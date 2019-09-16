Restaurant

Thumb 20191127 0004
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

4 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191118 0014
Indonesia’s Vasanta Innopark to open Japanese shopping attraction in 2021

Indonesia Retail

13 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191115 0007 1
NTT Com, Singapore fintech firm to offer fixed-rate forex service

Singapore Financials

16 DAYS AGO

G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city

Vietnam Restaurant

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...

23 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191108 0002
Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020

Vietnam Restaurant

23 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0008
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad

Thailand Property

25 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191106 0003
Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg

Japan Food

26 DAYS AGO

Thumb 20191030 0006
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191029 0013
Japanese retail giant Aeon Mall to open 5th store in Vietnam in late Nov.

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191023 0002
Kagome begins tomato processing plant operation in India

India Food

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191018 0008
Cool Japan Fund invests $50 mil. in Indonesian ride-hailing giant to promote Japanese culture, food

Indonesia Services

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191018 0005
JCB, Singapore's Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191018 0004 1
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives

Maldives Food

1 MONTH AGO

Thumb 20191016 0011
Kirin starts pouring premium draft beer in Philippines as alcohol consumption grows

Features Philippines Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan

Vietnam Restaurant

HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191016 0006
Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania

Taiwan Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar

Thailand Restaurant

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets i...

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191001 0009
Nippon Steel's realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon

Myanmar Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20191001 0002
Japan's consumption tax raised to 10% amid swelling welfare costs

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190930 0006
JCB increasing rate of credit card issuance, topping 1 mil. in Vietnam

Vietnam Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190927 0010
Taiwan bookstore-retailer Eslite opens first Japanese outlet

Japan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190920 0006 1
Japanese chicken eatery chain enters Myanmar after 30 years of charity work

Myanmar Restaurant

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190918 0005
Japanese beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st roadside outlet in Vietnam

Vietnam Restaurant

2 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190916 0009
Co-sourcing firm F&P opens office and freezer/refrigerated warehouse in Yangon

Myanmar Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190916 0006
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190910 0004
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh

Cambodia Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Thumb 20190909 0004
From noodles to sushi, Japanese cuisine makes inroads in India

India Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

next