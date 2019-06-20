Renewables
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar
Myanmar Energy
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
India Energy
4 DAYS AGO
Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech
China Materials
18 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar
Myanmar Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco
Philippines Energy
MANILA, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. has provided two 1,000-kilowatt battery-energy storage units to t...
2 MONTHS AGO
Kyocera serves Myanmar's non-electrified households with solar power
Myanmar Infrastructure
2 MONTHS AGO
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos
Laos Energy
BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
3 MONTHS AGO
Toyota plugs into hybrid-vehicle battery recycling in Thailand
Thailand Auto
3 MONTHS AGO
Indonesian minister confirms location of new capital
Indonesia Policy
HANOI, VNA - Indonesian Minister of Agriculture and Land Planning Sofyan Djalil was cited by local m...
3 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi, Malaysian institute launch algae production in pilot project
Malaysia Environment
3 MONTHS AGO
Philippines passes law creating space agency
Philippines Policy
3 MONTHS AGO
Tepco unit set up in Thailand to offer services to Japan firms
Thailand Energy
4 MONTHS AGO
Sun Cable’s $14 billion plan for world’s largest solar farm in Australia gets major project status
Singapore Energy
4 MONTHS AGO
Osaka Gas to supply solar power in Thailand
Thailand Energy
BANGKOK, NNA - Osaka Gas Co. will this month form a joint venture in Thailand to supply solar power,...
5 MONTHS AGO
Japanese gas supplier Saisan begins LP gas sales in Laos
Laos Energy
5 MONTHS AGO
Bio firm Euglena to grow microalgae for biofuel, feed in Indonesia
Indonesia Tech
5 MONTHS AGO
Biofuel firm DSJ turning palm waste into biomass fuel in Indonesia
Indonesia Materials
5 MONTHS AGO
G-20 agrees on int'l framework to reduce marine plastic pollution
Japan Environment
6 MONTHS AGO
Japan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions to zero after 2050
Japan Environment
6 MONTHS AGO
Mitsui to buy 49% stake in Indian solar power system provider
India Energy
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. will buy a 49 percent stake in an Indian solar ...
6 MONTHS AGO
Kansai Electric begins hydro plant operation in Indonesia
Indonesia Infrastructure
6 MONTHS AGO
Japanese leasing firm Orix to buy 7 wind power plants in India
India Infrastructure
NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese leasing firm Orix Corp. plans to buy its partner’s share of seven wind pow...
6 MONTHS AGO
Marubeni quits Philippine coal power project, shifting to renewable energy: press report
Philippines Energy
MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. has dropped its bid to take part in the Sa...
7 MONTHS AGO
Sojitz-led Japan consortium to invest in Taiwan’s largest wind power project
Taiwan Energy
TOKYO, NNA – Trading house Sojitz Corp. and four other Japanese companies will together acquire a 27...
8 MONTHS AGO
Toyota to allow free access to nearly 24,000 hybrid vehicle patents
Japan Auto
NAGOYA, Kyodo - Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it has allowed royalty-free access to nearly 24,00...
8 MONTHS AGO
Japan proposes U.N. working group to tackle microplastics pollution
Japan Environment
TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan has submitted to the United Nations a draft resolution to establish a working g...
9 MONTHS AGO