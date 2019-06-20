Renewables

Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

4 DAYS AGO

Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech

China Materials

18 DAYS AGO

Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco

Philippines Energy

MANILA, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. has provided two 1,000-kilowatt battery-energy storage units to t...

2 MONTHS AGO

Kyocera serves Myanmar's non-electrified households with solar power

Myanmar Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos

Laos Energy

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...

3 MONTHS AGO

Toyota plugs into hybrid-vehicle battery recycling in Thailand

Thailand Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian minister confirms location of new capital

Indonesia Policy

HANOI, VNA - Indonesian Minister of Agriculture and Land Planning Sofyan Djalil was cited by local m...

3 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi, Malaysian institute launch algae production in pilot project

Malaysia Environment

3 MONTHS AGO

Philippines passes law creating space agency

Philippines Policy

3 MONTHS AGO

Tepco unit set up in Thailand to offer services to Japan firms

Thailand Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Sun Cable’s $14 billion plan for world’s largest solar farm in Australia gets major project status

Singapore Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Osaka Gas to supply solar power in Thailand

Thailand Energy

BANGKOK, NNA - Osaka Gas Co. will this month form a joint venture in Thailand to supply solar power,...

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese gas supplier Saisan begins LP gas sales in Laos

Laos Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Bio firm Euglena to grow microalgae for biofuel, feed in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Biofuel firm DSJ turning palm waste into biomass fuel in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

5 MONTHS AGO

G-20 agrees on int'l framework to reduce marine plastic pollution

Japan Environment

6 MONTHS AGO

Japan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions to zero after 2050

Japan Environment

6 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui to buy 49% stake in Indian solar power system provider

India Energy

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. will buy a 49 percent stake in an Indian solar ...

6 MONTHS AGO

Kansai Electric begins hydro plant operation in Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Japanese leasing firm Orix to buy 7 wind power plants in India

India Infrastructure

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese leasing firm Orix Corp. plans to buy its partner’s share of seven wind pow...

6 MONTHS AGO

Marubeni quits Philippine coal power project, shifting to renewable energy: press report

Philippines Energy

MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. has dropped its bid to take part in the Sa...

7 MONTHS AGO

Sojitz-led Japan consortium to invest in Taiwan’s largest wind power project

Taiwan Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Trading house Sojitz Corp. and four other Japanese companies will together acquire a 27...

8 MONTHS AGO

Toyota to allow free access to nearly 24,000 hybrid vehicle patents

Japan Auto

NAGOYA, Kyodo - Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it has allowed royalty-free access to nearly 24,00...

8 MONTHS AGO

Japan proposes U.N. working group to tackle microplastics pollution

Japan Environment

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan has submitted to the United Nations a draft resolution to establish a working g...

9 MONTHS AGO

