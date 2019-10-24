Statistics
Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport
Indonesia Transport
4 DAYS AGO
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand
Thailand Tech
5 DAYS AGO
Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain
Malaysia Environment
6 DAYS AGO
Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020
Taiwan Society
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...
9 DAYS AGO
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar
Myanmar Telecom
10 DAYS AGO
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi
India Services
10 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university
Thailand Motorcycle
12 DAYS AGO
Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...
13 DAYS AGO
Daiwa Securities forms joint venture to offer microfinance in Myanmar
Myanmar Financials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has entered the underdeveloped finance...
16 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia
Indonesia Auto
18 DAYS AGO
China’s Great Wall Motors sets up manufacturing unit in India: report
India Auto
TOKYO, NNA – Major Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors Co. is entering into India, planning to manuf...
19 DAYS AGO
Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia
Indonesia Manufacturing
21 DAYS AGO
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia
Indonesia Infrastructure
24 DAYS AGO
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales
Asia Tech
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...
25 DAYS AGO
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Thailand Economy
26 DAYS AGO
Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't
SouthKorea Food
TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...
1 MONTH AGO
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex
Philippines Transport
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai
China Culture
1 MONTH AGO
Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup to launch electric vehicles in early 2020
Vietnam Auto
1 MONTH AGO
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row
Japan Trade
1 MONTH AGO
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row
HongKong Companies
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China
Asia Financials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos
Japan Financials
MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...
1 MONTH AGO
Thai industry federation trims auto output forecast on trade spat, currency strength
Thailand Auto
BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s industry lobby group has trimmed its annual automobile production forecast...
1 MONTH AGO
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.
Japan Tourism
2 MONTHS AGO
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi
India HomeAppliance
2 MONTHS AGO