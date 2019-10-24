Statistics

Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport

Indonesia Transport

4 DAYS AGO

Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Malaysia to send 42 containers of illegal plastic waste back to Britain

Malaysia Environment

6 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

9 DAYS AGO

Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

10 DAYS AGO

Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi

India Services

10 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university

Thailand Motorcycle

12 DAYS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

13 DAYS AGO

Daiwa Securities forms joint venture to offer microfinance in Myanmar

Myanmar Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has entered the underdeveloped finance...

16 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

18 DAYS AGO

China’s Great Wall Motors sets up manufacturing unit in India: report

India Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Major Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors Co. is entering into India, planning to manuf...

19 DAYS AGO

Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia

Indonesia Manufacturing

21 DAYS AGO

Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

24 DAYS AGO

Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales

Asia Tech

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...

25 DAYS AGO

Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't

SouthKorea Food

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...

1 MONTH AGO

Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex

Philippines Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai

China Culture

1 MONTH AGO

Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup to launch electric vehicles in early 2020

Vietnam Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row

Japan Trade

1 MONTH AGO

Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

HongKong Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China

Asia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

Thai industry federation trims auto output forecast on trade spat, currency strength

Thailand Auto

BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s industry lobby group has trimmed its annual automobile production forecast...

1 MONTH AGO

No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi

India HomeAppliance

2 MONTHS AGO

