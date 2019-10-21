Tourism
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana
Thailand Retail
4 DAYS AGO
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021
Indonesia Retail
13 DAYS AGO
Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls
Thailand Property
16 DAYS AGO
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service
Singapore Financials
16 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
17 DAYS AGO
Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport
Japan Transport
24 DAYS AGO
JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date
Taiwan Tourism
25 DAYS AGO
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad
Thailand Property
25 DAYS AGO
Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation
Philippines Transport
25 DAYS AGO
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan
Taiwan Retail
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't
SouthKorea Food
TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan
Taiwan Services
1 MONTH AGO
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta
Indonesia Tourism
JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...
1 MONTH AGO
Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales
Taiwan HomeAppliance
1 MONTH AGO
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row
HongKong Companies
1 MONTH AGO
Kagome begins tomato processing plant operation in India
India Food
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town
Laos Infrastructure
1 MONTH AGO
Thailand’s Central Pattana invests 22 bil baht to open, renovate mega malls
Thailand Retail
1 MONTH AGO
JCB, Singapore's Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service
Singapore Financials
1 MONTH AGO
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.
Japan Tourism
2 MONTHS AGO
Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Vietnam Restaurant
HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...
2 MONTHS AGO
Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania
Taiwan Services
2 MONTHS AGO
Shot Hong Kong protester prosecuted for assaulting police, rioting
HongKong Society
2 MONTHS AGO
Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 2023
Thailand Tourism
BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate Central Group will open a new member hotel of its arm Centara Hotel...
2 MONTHS AGO
Hong Kong retail sales suffer worst monthly drop ever on continuing unrest
HongKong Retail
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet
Japan Retail
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan real estate broker acquires $31 mil. remote island parcel in Malaysia for tourism development
Malaysia Property
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major property broker Sinyi Realty Inc. said it had acquired usage rights for...
2 MONTHS AGO