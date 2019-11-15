Securities

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm

Singapore Services

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...

3 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

4 DAYS AGO

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.

Indonesia Consumer

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...

5 DAYS AGO

Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India

India Services

6 DAYS AGO

Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.

Australia Food

SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...

6 DAYS AGO

Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China

China Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...

6 DAYS AGO

Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas

Vietnam Services

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...

11 DAYS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

11 DAYS AGO

M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project

Philippines Property

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...

11 DAYS AGO

Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

12 DAYS AGO

JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...

12 DAYS AGO

Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China

China Services

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...

12 DAYS AGO

Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand

Thailand Energy

12 DAYS AGO

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

Daiwa Securities forms joint venture to offer microfinance in Myanmar

Myanmar Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has entered the underdeveloped finance...

16 DAYS AGO

NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

16 DAYS AGO

Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm

Singapore Retail

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...

16 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.

Vietnam Retail

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...

17 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech

China Materials

18 DAYS AGO

Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...

18 DAYS AGO

Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

18 DAYS AGO

Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan

Japan Electronics

TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equip...

19 DAYS AGO

Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Showa Sangyo, Taiwan DaChan widen cooperation to expand in Asia

Taiwan Food

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese grain products and food maker Showa Sangyo Co. will buy shares in two subsidi...

20 DAYS AGO

