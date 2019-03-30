Taiwan

Thumb image 1575010276002
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb image 1575006583810
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20190330 153809
Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

9 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191119 0002
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi Chemical to consolidate 3 Thai, Taiwan units each to streamline operations

Thailand Materials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s largest chemical maker Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will consolidate three Thai ...

13 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191115 0011
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

16 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191115 0001
City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies

HongKong Society

17 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.

Vietnam Retail

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...

17 DAYS AGO

Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0009
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191111 0012
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

20 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Showa Sangyo, Taiwan DaChan widen cooperation to expand in Asia

Taiwan Food

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese grain products and food maker Showa Sangyo Co. will buy shares in two subsidi...

20 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191111 0002
Japan lawmakers eye security cooperation with U.S., Taiwan

Taiwan Politics

21 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191107 0005
JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date

Taiwan Tourism

25 DAYS AGO

Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec

China Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...

27 DAYS AGO

Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan

Taiwan Retail

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...

1 MONTH AGO

Mitsui, Taiwan's Teco to produce EV motors in India

India Auto

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. has joined hands with leading Taiwanese motor ma...

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191101 0002
Taiwan seeks compensation from Japanese firm over deadly derailment

Taiwan Incidents

1 MONTH AGO

Fuji Medical Instruments to form capital tie-up with Taiwan partner Johnson Health Tech

Taiwan Health

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese jewelry and healthcare provider Asahi Holdings Inc. will sell 60 percent of s...

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191030 0007
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191030 0005
Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan

Taiwan Services

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191025 0008
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191024 0011
Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales

Taiwan HomeAppliance

1 MONTH AGO

next