Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

4 DAYS AGO

Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand

Thailand Energy

12 DAYS AGO

Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar

Myanmar Equipment

13 DAYS AGO

Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan

Malaysia Transport

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...

20 DAYS AGO

Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport

Japan Transport

24 DAYS AGO

Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development

China Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project

Australia Energy

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...

1 MONTH AGO

Trading house Itochu invests in Shenzhen Pandpower to step up EV battery recycling

China Electronics

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has bought shares in Shenzhen Pandpower Co. to use ...

1 MONTH AGO

Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project

Vietnam Energy

HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...

1 MONTH AGO

Biomass power firm eRex taps hydropower business in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

PHNOM PENH, NNA - Biomass power producer eRex Co. is expanding its Japanese business overseas by ini...

1 MONTH AGO

Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water

Singapore Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components

Indonesia Equipment

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam tu...

2 MONTHS AGO

Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco

Philippines Energy

MANILA, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. has provided two 1,000-kilowatt battery-energy storage units to t...

2 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila

Philippines Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Kyocera serves Myanmar's non-electrified households with solar power

Myanmar Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

J-Power allies with Malaysia's Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast

Features Malaysia Energy

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia...

3 MONTHS AGO

Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos

Laos Energy

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines

Philippines Manufacturing

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Philippine power producer taps Japan’s JGC for LNG terminal project

Philippines Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

L&T, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India

India Infrastructure

NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), engaged in engineering, constructio...

3 MONTHS AGO

Toyota plugs into hybrid-vehicle battery recycling in Thailand

Thailand Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Trading house Sumitomo to build coal-fired power plant in Vietnam in 2023

Vietnam Infrastructure

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. has launched the construction of a coa...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese septic-tank maker to launch potable water business in India

India Manufacturing

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese septic-tank maker Daiki Axis Co. will launch a potable water business in I...

3 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi teams with Philippine firm to boost water business

Philippines Electronics

MANILA, NNA - Japanese electrical giant Hitachi Ltd. has teamed up with Filinvest Development Corp. ...

3 MONTHS AGO

