UnitedStates

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day

HongKong Incidents

2 HOURS AGO

Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

HongKong Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

5 DAYS AGO

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China

China Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...

6 DAYS AGO

Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

HongKong Society

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

HongKong Politics

10 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

HongKong Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund

Philippines Tech

12 DAYS AGO

Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest

Japan Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters

HongKong Incidents

13 DAYS AGO

Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary

Thailand Infrastructure

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...

13 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech

China Materials

18 DAYS AGO

SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed

Japan Tech

18 DAYS AGO

