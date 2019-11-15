Securities
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm
Singapore Services
SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean bu...
3 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana
Thailand Retail
4 DAYS AGO
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong
HongKong Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.
Indonesia Consumer
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...
5 DAYS AGO
Toyota Tsusho invests in app-based bus service in India
India Services
6 DAYS AGO
Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.
Australia Food
SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...
6 DAYS AGO
Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China
China Financials
TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...
6 DAYS AGO
Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas
Vietnam Services
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...
11 DAYS AGO
CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure
Myanmar Telecom
Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...
11 DAYS AGO
M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project
Philippines Property
MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...
11 DAYS AGO
JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit
China Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...
12 DAYS AGO
Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China
China Services
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. wi...
12 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand
Thailand Energy
12 DAYS AGO
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020
Japan Tech
13 DAYS AGO
Daiwa Securities forms joint venture to offer microfinance in Myanmar
Myanmar Financials
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has entered the underdeveloped finance...
16 DAYS AGO
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service
Singapore Financials
16 DAYS AGO
Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm
Singapore Retail
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...
16 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.
Vietnam Retail
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...
17 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
17 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech
China Materials
18 DAYS AGO
Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market
Taiwan Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...
18 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker
Taiwan Transport
18 DAYS AGO
Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan
Japan Electronics
TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equip...
19 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Showa Sangyo, Taiwan DaChan widen cooperation to expand in Asia
Taiwan Food
TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese grain products and food maker Showa Sangyo Co. will buy shares in two subsidi...
20 DAYS AGO