Utility
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
Myanmar Energy
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
India Energy
4 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand
Thailand Energy
12 DAYS AGO
Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar
Myanmar Equipment
13 DAYS AGO
Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan
Malaysia Transport
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...
20 DAYS AGO
Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport
Japan Transport
24 DAYS AGO
Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development
China Energy
TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...
1 MONTH AGO
Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project
Australia Energy
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...
1 MONTH AGO
Trading house Itochu invests in Shenzhen Pandpower to step up EV battery recycling
China Electronics
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has bought shares in Shenzhen Pandpower Co. to use ...
1 MONTH AGO
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia
Cambodia Energy
1 MONTH AGO
Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project
Vietnam Energy
HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...
1 MONTH AGO
Biomass power firm eRex taps hydropower business in Cambodia
Cambodia Energy
PHNOM PENH, NNA - Biomass power producer eRex Co. is expanding its Japanese business overseas by ini...
1 MONTH AGO
Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water
Singapore Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components
Indonesia Equipment
JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam tu...
2 MONTHS AGO
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar
Myanmar Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Philippines Energy
MANILA, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. has provided two 1,000-kilowatt battery-energy storage units to t...
2 MONTHS AGO
Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila
Philippines Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Kyocera serves Myanmar's non-electrified households with solar power
Myanmar Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
J-Power allies with Malaysia's Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast
Features Malaysia Energy
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia...
3 MONTHS AGO
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos
Laos Energy
BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
Philippines Manufacturing
MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Philippine power producer taps Japan’s JGC for LNG terminal project
Philippines Energy
3 MONTHS AGO
L&T, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India
India Infrastructure
NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), engaged in engineering, constructio...
3 MONTHS AGO
Toyota plugs into hybrid-vehicle battery recycling in Thailand
Thailand Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
Trading house Sumitomo to build coal-fired power plant in Vietnam in 2023
Vietnam Infrastructure
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. has launched the construction of a coa...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese septic-tank maker to launch potable water business in India
India Manufacturing
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese septic-tank maker Daiki Axis Co. will launch a potable water business in I...
3 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi teams with Philippine firm to boost water business
Philippines Electronics
MANILA, NNA - Japanese electrical giant Hitachi Ltd. has teamed up with Filinvest Development Corp. ...
3 MONTHS AGO