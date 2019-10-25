Trade
Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand
Thailand Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...
4 DAYS AGO
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning
HongKong Politics
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
5 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019
China Tech
10 DAYS AGO
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests
HongKong Politics
11 DAYS AGO
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...
13 DAYS AGO
Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market
Thailand Auto
18 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Thailand Economy
26 DAYS AGO
Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec
China Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...
27 DAYS AGO
Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs
Thailand Electronics
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive c...
27 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development
Asia Economy
27 DAYS AGO
Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese views on China remain negative despite thaw in ties
China Society
1 MONTH AGO
Japan, South Korea PMs make scant progress in mending ties
SouthKorea Politics
1 MONTH AGO
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row
Japan Trade
1 MONTH AGO
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row
HongKong Companies
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China
Asia Financials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...
1 MONTH AGO
Thai industry federation trims auto output forecast on trade spat, currency strength
Thailand Auto
BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s industry lobby group has trimmed its annual automobile production forecast...
1 MONTH AGO
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.
Japan Tourism
2 MONTHS AGO
Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water
Singapore Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
U.S. pressures China over human rights issues as trade talks loom
China Politics
2 MONTHS AGO
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
Features Asia Tourism
2 MONTHS AGO
Apparel maker Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties
SouthKorea Manufacturing
SEOUL, NNA - Major Japanese apparel maker Onward Holdings Co. will withdraw from South Korea in the ...
2 MONTHS AGO