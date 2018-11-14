Russia

Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company

Japan Auto

2 HOURS AGO

Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnamese outlet this year

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

SBI financial group taking over Cambodia’s Ly Hour Microfinance

Cambodia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. will acquire a 70 percent stake in a Cambo...

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan “downgrades” South Korea in annual defense report

SouthKorea Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report

Malaysia Consumer

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) is considering cutting its w...

2 MONTHS AGO

China's fake goods facing dilemma amid U.S. pressure

China Policy

3 MONTHS AGO

Toyo Tire pumps up production in Malaysia under global strategy

Malaysia Auto

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Toyo Tire Corp. will beef up its annual output capabilities in Malaysia ...

3 MONTHS AGO

G-7 vows to tackle global economic downside risks amid trade war

Asia Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Sudden Trump-Kim meeting highlights Japan's isolation over N. Korea

Asia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

G-20 agrees to aim for fair trade without anti-protectionism pledge

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Trade in spotlight as G-20 discusses economy in Osaka summit

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

World leaders in flurry of diplomacy ahead of G-20 summit in Osaka

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

ANALYSIS: China inflation, layoffs will have gradual effect on growth

Features China Economy

――Middle East tension a slight risk to energy prices, crude oil supply

6 MONTHS AGO

Vietnam’s Vingroup to build second smartphone plant for Vsmart and global brands

Vietnam Tech

HO CHI MIHN CITY, NNA - Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup Joint Stock Co. will build a second factory...

6 MONTHS AGO

G-20 ministers set AI guidelines amid concerns of pitfalls

Japan Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

U.S. unveils plan for up to 25% duties on $300 bil. of Chinese goods

China Economy

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan softens tone on North Korea, Russia in foreign policy report

Asia Politics

By Ryotaro Nakamaru TOKYO, Kyodo - The Japanese government removed a reference to applying maximum p...

7 MONTHS AGO

N. Korea ready to engage in enduring battle with U.S. over sanctions

Asia Politics

8 MONTHS AGO

Global sales for South Korean automakers fall for 3rd straight month

SouthKorea Auto

SEOUL, NNA - South Korea's five largest automakers saw global sales in March drop from a year earlie...

8 MONTHS AGO

No. of foreign tourists to Japan hits record high 31 mil. in 2018

Japan Tourism

TOKYO, Kyodo - The estimated number of foreign tourists to Japan reached a record high 31.19 million...

11 MONTHS AGO

Abe starts Southeast Asia, Oceania tour for regional summits

Japan Politics

14, Nov. 2018