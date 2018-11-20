Sports

Thumb 20191127 0004
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191017 0002
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191004 0001
Shot Hong Kong protester prosecuted for assaulting police, rioting

HongKong Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190924 0002
Japan to expand app-using customs declaration ahead of Olympics

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan apparel maker Eclat Textile to open $170 mil. plant in Indonesia

Features Indonesia Manufacturing

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major sportswear maker Eclat Textile Co. will invest around $170 million in b...

2 MONTHS AGO

Hong Kong leader raps U.S. bill as external interference

HongKong Politics

HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that a Hong Kong human rights bill befor...

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190910 0007 1
China's fake goods facing dilemma amid U.S. pressure

China Policy

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190822 0002 1
China urges Japan, S. Korea to resolve dispute through dialogue

Asia Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190806 0001
NEC unveils flying car prototype using its communications technology

Japan Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190624 0001
ASEAN leaders push for greater role of bloc in Rohingya repatriation

Asia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190527 0004
Trump says U.S., Japan may unveil progress on trade deal in August

Japan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190527 0002
Trump hints won't push Japan for trade deal before summer election

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan says presence at world health meet vital ahead of Olympics

Taiwan Politics

By Elena Patrizi GENEVA, Kyodo - Taiwan's health minister called anew Sunday for the island to be al...

7 MONTHS AGO

Japanese recycling firm Watt Mann opening store in Thailand

Thailand Retail

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese clothing and appliance recycling firm Watt Mann Co. will open its first over...

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Nishio Rent All buying Singapore United Power & Resources

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese construction equipment rental firm Nishio Rent All Co. is buying a Singapo...

8 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190320 0002
Japan to invite guests from 195 nations for enthronement events

Japan Politics

9 MONTHS AGO

China and Japan drive surging investments in Cambodia

Cambodia Economy

PHNOM PENH, NNA – Approved investments in Cambodia jumped almost 15 percent in 2018, buoyed by plann...

9 MONTHS AGO

Itochu partners with Halcyon to join sustainable rubber trade

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is to promote sustainable natural rubber trade ...

9 MONTHS AGO

Itochu worker detained in China for 1 yr over espionage: sources

China Incidents

BEIJING, Kyodo - Chinese authorities have detained a male employee of major Japanese trading house I...

10 MONTHS AGO

Thailand’s Property Perfect to invest 100 billion yen in Hokkaido ski resort

Japan Tourism

BANGKOK, NNA – Leading Thai developer Property Perfect Public Co. will invest 100 billion yen ($911 ...

10 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...

10 MONTHS AGO

No. of foreign tourists to Japan hits record high 31 mil. in 2018

Japan Tourism

TOKYO, Kyodo - The estimated number of foreign tourists to Japan reached a record high 31.19 million...

11 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...

11 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190107 0006
Japan begins departure tax to fund inbound tourism promotion

Japan Tourism

11 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20181214 0009
Foreign tourists in Japan set to hit record high 30 mil. in 2018

Japan Tourism

12 MONTHS AGO

Toray to expand premium-grade ABS resin capacity in Malaysia

Malaysia Materials

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese textile and chemical products maker Toray Industries Inc. said Thursday...

12 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 20

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 20. Japan's Denso use...

20, Nov. 2018

next