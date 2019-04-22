SriLanka
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.
Asia Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos
Laos Energy
BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey
Thailand Companies
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods in escalation of trade war
China Economy
3 MONTHS AGO
U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on laptops, cellphones from China
China Politics
4 MONTHS AGO
Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point
Australia Policy
SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...
4 MONTHS AGO
ATM maker Hitachi-Omron to buy Sri Lankan payment service firm
SriLanka Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Automated bank teller machine maker Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp. will buy the...
5 MONTHS AGO
Japan population declines at fastest pace yet to 124.8 mil.: gov't
Japan Society
5 MONTHS AGO
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win
Features India Election
6 MONTHS AGO
Asia prime office rents down q/q on global uncertainties; up y/y: Knight Frank
Asia Statistics
SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the fi...
6 MONTHS AGO
Sri Lanka declares emergency after terror attacks, death toll reaches 310
SriLanka Society
7 MONTHS AGO
Japan firms in Sri Lanka cautious after terror attacks
SriLanka Incidents
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese companies in Sri Lanka are taking a low key approach while assessing the effec...
7 MONTHS AGO
Sri Lanka gov't suspects foreign hand in attacks that killed 290
SriLanka Incidents
COLOMBO, Kyodo - The death toll from Easter Sunday's suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels in ...
7 MONTHS AGO
Death toll in Sri Lankan terror attacks soars to 290
SriLanka Incidents
7 MONTHS AGO
1 Japanese national dead in Sri Lanka terror attacks
SriLanka Incidents
7 MONTHS AGO
207 killed in bomb attacks on Sri Lankan churches, hotels
SriLanka Incidents
COLOMBO, Kyodo - A total of 207 people were killed and over 450 others wounded Sunday in eight bomb ...
7 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 10
Asia Economy
――Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore's social media marketer Clozet...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 9
Asia Economy
――Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest oversea...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Monday, April 8
Asia Economy
――Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market ――Sojitz and fo...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Friday, April 5
Asia Economy
――Hyundai to introduce Philippines's first electric passenger vehicle Kona SUV at 2.4 million pesos ...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Thursday, April 4
Asia Economy
――Panasonic Vietnam sales top $1 billion in 2018 on strong domestic demand for washers and refrigera...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Wednesday, April 3
Asia Economy
――Sharp’s laptop unit Dynabook setting up Taiwan subsidiary to use Foxconn supply network ――Taiwan M...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia headlines for Tuesday, April 2
Asia Economy
――World Bank pares Philippines GDP outlook slightly for next 3 years on delayed budget, looming drou...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top headlines for Monday, April 1
Asia Economy
――China March manufacturing PMI above key 50 level for first time in four months bur export/import i...
8 MONTHS AGO
NNA Asia top stories Friday, March 29
Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, March 29. Kyushu Electric o...
8 MONTHS AGO