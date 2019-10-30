Retail

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

5 DAYS AGO

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong

HongKong Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

HongKong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

10 DAYS AGO

Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas

Vietnam Services

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...

11 DAYS AGO

Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

13 DAYS AGO

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021

Indonesia Retail

13 DAYS AGO

Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls

Thailand Property

16 DAYS AGO

NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

17 DAYS AGO

Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm

Singapore Retail

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...

17 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.

Vietnam Retail

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

18 DAYS AGO

Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition

Japan Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...

20 DAYS AGO

Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles' Day shopping splurge

China Retail

20 DAYS AGO

Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales

Asia Tech

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...

25 DAYS AGO

Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad

Thailand Property

25 DAYS AGO

Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan

Taiwan Retail

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...

1 MONTH AGO

Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development

China Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...

1 MONTH AGO

Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with an eye on noodle demand

China Equipment

1 MONTH AGO

Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

1 MONTH AGO

Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan

Taiwan Services

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese retailer H2O again delays opening its first major China outlet

China Retail

TOKYO, NNA - H2O Retailing Corp., which oversees Japan’s Hanshin and Hankyu department stores, has a...

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnamese outlet this year

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

