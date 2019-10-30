Retail
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
3 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana
Thailand Retail
5 DAYS AGO
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba debuts in Hong Kong
HongKong Retail
5 DAYS AGO
Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey
HongKong Economy
HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...
10 DAYS AGO
Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas
Vietnam Services
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...
11 DAYS AGO
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant
Myanmar Food
13 DAYS AGO
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020
Japan Tech
13 DAYS AGO
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021
Indonesia Retail
13 DAYS AGO
Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls
Thailand Property
16 DAYS AGO
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service
Singapore Financials
17 DAYS AGO
Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm
Singapore Retail
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...
17 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Matsumotokiyoshi to form joint venture with Vietnam’s Lotus in Feb.
Vietnam Retail
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Drug store operator Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co. plans to form a joint vent...
17 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia
Malaysia Transport
17 DAYS AGO
Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental
Singapore Equipment
SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...
18 DAYS AGO
Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition
Japan Tech
19 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond
Philippines Auto
MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...
20 DAYS AGO
Alibaba racks up record sales on Singles' Day shopping splurge
China Retail
20 DAYS AGO
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales
Asia Tech
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...
25 DAYS AGO
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad
Thailand Property
25 DAYS AGO
Taiwan e-commerce firm PChome launches service to get goods from Japan
Taiwan Retail
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s largest electronic commerce operator PChome Online Inc. has launched a cross-...
1 MONTH AGO
Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development
China Energy
TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...
1 MONTH AGO
Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with an eye on noodle demand
China Equipment
1 MONTH AGO
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam
Vietnam Property
1 MONTH AGO
Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan
Taiwan Services
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.
Vietnam Retail
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese retailer H2O again delays opening its first major China outlet
China Retail
TOKYO, NNA - H2O Retailing Corp., which oversees Japan’s Hanshin and Hankyu department stores, has a...
1 MONTH AGO
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo to open 1st Vietnamese outlet this year
Vietnam Retail
1 MONTH AGO