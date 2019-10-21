Tourism

Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

4 DAYS AGO

Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021

Indonesia Retail

13 DAYS AGO

Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls

Thailand Property

16 DAYS AGO

NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

16 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

17 DAYS AGO

Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport

Japan Transport

24 DAYS AGO

JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date

Taiwan Tourism

25 DAYS AGO

Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad

Thailand Property

25 DAYS AGO

Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation

Philippines Transport

25 DAYS AGO

Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan

Taiwan Retail

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't

SouthKorea Food

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan

Taiwan Services

1 MONTH AGO

Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta

Indonesia Tourism

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...

1 MONTH AGO

Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

HongKong Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Kagome begins tomato processing plant operation in India

India Food

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls

Thailand Retail

1 MONTH AGO

JCB, Singapore's Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan

Vietnam Restaurant

HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...

2 MONTHS AGO

Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania

Taiwan Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Shot Hong Kong protester prosecuted for assaulting police, rioting

HongKong Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 2023

Thailand Tourism

BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate Central Group will open a new member hotel of its arm Centara Hotel...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong retail sales suffer worst monthly drop ever on continuing unrest

HongKong Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet

Japan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan real estate broker acquires $31 mil. remote island parcel in Malaysia for tourism development

Malaysia Property

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major property broker Sinyi Realty Inc. said it had acquired usage rights for...

2 MONTHS AGO

