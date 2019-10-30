Services

Thumb image 1575010276002
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...

3 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0013
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0008
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India

India Services

6 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191126 0007
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...

9 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191121 0006
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi

India Services

10 DAYS AGO

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

10 DAYS AGO

Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas

Vietnam Services

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...

11 DAYS AGO

TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market

India Services

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...

11 DAYS AGO

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

11 DAYS AGO

Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China

China Services

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191119 0007
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund

Philippines Tech

12 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191119 0002
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm

Singapore Retail

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...

16 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

17 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191114 0002
SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed

Japan Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0011
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191113 0002
Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition

Japan Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020

Malaysia Services

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...

19 DAYS AGO

Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales

Asia Tech

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...

25 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0007
Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation

Philippines Transport

25 DAYS AGO

Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engin...

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191030 0006
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191030 0005
Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan

Taiwan Services

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191029 0001
Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai

China Culture

1 MONTH AGO

Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta

Indonesia Tourism

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...

1 MONTH AGO

next