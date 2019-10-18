Telecom

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

4 DAYS AGO

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

9 DAYS AGO

Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

10 DAYS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

11 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

12 DAYS AGO

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

16 DAYS AGO

NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

16 DAYS AGO

Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort

Philippines Auto

17 DAYS AGO

SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed

Japan Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

20 DAYS AGO

Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development

China Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...

1 MONTH AGO

NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

Electronics firms expand business in self-driving, EV technology

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

EVs, short-range cars take spotlight at Tokyo Motor Show

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

SoftBank to provide up to $9.5 bil. to WeWork

Japan Services

TOKYO, Kyodo – SoftBank Group Corp. will provide up to $9.5 billion to the U.S. operator of co-worki...

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food

Indonesia Services

1 MONTH AGO

JCB, Singapore's Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

NEC to test on-demand bus booking in Singapore, debut set for world transportation event

Singapore Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

