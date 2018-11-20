Steel
JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit
China Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...
12 DAYS AGO
Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho set up car recycling joint venture in India
India Auto
24 DAYS AGO
Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor
SouthKorea Politics
1 MONTH AGO
Nippon Steel's realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon
Myanmar Property
2 MONTHS AGO
Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam's SMC Trading Investment
Vietnam Materials
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Hanwa Co., a Japanese firm trading in a wide range of products including ste...
3 MONTHS AGO
Aichi Steel to buy 11% stake in India's Vardhman Special Steels, give technical aid
India Materials
3 MONTHS AGO
JFE Chemical to invest in battery material production in China
China Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
Chinese firm to invest in 2 billion USD factory in Thanh Hoa
Vietnam Materials
HANOI, VNS/VNA - Chinese steel firm Mintal Group Co. Ltd has expressed a desire to build a 2 billion...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japan steelmaker to set up new plant for auto material in Thailand
Thailand Materials
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese specialty steel manufacturer Daido Steel Co. will launch a plant in Thailand...
4 MONTHS AGO
Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit
Philippines Trade
4 MONTHS AGO
Japan rejects S. Korea's offer for wartime labor talks
SouthKorea Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
Industrial gas maker Air Water to buy Praxair's Indian assets
India Materials
NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese industrial gas maker Air Water Inc. will purchase part of a U.S. gas...
6 MONTHS AGO
Equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo to open Vietnam sales unit
Vietnam Commerce
TOKYO, NNA – Japanese equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo Co. will open a sales unit in Vietnam later...
6 MONTHS AGO
Trump hints won't push Japan for trade deal before summer election
Japan Politics
6 MONTHS AGO
Trump to affirm robust alliance in Japan trip, trade in question
Japan Politics
6 MONTHS AGO
Japan’s Okaya, Showa Sangyo join Myanmar's Bright Hands to produce reinforcing steel bars
Myanmar Materials
9 MONTHS AGO
Philippines open to Chinese money to finance growth, development
Philippines Economy
9 MONTHS AGO
Thailand emerges as Japan's largest steel products importer
Thailand Materials
10 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...
10 MONTHS AGO
Japan seeking talks with South Korea on assets seizure, wartime labor ruling
SouthKorea Politics
TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan will soon seek talks with South Korea after a local court approved a request to...
11 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...
11 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...
20, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...
19, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...
16, Nov. 2018
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.
Asia Economy
Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019 PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli ...
15, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 14
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 14. Japan economy s...
14, Nov. 2018
NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 13
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Suzuki Motor to p...
13, Nov. 2018