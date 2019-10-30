Services
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...
3 DAYS AGO
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand
Thailand Tech
5 DAYS AGO
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India
India Services
6 DAYS AGO
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm
China Trade
6 DAYS AGO
Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales
Philippines Equipment
MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...
9 DAYS AGO
Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi
India Services
10 DAYS AGO
Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms
Philippines Infrastructure
MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...
10 DAYS AGO
Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas
Vietnam Services
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...
11 DAYS AGO
TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market
India Services
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers...
11 DAYS AGO
GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos
Laos Tech
BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...
11 DAYS AGO
Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China
China Services
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...
12 DAYS AGO
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund
Philippines Tech
12 DAYS AGO
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020
Japan Tech
13 DAYS AGO
Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm
Singapore Retail
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...
16 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
17 DAYS AGO
SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed
Japan Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit
Indonesia Tech
18 DAYS AGO
Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition
Japan Tech
19 DAYS AGO
Sony to open 1st SE Asian video game studio in Malaysia in 2020
Malaysia Services
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a major gaming arm of Japan's Sony Corp., wi...
19 DAYS AGO
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales
Asia Tech
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...
25 DAYS AGO
Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation
Philippines Transport
25 DAYS AGO
Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engin...
1 MONTH AGO
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam
Vietnam Property
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan
Taiwan Services
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s teamLab digital arts gallery to make its overseas debut in Shanghai
China Culture
1 MONTH AGO
Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta
Indonesia Tourism
JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...
1 MONTH AGO