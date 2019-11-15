Singapore
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm
Taiwan Electronics
3 DAYS AGO
Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...
3 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana
Thailand Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand
Thailand Tech
5 DAYS AGO
Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law
Singapore Politics
SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...
6 DAYS AGO
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal
India Energy
6 DAYS AGO
Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...
6 DAYS AGO
Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020
Taiwan Society
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...
9 DAYS AGO
CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...
11 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
12 DAYS AGO
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund
Philippines Tech
12 DAYS AGO
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant
Myanmar Food
13 DAYS AGO
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service
Singapore Financials
17 DAYS AGO
Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm
Singapore Retail
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...
17 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
18 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations
Singapore Environment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the ...
19 DAYS AGO
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders
Singapore Tech
20 DAYS AGO
Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond
Singapore Energy
SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...
25 DAYS AGO
Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales
Singapore Tech
SINGAPORE, NNA – Information technology service firm Nihon Unisys Ltd. has acquired a 51 percent sta...
25 DAYS AGO
Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market
Singapore Materials
SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...
26 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO