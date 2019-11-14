UnitedStates
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters for 2nd day
HongKong Incidents
2 HOURS AGO
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm
Taiwan Electronics
3 DAYS AGO
Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source
Taiwan Electronics
OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...
4 DAYS AGO
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...
4 DAYS AGO
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning
HongKong Politics
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
4 DAYS AGO
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong
HongKong Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law
Singapore Politics
SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...
5 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
China Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...
6 DAYS AGO
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019
China Tech
10 DAYS AGO
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day
HongKong Society
10 DAYS AGO
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump
HongKong Politics
10 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests
HongKong Politics
11 DAYS AGO
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund
Philippines Tech
12 DAYS AGO
Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest
Japan Auto
13 DAYS AGO
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...
13 DAYS AGO
Police besiege Hong Kong university campus in pursuit of protesters
HongKong Incidents
13 DAYS AGO
Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary
Thailand Infrastructure
BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...
13 DAYS AGO
Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...
17 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
17 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech
China Materials
18 DAYS AGO
SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed
Japan Tech
18 DAYS AGO