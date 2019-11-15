Singapore

Thumb image 1575010276002
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb softbank image
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb image 1575006583810
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191127 0004
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0013
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0010 1
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal

India Energy

6 DAYS AGO

Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the ...

6 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

9 DAYS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

11 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191120 0009
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191119 0007
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund

Philippines Tech

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191119 0005
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

13 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191115 0007 1
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

17 DAYS AGO

Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm

Singapore Retail

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...

17 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191114 0007
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0011
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Toshiba beefs up e-waste recycling in Singapore ahead of 2021 regulations

Singapore Environment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Toshiba Corp. is reinforcing e-waste recycling in Singapore in preparation for the ...

19 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191112 0007
NEC sells automated banking software to South, Southeast Asian lenders

Singapore Tech

20 DAYS AGO

Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond

Singapore Energy

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...

25 DAYS AGO

Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales

Singapore Tech

SINGAPORE, NNA – Information technology service firm Nihon Unisys Ltd. has acquired a 51 percent sta...

25 DAYS AGO

Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market

Singapore Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branc...

26 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0002
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191105 0002
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

next