SouthKorea

Thumb image 1575010276002
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb image 1575006583810
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0006
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

9 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191122 0004
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

9 DAYS AGO

Clock running out on GSOMIA

SouthKorea Politics

The future of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations ahead of the expiration of GSOMIA. The clock is running ...

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191120 0002
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191119 0002
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

S. Korea’s college admissions system

SouthKorea Education

Debate over CSAT and other means of evaluations in South Korea's college admissions system The Moon ...

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0002
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191105 0002
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Hate speech

SouthKorea Politics

Heated debate over hate speech has re-emerged in South Korea, following the suicide of 25-year-old s...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't

SouthKorea Food

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191029 0005
Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor

SouthKorea Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191025 0001 1
Japan, South Korea PMs make scant progress in mending ties

SouthKorea Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191018 0004 1
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives

Maldives Food

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191017 0002
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan

Vietnam Restaurant

HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191011 0001
No. of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey

Asia Education

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191010 0007
Business consulting and training firm HR Institute creates Thai subsidiary

Thailand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191008 0010 1
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows

Features Asia Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Apparel maker Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties

SouthKorea Manufacturing

SEOUL, NNA - Major Japanese apparel maker Onward Holdings Co. will withdraw from South Korea in the ...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191007 0006
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years

Asia Consumer

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191001 0007
Suzuki Motor launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for younger generation

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191001 0002
Japan's consumption tax raised to 10% amid swelling welfare costs

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190927 0013 1
Japan “downgrades” South Korea in annual defense report

SouthKorea Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

next