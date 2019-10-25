Trade

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

HongKong Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

5 DAYS AGO

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

HongKong Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market

Thailand Auto

18 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec

China Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...

27 DAYS AGO

Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive c...

27 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development

Asia Economy

27 DAYS AGO

Indonesia to stop nickel ore exports immediately

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board and nickel miners have agreed to ban nickel ...

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese views on China remain negative despite thaw in ties

China Society

1 MONTH AGO

Japan, South Korea PMs make scant progress in mending ties

SouthKorea Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row

Japan Trade

1 MONTH AGO

Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

HongKong Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China

Asia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...

1 MONTH AGO

Thai industry federation trims auto output forecast on trade spat, currency strength

Thailand Auto

BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s industry lobby group has trimmed its annual automobile production forecast...

1 MONTH AGO

No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water

Singapore Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

U.S. pressures China over human rights issues as trade talks loom

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows

Features Asia Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Apparel maker Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties

SouthKorea Manufacturing

SEOUL, NNA - Major Japanese apparel maker Onward Holdings Co. will withdraw from South Korea in the ...

2 MONTHS AGO

