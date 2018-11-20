Steel

JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...

12 DAYS AGO

Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho set up car recycling joint venture in India

India Auto

24 DAYS AGO

Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor

SouthKorea Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Nippon Steel's realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon

Myanmar Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan trader Hanwa buys steel coil plant from Vietnam's SMC Trading Investment

Vietnam Materials

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Hanwa Co., a Japanese firm trading in a wide range of products including ste...

3 MONTHS AGO

Aichi Steel to buy 11% stake in India's Vardhman Special Steels, give technical aid

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

JFE Chemical to invest in battery material production in China

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Chinese firm to invest in 2 billion USD factory in Thanh Hoa

Vietnam Materials

HANOI, VNS/VNA - Chinese steel firm Mintal Group Co. Ltd has expressed a desire to build a 2 billion...

3 MONTHS AGO

Japan steelmaker to set up new plant for auto material in Thailand

Thailand Materials

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese specialty steel manufacturer Daido Steel Co. will launch a plant in Thailand...

4 MONTHS AGO

Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit

Philippines Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan rejects S. Korea's offer for wartime labor talks

SouthKorea Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Industrial gas maker Air Water to buy Praxair's Indian assets

India Materials

NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese industrial gas maker Air Water Inc. will purchase part of a U.S. gas...

6 MONTHS AGO

Equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo to open Vietnam sales unit

Vietnam Commerce

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo Co. will open a sales unit in Vietnam later...

6 MONTHS AGO

Trump hints won't push Japan for trade deal before summer election

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Trump to affirm robust alliance in Japan trip, trade in question

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Okaya, Showa Sangyo join Myanmar's Bright Hands to produce reinforcing steel bars

Myanmar Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

Philippines open to Chinese money to finance growth, development

Philippines Economy

9 MONTHS AGO

Thailand emerges as Japan's largest steel products importer

Thailand Materials

10 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...

10 MONTHS AGO

Japan seeking talks with South Korea on assets seizure, wartime labor ruling

SouthKorea Politics

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan will soon seek talks with South Korea after a local court approved a request to...

11 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...

11 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...

20, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Monday, Nov. 19

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Nov. 19. Japan Oct exports ...

19, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Friday, Nov. 16

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Nov. 16. S. Korea’s CJ Chei...

16, Nov. 2018

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.

Asia Economy

Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019 PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli ...

15, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 14

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 14. Japan economy s...

14, Nov. 2018

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 13

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Suzuki Motor to p...

13, Nov. 2018

