Philippines due to high foreign ownership

Philippines Services

By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippine government on Thursday denied Indonesian ride-hail...

11 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...

11 MONTHS AGO

Itochu subsidiary Dole Philippines to supply pineapple residue to Surallah Biogas for biomass power generation

Philippines Energy

MANILA, NNA – Dole Philippines Inc., a unit of Japanese trading house Itochu Corp., will buy renewab...

12 MONTHS AGO

Yamaha injects $150 million into Singapore’s Grab for alliance in motorcycle hailing in SE Asia

Singapore Motorcycle

SINGAPORE, NNA - Yamaha Motor Co. is to invest $150 million in Grab Holding Inc., forming a strategi...

12 MONTHS AGO

SoftBank Vision Fund to open its first dedicated office in India

India Financials

NEW DELHI, NNA - SoftBank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund will set up its first dedicated office in India ...

01, Dec. 2018

